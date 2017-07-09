|
Robert "Smitty" Smith
The Pacific campaign of World War II is easily the greatest logistical campaign in military history due to its wide expanse and greater three-dimensional aspects than the Russian Front. World War II Pacific games are harder to model since the economic disparity between the powers readily punishes simple miscues. Within the confines of the gaming world, you will find no better treatment at a simple level than MultiManPublishing’s offering of the Japanese game Fire in the Sky (FITS) of the US Submarine offensive, which is a small part of this grand strategic level game of the entire Pacific campaign. But if you are looking for game of similar play to replace Victory in the Pacific, pass this by for this ambitious in scope game requires some serious time investment. My games averaged about 16 hours and several went 18-20 hours in length. Do not try and play this game without going through the example of play several times – it helps - some.
COMPONENTS
The map is a departure from the standard hex based Pacific wargame. Think of this 34” x 22” hex-based map with boxes as a cross between Victory in the Pacific (VITP) and a House Divided – but with a sense of unique fashion sense. I like the map simply because it is different and the use of cloud cover and such on it lends a nice timeless feel to it. Others may feel differently about the clouds. You have a combination of hexes and area play which works. The large 1” counters feel more like tiles as the artwork gives them the illusion of being larger. Some folks may complain the counters are “jingoistic” since they have the American Bald Eagle on the American counters. Other than simply saying something feeble like get over it folks, the Eagle is a representative symbol of America.
Me? I liked the Eagle, British Lion and Japanese Sakura. I confess getting used to pink Japanese counters took a little time but not much. What does take more time is wrapping your head around counters representing two capital ships like carriers or battleships. This led to me being was bugged by the fact that this counter design decision mix has the Pennsylvania gone out of the game in you start with the after Pearl scenario since they put the Pennsylvania on the same counter as the Arizona. I know they were sister ships but why not put it on the Oklahoma counter since the Oklahoma never returned to duty? What is negative about the ship counters is their number ratings are teeny weenie. They are very hard to see.
RULES
The rules, ah yes the rules are, well hardish. I read the rules, then read them again and read them a third time and felt like I was back in Property in law school. I often felt they were obtuse to the point of Reddi-Mix density. When a system is new and seemingly as heavily process oriented as this game is, the rules need careful writing. Maybe it is because the translation from Japanese to English or the ordering of the rules is off in some undefinable way that makes it hard to digest them. I know I referred back to them far in excess of other games. What becomes evident is this game which is listed on the box as low complexity is more upper mid-level complexity. That doesn’t mean it’s bad but it isn’t low complexity in terms of game play or game execution. In fact, I’m still puzzled as to where I would place the game on the complexity scale.
GAME PLAY
You can start the game with one of two scenarios - either the historical scenario or begin in April 1942. For the first game I recommend starting with the early 1942 scenario. Starting there allows you to begin with the Japanese at the height of their position and in game play terms, the most balanced position. The game is too hard for a beginner to replicate any positive Japanese strategic initiatives since the game requires understanding the somewhat complex interplay of its systems. Failure to get the first turn right will quickly doom the Japanese player by 1943- you may not have lost in game terms but the inevitable has become pretty evident. One thing that is very clear is it sucks to be the Dutch in the game. Can you say quick vaporization?
Both player turns are the same except that the Japanese player turn starts with a transport phase and the Allied player starts with an economic warfare phase. Standard turn stuff in general but each side during the other players turn gets a reaction phase. Warning though it is heavy on procedure and combat ever more so than any other simple game I know. The thing is for the Japanese, much like in real life you may find your ability to react to Allied moves limited by oil. Leyte Gulf happened the way it did because elements of the fleet were in Borneo neat its fuel supply and hence could deploy.
