Magic Realm» Forums » Sessions Subject: Magic Realm for Fanatics



Lindsborg

Kansas The version of Magic Realm that I prefer to play is radically different from the basic game, as I use a wide array of optional rules along with the Book of Quests variant. I've never put together a detailed session report for one of these games, but now that I have almost all of the Avalon Hill edition game components recreated as high-quality graphics files (thanks to the Tutorial project), I thought that it would be fun to create a detailed, fully illustrated session report to show what my Magic Realm games are really like.



In doing so, I'm not suggesting that this version of Magic Realm is either the "best" version or the "ultimate" version of the game. Gather together 10 different Magic Realm fanatics and ask them to describe the way they play Magic Realm, and you're likely to get 10 very different answers! All I'm hoping to do here is to demonstrate Magic Realm's seemingly endless capacity for incorporating add-ons and variants into its gameplay... and to encourage players to consider trying out some of these optional rules and variants in their own games.



The illustrations for this session report had to be created by hand because the RealmSpeak program does not support the Book of Quests variant. This made the lengthy & tedious process of recording a long session report even more lengthy & tedious, so I probably made some mistakes along the way. Hopefully this session report will make sense in spite of any errors that may be present.



I'll be using the compact "shorthand" notation for character activities, as described in the Book of Learning.



The official Magic Realm Optional Rules that I use include:



10.A.1 Serious Wounds

10.A.2 Ambushes

10.A.3 Flying Activities

10.A.4 Caching

10.A.5 Dropping (and Losing) Belongings

10.B.2 Alerted Monsters (without the "variant")

10.B.3 Dragon Heads

10.B.4 Watchful Natives

10.B.5 Extended Treachery

10.B.6 Grudges and Gratitude

10.B.7 Extended Grudges and Gratitude

10.C.1 Enhanced Magic

10.C.2 Benevolent Spells

10.C.3 Enhanced Artifacts and Spell Books

10.C.4 Power of the Pit

10.C.5 Automatic Enchanting

10.D.1 Seasons and Weather

10.D.2 Commerce

10.D.3 Optional Combat Rules

10.E.7 Combining Realms (two sets, with separate Monster Rolls)



The Book of Quests Optional Rules that I use are:



Q5.1 Event Cards

Q5.2 Restricted Ambush

Q5.3 Two-Handed Weapons

Q5.6 Unpredictable Weather

Q5.8 Extended Play (new version - first playtest)

Q5.9 Additional Bounty Points for Discoveries and Treks

Death Quest



Set Up



The image below shows the map all set up and ready for the start of the game (open the images in separate windows to enlarge them). The use of two game sets means that the map contains 40 map tiles. Components that belong to game set #2 are marked with a black dot, and will be referenced in this text by appending an asterisk to their name, but note that not all components need to be marked. In particular, weapons, armor, and character horses are not marked; these items are mixed together and – for weapons and character horses – randomly distributed to both Set Up Cards. Thus, for example, a given Order group might have one Great Sword, two Great Swords, or no Great Swords at all.







This is not a particularly easy map, but this is typical of my games. I have no interest in making easy maps; I prefer to make difficult maps that will prove to be a real challenge to play on.



There are three Quests in play in this game, using a total of four characters.



The Wizard is playing "Travels of the Healer" (Quest #28). In this Quest the Wizard is acting as an escort for a Wilderness Doctor. To win this Quest the Wizard must spend an entire day in each of the eight buildings on the map. If you think that this sounds easy... it's not; and if you think it sounds boring... it's not! (Well okay, some players will undoubtedly think that this Quest is boring, but it was a favorite of my old Magic Realm gaming group.)



The Wizard starts at the House, with one Grey chit and one Purple chit prepared, a M5/H7 workhorse, and no gold. His starting spells are Prophecy and Hurricane Winds.



Wizard's Strategy: The Wizard's knowledge of all of the hidden paths and secret passages should be quite useful in this Quest, and he selected spells that will aid him in moving around on the map. He wants to avoid monsters altogether, so the traditional Fiery Blast spell would likely be of little use to him. Characters playing this Quest generally don't do any looting... but if he does find a tempting treasure site to loot he might be able to quickly hire a potent force of mercenaries, given that all natives are Friendly to him. The question, however, is whether an armed escort would allow him to move fast enough to make up for the time he spent looting.



The Black Knight is playing "Quest for Adventure" (Quest #16). He starts at the Inn* with a Mace, a shield, a suit of armor, a Crossbow, a H4/T7 warhorse, and no gold. The Crossbow is a two-handed weapon, so both his Mace and his shield begin the game inactive. The combination of Crossbow and warhorse makes him a really powerful character... but to win this Quest he must obtain 60 Fame, 80 Notoriety, 40 gold, two Great Treasures, and learn or awaken one spell! It definitely won't be easy.



Note that, when using the Book of Quests to play a Quest with traditional scoring, a player must meet his requirement in every scoring category in order to win; you can't make up a shortfall in one category with bonus points from another category as you can in the basic game. Thus, if the Black Knight only has 59 points of Fame, he can't win... even if he has 200 points of Notoriety, or 100 gold, or six Great Treasures, etc.



Black Knight's Strategy: A key element of this Quest is selecting a good starting option (there are many to choose from). Choosing a Crossbow has both benefits and drawbacks. The main benefit, of course, is that the Crossbow is a deadly weapon that will often attack first because of its length or speed. Drawbacks include: the need to use Heavy chits for alerting and attacking; the Black Knight's shield can't be used when the Crossbow is active (it's a two-handed weapon); and having such a powerful weapon could make the Black Knight a prime target for the Weapon Breaks Event Card. In addition, the Black Knight's slow Move chits will prevent him from being able to ambush effectively.



The Black Knight will probably not sell his Mace early in the game. There's always a chance that he might find a battle situation in which playing a Mace and shield is preferable to playing a Crossbow with no shield... and if he keeps the Mace in reserve he's slightly less likely to be hit with a Weapon Breaks card.



The Amazon and the Pilgrim are playing "Sundered Siblings" (Quest #48). In this Quest, the team must locate four lost children (represented by four facedown White Knight action chits) and reunite them with their mother. The characters begin the game together at the Chapel with just their standard equipment and no gold. The Pilgrim's starting spell is Make Whole, and he has one White chit prepared.



Amazon & Pilgrim Strategy: This is a well-balanced team for this Quest. The Amazon's bonus Move phase will be a huge benefit, and the Pilgrim can enchant hexes to make movement across the map easier. This team should also be good at killing Goblins, if they ever need to fight their way through a Cave tile. The Amazon would lure all of the Goblins and trust in her armor to protect her, while the Pilgrim's Staff/Fight M2** combination would be very effective at killing Goblins. If the Amazon's armor gets damaged, the Pilgrim's Make Whole spell can restore it... even in the middle of a battle.



The fact that all of the characters in this game are starting without any gold was just pure chance. Many Quests do give their characters the option of starting with gold. In "Quest for Adventure," for example, the Black Knight had several starting options to choose from that would have allowed him to start with various amounts of gold, but he instead decided to start with a Crossbow and no gold.



After everything is set up on the map, a destination must be selected for each of the Quests. Destinations are chosen by a consensus of the opposing characters.



The Wizard's destination is the House, the same building where he started. This is typical for "Travels of the Healer," as requiring the character to return to where he started usually results in him travelling the longest possible path to visit all of the buildings.



The Black Knight's destination is the Guard house, a building that is as far away as possible from his starting location.



The destination for the Amazon and the Pilgrim is also the Guard house, a building that is as far away as possible from the three lost children that start on the map.



