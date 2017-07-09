Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 6 1 Posts Quartermaster General: 1914» Forums » Sessions Subject: This is a humbling game New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Norbert Chan Norbert Chan) Canada

Calgary

Alberta Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold. They were teaching the rules to Craig before I arrived. Jean was Austria Hungary, I was Russia, Don was Germany, Craig was France while Trevor was UK. Jean builds a navy in the Adriatic, I build in Ukraine, Don has an event that lets him build in Belgium and attack successfully in Burgundy, Craig builds in Rome and Trevor plays First Lord of Admiralty getting down a navy and the status card (throw away and prepared card for attrition). This is the setup I would like to see more often in our games. France is under pressure in turn 1, being forced to build in Rome, giving Germany more time to attack Paris. That’s why I think the navy build in the Adriatic is the best play for Austria Hungary, rather than playing Franz Ferdinand Avenged, which is everyone else’s favourite play.



On turn 2, Jean builds in the Italian Alps, I play an event card to build in Galacia and attack unsuccessfully in Vienna. Don plays Strosstrupen (discard a prepared sustain land battle card when building to attack). Craig plays France mobilizes while Trevor builds in Picardy.

France is actually in good shape, except Italy has been bottled up by Austria Hungary in the Italian Alps. As Russia, I try the usual move of building into Poland to distract the Germans away from the western front. But I am pushed out of the Poland by the German 9th army card.



After the first scoring round it is Central 8, Entente 7.



The next couple of turns, Don gets down Mustard Gas and the Red Baron. Don is still concentrating on Paris but Craig has successfully defended with double defence in Picardy and Burgundy. After the second scoring round it is Central 19, Entente 16.



As Russia, I am scoring 5 or 6 pts. So I am doing well, until Don decides to focus on the eastern front. Since the Russian deck is so thin, cards are at a premium, so I am losing cards to Mustard Gas and Red Baron. I’m hoping that by turning the attention to me, that will give the breathing space to France and UK.



I have the Peace, Land and Bread card in my hand, but I don’t want to play it yet. Trevor asked me after the 3rd scoring round if I was going to take 4 pts and get away from the German offensive. I believe I can put more units on the board and score 5 pts. After I lose Galicia, I belatedly play Peace, Land and Bread for 3 pts – I should have been more patient as Don was being hit by the attrition and barely had any cards to play. I think this was the mistake that cost us a couple points.



After the 4th round it is Central 40, Entente 37.



I’m hoping the attrition will do in Germany. But Trevor can only fire off a 2 pt attrition through tunnel mines on the last turn.





Central powers win by one point!



Score: Central 49 – Entente 48. It was a close fought one point game, and humbling since I always used to be on the winning side of 1 pt games and Trevor pointed out that I could have played Peace Land and Bread one turn earlier to score more points that could have potentially reversed the score.





But I would be humbled further in the second game.



Don was Austria Hungary, Trevor was Russia, Jean was Germany, I was France, while Craig was UK. Don plays Franz Ferdinand Avenged, Trevor builds Ukraine, Jean has an event card to build in Belgium and attack Burgundy. I play France mobilizes and build in Picardy, while Craig builds 2 fleets in the west/east Mediterranean through the Royal Navy card. As France, I have always prided myself on always being able to defence Paris fairly well, so that even if Paris falls it would be late in the game and it won’t be as damaging to the Entente. But things were going to happen outside my control where I would lose Paris really early.



Don builds in Istanbul, responding to the UK fleets. Trevor builds Poland. Jean gets to play Red Baron and build in Burgundy through an event card. I build in Rome, Craig plays the Persian Campaign to build in Persia.



On turn 3, Jean gets down Mustard Gas and is able to attack me in Paris, dropping me down to one prepared cards.



After the first scoring round it is tied 7-7.



On turn 4, Jean has A Place in the Sun, and my second last prepared card is lost to Mustard Gas, I don’t have a prepared card for defence in Paris and Jean takes over Paris. I had prepared two French build army cards, but one was lost to the Mustard gas and the other lost in battle. My other prepared cards was for defence in Picardy. Craig is lamenting he didn’t build in Paris. Somehow the game should be lost for Entente, but we struggle on to keep it close for the next 2 scoring rounds.



On the second scoring round it is Central 18- Entente 15.



Craig tries to attack back into Paris and is successful. Trevor builds a fleet in the Baltic and is able to attack into Berlin. This 2 way pressure forces Jean to have to draft a build army card. Craig has down the status card which lets him build by discarding a sustain land battle card after a successful attack and he thinks he could have retaken Paris if he was more patient. Paris is battled 3 times and Germany builds back 3 times, one time even using the Schlieffen plan. As the French , I could have built an Italian army into Provence to try and aid in the attack to Paris, but I had a card to attack Tyrol, and I did that, but it was successfully defended by Don. Perhaps I should have diverted Italian units towards Paris to help. The Italians have a couple of units, and France has Romania, so the game isn’t entirely lost.



The third scoring round it is Central 31, Entente 27.



But Russia is running out of steam now. The mustard gas is thinning the Russian deck and they are beaten back. Paris will never be retaken despite a valiant effort by the UK to battle in there three times.



After the fourth scoring round it is Central 41-Entente 36.



The Entente have run out of gas (no pun intended) in the last 2 rounds. I only have Italian cards that can’t do much, Craig doesn’t have an attrition, and Trevor used Peace Land and Bread for 4 pts.



Final score: Central 51, Entente 44.





Central powers win by 7 pts.





The German start with mustard gas was beyond my control, so there was nothing I could have done. Even a UK army in Paris by turn 3 would have gotten steamrolled. Sometimes you just have to take your lumps and move on.









5 Posted Sun Jul 9, 2017 5:59 am

Posted Sun Jul 9, 2017 5:59 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls