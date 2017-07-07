bonzillou wrote:

Hi

thanks for this AAR Eric.

some comments on the rules:



-11.2 Portage

Each Unit may “carry” one Weapon, denoted by having the Weapon physically placed atop that Unit.



In GWC there is a distinction between Leaders and Units (because of the Doctrine of that time and the big gap of consideration that was made between officers and soldiers of the rank). As the rule says a Unit may carry a Weapon, it means that no leader can carry any Weapon.



Furthermore:

11.7 Specialized Weapons

A Flamethrower automatically sets its target’s Cover [T99.3] to “0”, with no modifications possible and can only be possessed by a Team.



As you see troops were specialized and the armies of that time would let the soldiers nearly no initiative.You do what you are trained for.

I often read in regiment's after battle reports of soldiers who would find or capture an abandoned LMG or HMG. They would not use it although it could have been a great asset to their attack. They would just left it and try to retrieve it later to bring it back to their lines and give it to appropriate troops. That's why you rarely see WW1 troops using captured armament (contrary to the German army in WW2).