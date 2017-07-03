|
Pablo Martin
The Soviet Nadir: Cataclysm at Zhawar, April 1986.
A DTP Game by Perry Moore 2001
Review by Pablo Martin 2017
The game intends to be medium complexity simulation of the first day of the climatic Soviet airborne assault on the cave complex of Zhawar, in Afghanistan, close to the Pakistani border. The game comes with 280 counters (including combat units – platoon level, weapons, air units, and plenty of status markers and simple 11x17 color map and two aide sheets, more than enough to replay the battle and enjoy the game. The rules are another story…
The game system is of the chit pulling variety; units have firepower and movement factors, and upon activation they may move, fire and meleè…. or not? When the rules go into detailing the flow and sequence of play they begin to repeatedly contradict themselves albeit using a very confusing wording.
In the end, the sequence appears to be this:
Pull one chit by random, except on turn one, when the Soviet may select the first chit to be played.
Al sub-units from a Soviet pulled unit chit, or a random number of Afghans counters when an Afghan chit is pulled are allowed to conduct two successive impulses where they may carry out any of the following: move, fire or meleè, but not the same action in both impulses. When both impulses are finished, pull another chit and keep going until all chits are out of the cup. Then comes a simple administrative phase and a new turn begins.
Simple, you think so? There’s no turn record chart, either on the map or in the aide sheets; the only clue is that turns are two hrs and that there are special rules for night turns. I read through the historical introduction to find at what time of the day the airborne assault began only to find nothing. Guessing that the Soviets should have begun their onslaught by dawn and taking into account that it was in mid April, I draw my own turn record chart on the margin of one of the aide sheets with 13 two hr boxes, one for the pre turn and twelve for the 24 hr day game, starting at 06:00AM (day), with five night turns (from 08:00 PM to 04:00 AM) and ending next day at 06:00AM (day turn again).
As I stated above, there is a pre turn where the landings take place. Because the Soviets achieved partial surprise, this turn is simplified and focuses on randomly placing the Soviet units on the map in two waves, the first without AA fire and the second under fire. For me the Soviet landing procedure is nonsense, the units roll separately to land in 9 different oddly selected hexes, meaning that units arrive scattered and sub units from different parent formations mixing in same hexes, turning the game into a piecemeal ordeal. I devised my own landing rules: the Soviet player designates one LZ for each parent unit, marking the hexes in the map and then rolls on a scatter pattern including the two hex rings around the LZ hex (this means the sub units scatter in a 1500 yards diameter circle.
The pre turn includes the first exchange of fire between the Soviet helicopters and the Afghan AAA assets, Perry warns of a bloody reception to the Soviets. In fact, my simulation turned into a bloody Soviet visiting card. The second wave has Mi24 escort, and these enjoy a first round of suppressive fire, which albeit suffering a DRM for less accuracy, succeeded in wiping out the outer ring of AAA defenses. But this wasn’t the main deception; the first fire exchange showed one of the main flaws in the rules: unit facing. Most of the units have facings, with one front hex side, four flank hex sides and one rear, with units only allowed to fire through front hex sides. If you combine this with fire ranges above 1 hex, then you find that every hex has six weird dead angle wedges converging on it, forcing a unit to move out of a hex and then adopt the necessary facing in order to fire on a target located in any of them. For me this rule is simply nonsense and I ignored it after realizing what it meant. Facings may be realistic when simulating close order combat; La Bataille system uses facings, but units are shoulder to shoulder formations and turns are fifteen minutes. When simulating modern troops in open order and turns are two hours each, it is nonsense not to allow them to face different threats coming from different directions successfully, especially when this means not being able to fire a stinger AA missile because you are not facing the target.
On the positive side, the rules include several sections on weapon types, ways of firing them, ranges, effects and so on which greatly enhance the game’s flavor, but then, again, to be flawed by deficiencies in the game system. Being fire a single side issue, only activated units fire and they don’t get return fire until the enemy pulls one of its chits. But as each activation has two successive impulses, you may end darting out units (specially Afghans with greater movement allowances) to kill distant enemy stacks without any retaliation. On the first turn of my game an Afghan activation rolled a two, meaning that two units could be activated; on their first impulse they darted towards one of the Soviet LZ, where three combat units with their heavy weapons complement stacked, having not yet had their chit pulled out of the cup. On the second impulse, both Afghan units fired their RPGs against the stack, with 70% chance each of achieving a hit. Both hit the target, and then rolled for effects, which affect all units in the target hex; as an RPG needed a 1-2 roll from 1D6, the attack was successful without any harm to the attackers, although they moved one mile through open ground against a company sized enemy plentiful of heavy weapons and half dozen Mi24 attack choppers humming close by. Simply, nonsense.
Anyway, these flaws don’t condemn the game as a whole; they can be easily overcome with simple home rules. Some were pointed out above, others like opportunity fire or fire effects can be easily devised or imported from other game systems, so you may end enjoying this challenging and well chosen battle.
- Last edited Mon Jul 3, 2017 12:53 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Jul 1, 2017 3:44 pm
Mike
Good review. It sums up a feeling I have with many of Perry's DTP games... great compelling scenarios with lashings of chrome (this is where he shines), some interesting mechanics, but often very poor rules.
I've heard it said that Perry doesn't produce games for those people that need all the "i's dotted and t's crossed" - and I'll take that as a fair point. But I've got rule sets that are lacking complete sections (turn tracks and/or reinforcement schedules is a common one), contradictory or confusing points, and sometimes sentences that don't fi
I really don't want to knock Perry Moore too harshly, the disciplines of design and production do require quite different talents. I am glad to see High Flying Dice Games have been picking up some of his works and I hope those will get the polishing they deserve.
In any case, I can accept the DTP work 'as is' for the great scenario ideas and general concepts but can only bring them to the table when I'm feeling prepared to house-rule like mad to find my own games.
- Last edited Mon Jul 3, 2017 4:01 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Jul 3, 2017 3:56 pm
Pablo Martin
Thank You Mike.
We do completely agree. My rating of this game (2) just reflects the game as it is, poor play-ability unless you have a proactive approach to it.
I'll stick to this game and try it several times more, working on my home rules. There's a lot of chrome, possibilities an fun in it, and I'm going to get at them.
Enjoy gaming!
Perry Rowe
Will you post your house rules?
Pablo Martin
I intend to play it this week, if my home rules work fine, I'll have them posted in here.
