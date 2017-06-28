Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 8 1 Posts Moscow '41» Forums » Reviews Subject: Was Barbarossa Truly Derailed at Smolensk? New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Tim Parker catosulla) United States

Richmond

Virginia Three greatest chess players ever: Bobby Fischer, Mikhail Tal, and Victor Korchnoi. Moscow ’41: Barbarossa Derailed????



Moscow ’41 is an operational level game depicting the actions of Army Group Center from July through December 1941. During this critical time of Operationa Barbarossa the Germans must find a way to crush Soviet resistance to end the campaign in one fell swoop. But standing in their way is Uncle Joe and determined Russian people. Each game turn lasts one month and within those monthly turns the players alternate taking impulses until both pass thus ending the turn. Victory is determined(for the campaign scenario) by capturing victory point areas but the game can also end via sudden death if either player can tally 7 VP. The other scenarios have their own requirements.



Playing Time: This can vary greatly due to the impulse system. If both players carefully manage their activation of headquarters units, then the turn can get very long indeed. However, if they are more inclined to the dramatic or massive offensive then they may quickly exhaust their HQ units and finish quite quickly.



Map: The map depicts the area of operations for Army Group Center with Smolensk (a key city) right in the middle. Along the map edges their are areas for Leningrad and Kiev and rules covering how operations in each sphere can impact the activities of AGC. The map is paper based but it is of high quality and very flexible. The theater of operations are divided into areas with each assigned a number and color so it is easy for the players to identify the characteristics of a given space. The only issue comes when a green space is packed to the max (4 blocks per player) when it becomes necessary to move the blocks around to check for cities. Victory point areas are also clear and obvious. The only minor gripe I have is representing the cities with a white block. Being an experienced wargamer, I have come to expect cities to be marked with something more significant and it took me a play before I could really wrap my head around the idea.



Game Pieces: This is a block game with stickered blocks that are either red (Soviet) or black (German). The blocks are sturdy and for the most part are resistant to doing their best domino impersonation. The stickers on the blocks are nice and big and easy for old eyes to read. The color scheme used to denote fast blocks from slow is very easy to pick up as well. My copy of the game also has the plastic supply barrels and metal planes which are very cool as well.



Rules: The rules for Moscow ’41 are well organized and, IMO, do a good job of depicting the trials and tribulations of war on the Eastern Front. Rather than go through all the rules in great detail, I will sum them by category below.



Movement: Depends on the color of the block either fast or slow. Each turn players can activate any number of headquarters units which can in turn activate units of their own color or any white units within range.



Combat: dice based with each block indicating how many dice to roll and what numbers are required to score hits. For the defender, some map characteristics will allow them to absorb some hits before taking damage. There are no retreats.



Supply: Trace from each area to a home source. Key thing to keep in mind is you cannot trace through a contested area which makes isolating enemy units a little easier than in some other games. Units isolated can defend but basically do nothing else and are reduced each impulse there remain so until eliminated.



Reinforcements and replacements: Reinforcements can come on either during the logistics phase at the beginning of a turn or through a strategic impulse. Replacements only occur during the logistics phase.



To my mind, the key rules for this game are the headquarters activation (which determines what operations you will be able to execute each turn) and the supply (which can leave you high and dry both on the field and during the logistics phase it you do not plan ahead carefully).



Things I like about the game



The multiple scenarios. Part of the reason I acquired this game was due to the Typhoon and Wehrmact’s Last Gasp scenario. I like being able to play the endgame of Barbarossa as well as trying to see if I can keep it from being derailed via the campaign game.

The headquarters. I like the fact that their is a color scheme (green HQ can activate green units) but also that any HQ can active any white blocks within range. This gives both limitations and flexibility which is

The random reinforcements draw. This helps the game in terms of solitaire play as well as replayability.

The logistics method. The way the logistics are portrayed in this game really forces you to plan ahead. You can’t afford to wear out your HQ units and you have to watch your units in the field as once they’re cut off, only outside units can save them. Still, one has to maintain the pockets once created and commit units to holding said pockets which reminds me of tragic role that the German 6th army played in Stalingrad tying down boatloads of Soviet troops but allowing the German forces in the Caucasus to escape.

The way the rules depict the combat strength of various units. Having a variable "hit" number based on color is a neat idea and easy to learn and assimilate.



Things that can be annoying

Sometimes when green spaces are fully loaded it can lead to a literal knockdown of forces. Not so bad solitaire but in a two player game it can hurt the fog of war.

White blocks for cities. Still irks me and I’m finishing my fourth play.

The random reinforcements draw. For the Germans, drawing is critical as a lot of key units (some HQ and the Luftwaffe) are in the bag at the start of the game and if you don’t draw them quickly that can be vexing.



Overall evaluation: =wargamer heaven . =I’d rather staple my tongue to the wall for a month



Map= Overall the map is good. Easy to ID spaces, but it can get a bit crowded. And those white blocks for cities…



Game Pieces= The blocks are sturdy, stickers look great and are easy to read. And the plastic and metal bits are superb.



Rules= I really like how simple the rules are yet how well they depict the situation. Logistics were a huge concern on the Eastern Front and the command/activation process makes you feel like a real general. There is also an element of trying to out think your opponent in terms of how many (and when) to activate your HQ. The combat system is simple but effective. The only drawback I see to the rules is the lack of Soviet mandatory counterattacks. Given the publication date of the game and the number of works released over the last five years describing these Soviet assaults this aspect of the war should’ve been worked in somehow.



Deployment of Forces= This will take some time if you are playing solo but two player it goes rather quickly.



Solo Play= The big thing here is the random reinforcement draws as this makes each game different and gives opportunities for each side which the ping pong general can attempt to exploit as well as counter.



Final Evaluation= Despite the few hiccups, I really like this game. First, the command activation is great both in terms of limitations and exhaustion. Second, the logistics rules work very well. Third, the number of scenarios is great as their are not a lot of games out there that allow players to experience the latter stages of Barbarossa. Finally, the game plays quick and is a lot of fun.



Bottom Line: I have been an East Front aficionado for over 30 years and own (or have owned) round about 100 games on the Eastern Front(roughly one fifth of my total collection). Yet even with the depth of my experience and collection, I am glad I traded for Moscow ’41 (and its sister game Leningrad ’41 which, admittedly, I have yet to try). The flow of this game gives a unique experience for the veteran player of the Eastern Front and I can see how it would appeal to the novice as well. The rules are well written and the few questions I had I mainly found by reviewing the book (although there were a few I needed to check out here on BGG and I noted that the designer is active in answering inquires which is always a big plus). While I do have other games that I think cover the Barbarossa Campaign better from the outset, Moscow ’41 allows me to explore more carefully that critical stage when, to quote David Glantz, Barbarossa was derailed (I have all those volumes siting on my shelf; they call my name often ) So in the end, Moscow ’41 will be a mainstay of my collection and I feel confident that Leningrad ’41 will do the same.



Now I only hope that we’ll see Rostov/Crimea ’41 to cover the latter stages of the operations of Army Group South (hint, hint ). 19 1.00 Posted Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:27 am

Posted Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:27 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls