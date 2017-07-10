Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 12 1 Posts Founding Fathers» Forums » Sessions Subject: Countdown to Civil War Scenario, July 3. 2017 Session Report New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] John Weber John Weber) United States

Ellicott City

Maryland

Five of us gathered the day before the 4th to celebrate by playing a game of Founding Fathers. Because of time constraints, we opted to play one of the shorter scenarios, indeed, the “Countdown to Civil War” scenario, but with all the bells and whistles from both the “Offices and Statesmen” and the more recent “Ladies & Orators” expansions. We rolled two dice to determine pick of starting factions, with the following results (from herein I will refer to the faction by the Color chosen, not the player name):



David (GREEN faction) chose first, and selected Johnson, Webster and Tyler as his Statesmen

Pete P (ORANGE faction) chose next, and selected Gallatin, Clay and Buchanan

John (RED faction) chose next, and selected Harrison, Taney and Dallas

Tom (YELLOW faction) chose next, and selected Cass, Taylor and Polk

Pete M (PURPLE faction) was then left with Benton, Scott and Seward



All of us had played before except for Pete P, who had boned up on the rules and, as the game progressed, seemed to have a fairly good grasp on what was going on.



The game began right after the 1840 Presidential election, with Harrison (RED) as President and Tyler (GREEN) as VP. The Conservative party (led by President Harrison) was in power, with Gallatin (ORANGE) holding the position of Liberal party leader. Taney (RED) began as Chief Justice. The order of the first People phase was determined by inverse proportion of votes in Congress, so it was RED, YELLOW, PURPLE, GREEN and ORANGE selecting in that order. Some new Statesmen entered play almost immediately, including Frelinghuysen and King (GREEN), Davis (ORANGE), Lincoln and Pierce (RED) and Chase and Stockton (YELLOW). Abe Lincoln impressed with his maiden speech, while the Purple faction (with all Liberal Statesmen) began funding Liberal newspapers. ORANGE’s Clay made an important speech to gain influence but failed miserably in an effort to gain popularity with a second speech. Gallatin pushed the Public Support towards the Liberals, but GREEN pushed it back to Conservatives. YELLOW won the extra initiative with a bid of 2 but did nothing other than gain a card.



1841-44: President Harrison’s first act was to put the country’s financial house in order, reaching across the aisle to appoint Gallatin as Treasury Secretary and enacting a Tariff with no opposition. The first real issue was a thorny one, the Mexican War, arriving several years earlier than the historical date. The RED and PURPLE factions cooperated to resolve this one, each contributing IP after the naming of PURPLE’s Winfield Scott as General, taking advantage of his added ability in that office (this is one of the features of the most recent expansion). Then, in 1842, President Harrison died in office, lasting about a year longer than in real life (and earning 5 VP for the RED faction). His successor, John Tyler, inherited the issue of Buying Western Lands from Texas, something he resolved with the aid of newly-appointed Envoy Robert Stockton (YELLOW). Congress went along (granting Tyler a honeymoon period), and the new position of Secretary of Interior was created. There was some grumbling went this position went to GREEN’s own Statesman, Daniel Webster and, with Webster’s popularity above that of the President, Webster became de factor Conservative party leader. In 1843, it was Webster who took credit for the admission of California as a State, by a contested vote of 19-9. Iowa followed a year later, with all but ORANGE (11 votes) voting in favor. Other jobs were handed out to good Conservatives, notably Davis (ORANGE) for War, Dallas (RED) for Attorney General, Pierce (RED) for Navy but once again, the plum position of Secretary of State went to another GREEN faction Statesman, King of Alabama. With the election campaign of 1844 looming, Winfield Scott made an important speech (gaining influence while bragging about his exploits in the Mexican War). The treasury was –127, with the poor economy trending political favor to the Liberals (by 1).



Election of 1844: The Presidential candidates were Secretary of Interior Webster for the Conservatives and Secretary of Treasury Gallatin for the Liberals. Webster chose Johnson (also GREEN faction) as his running mate, while Gallatin named the popular General Scott. The election appeared to be a close one, and General Scott questioned his running mate’s decision to put a cube in Ohio instead of neighboring New York. However, it turned out the one player newest to the game (Pete P, controlling the ORANGE faction) had a card up his sleeve when he played Liberty Party to convert all of New York’s votes to the Liberal column. Despite some protests of election chicanery, the Liberal ticket won the election comfortably,. 186 electoral votes to 106. President Tyler (5 VP for ORANGE) was retired from the game.



1844 People Phase: Order of Selection: YELLOW (3) – PURPLE (5) – ORANGE (7) – RED (8) – GREEN (12). New Statesmen entering play: Hamlin (YELLOW); Marcy (ORANGE); C. F. Adams (PURPLE); and McLean (GREEN). Speechmakers Clay and Webster had success, increasing their popularity. Abe Lincoln’s second effort fell flat on its face, as the RED faction player rolled a “1.” Newly-arrived Charles Francis Adams gained fame by denouncing Slavery. ORANGE’s faction leader and President-Elect Gallatin continued to fund Liberal newspapers. GREEN won the extra initiative with a bid of 2 and continued to increase Webster’s popularity with a successful speech.