The last step in Set Up is to select the starting month. The way I do this is that each Quest nominates a starting month, and then the actual starting month is randomly selected from these nominees. The Wizard selected Midsummer, which would make it easy for him to travel around the map. The Black Knight selected Snow, which would help him explore Cave tiles (lots of basic phases). The Amazon and Pilgrim selected Desolate, which doesn't particularly benefit any of the Quests, but it would give the Pilgrim White magic to work with on the 7th day of the next month.



Book of Quests games do not have a set time limit. The game continues until someone wins, so five- and six-week games are common for double maps in good weather. A character wins when he is present at his destination at Midnight after completing all of the requirements of his Quest (and after removing any Curses that he might have suffered).



Snow was randomly selected as the starting month. The first week will thus be Snowdrifts (five days, with three basic phases and one sunlight phase per day, and four phases required to enter a mountain clearing). Days 1 and 2 will be skipped.



Snow, Day 3



The Monster Rolls are "5" (Set Up Card #1) and "3" (Set Up Card #2). The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: T



The Wizard has no need to hide in Dwellings (all natives are Friendly to him thanks to the presence of the Wilderness Doctor) so he just does a single Trade with the Soldiers. They have the Sacred Statue* and the Reflecting Grease for sale, neither of which is particularly useful to him.



Note: Whenever a character uses a Trade phase to see what treasures a native group might be holding, I'm not going to waste time describing what the character tried to buy, or what the result was (unless it was a "bad" result). In most such cases, the character either has no intention of buying anything, or cannot afford to buy anything. I'll only describe Trade phases when a character is making a serious attempt to purchase something.



Amazon: 5 3 4 H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon (with the Pilgrim following) moves to Pine Woods* 4 and fails both of her hide attempts. She was hoping to find a campfire, but instead revealed Dank W (Vipers).



Exploring Woods hexes is a priority for the Amazon & Pilgrim, because the fourth lost child will not appear on the map until all four campfires have been found. Conversely, the Wizard and Black Knight will try to avoid ending a turn in an unexplored Woods hex, as that would just be helping the Amazon & Pilgrim.



Black Knight: 2 2 H H



The Black Knight decides to not risk a Trade with the Neutral Rogues*, so he moves to Ruins* 2 and hides, revealing Smoke C (Dragons) and Altar 1.



There are a number of reasons why the Black Knight chose not to just sit around at the Inn* and await the arrival of his allies, the Company*, but the two most important ones are: (A) Giving the other players a "head start" of several days is, as a general principle, a bad idea in a Book of Quests game; and (B) in a month like Snow, where many days may be skipped each week due to bad weather, hiring natives without a clear idea of how you are going to use them is also usually a bad idea. He's hoping that someone else will summon them onto the map while he's out looking for a good area to operate in.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent an entire turn at the House and receives the princely sum of 1 gold as his share of the Wilderness Doctor's fees. He then draws an Event Card and gets the Befriended by Ogre card, which could be useful, although if he is successful at avoiding any battles a companion will provide no benefit. Any character who is in a Dwelling at Midnight can draw an Event Card.



The image below shows the map at the conclusion of Day 3:







Snow, Day 4



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "1". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim.



Wizard: 5 5 3 H H



The Wizard moves to Cliff* 3 and hides, revealing Smoke* M and Pool 6. Two Heavy Flying Dragons appear in the Wizard's clearing.



Black Knight: CN*1 H H



The Black Knight moves to Cavern* 1 and fails both of his hides, revealing Ruins* C (Goblins) and Howl 5 (Goblins). This is not a safe hex: all 36 Goblins could eventually show up here!



Pilgrim: EM E 5 H

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim enchants the Pine Woods* with his Type I/White pair of chits, and then moves to Clearing 5 and hides.







Snow, Day 5



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "3". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim.



Pilgrim: R EM E H

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim rests back his fatigued Type I chit, enchants it into a White chit, and hides. Two Vipers then appear in his clearing.



Black Knight: 2 H H



The Black Knight moves to Ruins* 2 and hides. A Demon appears at the Altar.



Wizard: 2 H H H H



The Wizard moves to Cliff* 2 and hides.



The Pilgrim & Amazon decline to battle the Vipers, even though they should have little trouble defeating them. The only benefit to fighting would be to make the Pine Woods* a safe hex, which might be useful, but they would suffer some fatigue (and possibly some damaged armor) that would delay them. There's also the chance that leaving the Vipers alive could end up annoying one of the other characters in the game, if they should ever need to move through the Pine Woods*.







Snow, Day 6



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 2 2 2 2 H



The Wizard moves to Ledges 2 and hides, revealing Ruins* M (Bats) and Statue 2.



Black Knight: H H 1 4



The Black Knight hides and moves to Mountain 4, revealing Stink* M (Giants, Spiders) and Lost City* 3. The Lost City* contains Roar 4 (Giants), Patter 5 and Patter* 5 (Spiders), Roar* 6 (Giants), and Vault* 3.



Amazon: 4 2 H H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Mountain* 2 and hides, revealing Ruins M (Bats) and Lair* 3.







Snow, Day 7



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon. There is Purple magic in every clearing of the map today, which causes Automatic Enchanting to flip over every map tile that has Purple magic on its enchanted side, regardless of which side is currently face up. Nothing regenerates today, but the Campaign/Visitor/Mission chits on Set Up Card #1 all flip over.



Wizard: 5 5 5 5 H



The Wizard moves to Ledges 5 and hides. The bonus Move phase he receives from his workhorse is sure coming in handy: without it he would not have been able to hide as he moved across the Ledges (it takes four phases to enter a mountain clearing, but each day this week only has four phases).



Black Knight: 2 4



The Black Knight moves to Curst Valley 4.



Amazon: 5 5 5 5 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Nut Woods 2 without hiding, revealing Ruins* W (Wolves).



The weather for the next week will be Blizzard (2 days, 4 basic and 2 sheltered phases). Sheltered phases may be used only if the character spends his entire turn in caves or a building. The first five days of the week will be skipped.







Snow, Day 13



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 1 5 5



The Wizard moves to the Chapel.



Black Knight: CS*1 H H H



The Black Knight moves to Caves* 1 and hides, revealing Dank C (Serpents) and Howl 4 (Goblins). Two Heavy Serpents appear in his clearing.



Amazon: 1 4 3 H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Caves 3 and hides, revealing Ruins C (Goblins) and Hoard* 6.



The Black Knight elects to battle the Heavy Serpents. He's hidden, so he gets a free attack in the first round and is able to alert his Crossbow with a slow H Fight chit. He undercuts the target Serpent, which does not change tactics. The DRMs are: +1 (attack time), –3 (target's move time), +4 (undercut penalty), –1 (Aim), for a total DRM of +1. The Serpent is armored, so the basic harm is Heavy. He rolls a "3" on the Optional Missile Table with a +1 DRM, giving a final harm of Heavy, killing the Serpent.



In the 2nd round, the Black Knight (fighting on foot) and the remaining Serpent both miss. The Black Knight fatigues his Move M4* chit and his Crossbow becomes alerted.



In the 3rd round, the Black Knight and the Serpent intercept each other, but the Crossbow is the fastest attack. The DRMs are: +1 (attack time), –3 (target's move time), –1 (Aim), for a total DRM of –3, which is a guaranteed kill on the Optional Missile Table. The Serpent's attack is cancelled. The Black Knight fatigues his Move H5* chit and earns 12F and 12N.



At Midnight the Wizard draws Lame Horse, which he could use to annoy the Black Knight.







Snow, Day 14



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "4". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim. There is Grey magic everywhere today, causing all tiles that have Grey magic on their enchanted sides to flip over.



Wizard: T



The Wizard does one Trade with the Order, who have the Dragonfang Necklace and the Ointment of Bite for sale.



Pilgrim: EM E 5 6 H H

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim enchants the Caves, flipping it back to its green side, moves to Ruins 6, and hides. He had six phases today because he stayed in cave clearings for the entire turn in order to use the two sheltered phases. Smoke* C (Dragons) and Howl* 4 (Goblins) are revealed.



Black Knight: 4 1 R R



The Black Knight moves to Curst Valley 1 and recovers his two fatigued Move chits.



At Midnight, the Wizard receives 4 gold, giving him a total of 5 gold. He then draws Find Shelter, which could be useful if he has to move through a Cave tile.



The weather for the next week is Snowstorm (3 days, 4 basic phases, 1 sheltered phase). The first four days will be skipped.







Snow, Day 19



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "2".



Pilgrim: H H S S S



The Pilgrim hides and locates the secret passage connecting Clearings 3 & 6 and the hidden path connecting Clearings 2 & 6. He shares both discoveries with the Amazon.



Wizard: H H H 5 3



The Wizard hides and moves to Ruins 3.



Black Knight: H H 4 L1



The Black Knight hides and moves to Ledges 1.



Amazon: H H S S S



The Amazon hides, but her Search phases are wasted as there's nothing left to search for.







Snow, Day 20



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H S S S



The Black Knight hides and locates the hidden path connecting Clearings 1 & 3.



Amazon: H H 3 5 1

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Ruins 1. Six Axe Goblins* are summoned to Clearing 4 when the Amazon ends her turn; they then move to Clearing 1 when the Pilgrim ends his turn.



Wizard: H H 4 EM E



The Wizard hides, moves to Pine Woods* 4, and enchants the tile to flip it back to its unenchanted side. His Grey color chit fatigues. At Midnight he plays his Befriended by Ogre card to gain an Ogre as a companion. The Wizard announces that the Ogre will follow him on every turn for the remainder of the game (so that he doesn't have to state this over and over again), and, to remind everyone that the Ogre is now a companion and not an uncontrolled monster, he'll keep the Ogre counter off-map with his belongings.







Snow, Day 21



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "3". The Vipers, the dead Heavy Flying Dragons, the Demon, and the Axe Goblins* all regenerate, and Purple magic causes all tiles with Purple magic on their enchanted sides to flip. The Amazon is following the Pilgrim.



Pilgrim: 5 5 T 2

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim moves to the Chapel and does one Trade with the Order, failing to purchase the Ointment of Bite. He then moves on to Curst Valley 2.



Wizard: 2 H H H R



The Wizard moves to Pine Woods* 2, hides, and rests back his fatigued Magic chit. The Vipers are then summoned to his clearing.



Black Knight: 6 3 5 H



The Black Knight moves to the House but fails to hide. The Woodfolk are summoned to the House. In the Evening, he checks to see if the Woodfolk will battle him. He rolls a "6" on the Neutral column of the Meeting Table for a "Trouble" result, so he has to roll again on the Unfriendly column. He gets a "2", so there is no battle.



At Midnight, the Black Knight draws an Event Card and gets Weapon Breaks! He may never get a chance to use this card, as none of his opponents are likely to be doing much fighting... and he doesn't want to give any of them a free upgrade to a better weapon. This was still a good card for him, however, because if he hadn't drawn it the Wizard would have taken it and might have used it against him at some point.



The weather for the next week is another Blizzard (2 days, 4 basic and 2 sheltered phases). The first five days of the week will be skipped.







Snow, Day 27



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "1". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim.



Black Knight: T T H H



The Black Knight does one Trade with the Soldiers, who have the Sacred Statue* and the Reflecting Grease for sale, but gets a "No Deal" when he tries to buy the Reflecting Grease. He then does one Trade with the Neutral Woodfolk, who have Elusive Cloak and the Gripping Dust. They block him when he tries to buy the Gripping Dust, cancelling the remainder of his turn.



Wizard: 4 6 H H



The Wizard moves to Borderland 6 and hides, revealing Dank C* (Serpents) and the Cairns*.



Pilgrim: R EM E H

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim recovers his fatigued Magic I6* chit, enchants it into a White chit, and hides.



In the Evening, the Wizard casts the Prophecy spell on himself, using his Magic II4* chit and his Purple chit.



Despite their earlier argument, the Woodfolk decline to attack the Black Knight, who then draws Fate Frowns, which can be used to cancel a Good Luck Event Card played by any other player.







Snow, Day 28



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "4". Nothing regenerates, and Gold magic causes all tiles with Gold magic on their enchanted sides to flip. The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H H 5 5



The Black Knight hides and moves to Cliff* 5.



Amazon: H 1 1 1 1

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Cliff* 1.



Wizard: Prophecy



The Wizard, who was hoping to move towards the Guard house*, fails three Hide rolls before moving unhidden to Borderland 1. Without the Prophecy spell he would have found himself in a battle with the Ghosts*.







The month of Snow finally comes to an end. The next month is Easter: three phases to enter a mountain clearing and White magic on the 7th day. Winter lingers on, however, as the weather for the next week is Snowstorm (4 days, 3 basic and 1 sheltered phases). The first three days of the week will be skipped.



Easter, Day 4



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "5". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H H 3



The Black Knight hides and moves to Cliff* 3... and the Octopus appears at the Pool.



Wizard: 5 T R R



The Wizard decides to play it safe. He moves to the Inn, trades with the Rogues, and recovers his two fatigued Magic chits. The Rogues have the Magic Spectacles and the Ancient Telescope*. The Patrol then arrives.



Amazon: H 6 6 6

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Cliff* 6, where the Octopus awaits.



In the Evening, the hidden Black Knight decides to battle the Flying Dragons. In the first round, the targeted Dragon changes tactics (making it harder to hit) and he fails to intercept it, so he has to roll a "3" or less to kill it, which he does.



In the second round, the remaining Dragon also changes tactics and his unalerted Crossbow fails to hit. He fatigues a Fight M4* chit.



It takes three more rounds of combat, and another fatigued Fight M4* chit, before his alerted Crossbow intercepts the Dragon for an automatic kill. The Black Knight earns 15F/15N, giving him a total of 27F/27N. He used his warhorse to maneuver in this battle, so that he could play his Fight H4** chit whenever the Crossbow was unalerted. This wasn't a big risk: if the Dragon had lined up on the warhorse with its H4 attack when the Crossbow was unalerted, the Black Knight could still have killed it with a roll of "5" or less; if the Dragon survived, it would have had to roll a "3" or less to kill the warhorse.



The Amazon and the Pilgrim, in the meantime, are in a heap of trouble, as the Octopus is not a monster that they can defeat, so they stay carefully hidden.



At Midnight, the Wizard draws Wander..., which could be an extremely useful card for him. He then plays Lame Horse on the Black Knight: his warhorse is lame and cannot be used for any purpose until he ends a turn at a Dwelling.







Easter, Day 5



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H H S



The Black Knight hides and then locates secret passage Cliff* 3-6.



Wizard: T EM E E



The Wizard trades with the Patrol; they have the Elusive Cloak* and the Withered Claw* for sale. He then enchants both of his Magic IV chits into Purple chits. And then the Black Knight's allies, the Company, appear.



Amazon: H 4 4 4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon has one chance to avoid disaster and succeeds, hiding and moving to Cliff* 4.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent an entire turn at the Inn and receives the another 5 gold, giving him a total of 10 gold. He then draws Find Unexpected Concealment, another very useful card.







Easter, Day 6



The Monster Rolls both repeat: "1" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: T 1 H H



The Wizard trades with the Company, who have the Dragon Essence* (source of Purple magic) and the Toadstool Ring*. He then moves to Borderland 1 and hides.



Black Knight: H H 5



The Black Knight decides to head back to the House to get his warhorse healed, and to recover his fatigued Fight chits, before he takes on the Octopus.



Amazon: 5 4 H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Linden Woods* 4 but fails to hide, revealing Bones W* (Ogres).



In the Evening, the Wizard uses his Magic II4* chit and his Magic IV3* Purple chit to cast Prophecy.







Easter, Day 7



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "4". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon. There is White magic in every clearing of the map today, causing the tiles with the Chapels, Curst Valley and Dark Valley*, to flip over. The Octopus and the Patrol regenerate back to the Set Up Card.



Wizard: Prophecy



The Wizard hides and then sneaks past the Ghosts* to Evil Valley* 4.



Amazon: H H H 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Maple Woods* 2, revealing Dank* W (Vipers). It appears that the fourth lost child will be fairly near to their destination... but that destination (the Guard house) is clear at the other end of the map! It was unfortunate that the Pilgrim had nothing useful to do with today's plentiful White magic.



Black Knight: H 5 4



The Black Knight hides and moves to the House, where the Patrol appears. His lame warhorse is healed. At Midnight, he draws Black Magic, which is useless to him.



The weather for the next week is Soft Ground: 7 days with 2 basic and 2 sunlight phases. It's the first time in this game that we'll play all seven days of a week... but no one will be able to hide!







Easter, Day 8



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "5". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 1 5 T



The Wizard moves to the Guard house* and trades with the Guard*, who have the Map of Lost City and the Scroll of Nature*.



Amazon: 4 5 A

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon and Pilgrim move to Linden Woods* 5 and alert their weapons, but no Ogres show up.



Black Knight: 1 R R



The Black Knight moves to Curst Valley* 1 and recovers his two fatigued Fight M4* chits.



At Midnight, the Wizard declines to discard any of his three Event Cards (Find Shelter, Find Unexpected Concealment, and Wander...), so he cannot draw another card.







Easter, Day 9



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "4". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: R R EM E



The Wizard recovers his fatigued Magic II4* and Magic IV3* chits, and then enchants the Magic IV3* chit into a Purple chit.



Amazon: 5 5 5 2 4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Curst Valley 4.



Black Knight: 4 5 5 3



The Black Knight moves to Cliff* 3.



At Midnight, the Wizard again declines to discard any of his Event Cards, notes that he has spent the entire day at the Guard house*, and receives another point of gold, giving him a total of 11 gold. He has now escorted the Wilderness Doctor to four buildings, with four more remaining.







Easter, Day 10



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: A 6 6 6



The Black Knight alerts his Crossbow and moves to the Pool.



Amazon: 1 4 1 6 3

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Ledges 3.



Wizard: 1



The Wizard moves to Evil Valley* 1.



At Midnight, the Wizard attempts to play Wander..., which would move him to the other roadway in the Evil Valley*, but the Black Knight immediately plays his Fate Frowns card to cancel the Wander... card. Both cards are then discarded.







Easter, Day 11



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "2".



Wizard: 5



The Wizard decides that the Ghosts* in the Bad Valley*, and the Goblins that could appear in the Cavern*, are just too deadly if he cannot hide, so he returns to the Guard house* to wait for better weather.



Black Knight: A S S S



The Black Knight alerts his Crossbow and searches for the Pool, but finds nothing.



Pilgrim: 4 S S S



The Pilgrim moves to the House and locates the first lost child (with a roll of snake-eyes on the final search!).



Amazon: A



The Amazon stays behind in the Ledges to minimize the chance of the natives at the House attacking in the Evening (three rolls with one character rather than six rolls with two characters). The Amazon was chosen to stay behind because she is more likely to survive if a Bat shows up.



In the Evening, the Soldiers, the Patrol, and the Woodfolk all ignore the Pilgrim.



At Midnight, the Wizard draws another Find Shelter card. The Pilgrim then takes possession of the lost child, and draws the Eerie Stillness card, which can cause all monsters to be dormant for one day. This can be quite a useful card; if the Wizard had drawn it, he could have used it to safely move through the Cavern*.







Easter, Day 12



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "5".



Wizard: A



Another day of doing nothing. The Guard* have nothing that the Wizard would like to buy, and the chance of hiring them for free as a boon is so slim (less than one chance in 1000) that Hire phases would just be a pointless waste of time.



Amazon: A 6 1 4



The Amazon moves to Ledges 4.



Pilgrim: 3 6 1 4



The Pilgrim (with lost child) rejoins the Amazon in Ledges 4.



Black Knight: A S S S



Three more failed searches for the Pool.



At Midnight, the Wizard discards one of his Find Shelter cards and draws Hidden Treasure Unveiled. This is a tempting card: if he finds a treasure site, he can automatically draw the top treasure. But, as the Black Knight is demonstrating, finding a treasure site might take too much time.







Easter, Day 13



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 1 4



Content with the three Event Cards that he's currently holding, the Wizard moves to Evil Valley* 4 to await a change of weather.



Black Knight: A S S S



More futility; of the nine searches he's made for the Pool so far, the Black Knight has rolled a "6" eight times!



Amazon: 1 CV4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Cursed Valley 4.







Easter, Day 14



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon. Grey magic is present in every clearing today. The Woodfolk regenerate, and the Campaign/Visitor/Mission chits on Set Up Card #2 flip over.



Wizard: A



Another day of doing nothing.



Amazon: 2 4 1 2 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Evil Valley* 2.



Black Knight: A S S S



The Black Knight finally locates the Pool with his first Search phase. As the first player to discover the Pool, he receives 5 Fame (Q5.9/1). With his first Loot roll he gets the fabulous Belt of Strength, which he activates. The Belt changes his two-asterisk chits to T strength, and also adds 3F/6N to his score. His second Loot brings the Gloves of Strength*, which he also activates. The Gloves* act as a Fight T5 chit and add 6N to his score, which is now 35F/39N. He fatigues two Fight M4* chits.



The weather for the next week will be Showers (5 days, 3 basic phases, 1 sunlight phase). The first two days will be skipped.







Easter, Day 17



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H S S S



The Black Knight fails to hide, but draws three more treasures: the Ointment of Steel*, the Scroll of Nature, and the Good Book*. He fatigues his Fight H4** and Fight H5* chits, and then the Octopus appears and blocks him.



Amazon: 5 2 H H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Oak Woods* 2, revealing Ruins W, which immediately summons six Wolves.



Wizard: H H 5 2



The Wizard hides and moves to Bad Valley* 2; the Ghosts follow him.



In the Evening, the Black Knight has a desperate battle against the Octopus.



In the first round, the Black Knight uses his warhorse to maneuver at speed "4", to prevent the Octopus from undercutting him. He protects his warhorse with his unalerted Crossbow and his Fight T3** chit (Fight M3** + Belt of Strength). He fails to kill the Octopus when it intercepts him (needed to roll a "1"), so the Octopus flips over to its red side and he can no longer use his warhorse. the Fight T3** chit fatigues and he recovers a Fight T4* chit.



In the second round, he must play his Move H4** chit to avoid being undercut, so he plays his Fight T5 chit (the Gloves of Strength*) with his Crossbow. He does not, however, select any target, so the Crossbow will be alerted for the third round (if he survives). This is just common sense, as he has no chance of killing the Octopus with a T5 chit and an unalerted Crossbow. Fortunately, the Octopus does not line up, the Crossbow becomes alerted, and he fatigues a Move H4* chit.



In the third round, he undercuts the Octopus and rolls a "2" to kill it (he needed a "3" or less). He fatigues a Move H5* chit and receives 8F/8N, giving him a total of 40F/35N (48F/57N if you include F/N from his treasures).







Easter, Day 18



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "1". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Amazon: 4 5 H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Cavern 5 and hides, revealing Bones C and Statue* 2. Bones C summons two Heavy Trolls. They didn't dare stay in the Oak Woods* because of the +1 penalty they have to hiding while escorting any of the lost children, but they run into more monsters in the Cavern.



Black Knight: R R R R



No more monsters can appear in the Cliff, so the Black Knight just rests, recovering three fatigued chits: Move H5*, Move H4*, and Fight T3**.



Wizard: 1 5 2



The Wizard moves to Evil Valley 2.



At Midnight, the Pilgrim plays Eerie Stillness, so all uncontrolled monsters will be dormant on Day 19: they cannot be summoned and will not move, although monsters on the map can still block any unhidden characters in their clearings. Note that, because Eerie Stillness is a Random card, it cannot be cancelled (only Good Luck and Bad Luck cards can possibly be cancelled).







Easter, Day 19



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 5 3 6



The Wizard moves to Borderland* 6, revealing Stink C and Lost City* 3. The Lost City* contains Flutter* 2 (Bats & Flying Dragons), Lair 3, Howl* 5 (Goblins), Pool* 6, and Slither 6 (Dragons & Serpents), but the Eerie Stillness prevents any monsters from being summoned.



Amazon: 4 6 3 1

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Cavern 1.



Black Knight: R R S S



The Black Knight recovers his fatigued Fight T4** chit, but fails to find any of the four treasures remaining in the Pool.



In the Evening, the Pilgrim gives the child he is guiding to the Amazon.







Easter, Day 20



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "1".



Black Knight: R R 3 5



The Black Knight recovers his last fatigued chits, Fight H4* and Fight H5*, and moves to Cliff* 5. He has to move down from the Pool today before the tile flips over and the secret passage changes to one that he doesn't know.



Wizard: 1 4 4



The Wizard moves to Evil Valley 4.



Pilgrim: 4 EV1



The Pilgrim moves to Evil Valley 1. The Pilgrim and the Amazon decide not to block the Wizard. They could likely defeat the Wizard in a battle, but fighting would delay them and thus make it a little bit easier for the Black Knight to win. In addition, if the Death Quest kept the Wizard alive, he could potentially cause all sorts of trouble for them later in the game.



Amazon: 4 1 5 S S



The Amazon moves to the House* and locates another lost child. There was no need to hide, as natives will never attack a character that is accompanied by a child.



The Amazon has now completed the Cavern Trek (entering on Clearing 5 and exiting from Clearing 1). The Amazon doesn't receive any F/N for this, as her Quest does not allow her to record F/N, but it will prevent the Black Knight from getting any F/N points from this particular Trek (to earn a Trek's F/N, he must be the first character to complete it).



At Midnight the Amazon draws The Guardian Awakes, a card that could really ruin another character's day.







Easter, Day 21



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "2". There is Purple magic in every clearing today. In addition to the Purple tiles, the Evil Valley also flips over because the Company has the Dragon Essence*. Nothing regenerates.



Amazon: H H 1 4 4



The Amazon hides and moves to Deep Woods 4, revealing Dank M* and Vault 3.



Black Knight: 5 4 T H



The Black Knight returns to the House and does one Trade phase with the friendly Soldiers. He offers to sell them the Good Book* (basic value 20 gold: 10g + 5F + 5N), the Scroll of Nature (15 gold), and the Gloves of Strength (14 gold), with a total value of 49 gold. He rolls one die on the Friendly column of the Commerce Table and gets "Offer Gold + 5" with a roll of "2", which he accepts. The Soldiers take the three treasures and pay him 54 gold. He then successfully hides.



Wizard: H H 1 5 T



The Wizard hides and moves to the House*, where he does a Trade phase with the Soldiers*. They have the Amulet and the Flowers of Rest (source of Gold magic) for sale. At the end of his turn, the Woodfolk* appear.



Pilgrim: H H 4 4



The Pilgrim fails to hide and then moves to Deep Woods 4 to rejoin the Amazon.



The weather for the next week will be Cool (7 days, 2 basic phases, 2 sunlight phases).







Easter, Day 22



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "4".



Amazon: 1 3 5 2 6



The Amazon moves to Deep Woods 6.



She and the Pilgrim face a difficult problem in how to get to the child at the Inn. The shortest route is through the Borderland*, but the Lost City* makes that a dangerous option. An alternate route, through the Oak Woods* and the Cavern*, is much longer and nearly as dangerous. They decide to split up for a while: the Pilgrim will look for campfires to try to find the fourth child, while the Amazon will deliver the first two children to the Guard house so that they can move to the Inn without the +1 penalty to Hide rolls.



Wizard: T



The Wizard trades with the Woodfolk*, who have the Amulet* and the Black Book*.



Pilgrim: H 1 3 5



The Pilgrim hides and moves to Maple Woods 5, revealing Bones W (Ogres).



All Woods hexes except the ones containing campfires have now been revealed, so the fourth child will appear in the last Woods hex to be explored. The Pilgrim & Amazon can thus – if no one interferes with them – choose which hex the child will appear in. The obvious choice is to explore the Oak Woods last, which would have the fourth child appear right next to the Guard house.



Black Knight: H H H T



The Black Knight hires the Soldiers for 20 gold, leaving him with 34 gold. He then trades with the Patrol, who have the Elusive Cloak* and the Withered Claw*, but buys nothing.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent the entire day at the House*, and receives 4 gold, giving him a total of 15 gold.



The Black Knight draws another useless Black Magic card.







Easter, Day 23



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "5". The Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Amazon: 5 5 4 4 H



The Amazon moves to Deep Woods* 4 and hides, revealing Stink M (Giants & Spiders) and Lost Castle 1. The Lost Castle contains Altar* 1, Flutter* 1 (Flying Dragons & Bats), Slither* 3 (Dragons & Serpents), Shrine 4, and Cairns 5. A Giant appears in Deep Woods* 4.



Pilgrim: 5 4 H H



The Pilgrim moves to Linden Woods and hides, revealing Smoke* W. The Small Campfire* is placed in Linden Woods 5.



Wizard: H 1 4 4 6



The Wizard fails to hide and then moves to Deep Woods 6, where a Heavy Spider appears and blocks him. A Tremendous Troll also appears at the Vault.



Black Knight: 3 1 4 1



The Black Knight moves to Curst Valley 1.



In the Evening, the Heavy Spider attacks the Wizard. The Spider starts dark-side-up because the Wizard is unhidden. The Wizard's Ogre companion lures the Spider and is played dark-side-up to avoid being undercut, while the Wizard protects the Ogre with his Fight M3* and Staff. The battle ends after two rounds where nothing happens, as the Heavy Spider never intercepted the Ogre (and the Wizard had no desire to fatigue to keep the battle going).







Easter, Day 24



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "1". The Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Amazon: 1 3 5 2 H



The Amazon moves to Deep Woods* 2 and hides. Another Giant appears in Deep Woods* 2 as the original Giant also moves to that clearing, and a Heavy Dragon appears in Deep Woods* 3.



Black Knight: 4 2 4 1



The Black Knight moves to Ruins* 1.



Wizard: 2 5 H H H



The Wizard moves to Deep Woods 5 and hides, and then the Tremendous Troll at the Vault also moves to that clearing.



Pilgrim: H H 4 4



The Pilgrim hides and moves to Pine Woods 4, revealing Stink W. The Large Campfire is placed in Pine Woods 5.







Easter, Day 25



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "4". The Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Pilgrim: H H 5 5



The Pilgrim moves to Nut Woods* 5, revealing Smoke W. The Small Campfire is placed in Clearing 5, and the Lancers arrive.



Amazon: 6 5 5 T



The Amazon moves to the Guard house and trades with the Guard, who have the Good Book and the Shielded Lantern* for sale. The first two children are then reunited with their mother, and the Amazon and the Pilgrim can now ignore any "Block/Battle" results at the Guard house for the remainder of the game.



Black Knight: 2 2 5 T



The Black Knight moves to the Inn* and trades with the Rogues*, who have the Draught of Speed* and the Map of Lost Castle for sale. He tries to buy the Map but gets a "No Deal" result.



Wizard: 3 5 H 5 5



The Wizard hides and moves to the Chapel*, where the Lancers* also appear.



There are no battles, but all four characters are eligible to draw an Event Card at Midnight. The Pilgrim draws Purple Magic; the Amazon draws Interpret Ancient Runes; the Black Knight discards one of his Black Magic cards and draws Magical Vision; and the Wizard keeps the three cards that he has.







Easter, Day 26



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "3". The Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Pilgrim: 5 4 EM E



The Pilgrim moves to Pine Woods 4 and enchants the hex with his Magic I4* and White chits. The White chit fatigues.



Black Knight: H H 2 4



The Black Knight hides and moves to Bad Valley* 4. The Ghosts also move to Clearing 4.



Amazon: 5 6 4 2 4



The Amazon joins the Pilgrim in Pine Woods 4. Note that this move only worked because the Pilgrim took his turn before the Amazon; if the Amazon had moved before the Pilgrim, she would have had to stop in Pine Woods 2. Her last Move phase would have been cancelled because no roadway would exist between Clearings 2 and 4.



Wizard: T T HR HR



The Wizard trades with the Order*, who have the Ointment of Steel and the Toadstool Ring, and the Lancers*, who have the Book of Lore and the Handy Gloves*, but he declines to buy anything. It's much too late in the game for the Book of Lore to be very useful.



He then tries to hire the Lancers* but fails to get a price that he can afford. The Patrol* then arrives at the Chapel*.



In the Evening, the Black Knight battles the Ghosts and wins easily. He killed one with his Crossbow, and a Pikeman got the other one, for a total of 4N.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent a full day at the Chapel* and receives 6 gold, increasing his total gold to 21. He then plays his Find Shelter card, which will give him two extra Sheltered phases on Day 27.







Easter, Day 27



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "3". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Wizard: HR HR HR HR HR HR



The Wizard, believing that his best chance to win will be if he has an armed escort, devotes the entire day to trying to hire the Lancers*. He succeeds with his second Hire phase, getting a "Price x 2" result which leaves him with 5 gold.



Black Knight: H 5



The Black Knight fails to hide, and then moves to Cavern 5 where he is blocked by the two Heavy Trolls.



Pilgrim: R EM E

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim recovers his fatigued Magic I6* chit and enchants it into a White chit.



In the Evening, the Black Knight and the Soldiers battle the two alerted Heavy Trolls. The Black Knight kills both Trolls with his Crossbow, without losing any Soldiers, but he did fatigue a Fight H5* chit in the second round to make sure that the battle didn't end too soon. He receives 15F/15N (double points for the second Troll) which gives him a total of 58F/60N.



At Midnight the Wizard draws Grey Magic.







Easter, Day 28



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; the Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight. Gold magic is available in every clearing today, which flips the Gold tiles and also the Dark Valley, where the Soldiers* have the Flowers of Rest. Nothing regenerates, but the Campaign/Visitor/Mission chits on Set Up Card #2 all flip over.



Black Knight: 3 6



The Black Knight moves to Cavern 6.



Amazon: 5 5 1 1 H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Borderland* 1 and hides, but one Bat appears in Clearing 2 and two more Bats Appear in Clearing 5. All three bats then move to Clearing 1 when the Pilgrim ends his turn.



Wizard: 5 5 2 2 4



The Wizard moves to Linden Woods 4.







The next month is Freshet: two phases to enter a mountain clearing and Grey magic on the 7th day. The weather for the next week is Showers (5 days, 2 basic and 3 sunlight phases). The first two days of the week will be skipped.



Freshet, Day 3



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "4". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; the Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Wizard: H 5 3 2 5 5



At the start of the Wizard's Hide phase, he plays Find Unexpected Concealment, which allows him to hide automatically without having to roll on the Hide Table. He then moves to the Guard house, taking full advantage of a day with five phases and his bonus Move phase from his workhorse.



Black Knight: 2 5



The Black Knight moves to Borderland 5.



Amazon: 6 3 H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Borderland* 3 and hides. Two Heavy Serpents appear in Clearing 6 and then move to Clearing 3.



At Midnight the Wizard draws All Magic Colors.







Freshet, Day 4



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; the Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Wizard: T



The Wizard trades with the Guard, who have the Good Book and the Shielded Lantern* available.



Black Knight: 3 2



The Black Knight moves to Borderland 2.



Amazon: 5 S 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Evil Valley 2, but her Search phase fails to find the secret passage in the Borderland*.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent the entire day at the Guard house, and receives 3 gold, giving him a total of 8 gold. He then plays All Magic Colors.







Freshet, Day 5



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "5". The Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight. All Magic Colors causes White, Grey, Gold, Purple, and Black magic to be present in every clearing... and it also causes all 40 map tiles to flip over!



The Ghosts in the Bad Valley* finally reappear. They should have regenerated at the end of the previous week (Ghosts always regenerate at the end of each week), but this mistake fortunately had no effect on the game.



Black Knight: 2 2 R H H



The Black Knight moves to Crag* 2, recovers his fatigued Fight H5* chit, and hides. Bones M and Roar 6 are revealed, with Bones M summoning a Bat to Clearing 2.



Wizard: 5 6 4 4 5 5



The Wizard moves to Maple Woods 5.



Pilgrim: A



With the unfriendly Company at the Inn, the Pilgrim decides to stay safe while the Amazon searches for the lost child.



Amazon: EV5 H H H S S



The Amazon moves to the Inn, hides, and searches for the lost child, but finds nothing. Then the Crone appears at the Inn.



In the Evening, the hidden Black Knight easily kills the Bat with his Crossbow and earns 3F/3N, giving him a total of 58F/57N (61F/63N with treasure F/N).



The Wizard uses his Magic II4* chit and the Purple magic that's available everywhere to cast Prophecy on himself.



At Midnight, the Amazon draws Illness Strikes!, a card that is unlikely to be useful at this stage of the game.







Freshet, Day 6



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "3". The Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Black Knight: 2 3 HR HR HR



The Black Knight moves to Borderland 3 and extends the Soldiers' term of hire for another 14 days for 20 gold. He has 14 gold remaining.



Amazon: H H S S S



Disaster looms as the Amazon fails to hide! She does succeed in finding the lost child, but that won't matter if she's dead.



Wizard: Prophecy



The Wizard moves to Oak Woods* 4, and then uses his Magic III3* chit with the Gold magic present to enchant the hex. He then hides and moves to Oak Woods* 2.



Pilgrim: A



In the Evening, the Amazon must check to see if anyone is battling her; the child will not join her until Midnight, so she can be attacked. She rolls a "5" for the neutral Rogues, and a "2" for the unfriendly Company... and breathes a huge sigh of relief!



At Midnight, the Amazon discards Interpret Ancient Runes and draws Find Enchanted Weapon, which she immediately plays. She receives an Axe that will automatically kill any Wolf, Ogre, Goblin, or Octopus that it hits. This enchanted Axe is worth 20 gold. She activates the Axe, and the third lost child joins her.







Freshet, Day 7



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "1". The Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight. Grey magic is present in every clearing, causing the Grey tiles to flip. Set Up Card #1 regenerates the Patrol, Wolves, and the Octopus; Set Up Card #2 regenerates the Heavy Dragon and the Heavy Flying Dragons.



Black Knight: 6 1



The Black Knight moves to Borderland 1.



Wizard: 5 T



The Wizard moves to the Inn* and trades with the Rogues*, who have the Draught of Speed* and the Map of Lost Castle available. The Company* then appears at the Inn*.



Pilgrim: A



Amazon: 2 A



The Amazon rejoins the Pilgrim.



At Midnight, the Wizard draws Changing Fortunes, which he immediately plays. All characters discard all of their Event Cards, and then they each draw one new card. The Black Knight draws Befriended by Wolf; the Wizard draws Invoke a Curse; the Pilgrim draws another Changing Fortunes; and the Amazon draws another The Guardian Awakes. The pile of discarded Event Cards is then shuffled back into the Event Card deck.







The weather for the next week is Rain (4 days, 2 basic and 4 sunlight phases). The first three days of the week will be skipped.



Freshet, Day 11



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; the Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Amazon: H H 5 1 2 5 4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Evil Valley* 4.



Wizard: T HR HR HR HR HR



The Wizard trades with the Company*, who have the Deft Gloves and the Quick Boots. He then tries to extend the Lancers'* term of hire, but fails.



Black Knight: 5 T T T T 2



The Black Knight moves to the Inn and trades with his allies, the Company, but he can't afford the Dragon Essence* (23 gold) and doesn't want the Toadstool Ring* or extra armor. He then moves on to Evil Valley 2.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent the entire day at the Inn* and receives 6 gold, giving him a total of 14 gold. He then draws Find Unexpected Concealment.







The Wizard has now completed his task of guiding the Wilderness Doctor to each of the eight buildings. He has only to move to the House to win the game.



The Amazon & Pilgrim need to find the last lost child at the campfire that will be in Oak Woods and then move to the nearby Guard house to win.



The Black Knight is still short in all of his scoring categories, but he might find everything he needs in the Borderland*, which is not too far from his destination, the Guard house.



Freshet, Day 12



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; LHQ* and L1* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Amazon: 2 3 1

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon gives the enchanted Axe to the Pilgrim, who immediately activates it, and then activates her Short Sword. The Pilgrim is a better choice to wield the Axe due to his Fight M2** chit. She then moves to Cavern* 1. She ran the risk of being attacked by 12 Goblins... but with the Wizard close to winning the time for cautious play is past.



Black Knight: BL*5 H



The Black Knight moves to Borderland* 5 and hides. The two Heavy Serpents in Clearing 3 move to Clearing 5 and a Tremendous Serpent appears in Clearing 6. When SHQ finishes his turn, the Tremendous Serpent also moves to Clearing 5.



Wizard: 2 HR HR HR R*2 H H



Today is the last day in the Lancers'* term of hire. The Wizard moves to Evil Valley* 2, leaving L2* and L3* at the Inn*, and tries to rehire LHQ* and L1*. He succeeds with a "Price x 3" which costs him 12 gold; he has 2 gold remaining. He then moves to Ruins* 2 and hides. A Demon appears at the Altar, and then moves to Clearing 2 when LHQ* finishes his turn.



In the Evening, the Black Knight and the Soldiers battle the Serpents. The Heavy Serpents and the Tremendous Serpent were all killed, but S1 also died, and the Black Knight had to fatigue one Fight asterisk. He scores 15F/12N (–3N for S1 dying), giving him a total of 73F/69N (76F/75N with treasures). He now has his Fame requirement fulfilled, and is just 5 points short of his Notoriety requirement.







Freshet, Day 13



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; LHQ* and L1* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Black Knight: 3 H



The Black Knight moves to Borderland* 3 and hides.



Wizard: 1 4 2 5 5 5 LW*4



The Wizard moves to Linden Woods* 4.



Amazon: H H 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Ruins* 2.







Freshet, Day 14



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "5". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim; the Soldiers will follow SHQ; LHQ* and L1* will follow the Wizard. Grey magic is present in every clearing on the map, causing the Grey tiles to flip over. The Heavy Spider in the Deep Woods regenerates.



Wizard: 2 EM E 4 E 5 CV*5



The Wizard moves to Maple Woods* 2 and enchants the hex using his Magic III3* chit and the tile's Gold magic. He then moves to Maple Woods* 4 and enchants the hex again, using his Magic II3* chit and the Grey magic that is present today. Then he moves to his destination, the House.



Black Knight: H S S S S S



The Black Knight hides but fails to find anything.



SHQ: H S S S S S



SHQ also hides and then fails to find anything.



Pilgrim: H EM E 2 5 OW*2

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim has one chance to hide to avoid the Demon, and is successful. He enchants the Ruins* using his Magic I4* chit and his White chit, and then moves to Oak Woods* 2.



At Midnight, the Wizard wins the game.







In the current version of the Book of Quests, the game would end at this point. But in this game I'm playtesting a new version of Quest Optional Rule Q5.8 Extended Play. Under this new rule, the Wizard is declared to be the victor, but the game continues for seven more days, so it would end on Day 21. Any other characters that can complete their quests in that extra seven day period will also win the game. Thus, just as in the basic game, a Book of Quests game can now have several winners, but normally only one victor.



The Wizard and his Ogre companion are removed from the map; his hired natives, LHQ* and L1*, remain at the House and become unhired.



The weather for the next week is Cool (7 days, 2 basic and 2 sunlight phases). With no days being skipped due to bad weather, the Amazon & Pilgrim should have a good chance to complete their Quest.



The Black Knight, however, concedes at this point. It would take him about six days just to reach his destination from his current location, leaving him only one day in which to find two Great Treasures, learn or awaken one spell, and sell enough stuff to have 40 gold... which is simply impossible. The Black Knight is removed from the map; his hired natives, the Soldiers, remain in their location and become unhired.



Freshet, Day 15



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Amazon: 4 4 5 5 4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Linden Woods 4.







Freshet, Day 16



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "1".



Pilgrim: 4 S S LW4



The Pilgrim moves to Deep Woods* 4 and does two Search phases, hoping to find the hidden path between Clearings 4 & 6. His searches fail, and then he returns to Linden Woods 4 (to avoid summoning any more monsters to the Deep Woods*).



Amazon: 4 S S S LW4



The Amazon does the same move, with one extra Search phase thanks to her bonus Move phase. She succeeds in discovering the hidden paths between Clearings 4 & 6 and between Clearings 4 & 3.







Freshet, Day 17



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Amazon: 4 6 5

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Oak Woods 5, revealing Stink* W. The Large Campfire* and the fourth lost child are placed in Oak Woods 5.







