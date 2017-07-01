« Prev
Chris in Kansai
(Chrysm)
Japan
Otsu
Shiga
I had a very enjoyable first game of Hastings 1066AD yesterday.

I took the Normans, who have fewer but stronger units, and my opponent the Anglo-Saxons with greater numbers but weaker stats.

The Anglo-Saxons start off in Shield Wall formation which absorbs the first point of damage, but can't move except to be forced back. The Normans set up with knights, which have a hefty combat modifier for charging, and foot soldiers. Norman missile fire is abstracted as a die roll - a 6 causes a hit.

In our game, the Normans rolled well and quickly broke the shield wall all along the line, killing one of the three Anglo Saxon leaders on the first turn.

By turn 4, the Anglo Saxons had suffered losses at about a 5:1 ratio and things were looking dire. Harold survived on his sole remaining 2-unit stack, on the hill summit against the edge of the map. William had captured the Saxon standard and with Harold surrounded was poised to administer the coup de grace on the next turn, but then...

On the final activation of the turn, Harold was able to rout one of the Norman units, and while fleeing this unit infected two other units with panic and they also routed. Initiative for each round is determined by a dice roll at the start and a modifier heavily favours William, but each routed unit counts against the Norman roll.

The three routed units were enough of a penalty to give Harold the initiative for the first time in the game, and the Anglo-Saxons put it to good advantage. William, in his bloodlust to finish Harold off, had left himself supported by only a single other unit in his hex.

The Anglo Saxons roused themselves for a final attack, overwhelmed William's protecting unit and killed the Norman leader for a very much against the odds victory.

Thoughts in the aftermath -

During the game, I wondered out loud how much fun it was to play the Anglo-Saxons. With weaker units, many attacks had no effect which became frustrating. For the Normans, anything other than a 6 had some effect, and of course the more powerful Norman units inflicted heavier damage. To win the game, the Saxons need to keep Harold and 1 unit alive to end of turn 10, so other than winning through Norman carelessness as in this case it'd be a long grind I imagine.
Playing the seemingly near-invincible Normans was great right up until the final "oh" moment - of course, in hindsight it's clear that each army's first priority must be to keep their leader alive (oops).

One combat result is a pushback, forcing the defending unit to retreat one hex. If the defenders are Norman knights, this is actually a good thing, as it allows them to charge on their next activation with a -2 modifier (lower is better for combat results) assuming they don't start adjacent to an enemy unit. Maybe to avoid this the Anglo-Saxons need to advance into the vacated hex but that seems to be asking to get hacked up in the next attack.

Anyway, overall I found a lot to like in this game. The randomness of the dice should allow for unexpected victories or defeats, and the ruleset is light enough not to cause a headache or require too much rules parsing midgame.

The way our game played out was almost cinematic, with an early tragedy for the Anglo-Saxons followed by ever-increasing losses, then some minor heroics resulting in the death of a subordinate Norman leader and finally Harold snatching victory from the gaping jaws of defeat in single combat(in my imagination)against an overconfident William surrounded by the bodies of the fallen.