1845-48: Economic matters continue to be the order of the day, and President Gallatin names fellow Liberal Samuel Chase (YELLOW) as his Secretary of the Treasury, and the two of them shepherd a second Tariff through Congress, which passes by a vote of 32-8, with only the GREEN faction opposed. The first issue is a foreign policy one, the Webster-Ashburton Treaty, which succeeds by a unanimous 40-0 vote, with newly minted Secretary of State Lincoln (RED) garnering the lion's share of the credit. Two more State admissions follow, as Minnesota and Florida are added to the Union by unanimous 40-0 vote counts, with Secretary of Interior Seward getting a popularity boost. Rounding out Gallatin’s term is the issue of slavery, as Congress votes to Prevent the Kansas-Nebraska Act, by a surprisingly robust 35-5 margin. More officeholders are appointed, Benton succeeds Vice President Scott as General, and the Treasury is now in reasonable shape (-88) with positive income from the two tariffs.



Elections of 1848: Some of the recent expansion rules take effect, as Conservative party leader Webster declines to run, wanting to keep his options open for the future when public opinion might swing back in favor of the Conservatives. So, the Gallatin-Scott ticket is opposed for re-election by Stockton and Johnson for the Conservatives, but this time the election is not even close: 228 for the incumbents Gallatin and Scott, to 71 for Stockton and Johnson, so President Gallatin is elected to a second term.



1848 People Phase: Order of Selection (again, reverse order of VPs earned thus far): YELLOW (6) – RED (11) – PURPLE (13) – GREEN (16) – ORANGE (16). New Statesmen: Wright (YELLOW); Bell (RED); Seymour (ORANGE). Successful speeches enhance the popularity of Clay, Webster and Lincoln. Bid for initiative goes to ORANGE for 3 IP, followed by another successful speech by Henry Clay.



1849-52: Chief Justice Taney dies at the outset of President Gallatin’s second term. The 3rd Seminole War is successfully prosecuted by General Benton. Then, in 1850, President Gallatin dies; he survived to the ripe old age of 89, or one more year than in real life. (In game terms, Gallatin earned a whopping 14 VP for the ORANGE faction.) His successor becomes Vice President Winfield Scott, but the interesting power struggle is for the position of Liberal party leader, a contest among Liberal icons Scott, Henry Clay and Abraham Lincoln, each representing, respectively, the PURPLE, ORANGE and RED factions. Right now, with all tied in popularity at 6, the mantle of party leadership goes to the eldest of the three Statesmen, which would be Henry Clay. The new President shuttled Lincoln off to the Chief Justiceship, a job with very little power and even less popularity. With a lull in the activity preparing for the State funeral of President Gallatin, Johnson (GREEN) challenged General Benton (PURPLE) to a duel but it turned out to be no harm, no foul, as both missed. With the vexing issue of Extending Slavery to the Southwest facing the country, the new President decided to ignore the issue. Ditto for the Ostend Manifesto in 1851, as there was a lack of IP and ability to handle such issues. Then, in 1852, some success, as the administration’s proposal for an Independent Treasury system was enacted by a vote of 30-8, being implemented by new Treasury Secretary James Polk (YELLOW). Then, the Panic of 1847 struck a few years late – better late than ever – adding influence to Conservative Party leader Webster. With the election of 1852 looming, President Scott still needed one more popularity cube to wrest the mantle of party leader from Liberal icon Henry Clay, so he went for a third tariff, which passed with the help of the GREEN and YELLOW factions by a vote of 26-19, with RED and ORANGE factions opposed. This gave another popularity cube to President Scott, and the Treasury became even more stable, with reserves now at –18. Then, in what turned out to be the key move of the game, the ORANGE faction played the event card Jessie Benton and married the 28-year-old daughter of Thomas Benton to 75-year-old Henry Clay, making Clay the Liberal party leader and favorite in the upcoming election. The irony was not lost on all the players, in particular the PURPLE faction leader, who had Benton in his faction and was planning to run Scott as the Presidential candidate, only to be snubbed by this key decision. Also left at the altar was RED’s John Fremont, who was Jessie’s husband in real life. In game terms, however, this play may have sealed up the win for the ORANGE player.



1852 Election: The Liberal party ticket was Clay with Silas Wright for VP versus Daniel Webster for the Conservatives, with James Polk as his running mate. Interestingly, with both VP candidates in the hands of the YELLOW faction, some mischief in processing the election results was possible. However, once again the Liberal party prevailed for the third election in a row, the Clay-Wright ticket garnering 178 electoral votes to 121 for the Webster-Polk combination.



