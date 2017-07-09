|
I played five matches from SPI's old Island War Quad series recently. This is a venerable but still play worthy simple set of games covering four WWII Pacific island battles (Okinawa, Leyte, Bloody Ridge (Guadalcanal), and Saipan). We played every game, including Leyte twice. Each game shares the same core rules with a short game specific rules sheet. Play is IGO-UGO, a nearly bloodless differential CRT, sticky ZOCs, and no stacking. Ranged artillery units can aid both the attack and the defense. Game tactics typically become pinning enemy units in place with ZOCs and eliminating them by getting a retreat CRT result with all retreat paths blocked. It all works well for something slightly more complex than beer and pretzels level of play.
Okinawa, designed by Larry Pinksy from Bulge '65 and Blitzkrieg fame, was a real slugfest with Japanese defenders in rough terrain battling a well equipped American army backed by powerful air and artillery (simulated in the game by a generous amount of ground support points). My Japanese were hanging tough, taking out 5 American battalions, but I got greedy. I advanced out of my defensive line after some lucky combat results thinking to take the battle across the American start line (a key victory condition fro the Japanese is to be north of that line). Kevin correctly regrouped and stomped on my now exposed troops. A well played win for Kevin.
Second up was two plays of Leyte which features a Japanese delaying action against an overwhelming American amphibious landing. MacArthur would be proud, as it was an American win in both games though the second went very close as we both learned how to conduct a force preserving retreat. The Japanese are stretched thin and need to take advantage of the jungle and broken terrain to delay, delay and delay. Any mistake in position will be quickly pounced upon by the more numerous Americans. The US will need to push all along the enemy defensive line each turn, taking advantage of every advance the fickle CRT offers. I like this one a lot, as did Kevin, hence the double play.
Third up was Bloody Ridge covering the Japanese counter attack to the USMC initial invasion of Guadalcanal. This was a wild game with both side's battle lines "in the air" allowing for multiple flank strikes and high unit loss. The Japanese won in the end with a hard fought hex by hex battle for Henderson Airfield - the capture of which is the sole victory condition of the game. This one deserves study on the best opening moves for both sides. I liked this one though I think the original Guadalcanal (AH) still edges it out.
The final match was Saipan which had Kevin's Marines grind my Japanese down to dust, turn by turn, battle by battle. Victory conditions are the same for both, eliminate in total the enemy. A single surviving unit is a draw. It was impressive to watch Kevin use all the tricks and tactics we had learned from all our previous Island War matches to show what a combined arms Marine amphibious invasion can do. I never had the initiative and merely reacted to Kevin's attacks and moves with my weaker and weaker counter moves until the dam broke. Well played by Kevin. In the face of quality American play, the Japanese should go for a draw in this one by heading for the hills and hanging on for the 15 game turns.
