"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
Manoeuvre: Distant Lands
A game for 2 players by Jeff Horger and Joseph Roush
"I, for one, am looking forward to the expansion."
- Me, in my 2015 review of Manoeuvre
Back in 2008 I caught the tail end of the P500 for Manoeuvre just as it was in the charging phase and got one of the first print run. The game had only moderate pre-order numbers, but despite that became one of those sleeper hits for GMT, and it was reprinted in 2010.
In summer 2011 this expansion was announced to add some new armies - the Swedes, perfectly fitting in with the rest of the western powers, and three from the far east, China, India, and Japan.
It took forever, in the context of the board game world and its incessant chasing of the dragon, aka the cult of the new, and almost six years after it was announced this long awaited expansion finally arrived.
The important bits
Distant Lands introduces one European faction that had some part in the wars of the Napoleonic era, and three factions that decidedly don't fit in most gamers' vision of combat of the era, but that nonetheless fit in the more global scope. India was peripherally involved, fighting with the British. This creates a nice domino chain of India vs. China, and China vs. Japan, and thus an easy rationalization of why those were the factions in this particular box.
Of interest too is that these armies have different capabilities and as veterans of the original Manoeuvre know, the best part of the game is that each faction is well and truly different and some of the joy of the game is learning how to best use each faction against the others. France and England are a great pair to play with, but there's a definite joy in playing the mobile Ottomans against the defensively minded Spanish that requires subtlety and finesse to pull of the win.
According to the designer, the four factions fall into the weaker end of the scale, and the new rankings, so to speak, of the four armies in this pack plus the eight originals fall like this:
1. France
2. Great Britain
3. Russia
4. Prussia
5. Ottoman
6. Austria
7. Spain
8. Sweden
9. Tokugawa Shogunate
10. USA
11. Qing Dynasty
12. India
This gives players additional incentive to play the Americans, which were always somewhat drab in the original, and also opens up the possibilities of discovering more, and potentially more interesting combinations amongst all the factions. If you take the combined set of Manoeuvre + Distant Lands. We've gone from 28 potential pairings to 66. And with the 8 extra map tiles and extra dice, you could conceivably have a 12 person tournament right out of the box.
One base game + Distant Lands = fun for up to 12 in one box
There are a few minor rules adjustments in Distant Lands. One is what I'm calling a "rush to contact", where on turn 1 each player moves three units, turn 2 they each move 2, and finally on turn 3 we're back to one move per turn. I'm not sure this was a necessary change, but then I played a lot of Chess in my day, and moving one unit at a time, once per turn, comes naturally to me.
Was the six year wait for this expansion worth it?
Yes. The new factions add some significant interest to the game, and despite the plentiful combinations and permutations of the original, this expansion makes the already crazy numbers of combinations even larger.
If you sense a but in my comments, that's because there are some. For me, this expansion was an opportunity missed on several levels.
For starters, this expansion can and does actually stand on its own. It has four factions, rules, map tiles, and even dice.
And it came in a box!
Oh. Wait. It didn't.
It came in a Ziploc bag.
A long time ago I used to work for a high tech company where it was joked that if they were marketing sushi they would call it "cold dead raw fish", and I can't help but draw that parallel here.
Manoeuvre is a great game. Distant Lands would have been a perfect introductory version of the game had it come in a small format GMT box like Pacific Typhoon. For all that, the extra factions could have been published separately over the six year span from announcement-to-release to keep the interest in the base game going. Six years hence, my own interest has waned significantly, and Manoeuvre is a game I rate a 9 overall.
If you own Manoeuvre already, you'll want this expansion to add on to what you already have, and were probably in on the P500 in the first place.
If you're on the fence about Manoeuvre, I'd suggest buying this standalone expansion, except direct from GMT Distant Lands is $46, while the original game is on sale for $29.
That frustrates the hell out of me. Cold dead raw fish indeed.
Thank you for reading this latest installment of Roger's Reviews.
