This scenario takes place on the 1st day of Operation Market Garden (17SEPT), just north of the bridge at Son, The Netherlands.
This scenario plays as a classic German delaying action – to prevent the Americans from crossing the board. Looking through previous AAR’s for S14, “88s at Zon” seems to be the “go to” scenario that many people replay when they want to replay something from Starter Kit #2.
Some background pulled from an online source familiar with the battle on that day on and over the Wilhelmina Canal bridge.
In September, 1944 the Germans had already demolished the bridges West (locally known as "Houtens Brug") and East (the bridge at Gerwen) of Son prior to the Market Garden landings. In the veteran's account, it must have been a different bridge, not across the Wilhelmina Canal as this aerial (from author Karel Margry's book Market Garden, Then & Now) shows: I hope this helps more than it might complicates matters!
(The story is told..) as it being done one night near Son after 1/506th had moved back into that area. But what other bridge could it have been? Were either of the two other bridges repaired during those first few days? Obviously it could not have been the bridge at Best, but it had to be somewhere that 1/506th went.
There does appear to be open fields along the canal on both sides of the highway if you get away from the buildings that are on the road near the bridge. Perhaps they crossed the bridge and worked their way through the houses to get to the field where the halftrack was.
Introduced this Scenario
There’s nothing I can add that hasn’t already been said about the famed German AA 88mm FlaK 18. I found a pretty entertaining and brief video worth watching: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Oo07exOl2c
My, there is a LOT of information here. Let’s work through what I can discern..
Retained ROF is 2.
Gun is a “large” target (Red, circled manhandling number) and while Manhandling number is 4, this is not a QSU gun and thus cannot be moved at all in this Scenario. (No Limbering in ASLSK).
High Explosive (HE) is standard armament. ITT attacks at 16 IFT, half of that for ATT. Lord help you if a Critical Hit is rolled.
Gun Crew gets +2 Emplacement TEM for duration of scenario – since the guns cannot be moved. Changing CA is not movement.
360 degree mount with reduced penalties for changing covered arc.
I believe the rest of the information is reserved for ASL and thus is not relevant to this Scenario. Please let me know if I have missed something.
Victory Conditions: Americans need >=7VP exiting off southern edge of board between hexes F0 and L0.
SSR: None (!)
Grain is in season. Orchards are same level hindrances and block LOS at elevation changes.
ROAR: German victory 52% at time of writing.
Board: This scenario looks to be an ASLSK’d version of the original Scenario 188 (née A32) “Zon with the Wind”. Here, we’ll use just half of ASLSK board w, rather than the original ASL board 24.
Setup
First time, HIP is a possibility. The Germans note gun position and orientation off to the side (so to speak). For this Scenario, I’ve located Gun ‘A’ at L0 CA L1/M1. This is placed to defend the final approach at the southern end of the map. Gun ‘B’ is on the central hill at D4 CA C5/D5 will be useful against the American paratrooper decision to run east of town.
[/q]
Layout at the start of the game. The hilltop itself seems to be fairly lightly guarded. This suggests to the Americans that any hidden guns may be parked on LVL 0 ground, either to the east or west of the central hill.
Turn 1
AT1
MPh: The US splits up 1st Battalion into two groups – ½ head up the hill and draw DF but to no effect. The other half enter the grain and use the building in C8-D7 as cover.
AFPh: The US gets their first chance to fire a BAZ but misses. However, using the inherent fire of an assault squad, they score a hit and both break and DLR a 2nd line German ½ squad.
GT1
It’s now the Germans chance to react. They are completely ineffective in the PFPh, missing several 4FP/+0 and 4FP/+3 shots. In the MPh, the 7-0 leader rushes to help rally the broken ½ squad in G6, but draws fire and is subsequently broken himself.
Elsewhere, there is little LOS yet, so the Germans move up a bit and fortify themselves in brick buildings, awaiting the arrival of 2nd Battalion in Turn 2.
[/q]
End of Game Turn 1 – the US has done well for themselves. They’ve moved to safe positions and have managed to break 2 German units. The guns have not as yet revealed themselves.
Turn 2
AT2
American PrepFire has no effect and several assault moves on the hill and to the east are repulsed by German defensive fire – in both cases breaking the American units.
The 2nd Battalion enters the northern edge, tucked into the far upper-left of the map. They make good progress south, using the forest and buildings as cover. During the APh, each moves forward one more hex and takes up positions to brace for the German fire during the next portion of the turn.
[/q]
After the American Turn 2. The Germans still have had no reason yet to reveal their two guns’ locations.
GT2
Germans PF all along the length of their defensive positions to no effect. They don’t have enough individual FP to get through the +3 building defenses. The Americans share the same plight during the DFPh; all of their Bazookas miss, they get no breaks with 7FP/+3 attacks. Their best chance was the MMG stack in P8. He couldn’t see O5, so directed LR fire to L5 with 11FP/+1 and still missed and lost ROF to boot.
This ended up being a quick half turn. The Germans have time on their side and don’t need to move at this point. With the Start of Turn 3, the Americans will have to grow bolder and get moving in order to meet their ultimate Victory Conditions.
Turn 3
It is time for the Americans to move. The squad in D7 attempts to lay smoke, rolls a ‘6’ and is done for this MPh.
• K8 moves to J6, lays smoke but suffers 4FP/+2 attack which pins them in G7
• M7 AM to L6, misses smoke, takes defensive fire and breaks.
• M8 moves to M7 and misses their smoke attempt.
• L7 misses their smoke attempt (3 in a row!), then moves to O7.
• O8-P7-P6; P8-P7-P6 and lays smoke in P5 to form a screen.
