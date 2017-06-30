|
Christopher Peters
So, let's spoil the end.
My enthusiasm waned before it arrived. When I Kickstarted it, I was in a stretch where I really enjoyed immersive solitaire experiences. When it arrived, I was in a place where I just wanted to play a quick 52 card game of Klondike if I wanted solitaire.
I looked deeper. It's not just more than the sum of its parts - it's the best solo game I've ever played.
So, as I sort of outlined above, I wasn't real excited when it came. I picked it up as part of a group order at a local game event, where I definitively declared that it was a mistake.
I opened it anyway. So let's go.
First, the insert is... meh. Cards will get stuck in there unless you work a solution out beforehand. I'm used to sleeving VPG games - the cardstock they use is adequate but I find it difficult to shuffle. However, like DotZ, the cards are really nice, with a nice textured finish. Not as stiff as a GMT card, but the finish and slight flexibility make it more usable. It's much better than a Rosenberg Lookout game... it's on the same level as Asmadi's quality for something like Mottainai or Red 7. In other words, the cards are high enough quality to put up to standard card game use, which they won't be here. They should wear well.
All of the components are a nice quality. The chits are a little soft feeling, but it's pretty standard stuff. I did not get the laser cuts, and I regret it (particularly knowing how much I'd come to adore this game), because I LOVE their sooty laser cut counters - not for their rigidity, but for the way they get this fantastic old timey worn look to them from the soot. When they're fresh they have this little burn smell to them which adds to the sensory experience like no component from any other game manufacturer. They would have been perfect here with the steampunk burning gunpowder vibe. I regret not getting them. VPG is also not afraid to have wacky counters with targets inside them, or shaped like the letter 'C,' or with built in-standees, or whatever. I always dig that. They may end up more fragile because of the decision, but they add to the experience without going to the expense of miniatures.
The bags that came with the Kickstarter match perfectly, the little miniature is nice and solid, and the dice are basic and simple and get the job done. All in all, it's a thoughtfully designed, well produced, well executed game - which I (perhaps to the detriment of VPG) now come to expect from their deluxe offerings.
All that said... there's a difference between art, production, and graphic design. The production is exceptional. The graphic design and layout is exceptional.
But the art. Oh the art. I'll get back to it.
Not unlike Cruel Necessity, Dawn of the Zeds 3, or a combined game of Hapsburg/Ottoman, Nemo's War is quite a thing to set up. There's ships to sort out, four go here, four go there, seven go here, one goes there.. etc. These go in the bag, except for the one you shouldn't have put in there than now you need to fish out.... and then this treasure token got in the ship bag and that needs fished out and then there's tracks to set up, a card deck to assemble in four parts based on how you want to play, roles to choose, a staff to layout, dice to set aside, etc etc.... It ain't Arkham Horror, but it's something.
When it is finally setup, it's breathtaking. The art. Oh the art. I'll get back to it.
In school, I found 20,000 Leagues to be a slog to trudge through. Pushing 40, it's a little easier to get your mind around the character of Nemo. This game has Nemo pegged.
But more than than - this game has pegged how to impart Nemo's desires, his motivations, and his neuroses to you.
Without going into how to play - here's how to play.
Like many of Victory Point's solitaire games, you'll draw a card, resolve an action, resolve enemy movements, choose your actions, rinse, repeat. Like many of VPG's games, you'll watch everything overwhelm you and hang on for dear life.
That, however, could be any State of Siege game. And make no mistake, while there's not exactly a tower-defense style onrush of forces, this feels like a State of Siege game (Of all the people on earth who unknowingly owe a debt to someone, Alan Emerich's students should have it written into any diploma that if they are in the same city as Darin Leviloff, they owe him dinner).
This goes far beyond. And it's where the art comes in... The flavor text on these cards is from the book. The addendums are period specific. The art feels like it could be out of an original text. It's as immersive an experience as you can get.
You'll start off exploring, leveling up a ship, discovering technologies and treasures, only to find the world's eyes closing in on you. Ships will bear down on you and you'll have to fight them off. You'll try and pick off the easy ones, but then that just accelerates the endgame because there's fewer peaceful vessels to convert... so you'll try the warships but those &#$%@# fight back... suddenly the ships swarm you.. you don't know what to do, and you're trying to drive the Nautilus through the hull of 4 ships in a row like some sort of crazed pickle spear in a jar of endless pickles? Then you're doing it again and again just to keep the heat off, tossing crewmen overboard and killing officers off in an attempt to get one last advantage - and you've explored Nemo's fragile sanity in a way you never did when you read this thing in 11th grade. Or maybe that's not what happened? Maybe you just went to war like some nautical John Brown, sinking every ship in sight while trying to raise up the oppressed colonial peoples all around you. You're just bolting pieces of other ships to yours in an attempt to cobble together any advantage you can get while every Imperial Power of the age sets it's worst warships on you and you try your best to keep people off your back while not antagonizing anyone SO much that the world really gets serious about offing you.
I had sworn off thematic solos. I'm glad I opened the box. It's one of the best games I've played all year. I've got Vinhos and the Gallerist, but this has to be Ian O'Tools's crown jewel. It feels like he was intimately involved with the development of the game. No art is wasted (save for the scorebook) - at no point does the art seem pointless or detract from the experience... but at no point does the art stop adding to the experience.
I can't get over this one. I can't say enough good things. It's surpassed "Enemy Coast Ahead," "Navajo Wars," and "Don't Tread on Me," and is the best solo game I've ever played.
I only have two wishes.
1) I wish I had gotten the sooty counters... they seem like the final part of the immersive experience.
- and most importantly -
2) I wish Chris Taylor hadn't screwed up the victory point scoring so badly, because surely my 63 points were meant to be a triumph.
Alexandros Boucharelis
Thanks for the enjoyable review..
Christopher Schall
Nice review. I concur regarding the laser cut counters--I should have ordered those as well.
I did, however, order the dice tower which I do like and use.
It is very hard to win--I've played 3 games and have yet to get above inconsequential. I will not shelve this one due to difficulty levels, though--it is just too much fun to play.
Matt
Great review! I agree with you and enjoyed your writing!
Alan Emrich
Quote:
It is very hard to win--I've played 3 games and have yet to get above inconsequential. I will not shelve this one due to difficulty levels, though--it is just too much fun to play.
I know! It is great fun taking the Nautilus on a "pleasure cruise" and doing this and that as you sail along. But to win, you really have to focus, Nemo-like, on scoring those 10+ VPs per turn, and that will take some serious figuring.
Enjoy! -Alan Emrich
Michael Stone
[q="Alan Emrich"]
Quote:
But to win, you really have to focus, Nemo-like, on scoring those 10+ VPs per turn, and that will take some serious figuring.
Enjoy! -Alan Emrich
Hadn't done the math on that. Nice to know what the short term scale for victory is.
-
cnp3 wrote:
It feels like he was intimately involved with the development of the game.
I think he was. Or at least I read that he proactively asked to create the art for the second edition.
cnp3 wrote:
because surely my 63 points were meant to be a triumph.
Considering how much you enjoyed the game, I'd say that scoring those 63 points was a triumph!