1852 People Phase: General/Vice President/President Scott was retired from the gain, having earned 7 VP for the PURPLE faction. Order of Selection: RED (12) – YELLOW (13) - GREEN (17) – PURPLE (18) – ORANGE (22). New Statesmen entering play are Fremont (RED) and Calhoun (YELLOW). The Conservative party leader (still Daniel Webster) works to obtain Newspaper support for his party. Clay and Webster make successful speeches. Lincoln gains influence. Adams gains influence and popularity with more speechmaking. Calhoun fails at speechmaking but promotes the Conservative cause by whipping up support. ORANGE wins the extra initiative with a bid of 4 but this time President Clay’s speech falls flat.



!853-56: Chase signs on for another term as Secretary of the Interior, and Texas is admitted to the Union by a 53-0 vote. In 1854, Johnson dies, having earned a few VPs for the GREEN player. The issue of Bleeding Kansas has no effect, so the big issue that year is the Fugitive Slave Act. Lots of politicking on this one, and it finally passes by a narrow 29-25 vote, with ORANGE handing out jobs to secure the support of the GREEN and PURPLE factions, with RED and YELLOW opposed. The closest vote yet comes in 1855 over the admission of Wisconsin, which passes by a narrow 32-31 vote, with only YELLOW in support (RED, GREEN and PURPLE opposed), forcing ORANGE to spend an IP to secure the necessary votes. The issue of Ending Slave Auctions in the Capital is dealt with summarily as the factions look ahead to the 1856 elections.



1856 Election: Once again, Conservative party leader Webster steps aside, and the Conservative ticket is Polk-Dallas. Clay selects Seward as his running mate. The election appears to be close until, once again, the ORANGE player has a couple of cards up his sleeve, playing the Know Nothings to cancel Conservative votes in Maryland, and then the Free Soil Party to siphon votes in the Carolinas and Georgia. The end result is another solid Liberal win, 200 electoral votes for Clay-Seward to 97 for Polk-Dallas.



1856 People Phase: Selection order is RED (14) – YELLOW (18) – GREEN (20) – PURPLE (22) – ORANGE (34), as at this point ORANGE appears to be running away with the game, having won the last four elections with Gallatin and then Clay. New Statesmen appear on the scene, notably Sumner (RED), Douglas (YELLOW), Stephens (GREEN) and Everett (PURPLE). President Clay makes a successful speech. Conservative Party Leader Webster gains more influence. Lincoln gains influence. Everett fails at his maiden speech. Douglas makes a successful speech. ORANGE, anticipating the end of President Clay’s tenure, whips up support for the Conservatives who are now the more popular party. The extra initiative goes to GREEN (bid of 3) but this time Webster’s speechmaking skills fail to lead to an increase in popularity.



1857-60: Benton, the third oldest Statesman in the game, dies on a die roll of “6” – he earned 2 VP for the PURPLE faction. The issue of Opening Relations with Japan is deemed to be too delicate a matter for the current times and is put off for a future administration. The Gadsden Purchase is approved by a vote of 36-23 after some extensive political maneuvering, with Polk named Secretary of State to bring the YELLOW faction on board. PURPLE is bought off with the offer of a cabinet post to Adams, leaving only GREEN and RED opposed. The next year is 1859, and it sees the death of senior Statesman Daniel Webster, who reached the ripe old age of 77 and earned 10 VP for the GREEN player despite losing a couple of Presidential elections. The issue before the country is the Oregon Treaty, but trouble is brewing in the South as GREEN’s William Rufus King plays the Secession card. A vote is taken, and representatives from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee all vote to succeed, ending the game. (Actually, the hour was getting late, although with just one card remaining in the Issue deck, it was going to end anyway, albeit with one final election).



The game ended with the secession of the Southern States and the outbreak of Civil War in 1859, a couple of years ahead of time versus real life. Final scores were calculated as follows:



RED: 15 VP – 14 (votes in Congress) – 1 (remaining Influence) = 0

YELLOW: 21 VP – 21 (votes in Congress) – 3 (remaining Influence) = -3

PURPLE: 24 VP – 4 (votes in Congress) – 4 (remaining Influence) = 16

GREEN: 22 VP – 4 (votes in Congress) – 2 (remaining Influence) = 16

ORANGE: 36 VP – 11 (votes in Congress) – 4 (remaining Influence) = 21



ORANGE was declared the victor. The tiebreaker for second (in the FAQ) favored the PURPLE faction. Henry Clay (aged 82) was President as the time of the outbreak of Civil War.



One observation from this particular game: The self-balancing aspect of selecting first needs to be tempered with the concept that adding a new Statesman to one's faction is not always the best option. Pete P (the ORANGE player) prevailed, often while selecting last, by getting useful event cards that he played to great effect -- in particular the Jesse Benton card that enabled him to swing the 1852 Presidential nomination to his candidate, Henry Clay, enabling him to maintain a solid lead in VPs the rest of the way.

17 3.00 Posted Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:28 pm

Posted Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:28 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls