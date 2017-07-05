|
The game starts with Ishida (me) playing aggressively and challenging 3 castles early. I heavily use Kobayakawa cards running low on them. I also keep a nice stack of Uesugi cards along with a 3-stack of them threatening
Edo.
Tokugawa reacts by crushing them with a 14 block overrun and letting the castles fall with token defense only.
Tokugawa then marches straight down the freeway for Osaka while ignoring Ueda castle. I realize that my victories won't matter if I can't keep Osaka castle, and also that the Kobayakawa cannot be trusted to defend it. I start mustering Mori clan whose cards haven't come up yet.
I also give up on Uesugi completely and burn their cards as they come up.
I now have have enough Mori clan to make a stand both to defend Ishida, and Kyoto (hopefully). Will they fight?
4 Mori cards + 2 loyalty challenges say they will.
Tokugawa slams into Kyoto. The definitive battle is upon us.
The Mori hold! I needed the 4th card for loyalty, and I required both my challenges to flip that unit.
In the final turn I even counterattacked, successfully pushing Tokugawa off the paved roads. He will end the game at Miyazu castle, down by 5 points.
Final board position:
miriku wrote:
That worked out pretty nicely. Good AAR.
I start mustering Mori clan whose cards haven't come up yet.
