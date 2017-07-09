|
I’ve been working my way through Nemo’s War for the last two weeks. It’s been taking some time getting all the little bits straight on Nemo’s War 2nd ed and trying to remember how I won the 1st edition. Bad karma has been in effect, I lost one of the treasure pieces for about a week and accidentally marked one of the Nautilus cards. Then, I found out that I had been counting points wrong which actually makes my win last week without counting ships or adventure cards with explorer Nemo quite impressive.
Today though, Karma reversed itself. Well, sort of. I decided that to try yet one more time playing Nemo with a science motivation. I haven’t won one yet with that motivation, today was no exception.
The Nautilus started in the North Atlantic, and the first card up was “Shakedown Maneuvers.” Choked the roll and had to say goodbye to Conseil. Tough start. Then, I had a Capital Encounter, but his guns weren’t depressed far enough to hit me before I rammed him. Luckily, I had moved into the European Seas, so I got the Europeans Seas scored early for Scouring of the Seas. Then, it was the Giant Squid which cost me Ned Land followed by 42 degrees Centigrade which was a pretty difficult science objective that I passed.
Usually for the first Act, I like to go around and steal treasures regardless of Nemo’s motivation. For most of them, you need either the cash or the wonders, but the real reason I do it for it is the bonus rolls and actions. In game dependent completely on the good graces of the dice, you need the protection when your rolls go south which almost inevitably they will. It also gives time for the treasure to build up on the adventure deck; so when you decide to harvest it, you get double the fun. I also don’t waste time saving the one action every turn, because it’s easier to steal stuff early in the game when there are no ships in the ocean. Besides, if you are reasonably lucky, you can usually get a couple actions as treasures or an adventure that can give you extra actions.
Well, the rest of the First Act was strange. I stole three out of the six treasures, but I kept pulling up wonders and a few gems. There are only 11 of them in a bag of 51, so your odds should be around 20% which is also about the same odds as getting one of those retained bonus. Normally, I wouldn’t mind, but I need those retained bonuses, so I can have my mega adventure day on a lull turn.
While in the European Seas, the South Pole popped up which changed my plans from routing through Artic Ocean to the Western Pacific to going to the South Atlantic. There, “The Sunken Treasure Fleet” popped and landed right on top of us. So, I got that and drew yet another wonder and decided to change course to go around the Cape of Good Hope after a lull turn left a path of treasures to follow to the Western Pacific. Taking advantage of my sunken treasure, I was planning on leaving behind a trail of rebellions. Finally, I finally scored one retained bonus which was an extra action.
It was at this point that the second act started. I decided that although I wasn’t as ready as I’d like to be for the next lull turn that I would have a go at the adventure deck; but until then, I was sinking, stealing, inciting, and drawing adventure cards on the way around the Cape of Good Hope to the Indian Ocean. I was hoping that while I was lollygagging around down there, the Gulf Stream, The Torres Strait, or the Arabian Tunnel would show up, but nope. Where were these cards? However, I did get a giant pearl as a consolation prize.
When I reached the Indian Ocean, that’s when I got hit with A Frigate’s Demise. I am thinking that with the 6 attack value that it has that the frigate will probably miss even with other warships that are now in the Indian Ocean, but he rolls a 2 and gives me 4 hits with the subsequent roll. I take 2 in the hull and 1 each in the Nemo and Crew. I attack and miss and take another crew. Luckily, I’d already sunk a merchant in the ocean and fled to the Western Pacific to lick my wounds. A bad turn of events.
And, wouldn’t you know it, that’s when the lull turn that I have been waiting for came up. The adventure deck was primed with 3 treasures, but the crew was not. So, I had to use my extra action to rest and gain a crew, then I started sacrificing Nemo’s officers for extra actions. I pulled 6 adventure cards in a row, not one of them was a science objective. I found the Lost Continent though and got another one or two wonders when I pulled some treasure. I also replenished my crew in the Coral Realm and got a couple more actions and pulled a couple more cards. Still, no science objectives. Lots of treasure though, but it’s a bust for Science. It was like 50 points, and I was looking for 100. Right after that, I drew The Determination of Professor Aronnax and resurrected the First Officer, so I’ll get another go on the next lull. Then, the event deck tossed me a bone and tossed out the Chinese Treasure Fleet from which I drew another wonder among other things. What is the universe trying to tell me? Then, the curtain came down on the second act.
So now I do the third act evaluation. I have collected 9 wonders and have only 4 scientific discoveries, and the scores are telling, 181 for Science, 203 for Explore. <Sigh> I have been a really good explorer while looking for scientific discoveries. So, I switch to explore. Can I get the 47 points to win from where I am?
This is when I realized I have screwed up the deck. There should be 12 cards left and there are 13. I can faintly recall that I dealt out five cards rather than four to mix the finale with. So, I decided that I will continue and if I get down 2 cards, the game ends.
The third act consisted of the Nautilus dashing from trouble spot to trouble spot. First, the Nautilus sails down to the Eastern Pacific to get eight points by sinking merchants for the Scouring of the Seas bonus, and then it gets refitted with the arcane library to steal the treasure there. Next, over to the South Atlantic where I had another Mega lull turn after the Nautilus sunk ships and incited there. That turned into something much bigger when it was fueled by the All by Electricity card which gave three more actions. I drew about five more wonders from the deck and the treasure bag and pulled the Arabian Tunnel. That turned out to be quite a few points and put me over the successful level. A couple of 5 AP action turns followed and the Nautilus moved through the Arabian Tunnel and back to the Western Pacific where the Nautilus cleared out the merchants and got refitted with Electo Powered Crew Armor. Then, it was back to North Atlantic to kill merchants to take the pressure off the European Seas. And, that’s where the game ended when Modis Vivendi came up. Nemo passed and successfully negotiated an end to hostilities, but it cost Professor Aronnax to do it. Then, he passed Nemo’s Diaries for yet another wonder. 319 points, Nemo triumphant as a reluctant explorer.
So where were the missing scientific discoveries? Two were part of the three cards trapped behind the finale card, and the rest were on the actual bottom of the adventure deck.
b_fortner7 wrote:
I... I can't deal with those rebellion cubes not all being in a neat grid.
Fun read though.
ElPrezAU wrote:
Is this better?
I... I can't deal with those rebellion cubes not all being in a neat grid.
Fun read though.
I finally had a success with the science motivation. I decided to hang out around the Indian and Western Pacific Oceans stirring up trouble until the Chinese Treasure Fleet showed up. I got through all but 8 cards of the adventure deck, then Public Opinion forced me to go on a rampage around the world and collect enough salvage to refit the Nautilus with steam torpedoes, a strengthened prow, and magnetic mines. That card is brutal for the soft motivations. 262VP and on to Anti-Imperialism.
