Ted Leiker
United States
Friday Harbor
Washington
"The USAAF agency chosen to engage in strategic bombardment from England and follow the aims outlined in AWPD-42 and its predecessor, was known as the 8th Air Force. In practice its Bomber Command was more influenced by the British Air Ministry than the consultative plans in its selection of targets, primarily because the RAF supplied the intelligence data. The early exploratory missions involved fairly shallow penetrations of hostile airspace and targets attacked were rail centres, airfields, and shipyards, which broadly related to the brief of dominating the German air force and disrupting transportation."
-Roger A. Freeman, The Mighty Eighth War Diary
For the initial setup I used the optional weather and recon rules that allow an extra starting 22 SO points for a total 72 SO points to purchase my opening forces.
I know that the initial months of the campaign will probably allow me to secure some easy VP due to the low Luftwaffe response modifier and the fact that the targets will be shallow penetrations into France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. My allocation goal is to acquire all nine of the bomber groups and both of the fighter groups available in 1942 well before the end of the year so that when January of 1943 comes around I can field a full twelve bomber groups and at least two fighter groups. This will allow me to send out two escorted, maximum effort bombing missions per week along with a diversion mission, and an ASW mission if needed. Also, I will focus on acquiring B24 groups for the extra payload and range.
My initial allocation is four bomber groups. I select two B17 groups, the 303rd and the 97th, both at the Recruit level. The other two groups are B24's. The 44th enters the campaign at Green level while the 93rd will enter at Average. With the remaining 16 SO I purchase two recon assets and choose the higher 8SO versions. I will make recon a high priority to take advantage of the high intel modifiers. I could have requisitioned six B17 groups, but I want as many B24 groups as possible due to the extra weight and range they offer, plus my strategy will depend on consistent high intel on targets so I want the recon squadrons available immediately.
RAF Intel reports there are currently a total of eight known Luftwaffe gruppen in my area of operation. These gruppen are concentrated at airfields near Brest (Hex 8), and Caen (Hex 10), with strong concentrations near Paris (Hex 9x2) and Amsterdam (Hex 12 x2). There are also gruppen located in Berlin (Hex 16) and near Salzburg (Hex 20). The two eastern located gruppen should not be a factor during 1942 as I will not be assigned any targets that fall within their range. The total enemy force is estimated to be between two hundred sixteen and two hundred eighty eight enemy aircraft of mixed single engine and heavy twin engine fighters.
RAF Intel reports these gruppen are attached to Jagdgeschwader 26 under the command of Josef "Pips" Priller. Priller has been collaborating with OKL on the development of a new surveillance radar which is expected to be deployed sometime in September. RAF Intel also reports increased U-boat activity and the 8th Air Force will be required to assist with ASW missions until U-boat strength is significantly depleted. Until that occurs, a reduction in resource allocation is expected. In short, we need a couple of successful sinkings and then High Command will leave us to do the job we came here to do.
August 1942:
High Command has decided that for the month of August the 8th Air Force will focus on German airfields and aircraft factories in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The following targets are currently priority of this primary objective.
AF02, AF06, AF08, AC03, AC09, and AC10
High Command has decided to forego any secondary target considerations due to the need for support of Operation Torch. This will be accomplished by the transfer of a bomber or fighter group from within the 8th Air Force to the Mediterranean Theater, or by reduced allocation to the 8th Air Force, either of which will occur no later than September 30th, 1942. Operation Torch has had tremendous success so far as the Allies have advanced to Algeria and are threatening Tunis.
That is the initial setup as I get ready for the opening phase of the War Campaign.
Next up: August 1942
Fantastic write-up.
One question: How long is the longest campaign? I understand that one turn is a week? If you play 42-45, does this mean you will have some hundred turns to go through?
Thanks, Alex.
The War Campaign is a variant campaign from the designer, Dean, that is being playtested. It has some specific setup and rules and I think the campaign is available in the files section. There is also a tournament going currently that is still open to joining (I think). Depending on the time of the year each month has either two, three, or four weeks of operations and you can fly two missions a week. I haven't added it up, but I'm going to guess it equates to about 36 weeks of operations a year. And you can fly two missions a week so I guess it would be possible to fly about 200 missions total.
