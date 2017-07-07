|
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Pennsylvania
We see the Greek, Turkish, Italian, Austro-Hungarian and French Fleet before it it is scattered.
World War One is truly the war that caught everyone by surprise. If anything, the naval war - or truly lack thereof caught both the Royal Navy and the High Seas Fleet at a loss. Both had aggressive doctrines that were oriented towards the offensive. Moreover, the Royal Navy had its long and distinguished history of simply being the Royal Navy, the navy all pretenders aspired to me. It was so reverered that in essence the Imperial Japanese Navy aped the British Navy in tone and style. Nine Navies War (NNW) is a dual rarity – a boxed game from Decision Games, but more surprisingly a naval game designed by Ty Bomba. When we think of Ty Bomba we think of the steppes of Russia, and not WWI naval games. The game’s premise is simple – the Schlieffen Plan worked and France is taken out of the war. I was able to buy into Ty’s thumbnail version of an alternate universe. The game’s system is based upon Avalon Hill’s War at Sea. Be warned that this game will run you between 6-10 hours dependent upon how you play.
Components
Counters are good, sharp and yes, sexy. The counters were like looking at a Jane’s Fighting Ships annual from 1919 except in color. The colorful counters are also crisp and clear. The 352 5/8” counters, all battleships, battle cruisers and the first aircraft carriers are quite appealing. And they punched out with NO issue! Ships are rated for attack, defense and movement. This is a game of strategy based upon big ships with big guns. The heavy colorful and well laid out 34” X 22” cardstock map will remind you of War at Sea. The charts and various tracks do not detract at all from game play. There are no U-Boats to contend with in this game or minefields.
Rules
The sixteen pages of rules to NNW are easy and clean. I was able after two quick readings, set up and play with the game without any major errors by misinterpreting a rule. The only rule I quibble with is giving the Germans throughout the course of the war a first turn gunnery advantage.
You see how massive the Battle of the North Sea was here...
Play
What makes NNW a great wargaming challenge is there is no historical precedent on how to play. I found the game to be simply delightful. As the British player you never have enough fleet to go around. As the German, you need to husband your strength and stay focused on destruction of the British North Seas ships before America gets too powerful. The game is tense and so well balanced both sides will swear the game is greatly skewed to the other player. Victory points are gained by control of sea areas. Each side has areas of greater import to their strategic needs.
In the game, a roll of a five disables and sends a ship back to port, while a six causes a roll for damage. Perhaps the key rule for play balance is the assumption of continued German first round naval gunnery. On each turn of combat the German player adds one to their die-roll. This qualitative advantage means that rolls of four and five now get bumped up in status - a four roll now moves from no effect up to disabling and a five from merely disabling to damage causing and perhaps ship killing.
Lurking over the horizon is the entry of the United States into the war. The United States has a VERY large fleet in waiting and more on the way. However the game builds in the assumption that has some validity that with Britain so preoccupied in its fight for survival against Imperial Germany, the Japanese cast their lot with the Germans and try to run the Far East table in terms of dismantling the British Empire. This requires the attention of half the current American Navy, picked at random that must be used to rein in Imperial Japan. A nifty variant though would be to play that enough concessions were made by the British to keep the Japanese at bay, thus allowing all the American Navy to focus on Europe. What one might raise their eyebrows over though is that American & Canadian repair capacity is a mere two repair points per turn - until the US enters the war, and then one follows the scale on the turn track. What I have found is the key to the game for the Brits is managing the large fleet of sort useful pre-dreadnaught battleships. They give you the ability to swarm...but die in great numbers as their hulls don't hold up too much damage.
The end of Turn 2 - I still think the CP has a chance but it will take everything doing more than one can reasonably expect - we are way beyond Nelson's "England expects everyman to do his duty".
