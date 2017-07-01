leroy43 wrote:

When I moved to Japan I cancel all my P500s, this is one of the ones I didn't think about picking back up. I guess I'm kind of glad I didn't. I liked the idea of armies that are different but I'd kind of want them to not be shitty.

It's a rather harsh assessment of the new armies. They have their merits and interests.For me, the joy of Manoeuvre is discovering the combinations that work well against one another. There's a big difference between the very strong French and India, say, but the difference between any two armies diminishes greatly as you go down the list.