What does make the game worthy of your consideration is the reduction of the complexities of the transportation/oil/submarine warfare conundrum into a finely tuned piece of the game engine. It’s one part of the game engine that doesn’t knock and needs no other tuning. The Japanese start with 30 merchantman points which mirrors the same number of transport points. Transportation points are used to ferry troops and most important, move oil back to the home islands. Only the Japanese are affected by possible oil shortages. US Subs attack by spending a submarine point per die roll. Any points not used during a given turn are lost, a realistic reflection of the number of subs in theatre’
Now I do believe that the ground combat and invasion mechanisms are head and shoulders superior to its main competition, VITP. As my friend Pieter would say, FITS ground combat mechanisms felt “fiddly”. Like in VITP you line up units and have them fire against one another. But FITS seems to need some breakdown units to give the Japanese a better chance since combat outcomes are so dramatic. I also found the game allowed me to be far more liberal with taking dramatic license with the use of Allied troops early in the game since losing them mean they return in a turn or two. Maybe I played the game wrong or I didn’t get all the subtleties but carriers seemed less important in invasions than the lumbering battlewagon. I love battleships but carriers were the arbitrator in the Pacific War. Still, I think the intent was to make certain they were used, but again I don’t know.
Yet I think the game comprehends well the logistical aspects of the Pacific campaign. Its treatment of the US submarine offensive and its draconian effect on the Japanese war economy is handled magnificently. The Japanese player is put in a real bind on how to employ his critical but very limited destroyer assets. Does he use them to escort the fleet and escort transports to his far flung defensive empire, or does he put them on escort duty to try and mitigate the growing power of the US Sub force? Surprisingly for a game of this scale it works and works well, as it is not a mere add on or poorly conceived afterthought. I know you can make the argument that the game constrains the Japanese player too much by its emphasis on oil. True, this does limit the strategies they can employ ahistorically but to allow otherwise pushes it too far towards being a non-factual based alternative history.
CONCLUSIONS
I find my gaming time more limited despite my children being grown and I am protective of the time I spend with games. Because of that, I doubt I will play this game again as it was simply too much work and although it wasn’t gamey, I never got into a battle rhythm of feeling like I was playing the Pacific campaign. I applaud how well FITS models and confronts you with the logistical challenges and issues facing the Japanese. I was just left saddened and disappointed at not liking it. I kept waiting for that aha moment and it simply didn’t come. Maybe you will like it better than I did and find it more engaging to play.
No pics sadly due to that HD being somewhere I can't put my paws on!
Last edited Sun Jul 9, 2017 4:04 am
Posted Fri Jul 7, 2017 8:52 pm
Wendell
At least if you decide to sell it, you should be able to - lot of demand for this OOP game.
Randy C
A great review.
I agree with all said except the conclusion. I have a lot of fun playing this game.
Brian Workman
Nice review. One tiny thing: the Japanese counters feature the sakura, not the chrysanthemum.
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Brian:
Yup - you got that right - I'll fix that - Thanks!
Smitty
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Randy:
Indeed and I can understand that - I wanted to really like this game.
Smitty
Andreas Johansson
I'm a bit surprised it took you 16-20 hours to play through. Most of my games have ended in a Japanese breakout victory, or the Japanese player conceding when defeat looms inevitable, but the time it ended with a successful American invasion of Japan in Turn 16, it took about eight hours.
What's everyone else's experience?
Either way, I need to get this onto the table again.
John Graham-Leigh
Four to eight hours is my experience, after half a dozen plays. A classic game.
Wendell
Orcoteuthis wrote:
I'm a bit surprised it took you 16-20 hours to play through. Most of my games have ended in a Japanese breakout victory, or the Japanese player conceding when defeat looms inevitable, but the time it ended with a successful American invasion of Japan in Turn 16, it took about eight hours.
What's everyone else's experience?
Close to 8 hours for a full game.
-
Jim Eliason
United States
I'm a big fan of this game. I've been the world champ since 2007, which would be impressive except that the championship in 2007 drew only four players and hasn't been held since.
The rules aren't hard, but the game mechanics are unlike any other game I've played and it takes a while to wrap your mind around them. Once that happens the game flows easily. Combat can have lots of layers, but few combats will have all of them.
I agree that the logistics is handled really well. Some people may not like the fact that you aren't going to move all your units every turn like VitP players do. I had a tournament email game where gas guzzlers Yamato & Musashi never moved the whole game. For my extensive AAR of that game see MMP Special Operations magazine Summer 2012 issue #3.
The map is brilliant. The rule that an invasion requires a friendly base within 2 hexes is realistic and allows both a Japanese offensive in the Aleutians while not allowing an Allied offensive through the Aleutians to the home islands. How? The Japanese base Paramushiro is 2 hexes from Attu but 3 from Yokosuka. The USN can take Paramushiro shutting down any threat to Alaska, but can't then go further. Such an Allied offensive in real life was not possible for logistical reasons, and the game shows that without any special rules. An invasion of Hawaii is also possible but so hard to pull off that only truly horrendous US play would allow it to succeed.
