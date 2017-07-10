|
Tom Russell
This coming Saturday represents the 607th anniversary of the Battle of Grunwald. To commemorate the occasion, my buddy Max and I broke out The Grunwald Swords, my 2016 design on this battle. Max took the Allied side, and I took the more difficult Teutonic position. I had one goal: win at all costs.
Folks have responded well to the game, and to the Shields & Swords II series in general. But more than one player has found it difficult to pull off an upset and win with the Teutons, and have expressed doubt that it can be done. Now, of course it can be done - I've done it before. We wouldn't have released the game if it couldn't be done. And it's easier to win with the Teutons at Grunwald than it is, say, to win Blood in the Fog with the Russians.
So, for this session report, I definitely wanted to win. I had actually tried to do this once before, back in the spring - the problem was that Max won that time. It had been a very close game and he was a little irritated that I didn't do a session report on that one. "You only do session reports when you win the game," he groused.
"No, you won one of them, I'm sure." I checked. He hadn't.
"I win almost every time, but you've done two session reports, and both of those were those rare times when you beat me."
This time he made me promise to do a session report regardless of the outcome. He made me pinkie-swear, and pinkie-swears are binding. Max also wanted to win at all costs, if only to avenge his besmirched honor.
Set-Up
I set up first by putting my dudes on the hill. Max often likes to rush his red guys along my right flank in search of a "grab the camp hexes" instant victory, so I set up my gray wing in a defense-in-depth kind of formation. My dark gray wing is delegated to guard my vital camp hexes. That leaves my white wing, which will do most of the heavy lifting.
Max opts for a pretty traditional set-up - Poles (red and pink) on the left, infantry in the center, Lithuanians (orange) on the right.
The Situation
I win if, at the end of any Polish-Lithuanian turn, I have at least 30 VP, and 10 more than Max. There are 114 VP worth of units on the other side, so I only need 26% of those to win the game.
Max wins if, at the end of any Teutonic turn, he has 35 VP, or if he occupies one of my camp hexes. There are 88 VP worth of units on my side, so he needs almost 40% of those - but then there's the bonus VP...
The gimmick in this one is that at some point, Max needs to withdraw his Lithuanian wing, and at some point, he needs to bring them back on. The longer he waits to do both, the more bonus VP he's going to score. It's a key element of the game, and gives him the opportunity to control the tempo. My job in the early game is to put enough pressure on his Lithuanians that he's going to be forced to withdraw them sooner than he really wants to, and in the mid-game I need to put enough pressure on his other units that he's going to be forced to bring them back before he's ready. The shape of the end-game is going to depend on the board and VP situation at that time, and which of his dual victory conditions looks more palatable to Max.
Early Turns
As predicted, Max starts by moving his red wing to threaten my flank. I figure my defensive formation is going to hold, at least in the short term, so I ignore the provocation and press ahead with my white wing against his right. I'm careful not to go all-in, though, delegating a couple units to guard against any potential advances by his infantry, and slamming a few against the flank of his red wing.
The second turn sees combat on both fronts, with step-losses that reveal crown units. Each crown unit is worth two extra VP, so they're juicy prizes.
Some well-chosen attacks and lucky die rolls on my part start to whittle away at his forces. By the time we get to Max's fifth turn, I've scored 12 VP to his 5. So far, so good. I'm also very close to breaking the flank of his red wing, which would let me get behind them, squeezing from two sides. To protect against this, Max spends a turn to bring his pink wing forward.
His orange wing is starting to look pretty rough, and a number of them are in EZOC. This is bad because when he pulls that wing of the map, any guys in EZOC have to roll to try to escape. If they don't, they're eliminated automatically, scoring me one VP (instead of the normal two).
Rather than let me continue to whittle down his forces - especially as he's just spent a turn moving his pink wing instead of furthering the advance of his red - he declares the retreat. I manage to snatch up two of those units, but the rest get away.
