Lancer4321 wrote:



The second is with the OOB. By including so many pre-dreadnaughts, and rating them in a manner that puts them on a roughly equal footing to that of full late class dreadnaughts, it heavily overstates their effectiveness. It also begs the question of why, if the pre-dreads are in the game, the armoured cruisers aren't also included (since in a lot of ways they were nearly as effective as the pre-dreads, and their numbers would have been an important offset to equalize a numerical disparity).