Mission #7 and links to previous missions:
September 30th, mission # 8 on a bomb run to the U-Boat pens at Brest. The Early Fall weather continues to worsen, but Poor weather over the airfield for the takeoff poses no problems for the 613. The flight is an easy one over southwestern England, until we get over the Channel in Zone 5.
We are attacked b a lone Me410, and Top Turret Gunner Irwin and Right Waist Gunner Dixon tear off its right wing, forcing the pilot to bail out.
Over Zone 6, Radioman Leach said that he was picking up some chatter on the wire that the Luftwaffe may be having some communications issues. Maybe we'll see fewer fighters because of it? We did run into a single Me110, but Irwin, Dixon and Ball Turret Gunner Weston set its engine on fire, taking the pilot down with it. However, Dixon's Right Waist Gun is now jammed. Hopefully this won't be an issue.
Still over the channel in Zone 7, we are hit by multiple waves of fighters. First in were 2 Fw190's, from 3:00 Level and 3:00 High. We were able to inflict some damage on both planes, enough so that they both missed the bomber and flew off after one pass. It looked like another wave was going to come in, but it appeared as though they could not properly co-ordinate the attack, and no planes came after the Badger. Maybe those communication issues were really happening. A 3rd wave did appear, and they pressed home the attack with 4 190's. The first came in from 12:00 High, and Dixon and Nose Gunner Nichols blew the engine up on it. The next 190 attacked from 1:30 High, and we were able to get some damage on its Aileron and forced it away.
With the attack from 6:00 High, though, the Badger's luck started to run out. Our gunners completely missed the target, but he did not miss us. 4 hits caused some significant damage. First to go were the rubber rafts in the bomb bay. If we have to bail out over water, it'll be long swim home. Next,t he Left Tail Plane Root was damaged, and we can't take too many more of those. The Fuel Transfer Pump was slightly damaged, but nothing of significance. The last hit, though, may have been the most damaging. #4 Engine on the right wing was hit, and caught fire. The fire was extinguished, but the damage on the engine was significant to shut it down. It looked like the plane wasn't done with us yet, as it almost collided with the tail. Apparently, despite its first, damaging attack, the pilot was shaken by the near-collision and flew away from the encounter. The last fighter, coming in from 9:00 High, was slightly damaged and also exited the conflict.
With Engine #4 out, the Badger II fell out of formation, and a decision needed to be made as to whether to continue with the mission. Pilot Wilcox decided that since we were so near the target, and it was a target we had all been to before, to continue on with the mission. After all, the entire squadron had been leading a charmed life lately, what could possibly happen?
We made it over the target zone, and were again jumped by 3 Me110's. The first managed some superficial damage on the pilot compartment and bomb bay. The second 110 exploded after being hit by fire from Irwin and Left Cheek Gunner Unger. The third and final plan had its eft wing sheared off by Weston and Tail Gunner Ericson. The first fighter came around for another try, and Irwin and Nichols made him pay by slicing the fuselage right down the middle.
Because we were down an engine and still carrying our bomb load, it was taking a little longer to actually reach the target. As a result, we were under additional attack from German fighters. The first wave to come in had 2 109's and 2 110's. The first missed us entirely, while the second hit the radio room with some superficial damage, and also lightly wounded Navigator Unger, with a torn flexor muscle. The third was destroyed by Unger, staying at his post, while the 4th missed us. The second came around for a 2nd attack, and Irwin and Nichols again made him pay with yet another kill. The 2nd wave of 2 109's were both shot out of the sky, the first by Irwin and Unger and the other by Weston and Left Waist Gunner Ivanova. The third and final wave was made up of 3 Fw190's. The first two missed us, but the last one, coming in from 3:00 High, walked in several hits that proved disastrous. Superficial Damage only to the pilot compartment, nose, bomb bay and tail could not off-set the direct hit to the radio room that immediately killed Radioman Leach. Additionally, the Ball Turret was damaged to the point that not only could the guns not fire, but we could not remove Ball Turret Gunner Weston from the gunnery position. If we had any kind of damage to the landing gear, it might mean the end of Weston as well. After his first pass, he came in again, but missed us this time.
The target was mostly obscured, and flak levels were lights. Maybe because of the dropped engine, or still shaken about the loss of Leach, the Badger came up empty when dropping the bombs, not hitting the target at all. The rest of the 613 was able to drop 34.9% of their ordnance on target, with "Nine-O-Nine" topping the list with 93% and the "Devil's Coming" at 90. Besides the Badger, the "Sugar Puss" and the "Qualified Quail" also missed entirely.
Lighter now without the bomb load, our exit from the target area was back up to normal speed. Right Waist Gunner Dixon was moving to the unoccupied Radio Room Gun. Still over the target zone, a lone 109 dived in on us, but missed after taking some severe damage.