Among my favourites I include Twilight Struggle, the Combat Commander Series, the Musket & Pike Battle Series, Julius Caesar, Maria, EastFront, Here I Stand, Napoleon's Triumph, Unhappy King Charles!
You can subscribe to my reviews at this geeklist: [Roger's Reviews] The Complete Collection and I also encourage you to purchase this very stylish microbadge:
Чебурашка, ты настоящий друг!
United Kingdom
Durham
Scheiß Inselaffen!
Indeed. I picked up the Labyrinth expansion, also in a ziplock, in the Travelling Man New Year sale for half price. I was pretty shocked to see a well-regarded expansion to a highly rated wargame so heavily reduced (and the fact that there were TWO copies going cheap), but the staff suggested that no-one had bought it because it wasn't in a box.
It's a pity for the game. But I'll certainly be looking in Travelling Man at the beginning of 2018 to see if I can get a cheap copy of this.
Warren Davis
United States
Jacksonville
Florida
I gotta admit, Distant Lands arriving sans box was quite the shock for me, & coupled with the situation I was in at the time (I won't bore you with the details) it made my life exceedingly inconvenient. However, I am a completionist. Furthermore, I p500ed this the very 1/1000th of a second that I saw it, & we all know how that goes.
Exegesis/Summation/Punch Line: Distant Lands is now in the Manoeuvre box with all the other armies.
Now, if only if only I can get the damned thing onto the table (man on knees in desert with Manoeuvre & plenty of water screaming "Somebody's Kingdom for a willing & tractable opponent"!!!!!!!!!)
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
hermeticmage wrote:
I know that feeling very well...
Yours Truly,
United States
Raleigh
North Carolina
There must have been a moment at the beginning, where we could have said no. Somehow we missed it. Well, we'll know better next time.
I'm just crossing my fingers that someone will upload some tuckboxes for the expansions
(Not to mention 2nd edition base tuckboxes - IIRC the ones currently in Files are too small for 2nd edition?)
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
JohnnyDollar wrote:
I'm just crossing my fingers that someone will upload some tuckboxes for the expansions
Me too! I love those little tuck boxes.
Quote:
(Not to mention 2nd edition base tuckboxes - IIRC the ones currently in Files are too small for 2nd edition?)
To my knowledge, they should work for second edition - they made the counters thicker, but the cards were the same size.
Mike Ricotta
Japan
Okinawa
When I moved to Japan I cancel all my P500s, this is one of the ones I didn't think about picking back up. I guess I'm kind of glad I didn't. I liked the idea of armies that are different but I'd kind of want them to not be shitty. I don't play the game enough to warrant it. Although my wife is starting to enjoy these lighter 2 player war games so perhaps in the future some day.
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
ricottma wrote:
When I moved to Japan I cancel all my P500s, this is one of the ones I didn't think about picking back up. I guess I'm kind of glad I didn't. I liked the idea of armies that are different but I'd kind of want them to not be shitty.
It's a rather harsh assessment of the new armies. They have their merits and interests.
For me, the joy of Manoeuvre is discovering the combinations that work well against one another. There's a big difference between the very strong French and India, say, but the difference between any two armies diminishes greatly as you go down the list.
-
Mike Ricotta
Japan
Okinawa
leroy43 wrote:
ricottma wrote:
When I moved to Japan I cancel all my P500s, this is one of the ones I didn't think about picking back up. I guess I'm kind of glad I didn't. I liked the idea of armies that are different but I'd kind of want them to not be shitty.
It's a rather harsh assessment of the new armies. They have their merits and interests.
For me, the joy of Manoeuvre is discovering the combinations that work well against one another. There's a big difference between the very strong French and India, say, but the difference between any two armies diminishes greatly as you go down the list.
Well OK, I'm not 100% on how strong the new guys are, that is just the impression I got from the review. I dunno, I was just kind of hoping someone could challenge the top tier I suppose. Historically I guess that wouldn't be true.
-
