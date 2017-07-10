|
The U-boat problem is front and center as it wipes out six of my fifteen SO points. With only nine SO points available I decide to requisition a group of Spitfires and choose Anderson's 4th FG to take advantage of the seasoned group commander that comes with them. I bank the single remaining SO point.
Week 1 Recon Missions
Based on RAF Intel, the Germans are vulnerable in Hex 11 where these is a gap in air coverage between Antwerp and Pais de Calais. I have two targets there so I send a recon mission to each, an airfield near Wevelghem, France (AF02) and the aircraft factory near Brussels, Belgium (AC09). Both missions are an outstanding success and result in high intel.
Weather
Base: Clear
Z1: Partly Cloudy
Z2: Clear
Z3: Clear
Week 1 Mission 1
I need to get the U-boat problem under control as soon as possible. Operation Torch support is looming and the current U-boat situation is draining six SO per week from my supply. I decide to put the 93rd BG (B24) on ASW duty. With the three remaining groups I choose the airfield at Wevelghem (AF02) as the first target of the campaign. The 44thBG (B24) is chosen to lead, followed by the 97th (B17) and 303rd (B17). The 4th FG is providing low escort to and from the target. The airfield is a dispersed target so this is a good opportunity to use the M30 munitions. They don't cost any SO and they provide a +2 modifier to the Air to Ground (AtG) roll.
Morning Briefing
Target: Airfield AF02
Mission Delay: None
Lead Group: 44th BG (B24)
Other Groups: 97th BG (B17), 303rd BG (B17)
Escort: 4th FG in low position
ASW Mission: 93rd BG (B24)
Diversion: None
Mission Pre-Flight
Ordnance: M30 (D+2) 0SO
Equipment: None
Commander Tactics: Out of the Sun (ATA +3) Anderson
Luftwaffe Response: Poor.
Here the target is shown in Hex 11, which is just a quick incursion into enemy airspace. Since I'm receiving high intel modifiers to both targets in that hex and there is a gap in Luftwaffe coverage I plan to run missions in Week 1 and Week 2 there. As long as the Luftwaffe response remains average or poor I should avoid enemy encounters while my fledgling groups earn some experience.
Mission Target-Bound Flight
Target Bound Event: Due to poor communication the 4th FG did not meet up with the bombers and turned back. The bombers carried on to the target unescorted.
Mission Over Target Resolution
Hex 11 (Target Zone): Over the target the groups found the flak to be medium intensity, but inaccurate. The 303rd suffered one loss to flak. The target was destroyed by multiple hits from all bomb groups. No enemy aircraft were encountered during the mission.
Mission Home-Bound Flight
Home Bound Event: German Fuel Shortage (NA)
Mission Debriefing
The 93rd BG (B24) was successful in sinking a U-boat on its ASW mission (+2XP & +2VP).
I could not have hoped for a better result for Week 1. 3VP earned and +3 on the bandits destroyed track due to the airfield's destruction. 2XP earned by each bomber group on the mission. And an additional 2VP and 2XP for the successful ASW mission.
Next Up: August '42 Week 2
