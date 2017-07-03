|
Jack Rogers
United States
Virginia
Lastly Perspiration: When I first saw “The Wargame WW2”, I was in love. I loved that China had so many territories, I loved the French units, I loved the scale of the board. Eighty inches long and forty inches wide! Ever since I was 12 years old I have wanted to play a Global strategy game of WW2. I tried 3rd Reich, I can barely play it and I can find no face to face players for it.
I tried Axis and Allies. Mostly that seems to be Germany crushes Russia. Britain and the USA hammer Germany and Japan comes racing to Germany’s rescue and takes Moscow from the East, or not. That seems wrong somehow. Where did all that amazing Japanese armor come from?
“The Wargame” seemed to solve some really annoying problems I had with Axis and Allies. Unfortunately, there did not seem to be any way to knock any of the Allies, (except China, still a foregone conclusion), out of the game. Sooner or later, the Allies would win.
I hated the Italian Tiger tanks, not just the representation but that there was zero difference between Italian armor and German armor. I hated watching England fall and the British had no reason to care. I hated, watching Japan fall and the Japanese did not care. I hated the idea that China could conceivably build an aircraft carrier. I felt like I might be playing Risk on a WW2 map.
I tried the 1939 rules, because I like starting from the beginning. I tried playing with all the rules I could find. My good friend built a table just for the game. Still, I hated the game, hate , hate and frustration. That beautiful board, that I loved, that amazing scale and yet it seemed so ridiculous at times. Sure the USA could have sailed the Pacific and taken Japan in 1943. It would not have ended the war, at least according to the game, but enough. I also hated Britain losing Egypt so easily and it not making any difference. Nothing seemed to really matter, just an endless slog of building units and rolling dice with no end in sght.
Then I thought, why not make a few small changes. So I made them. Then I got carried away and the more I worked the more work there seemed to do. My first thought was another module only about 15 pages of stuff. My focus was to give each nation it’s own feel and personality. I was heavily influenced by Panzer General 2, (not even a board game), Avalon Hill’s Rise and Decline of the Third Reich, Max Hasting’s book, “Inferno. The World at War, 1939-1945 and about fifty or so other books I have read in my life on WW2. My friends liked it but got frustrated looking through my rules for some things, basic rules for others and trying to find the module for other things. So, I re-wrote the whole dang on thing.
I love it. My friends love it. I am still trying to get the balance between Russia and Germany correct. I think I got it this time, but I need another game. I made the Pacific bigger, I made the Pacific islands matter. I made Egypt, Malta and Gibraltar matter. Germany is a frightening Brute. Italy a constant disappointment, (something I was trying to simulate), Japan a fiend, in a target rich environment. Japan will probably not eliminate China. China will not industrialize. Russia and Britain have conflicting interest and the USA starts slow but out manufactures everyone. I have also included, “Strategic War”, as a means to directly damage an opponent’s economy. I don’t have as many players as I want, but I have decided that I can go forward with just 3 players if I have to. I am looking for other History, WW2 gaming fanatics in my area. (Richmond Va.) I will share my rules with anyone who wants them no strings attached. Just let me know, I will find a way that is comfortable for you. My next post will be a Game summary of my current game. (I got my ass kicked, otherwise it would be play by play.)