I love VitP too but FitS is a far better simulation. There are far more bases in FitS than in VitP and FitS better shows the grinding Allied advance from one island to the next. In VitP you retake Lae or the Philippines and the next stop is Japan. Making victory points from bases rather than sea areas makes more sense. Limiting movement with air units rather than battle results from the turn before also makes more sense. Subs are handled much better. US subs are present from the start of FitS, though they don't work very well until the torpedo problems were solved. In both games the Japanese are strong at the start and get weaker, but only FitS shows the near immobility of the IJN late in the war due to oil shortages and the gradual collapse of the Japanese air force. Bases in FitS have limited capacities that are easy to use since they are printed on the board. In VitP the entire Japanese air force can be based in Dutch Harbor!?; occasionally that's a game winning play.
Since there are usually just a few battles a turn the game isn't as long as you would think. 8 hours ought to be enough to finish. And yes, some games end early. I once won an automatic victory on turn 3 against an inexperienced player who made several catastrophic mistakes. If the Allies are going to win, they will win late. My most recent Allied win was on the last turn, though we didn't play it since there was no way for the Japanese to avoid defeat.
James Parks
Like it's sister game, Empire of the Sun, I think FiTS is better as a PBEM game than a FTF game. The Transport Point and Oil Point mechanisms require a lot of very careful planning and I think until you get very familiar with the game the proper planning of operations takes too long and makes for a lot of opponent downtime.
Once you get some experience with the pace of the game and how it flows it will be better FtF but I still think the cool part of this game and EoTS is spending an hour or two looking at the map and really thinking through your turn before putting the email move together.
Just my .02 worth.
-
Last edited Sun Jul 9, 2017 7:58 pm
Posted Sun Jul 9, 2017 7:57 pm
- Posted Sun Jul 9, 2017 7:57 pm
Marty M
I love this game.
This is the single most elegantly designed game I have come across. It is very different from a lot of games in many ways, and there are a lot of subtleties which can take several games to understand properly.
Like yourself, the mechanism regarding the use of an interaction between Transport Points and Oil Points struck me immediately as a clever and appropriate mechanism for a simulation of the PTO.
It took me several games to really understand what was a good way to conduct battles & invasions. Air Power is of paramount importance, but how to use your carriers effectively (and efficiently) took me a long time to understand. The correct amount of battleships and heavy cruisers etc to bring to an invasion (or to defend against one) is also an interesting and variable decision.
The use of the impassable brown hexsides around India, Singapore and New Guinea (and elsewhere) are a mark of the designer's genius in representing operational difficulties and impossibilities with the astonishingly clever use of an unbelievably simple mechanic. The positioning of the various features of the map is nothing short of superlative.
The rules & mechanics are actually fairly simple, but there is an enormous depth to this beautiful game, and your actions have a longlasting effect in later game turns.
The best wargaming experience I have ever had is playing as the Japanese, getting to within 1 VP of a sudden death victory, and then just about holding out throughout the rest of the game as a rapidly waning power against an increasingly mighty but overstretched USA to gain a victory by 1 VP.
A stunning game!
Brian Workman
Yep. About 7 or 8 hours if it runs the duration. It's a great game. Sad that too many are turned off by the map or counters.
Same, also 6-8 hours. usually end comes much earlier in a way or other.
I have found it rather difficult to win as Americans, just seem not to be able to build sufficient force composition against Japanese player who opts for fortified limited war, combined with resource conservation and interior lines.
When Japanese are able to field reactionary strikes at key locations of his choosing it seems rather hard to have the victory points in time.
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
Andreas:
It took a while for me...I was surprised that my mileage varied so so much different than others in that regard.
Smitty
-
United States
Jim:
Perhaps after reading your comments and the other good ones here I should reconsider it - but I won't.
But not because of the game BUT because I have too many others to deal with and still working full-time.
Smitty
Robert "Smitty" Smith
John:
I can't even imagine that little time!
Smitty
Robert "Smitty" Smith
James:
I do recall spending a lot of time reviewing the map.
Smitty
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Marty:
Indeed those hex sides are a tribute to some good analysis.
Smitty