Some of the additional aspects add to the game. Of course this vision assumes Germany's African colonies were not easily scooped up early in the war due to Britain's new found emergency with the collapse of France. Russia has its challenges, hoping the Central Powers don't push and take the naval bases in the north and at Sevastopol, meaning the remnants of the Czarist Navy need to try and breakout through the Dardanelles. All of this adds good, logical color to the game. I also like the added die-roll at the start of the month where a Battleship can be lost for a number of reasons, from a coal bunker explosion to a minefield. The Mutsu is a cse in point where a ship exploded in WW II. Mutsu was the sister ship of the Nagato and exploded in Hiroshima Harbor due to the improper storage of 3"Sanshiki-dan" incendiaries.
How does the game factor in the history scale? War production seems about right in terms of what perhaps was on the slips. Even in WW II, capital ships were still hogs in terms of times and resources. Even with the assumption the Central Powers could have demobilized elements of their armies back into arms industry efforts, that impact would have had small effect in game scope. The only impact one can easily see for the game is with no real Western Front it might have had an impact in terms of repair facilities and such, but then the game would have been less clean and started down the road to perdition of fiddlyness. Even that in this period would take some liberties that history doesn't really support, as the Central Powers vaunted Hindenburg Program to increase war goods production was an abject failure.
Conclusions
My conclusion is simple – if you love naval games get this one. If you like challenging games that are not complex, then get this game. And if you want to see Bomba’s mind at work in a game without panzers get this game. Don't own it? - then shame on you. It's unique and a bit of a blood fest - think of the Royal Navy Battle Cruisers tribulations at Jutland squared. It's a game I think that has been vastly ignored by the gaming public. Easily recommended.
End game - the Central Power last gasp Turn 3 try failed...superior German gunnery bonus isn't enough this game!
The Central Powers bid for naval supremacy failed on the last turn but the Allies still lost 19 Battleships.
Lance McMillan
United States
Lakebay
Washington
I've always had two nagging concerns with this game.
The first is that (in my opinion) the "War at Sea" operational system doesn't really work that well for this period prior the widespread use of aerial reconnaissance. Actually finding the enemy fleet was as (if not more) important than simply lobbing shells at them. The roll-to-hit/roll-for-damage system works well enough in modeling actual combat, but the method used for getting the fleets to that point always seemed ridiculously artificial.
The second is with the OOB. By including so many pre-dreadnaughts, and rating them in a manner that puts them on a roughly equal footing to that of full late class dreadnaughts, it heavily overstates their effectiveness. It also begs the question of why, if the pre-dreads are in the game, the armoured cruisers aren't also included (since in a lot of ways they were nearly as effective as the pre-dreads, and their numbers would have been an important offset to equalize a numerical disparity).
Other than that, I agree that it can be an enjoyable game.
John Brock
United States
Pennsylvania
Lancer4321 wrote:
The second is with the OOB. By including so many pre-dreadnaughts, and rating them in a manner that puts them on a roughly equal footing to that of full late class dreadnaughts, it heavily overstates their effectiveness. It also begs the question of why, if the pre-dreads are in the game, the armoured cruisers aren't also included (since in a lot of ways they were nearly as effective as the pre-dreads, and their numbers would have been an important offset to equalize a numerical disparity).
You've completely lost me here. I neither own nor have played the game, but from what I see in the pictures, a typical late-class dreadnought like the Iron Duke is rated a 5-6-5, while a typical pre-dread like the Emperor Franz Ferdinand is rated a 2-3-4. That doesn't seem like overstating their effectiveness to me. The pre-dread is a comparative lightweight, but it still takes up as much space in the line of battle, and still needs to be targeted separately to sink it.
By comparison, most armored cruisers didn't belong in the line of battle at all. An AC with 8 x 8" guns in its broadside would still be hopelessly outranged and outweighted by a pre-dread with 4 x 12" guns. Very few ACs would even earn a firepower of 1 on the scale apparently used by this game.
And as for numbers, I believe the British had vastly more ACs in their fleet, just as they had vastly more dreadnoughts and pre-dreads, so I don't see their inclusion as a way to balance any numerical disparities.
John S
United States
New York
Robert, do you have more details on your play through?
I have played this a number of times and find the Allies at a decided disadvantage.
I plan on doing a video review and follow up with a play through and post it on YouTube when I get things organized and have more time.
