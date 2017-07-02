Rules



Pick your generals wisely and deploy them where you need them the most. Which strategy will bring victory this time? Who will win Far East War 1592?









Far East War 1592

Allen Wang

2016

2-4 players

Imjin Creative

90-120 minutes

Area Movement / Dice Rolling / Wargame

English

Moderate in-game text





Goal



The year 1592 marks the beginning of the Seven Year War. A War which revolved around Toyotomi Hideyoshis attempts to expend his influence in Asia and eventually Europe. The war itself ended when

Hideyoshi himself died.



Far East War 1592 is a game for 2-4 players who will go head to head as Japan and Korea as a part of the Seven Year War.

Which makes the goal of the game quite obvious, win this part of the war. This can be done by controlling the most territories at the end of the game, by beating the most generals or by ending the game prematurely when certain condition are met.



Setup



The setup of the game is described clearly in the rulebook. The board is placed between the players and the players will decide if they want to play either Japan or Korea. When playing with 4 players the Ming faction (sided with the Koreans) is added to the game and the Japan forces are divided in the Kato and Konishi faction. Since the rules for four players are mainly the same as for two players, my review will focus on the 2 player game.



Both players receive a number of tokens which represents their troops, but are also used as markers. Both players will place one of their tokens on both the action roundel, the production track and the supply track. Both players will also place their starting troops on the board as well. Japan starts with 27 troops in 14 legions and the Korean player with 22 troops divided over 13 legions. Each single token is called a troop and a stack of tokens is called a legion.



The ‘reset’ card is taken from the event cards and the rest of the event cards is shuffled. Two random cards are drawn from the event cards and shuffled together with the reset card. These three cards are placed on the board. On top of these cards a pile of another (randomly drawn) five event cards is placed. This is the event deck (which consists of 8 cards at the beginning of the game).



An army is only as strong as its leaders and in Far East War 1592 these leaders are the generals. Each general card shows you on which side the general may fight, which abilities he has and which modifiers he gives you for attack and/or defense. At the beginning of the game, both players may choose 8 general cards. Only two of these cards may have at least 4 health. If a player chooses to spend 10 supply points he may also choose a legendary general as one of his generals.



Each player may then bring 2 of his generals into play at the beginning of the game. These cards are placed next to the gameboard and the appropriate token is placed on top of a legion. Each legion may only contain one leader.







Gameflow



The turn order is quite straightforward, the depth of the game itself is mainly in the way you select your actions and the way you use them.



At the beginning of his turn, the player may move his token one or two spaces forward on the action roundel. If he pays 8 supply points, he an even move is token three spaces forward. The actions on the space you placed your token on are the actions you may execute this turn. Players can use the following actions:

- production/generals

- recruit/regroup

- move/battle.







All these options are available on the roundel twice. After each three spaces you pass the ‘event’ threshold. If you pass this threshold when you move your token, you must draw and resolve an event card before you can execute your actions. The bottom three event cards contain the reset cards which let you create a new event deck.







When you’ve finished executing your actions the next player has his turn. But for now, let’s take a closer look at the actions.



The Production/General action consists of a production phase, which is followed by the general phase. During the production phase you gain supply points based on the territories you control. Each territory shows how much supplies it produces. Every time you gain or lose a territory during the game you adjust your total production accordingly on the production track. In the production phase you check the production track for the total production score and add these points as supply points to the supply track.



During the General phase you can place a general (once per turn), replace a general (unlimited) or withdraw a general (unlimited). To place a general you must pay 5 supply points. You place one of your general cards besides the board and you place the general token on one of your legions. Each legion can only contain one general and a general cannot function without a legion.



Replacing your general is cheaper, it only costs 3 supply points. But the new general must actually replace the old general. Therefore this general must be placed on the legion the old general was on and the new general gains the wounds the old general had. Withdrawing a general is pretty basic. You take one of your general cards back and place his token back in your supply.



Recruiting/re-grouping is the part of the game which adds your troops to the board. During the recruitment phase you gain new troops. You may place up to 8 new troops for 1 supply point per troop, according to the following rules:

- Troops can only be placed in territories you control;

- Every territory shows a maximum number of troops you can recruit during a single turn;

- Every legion can only contain 4 troops; and

- Every territory can only contain two legions.







After you’ve placed your troops you can regroup in the territories you’ve placed new troops. Regrouping lets you change the formation of both legion in one territory. This way you can create legions of equal strength (or one stronger and one weaker legion).



