thomas fernbacker
United States
hicksville
New York
gbacw nut
It's been a while folks but I'm back to give a Session Report on GMTs GBACW, Cedar Mountain using a new rules set 2018 v2.31.
There's a big surprise coming for the players of GBACW series in 2018 and I along with some friends (Anthony N & Bob L), have the privilege of being involved in this play testing. There's also a company of others across country doing the same.
We are methodically reading these rules, when someone says "I know this rule", NO! and we read it.
In this report the reader will note some changes as well as additions to the new rule set. We hope to clarify some questions that have hampered some players in this new rule set. We are also going for a more realistic historical play with the units.
Cedar Mountain is considered to be the prelude to Second Manassas. The last of the 1862 Valley Campaigns before Gen'l Jackson would permanantly join up with RE Lee's Army of Northern Virginia and Gen'l Pope will claimed his HQ's to be in the saddle.
However this battle puts Union Gen'l Banks againist Confederate Gen'l Jackson and if Banks can hold out long enough Union Gen'l McDowell will come to his aid.
End First turn 1400
Both sides get a 3 efficiency draw, its going to be a long turn.
The Union take an aggresive stands and go on the attack. Those familiar with this battle know the Union has its hands full in the early goings. However except for Early's infantry and Robertson calvary bgd's the Confderates enter all re-enfircements with a Fatigue "0".
(Left Center), We unleash the Union calvary Bayard 1st RI and 1st ME a & b, Shock Attack on the Confederate Ewell artillery LA Guard & Bedford with success three crews rout and damages to themselves as well.
Now under Advance Orders, calvary can close on unsupported artillery.
NEW - Now these captured batteries are marked with a 1SP. At the end of the turn the SP is flipped to its 2SP. If the battery is not recaptured by a friendly infantry or calvary unit, at the end 2SP turn it is removed permanently from play.
Banks throws his two div's of Genl's William's & Auger forward to cover as much ground and VP's as possible.
End Second 1445
Efficiency draws are good.
(Center), With the advance of the Union div's the center opens up and Confederate calvary Robertson response in kind to the Union Bayards calvary attack on Ewell artillery. Union Artillery commander Best has two crews 4th ME & L,2 NY rout by 12th, 6th a & b VA's. With the Union infantry div's throw forward these guns are easy pickings. Robertson does loose the 12th VA though.
(Left Center), Meanwhile Confederate Early bgd retakes the captured Ewell artillery and suffers greatly in Fatigue and man power, Union Geary bgd makes them pay, Early bgd elevates to a fatigue "2"
(Bottom), Is a hot blaze of infantry fire between a very strong Confederate Forno very large and Union Prince bgd's.
(Top), Is building up to really good fight between Confederate Winder and Union William div's.
End Third 1530
Good efficiency draw, another long turn.
(Bottom), Confederate Trimble and Union Greene bgd's stare at each other waiting for their moment.
While after rolling into Attack Orders Bayard main body of calvary starts working its way up behind Forno bgd.
with fire support from Union Prince bgd, forno bgd starts to fold.
(Left Center), Early is having a tough time of it. Remnants of Bayard calvary and Geary infantry bgd's relantously attack Early bgd, Early will suffer his "3" Fatigue.
(Top), Did not disappoint, Union William div, Crawford & Gordon after a successful role to Attack Orders clash with Confederate Winder div, Garnett & Taliaferro bgd's. Union gains the upper hand and elevates both confederate bgd's Fatigue to "1" and themselves to a "0". Gordon bgd manages to get one of Winder div artillery during the charge, the 42th VA and 10th ME are both rout.
Now this game is not being played traditionally, we three have not chosen sides we're trying to play each side to the best of their ability, relying solely on the "Chit Pull". We are also taking risks to try and pick apart the rules, find those questions and answer them. We (the entire company), are hoping to have a rule set that will be universal to all the latest games in the GBACW series.
Hope you enjoyed this session
See you soon,
Thomas, Anthony Bob and Team across the country
William Byrne
United States
Madison
Wisconsin
Thanks for the AAR, Thomas! Being familiar with the proposed 2018 rules, I have a couple questions for you:
-- When Bayard's cavalry moved within three hexes of the CSA artillery, did the CSA artillery take advantage of Reaction Movement?
-- When the CSA responded in kind, assaulting the US artillery, did those batteries attempt to Reaction Move?
Also, it seems to me that in both cases the cavalry would have been operating quite a bit forward of friendly lines, giving the enemy a pretty good chance of re-crewing the Abandoned batteries. Was that the case?
Jason Lindsay
United States
Soquel
California
Total randomly Braxton...
Thanks Thomas. I'm actually going to be starting a Vassal game of Cedar Mountain this week. Any chance you could provide me the rules or a link so we could try them out?
Thanks very much!
-
thomas fernbacker
United States
hicksville
New York
gbacw nut
William, no we did not try for reaction movement with either situation
We settled for firing the guns on the calvary
Yes was the case with the CSA, both Union are division are currently occupied so the Union lost their guns
We'll try reaction movement in the next Shock when it becomes available
-
thomas fernbacker
United States
hicksville
New York
gbacw nut
BraxtonBragg wrote:
Let me see what I can do
Thanks very much!