Middle Turns
It's going to be at least two turns before Max can bring them back on for a paltry 2 VP. He's more likely to want to hold out until they've been gone for five turns, which will give him 6VP. But that's only if he thinks he can score a VP victory; if he wants to go all-in for a "capture the camp" victory, he's not going to try to hit 35VP, he's just going to want to score enough VP to prevent me from winning.
Me? I want to use these next few turns to rack up as much VP as I possibly can, and so I use my white wing to aggressively hunt down, encircle, and eliminate enemy units. I get my score up to 24VP, which is pretty darn impressive. I used Initiative to push my advantage, passing the marker back to Max.
But my white wing is effectively split, with one half stuck on one side of his infantry, and the other side slammed against the red and pink wing. Counterattacks create an opening that would allow the pink wing to slip through. Max declares Initiative, and uses his second turn in a row to move his pink wing through the crack. Then he brings back his Lithuanians (scoring only 4VP), which forces me to give the Initiative marker back, which he uses again immediately, taking a third turn in a row. Oof.
End Game
So, now the score is 24 to 12, but my camp is in serious peril. My white wing is too tangled up with his other units to be of much help, so it's up to my two gray wings to keep the faith. I pull the light gray wing back and begin to attack his pink raiders. I have the Initiative now, but I don't dare use it, because two turns in a row will almost assuredly give him the win.
What follows is a back-and-forth. He attacks, advancing into a camp hex; I attack, pushing him back. Most of the heavy lifting is done by my poor, weak Levy units, who are fighting with a detrimental +2 DRM against his Heavy Horse and +1 against his Light Horse. What was once a battle with a few dozen units on each side becomes the story of my four guys and his six guys, and every turn it seems like it's about to go his way, or mine.
With the score at 29 to 12, I have to dislodge his dude from a camp hex or I'll lose the game.
I roll a 2, eliminating him, scoring me my 31 VP. I'm going to win at the end of his turn unless he can score 10VP. Max doesn't really see the opportunity to do that, and so we call it a game.
Theaty Hannington
Thanks for sharing! This was a good read.
Thomas Heimann
Max should have waited longer, it seems he was threatening your camp and could have racked a few more VPs before the Lithuanians rejoined the fray.
I have played the Teutons more often and I find they win more often. Maybe I need a more patient adversary?
TH
PS- Looking forward to playing Battles on the Ice. I really like this system.
Tom Russell
theimann wrote:
Max should have waited longer, it seems he was threatening your camp and could have racked a few more VPs before the Lithuanians rejoined the fray.
Though if that last die roll had gone differently, he would've clinched it.
Quote:
I have played the Teutons more often and I find they win more often. Maybe I need a more patient adversary?
We should match you up against the guys who are having trouble winning with the Teutons. :-)
Quote:
PS- Looking forward to playing Battles on the Ice. I really like this system.
Aw, thanks. Battles on the Ice is probably the only S&S II release this year-- the fourth won't be until early 2018.
Barry Kendall
Tom, can you say what the fourth subject will be?
Tom Russell
Barry Kendall wrote:
Tom, can you say what the fourth subject will be?
I'm still nailing that down. I have quite a few battles (around twenty or so) already designed and tested, others I have notes for - it's just figuring out where to put the emphasis, and which battles to put together. In 2018, I'll also have the rights back to the S&S I games, and may be re-developing one or more of those (probably the Bouvines game) for inclusion as an S&S II release.
I'd like future titles to have two or more battles-- more value for your money-- but of course I'd like them to sell. Grunwald with one big famous battle sold better than House of Normandy with its four small obscure ones. Battles on the Ice has sold better (so far) than Normandy did, and closer to what Grunwald did (both during the same timeframe). So I'm leaning more toward something like BOTI than something like HON.
(I could do four or five larger battles, but that's going to require more maps or counters, and will inflate the price point accordingly. Grunwald & HON at $30 and BOTI at $35 seems about right for the system-- I don't know if it can go much higher or bigger than that without significantly hurting sales.)
