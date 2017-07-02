|
It seems the popularity of the Oil Can Cup Series has grown on some wannabe race teams. We had a new up and coming team join the fray in the form of Red Fury Racing owned by Matt. Since Red Fury didn't participate in week 1 we gave the team 1 point less than the last place Quaker-Stubbs team. We also had to cut our teams back to 3 drivers each to make room on the track.
As all of you familiar with the event of week 1 know, the week 2 race was set up for some paint trading fun. Week 2 brings us to South St. Paul, MN and the home of the Wellington Speedway and the Oil Can Cup series, Lionheart 500. The trash talk began early as the teams set up for the day's big event.
The sky was clear with thankfully no rain in the forecast. The Lionheart 500 had been delayed two days due to torrential down pours.
When the green flag dropped it didn't take long for things to heat up. Matt's #25 came into the final turn of the first lap and got loose in the corner. Howitzer team member Cameron Chien (#16) and Quaker's Jean-Luc Simmard (#9) couldn't avoid the collision. All three cars took significant body damage as the first yellow caution flag of the day came out. Simmard was visibly frustrated after what happened in week 1 and could be seen yelling at the pit crew to get the car track worthy quickly.
Everyone brought their 'A' game to this race. We had nine different leaders with at least one from each team. There was a lot of bumping going on but not so much between the two week one antagonists Orracle and Quaker. This week Howitzer racing was trying to solidify position and was bumping anyone who got next to their yellow cars (in particular Quaker cars) except the newbies from Red Fury Racing. For some reason Howitzer left the newbies alone. The frustration mounted for Quaker when the team owner was over heard on the airwaves calling the Pockets racing team owner a loser. Hmmm...She must have gotten the green and yellow cars confused.
Pockets racing was holding it's own until late into lap 3 when Will Razorback's #7 blew an engine. It was a freak thing as the car was running fine then all of a sudden smoke began pouring out from under the hood. Hopefully, the other two Pockets cars could finish strong to offset the team loss.
In the final lap some more bad luck occurred, this time to team Howitzer when the #8 driven by Francis Lalumiere suffered a blown transmission. The leaking fluid caused the third yellow caution of the day. The cars lined up back behind the green line for one final push to the finish line.
Jimmy Biggum (#12) of Quaker apparently didn't learn anything from the Thunder Alley 500 as he pushed the pack up to the finish line with last week's winner Chris Buhl #2 near the top of the line. Buhl solo moved around Simmard and David Landes for his second consecutive win. Simmard finished second and pulled along Pockets racer #3 David Landes into a respectable third.
All of Howitzer's shenanigans didn't amount to much as their best finish was the #11 driven by Rob Judy at number 6. New comer Red Fury's #29 driven by Fabius Doria finished fifth.
So, for two weeks in a row Chris Buhl took advantage of mistakes made by team Quaker to win the race, but this time team Quaker took the overall win for the day in a tight contest with just nine points separating first to last. Rumor has it Buhl is looking over his shoulder everywhere he goes since he now more than ever has a target on his back.
Two weeks in here are the standings:
Orracle Oil Racing - 113 (273 total)
Pockets Racing - 110 (264 total)
Howitzer Racing - 108 (248 total)
Quaker-Stubbs Racing - 115 (242 total)
Red Fury Racing - 106 (232 total)
Great write up ... I'm looking forward to week 3... time to close the gap in points