• P8 (w/leader) moves to P5 and takes DF from O5. 14FP/+2, roll is ‘1-1 and despite cowering still gets 2MC. Leader passes, but squad breaks. This was the American’s first, best chance to break throught he German lines and it has failed.
• SFF from O5 (7FP/+2) misses.
• Other American squads move up O9-P6.
During the AFPh, all Bazookas miss, but the Americans do get a good shot O7-O5 at 4FP/+2. The German leader breaks but the squad is only pinned.
[/q]
Near the end of American Turn 3: They do make some progress along the western edge of the map, but missed their best opportunity. With 4 out of 5 smoke attempts failing this turn, they received stronger defensive fire than they had estimated. The American leader in D7 needs to abandon this position and swing around to help rally the mounting pile of broken American squads in the west.
GT3
PFPh: A PBF attack O5-P5 at 14FP/+0 pins one American and breaks another. The other PFT attack (L5-L6) also pins the Americans. Yet a 3rd squad is pinned in J6.
These pins dramatically reduce any Defensive Fire power. One German squad breaks in this phase, otherwise no damage occurs.
In the APh, the German squad in O5 moves to P4 to engage in CC with the American 9-2 leader. The Germans figure it is better to go on the offensive here than merely wait in the building for the rest of the Americans to swarm. This strategy pays off – in the CCPh, with no ambush, the Germans have 4FP to the leader’s 1. The German makes his roll and the American fails. An American 9-2 leader is eliminated.
Turn 4
Americans have two chances for PBF in the PFPh and miss both shots. For movement, the Americans in D7 split up. The leader will pull back to Rally squads in the west. The MMC advances into the open toward the broken Germans in G5. It is at this point that the first HIP 88mm Gun ‘B’ reveals itself and opens fire.
D4-D6, R:2, TH:9(-1 C#13, -1 C#14). DR ‘4-6’ for Hit. 2MC and breaks US squad.
As DF, another German attacks E5-D6 with 4FP/-2 attack. DR is ‘2-1’ for KIA.
The best chance for the Americans, in the AFPh, is as a Firegroup (P5&O5) at PBF against P4 for 16FP/+1 – and even then they only manage a PTC.
However, their luck changes for the better during the APh and CCPh:
CC: L6-L5, No Ambush, US7/G4, US makes roll, German misses. German is eliminated.
CC: P5-P4, No Ambush, US14/G4, US makes roll, German misses. German is eliminated.
[/q]
At the end of the American portion of Turn 4. They’ve finally punched through to the west and can proceed to the south. However, there aren’t as of yet, enough Good Order American units to earn sufficient Victory Points. The Germans in the east will have to shift left and prevent any rally opportunities.
GT4
In the Rally Phase, one German unit self rallies. The US attempts to recover two German LMGs in P4 and L5 and, in both cases, they roll a ‘6’.
PFPh: The Germans make the most of this opportunity. The German squad in M5 chooses to fire on O4 (out in the open) rather than the Americans adjacent to them. With 4FP/+0, they roll a 1MC. Both the American 9-1 leader and squad break.
During the MPh, the Germans shift left and begin closing in on the Americans in the west. One German squad in M5 is broken during the American’s Defensive Fire, but beyond this, little is accomplished.
One US broken unit in I3 is eliminated for failure to rout in the RtPh.
[/q]
End of Turn 4: Sweep to the west for the Germans. Too many broken units across the board: at this point, there are only 6VP worth of Good Order American squads.
Turn 5
AT5
RPh: Both German LMGs are recovered by American squads. The US leader in O3 doesn’t self rally, but 1 US squad (in P8 w/ MMG) does.
There is no PF, the American units need to make the run south. One American leader heads west to the nearest broken squad and parks himself until the next RPh.
The recently rallied unit in P8 declares double time and begins running down the streets. There are no Germans within LOS, and so he has an unimpeded path. That is, until the German 88mm, still HIP, finally reveals himself. (Remember, he was in L0 with CA L1/M1). He waits for entery into hex N4 and opens fire.
LO-N4, R:5, TH:8(-1 C#13, -1 C#14). DR ’5-3’ for hit. IFT 16FP/+0 result is K/3. American is both CR and breaks.
The Americans in P4 continue south, but now have to use the buildings as cover for the newly discovered 88 that is blocking their path to victory. One other American unit (in L5) moves south, but takes on defensive fire from two German locations and eventually breaks as well.
It is at this point that the Americans yield the match. They have earned 0VP and do not have enough GO units to continue for at least another 2-3 turns. The Germans have little defensive strength left, but with the 88mm gun blocking the American path, there just isn’t enough time (the Scenario only lasts 5 ½ Turns) for the Americans to meet the required Victory Conditions.
[/q]
Situation at the end of the game with the Americans determine they can’t possibly meet game VC.
Conclusions:
Looking back on this round, I think both sides played a fairly intelligent game. The US lost the battle of the dice – too many rolled 9’s and 10’s to be effective. The Germans did roll low when it counted and never let the Americans slip by without breaking them. The Americans left too many broken squads at the north end of the board – I should have got my leaders involved earlier. I still have never managed to make a Bazooka work against squads in buildings.
Daniel Takai
Switzerland
Thun
Switzerland
Nice AAR, thanks. I do believe setup HIP in OG is NA for that Gun in D4 though, because that is not concealment terrain.
Your majesty, I'm lost for words.
Hello Daniel. Thank you for pointing this out. I went back through the Starter Kit #2 rules and came up with
a)HIP (and emplaced) is allowed in open ground hex (D4) per 6.4
b)However, certainly once the Americans (in Turn 1) made it to hex D7 or G9 (perhaps others), the gun lost HIP since it was within LOS and 16 hex range. That's the rule I forgot to apply.
Thank you for reading!