Back now over the Channel in Zone 7 we were jumped by 3 110's. The first and the last missed and made their escape, but the middle one, coming in from 1:30 Level, was damaged so severely by Top Turret Gunner Irwin that the pilot bailed out.
Still over the Channel in Zone 6 we were set upon by 3 more 110's. Because the planes were coming in from the front and rear, Left Waist Gunner Ivanova was able to take the time to un-jam the right waist gun. The first 110, coming in from 12:00, was hit and destroyed by Nose Gunner Nichols. The 110 coming in from 10:30 was hit and taken care of by Irwin and Unger. Irwin was having quite the mission. The last 110, coming in from our 6, managed to avoid our guns, and managed some superficial damage hits to the bomb bay and left wing, as well as lightly wounding Ivanova as he was un-jamming the Right Waist Gun. Coming back in for another run, Irwin and Nichols made short work of him. Irwin now accounted for 4.83 kills on this mission, and Nichols for 3.
Back over friendly fighter cover now in Zone 5, the fighters managed to chase away some Luftwaffe fighters that got too close. The rest of the return flight over England was uneventful and the entire squadron landed safely.
The Badger managed to knock down 10 fighters on the mission, and damage 7 others, but missed the bomb target completely for the 2nd straight mission. The Badger II took some moderately heavy damage on the flight (179 Peckham Points) and lost Ira Leach, the 18-year old Sgt from Danville, IN. The rest of the 613 was able to kill 2 fighters and damage a 3rd.
With some new bombers arriving to bring the squadron back up to full strength, and the Badger being out of commission for several days (3 days at least), now may be time for the Badger to sit out the next squadron mission. There's some talk of replacing Nichols as the Bombardier, as he's missed the target 2 times in a row. However, he's such an effective gunner, the brass my decide to let him have another chance.
The weather in October will only grow worse, and the Badger will need to welcome a new Radioman in the next "Target for Today".
i'm sure the war will be over by Christmas since,with this rate of attrition, Luftwaffe will run out of interceptors
Yea, the kill ratio is way, way, wayyyyyyyyy out of whack in Target for Today. And it's only going to get worse as I've already got 3 Aces, and a couple more are very close. I've been thinking and tinkering with some "house" rule modifications, but I'm not satisfied with them yet. Also, I wouldn't implement them in this campaign, having already played so many missions with the old rules. I suppose I could somehow shoe-horn something in that might work. Maybe, but I want a better, more believable system first.
EDIT: in looking at the rest of my squadron, in 152 sorties, they have 4 kills. Historically, a B17 in the 8th AAF had a slightly better than 2% chance of getting a fighter kill. My squadrons B17's, other than the Badger, are at 2.6%. Maybe combining the hit/damage charts from the regular game along with those in the "Group Game" rules might produce more realistic #'s. Hmmmm.....
Tony
I agree on the kill ratio. It got so bad that I changed the hit dice roll from 7-12 to 9-12 and it has helped cut down on the kills, FCA & FBOA's.
Even with this modification I still have racked up (2) Ace gunners through three missions. I'm considering changing this to 10-12.
I had a mission to Zone 15 and racked up 19 kills just getting to the target zone, plus countless FCA's and FBOA's.
I'm curious what everyone else's thoughts are on this.
Dave T
It is definitely far too easy to kill attacking fighters. Our gaming group has played 5 missions and single bombers regularly get double digit kills and we've yet to play a deep penetration mission yet. One gunner got seven or eight kills in a single mission!
Dave,
If you read all of the various threads her on BGG, you'll find several of them comment on the kill ratio, but I'm not sure if there's one thread specifically for it. Maybe one is warranted?
My own personal opinion is that the "To Hit" die roll (it's actually 8-12, not 7-12) may not be the issue so much as the modifiers to it favor the bomber drastically until/if damage is done to the plane and that the damage chart (FBOA/FCA/Destroyed/FCOA) is really in the favor of the player. I don't have my chart books handy here at work, so I can't compute the odds, but if the "To Hit" odds are 41% (as they are unmodified) and the "Destroyed" chance is approaching similar levels, and then you add in that you are often times firing multiple guns or getting multiple attacks in when the fighter comes in for round 2 (and an even better chance at destroyed because now previous FCA/FBOA results also come into play), the odds that you will score a Destroyed result is astronomically high...way better than 50/50 (just guessing here without the charts to do actual math).
I'm thinking either the Damage roll needs to be nerfed, and significantly, or a combination of hit/damage results.
The actual Kill ratio was on the order of a 2% chance per sortie. Making the player use that ratio could make for a less than thrilling game (a full 25 mission tour would give you, on average a 50/50 chance of having 1 kill over the entire tour). But the ridiculous rate we currently have (in my current campaign, after 9 sorties of mostly shorter length, my bomber has 45 kills...45!) is taking the player out of the realm of believe-ability. And for a game that hangs it hat on theme/story/immersion, that can be a very bad thing.
Tony
