Robert "Smitty" Smith
Initial set-up for each game.
Che: Failed Revolution Bolivia 1967 by Khyber Press Games should be more appropriately entitled Che-Failed Game Based on Suspect Premises. I have seldom encountered a game that misses so completely from research to some semblance of realism to accompany its playability. In a review years ago Vance Von Borries took to task reviewers who failed to understand the history of their subject game — here we have the polar opposite. The designers' and game premise is based upon the attempt by Che, the Trotsky and Beria of the Cuban Marxist Revolution, to overthrow the Bolivian government in 1967. This nine-turn game simply left me wondering where the concept and design parted ways. I will also note that personally I find Che to rank up there with the Einsatzgruppen folks, due to his obvious love of his "work".
Components
The game's components are functional. You get twenty-eight counters, one map, and a set of rules that is one sheet double-sided. The map is a multi-colored 8.5"x 1 1" sheet. The map's shadings seem to indicate various terrain features or land usage. No key is provided to tell you what the various map shading means. I can only suppose the designer felt this was superfluous information since terrain has no effect on play. The names of the town's are in tiny print and hard to read. The counters are also on this sheet. To play you will need to provide your own dice. The game was meant to be set up and played in no more than fifteen minutes and in that aspect the design team was successful.
It is recommended you mount the twenty-eight counters onto something as they are printed on very light paper. The counters represent the Ejercito de Liberation Nacional, the National Liberation Army or Che Guerrilla elements, the Regular Bolivian Army and the newly trained Ranger units. All of the one-sided units in the game are infantry units with a standard attack-defend and movement factors on the face of the one-sided counters. I would have liked the inclusion of a counter named Tania for the East German female guerrilla who first infiltrated the upper levels of Bolivian society before ending up as one of Che's cadre in the jungle. This Tania would live on after her death, as Patty Hearst would adopt her name after joining the Symbionese Liberation Army.
Turn 2...Che dies...we lose.
The regular Bolivian Army units have a movement factor of zero. This assignment of a non-movement factor to the Bolivian Army is probably the designer's attempt to give Che and the Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional a chance. In reality although the Bolivian Army was largely a conscripted army of Indians, they actively searched and patrolled during this period. I would have liked the designers to have stated the philosophy of assigning these units a zero, (maybe based on the fact they these were troops tied to a provincial area) rather than let us guess their intent. This unrealistic design element handicaps the Bolivian player. Maybe this design feature was based from Che's contempt for the Bolivian army based upon its past performance and current appearance. It had never won a war and filled its ranks with one year conscripts. Almost none of the soldiers had received any counter-insurgency training but this belied an important fact about the Bolivian armed forces. Since 1952 the army had engaged in extensive civic action pro¬grams throughout the country. The conscripts were true citizen-soldiers, rather than professional fighters, and they were perceived as a peoples' army. The army's progressive image differed greatly from Batista's ruthless soldiers. Che could not count on Bolivia's peasants to betray the regular army for his benefit.
Rules
The rules are on one double-sided sheet. They are easily understand¬able, allowing players to get into playing in not more than ten to fifteen minutes. In order to make this simulation playable though, the rules take a fantasy leap that is at odds with the actual events and political situation in Bolivia in 1967. In the game the Che player has a fifty percent chance of recruiting a new guerrilla cadre every turn. In reality, Che failed miserably in his recruiting efforts during the course of this campaign and had no popular support. His failure to ignite even a modest South American uprising was due largely to his ideologically driven theory of revolution, which did not take into account the importance of the middle classes in modern political arrangements. Even the Bolivian Communist Party failed to support Che in his revolutionary efforts. The game system reflects none of these facts.
Game Play
In the game Che can recruit at levels that were simply not possible.
Play is very simple and can be exciting if you overlook the historical faults of the game. Units are allowed to move only one province per turn. Victory is based upon either the elimination of Che or the elimination of the eight regular army units. Che is the strongest unit in the game. His attack strength of five is perhaps debatable based upon empirical evidence and subsequent performance. Combat is voluntary and simultaneous but the Bolivian Tactical Combat Group units cannot initiate combat unless a Ranger unit is present that initiates combat. Again this rule does not reflect history since the Fourth Tactical Combat Group was quite aggressive in its patrolling. Its rating of 1-0 is simply wrong. Combat is based upon the roll of a die—if your die roll is equal to or less than your attack factor, you score a hit that eliminates the other player's unit. As combat is simultaneous, the eliminated unit still gets to fire.
The order of battle may be off some since it was the Eighth Tactical Combat Group that hunted down Che with support from their new Ranger units, but the game has no Eighth Tactical Combat Group. Moreover the Bolivian Rangers enter the game in July 1967 but they actually finished their training and deployed in September, 1967. The Che player starts with two units. Holding Che back from combat in order to keep him alive is a good game strategy, but it runs counter to Che's temperament. No matter how you feel about his politics, Che moved to the sounds of the gun. Yet in my fifteen replays I never got beyond the fifth turn. I had games end in as little as thirty-eight seconds, this including set up time. Che died in every game and perhaps in some way that was not obvious, the designer met one of their design goals. You can choose to hold Che out in the first turn or two to extend the game but that is unrealistic based upon Che's combative personality, and is a near suicidal strategy to hold out of combat your strongest piece.
The Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional player must move and keep hitting the immobile Bolivian forces prior to the arrival of the Rangers.
In my opinion, no matter how simple a game is, it must reflect its time in history. All games are compromises and designers choose to emphasize certain features over other to reflect their design philosophy. Here this game reflects Bolivia in 1967 as much as does a game of Chutes and Ladders. I wish the designers had looked at Commandte Che by Paul Dosal or Che Guevara by Daniel James; I believe if they had, a number of the problems would have been avoided. Since no bibliography was included by the designers one is left uncertain of the veracity of their source material. Instead, we are left with a game that with some reworking and a little more in¬formation could be a winner. For playability purposes it is fun but if you are looking for a game with some semblance of realism that also translates into playability, pass this one by for now. It is too bad for it is a game on a different and fresh subject with potential.
NOW - a different BLUF from the same player
BUT let's talk about reflection a decade plus later - some who know me might consider it like the Annus Mirabilis of 1759 for me to perhaps change an opinion....I played it six times in perhaps forty-five minutes last night. It brought serious joy to my heart because it's a "damnable" hard puzzle as Che to win. Yeah maybe the game has some nagging history issues still - but I'm starting to think the TCG units simply lacked mobility and let's face it, Bolivian infrastructure in 1967 wasn't great. But to the high heavens I'll proclaim Che is simply great fun and really does present even at this level the bad choices faced by Che in trying to jump start a revolution in Bolivia in 1967. Consider this as well - despite my obvious earlier dislike of the game, there was something always nagging me about it, hence I kept it. Just goes to prove how smart I can be! It's a game that NEEDS republished. Che is a game you REALLY need to try and find.
Ohh ohh ohh...I'm probably gonna win - I'm probably gonna win. Of course you want Che to roll to seal the victory but the other guy gets to return fire and has a X in 6 chance of killing him, which results in an automatic defeat.