The last action is Move/Battle. Before actually getting to the war part of the game and attacking your opponent, you can reposition your armies by moving them. Every legion can move to an adjacent territory for 1 supply point per troop in the legion. And as long as you can pay for the movement you can keep moving them, with the exception that every legion can only move once. Legion which start the turn in a sea territory can even move up to two adjacent territories.



Once the movement phase is over (even if the active player decided not to move) the active player may announce his attack. Each legion can attack/support once per turn, but as long as you can pay you may attack with as many legions as you wish. However each legion of your opponent may only be attacked once per turn.



When the active player announces an attack he placed a red attack stick between the attacking legion and the legion you attack (which needs to be in an adjacent territory). The location of the attacking legion determines if the battle is land based or sea based. Besides the attacking legion, the active player can choose two legions in adjacent territories as supporting legions by placing a yellow support stick between the supporting legion and the legion under attack. The active player pays one supply point for every troop in the attacking and supporting legions. The defender doesn’t have to pay anything.

The active players announces all the battles he wants to initiate in this manner, before the battling actually begins.







When the battle commences the attacking player may roll 1 die per troop in his attacking army and 1 additional die per supporting legion (no matter how many troops in this legion). The defending player rolls 1 die per troop in the defending legion. When battling you need take the participating generals in account. These may modify the number of attacking and or defending dice rolled. They may also have special skills which may influence the battle.



All dice are rolled and executed at the same time. Each die has six sides with different symbols:

- 1 hit in a land based battle;

- 1 hit in a sea based battle;

- 1 hit in both a land or sea battle;

- steal 2 supply points from your opponent;

- 1 wound for a general; and

- miss.



If the result isn’t applicable on your battle (the result shows a hit on a sea battle, but you’re in a land battle), then it counts as a miss. Both the attacking player and the defending player take casualties equal to the number of hits their opponent rolled. Additionally they must take wound for their participating generals. This by placing the general cards below the board at the appropriate wound field. When a general has as much wounds as his health, he dies. The card is discarded and the token is given to the opponent.







If you defeat the last troop in a territory the attacking player may choose to move the attacking legion to the attacked territory without having to pay for the movement.



Far East War 1592 has several end conditions. If the reset card (in the event deck) is drawn for the third time, the game ends when the active player ends his turn. The player who controls the most territories wins the game (tie-breaker: the most defeated generals or the most production points).



But the game can end prematurely as well. This happens when one of the players controls 12 of the 16 territories. This player wins the game. Japan can also win when he controls two of the following territories West Pyeongan-Do, Right Hwanghae-Do or Right Gyeonggi-Do. When Korea controls both East and West Tsushima Strait he wins the game.



Conclusion



Far East War 1592 was one of the surprises of 2016. It was also an example of a game which showed me that you really need to play games before you pass judgement. If I had played this game before December 31, 2016 it would probably have made the Ameritrash.nl Top 10 for 2016.



The components of the game are excellent. A nice box, with a beautiful inlay, great artwork on the cards and the gameboard is as clear as can be. The rules of the game are also quite clear. My main issue with the rules was that when I read them I got a bit of a ‘Risk-vibe’ (which for me, isn’t a good vibe). When we started setting up the game we had some difficulty finding all the areas since we didn’t know this particular area and the territory names are quite unpronounceable (for me that is), which didn’t make us ‘want to play’ the game.



But I’m quite happy we decided to give the game a shot, because the game itself turned out to be great. Even with only three possible actions, you really need to consider what you’re going to do. What do you need, what could you do, do you have the supply points to take the extra step on the roundel? These are some of the thoughts which will pop up in your head during your turn. And do you want to take a chance with an event? Or should you play safe?

The rules when it comes to recruiting and regrouping are refreshingly simple which guarantees a quick gameplay and less chance of analysis paralysis.

The main aspect of the game, when it comes to its depth, are the general cards. All of them which have abilities you want, so which ones will you use and at which point? And where will you place them? In the heat of the battle, at the frontline? Rewards may be the biggest at the frontline, but the risk of a dying general are also high. So sometimes a general may actually prove his worth somewhere safe.

The multiple ways to win the game (together with the number of different general cards) guarantee high replayablilty and different winning strategies. Of course luck when rolling the dice will have its part in which player will win, but it definitely isn’t a luckfest.

And after playing and reviewing the game I must admit that Far East War 1592 is one of the few wargames I really enjoy. A smooth gameflow, easy rules but with enough depth. Good enough to even make us forget we’re fighting a war without any miniatures!