With four days left to play and no need to hide (the child following the Amazon allows both characters to ignore "Block/Battle" results), the Amazon & Pilgrim have a total of 31 Search phases to use to find the fourth child before moving to their destination at the Guard house. That almost guarantees that they will complete their Quest, so the game is called at this point with the final results of:



Wizard: Victor

Amazon & Pilgrim: Win

Black Knight: Loss



And there you have it: a full-blown double-board Book of Quests game! Epic and challenging in ways that the basic game could never hope to be, and demanding much more of the participants than simply killing monsters and looting treasures. My old gaming group played nearly 100 Book of Quests games just like this one; it was the only form of Magic Realm that we cared to play.



Postmortem



This game ran a little longer than normal: it required 44 days (not counting days skipped due to bad weather) for the first Quest to be completed. We normally expected a Quest to be completed in 35 to 40 days (five to six weeks in good weather). The main reason for this game running long would be the overall crummy weather, combined with a difficult map.



The Wizard: Travels of the Healer



I didn't actually expect the Wizard to be the victor, as his progress seemed to be slow at first. This was especially true when he sat around doing nothing for almost a whole week when no one was able to hide. But, once the weather cleared up in the third month, and he hired his armed escort, he was unstoppable.



He cast Prophecy three times, but never needed his Hurricane Winds spell. He fought one indecisive battle where nothing happened, and did not buy or loot any treasures.



The Amazon & Pilgrim: Sundered Siblings



This team faced a couple of major problems. The first problem was that they had to explore all ten Woods hexes to locate the fourth child, which is the worst-case scenario. That added a lot of extra days to their Quest. (The best-case scenario is locating the fourth child after only four Woods hexes have been explored... although you'll almost never see any team be that lucky.)



The second problem was that the +1 penalty for hiding when a child is present caused them all sorts of anguish late in the game, as there were so many dangerous monsters that they needed to avoid at all costs.



Despite never fighting any battles, they had quite a harrowing adventure: on at least two occasions the fate of their Quest hung on the outcome of a single die roll. Of course, you never want to willingly put yourself in a situation where a single die roll will determine if you win or if you lose, but sometimes you can't avoid it... and sometimes you have to do it just to have any real chance of winning.



Black Knight: Quest for Adventure



That the Black Knight fell a little short of completing this Quest was not unexpected... at all. "Quest for Adventure" is one of the most difficult challenges in the Book of Quests. To succeed you would need to combine inspired play with a fair amount of good luck, but the Black Knight had too much bad luck.



At the start of the game he just couldn't find a good area to work in, and then, once he decided to go for the Pool, he couldn't find it until his fourth day of searching. All this put him way behind the other two Quests, and he was never able to catch up. To his credit, he did try: he hunted monsters aggressively and fearlessly, and had nothing but good luck in his battles, which allowed him to score impressive amounts of Fame & Notoriety, but it wasn't enough to put him back into contention.



In retrospect, given this combination of difficult map and bad weather, he maybe should have passed on starting with a Crossbow and instead selected two companions and a spare piece of armor, or one companion and 20 gold. This Quest has a dozen different starting options; trying to determine the best one to use is one reason why this Quest is so appealing (and so highly replayable).



Optional Rules



At the start of this session report I listed all of the optional rules that I like to use. Here's the same list again, but this time I've set every rule that actually came into play in this game in red.



Only about 40% of this list was needed in this game. Thus you can play with a lot of optional rules without having to memorize/learn the entire set. As long as you understand the basic idea of each optional rule, you can look up the details of the specific rules on an "as needed" basis.



10.A.1 Serious Wounds

10.A.2 Ambushes

10.A.3 Flying Activities

10.A.4 Caching

10.A.5 Dropping (and Losing) Belongings

10.B.2 Alerted Monsters (without the "variant")

10.B.3 Dragon Heads

10.B.4 Watchful Natives

10.B.5 Extended Treachery

10.B.6 Grudges and Gratitude

10.B.7 Extended Grudges and Gratitude

10.C.1 Enhanced Magic

10.C.2 Benevolent Spells

10.C.3 Enhanced Artifacts and Spell Books

10.C.4 Power of the Pit

10.C.5 Automatic Enchanting

10.D.1 Seasons and Weather

10.D.2 Commerce

10.D.3 Optional Combat Rules

10.E.7 Combining Realms (two sets, with separate Monster Rolls)



Q5.1 Event Cards

Q5.2 Restricted Ambush

Q5.3 Two-Handed Weapons

Q5.6 Unpredictable Weather

Q5.8 Extended Play (new version - first playtest)

Q5.9 Additional Bounty Points for Discoveries and Treks

Death Quest





Event Cards



Event Cards are one of the more controversial optional rules in the Book of Quests, in that some players question whether their use really adds anything important to the game. This game, however, nicely demonstrated the variety of unexpected twists that Event Cards can add to a game.



They also have two useful benefits that are independent of their individual effects: they give non-spellcasters a way to flip map tiles (via the color cards) which can be important when playing with the Book of Quests; and, when a character is stuck at a Dwelling waiting for a specific Monster Roll to come up, that character can still feel involved in the game as he draws an Event Card every day at Midnight and tries to assemble a card hand that will provide him with the greatest possible benefit.



In this game the Wizard benefitted the most from the use of Event Cards, but I think that he still would have been the victor even if Event Cards had not been used. They helped him win, but they were not the reason that he won, which is exactly how they were intended to work.



Q5.8 Extended Play (new version)



I was pleased with how this new rule worked, and I will go ahead and make it the official rule at some point. My only concern coming into this game was whether extending the game by seven days was going to be too long, but I'm now convinced that seven days is just right. It's long enough to guarantee that at least two additional days will be played even in the worst possible weather, but not so long that everyone will always win (which would kind of defeat the purpose of playing a game in the first place).



It also matches the experience my old gaming group had with Book of Quests games. We hated to lose just because someone else completed their Quest two or three days before we could... but if we were over a week away from completing our Quest it was easy to accept that it just wasn't our day and that we didn't deserve to win.



Allowing the possibility of multiple winners should also encourage characters on different Quests to cooperate with each other on occasion, although that didn't happen in this game.



References:



The Book of Quests can be found here:

https://www.boardgamegeek.com/filepage/76484/magic-realm-boo...



To read more about the Book of Quests, click on this tag:

https://www.boardgamegeek.com/tag/mr_boq/user/richfam

I took a shot at enlarging the images to help read and look at the same time. I'll delete if any feedback of issues. The original post is too awesome to mess with!





richfam wrote:



In doing so, I'm not suggesting that this version of Magic Realm is either the "best" version or the "ultimate" version of the game. Gather together 10 different Magic Realm fanatics and ask them to describe the way they play Magic Realm, and you're likely to get 10 very different answers! All I'm hoping to do here is to demonstrate Magic Realm's seemingly endless capacity for incorporating add-ons and variants into its gameplay... and to encourage players to consider trying out some of these optional rules and variants in their own games.



The illustrations for this session report had to be created by hand because the RealmSpeak program does not support the Book of Quests variant. This made the lengthy & tedious process of recording a long session report even more lengthy & tedious, so I probably made some mistakes along the way. Hopefully this session report will make sense in spite of any errors that may be present.



I'll be using the compact "shorthand" notation for character activities, as described in the Book of Learning.



The official Magic Realm Optional Rules that I use include:



10.A.1 Serious Wounds

10.A.2 Ambushes

10.A.3 Flying Activities

10.A.4 Caching

10.A.5 Dropping (and Losing) Belongings

10.B.2 Alerted Monsters (without the "variant")

10.B.3 Dragon Heads

10.B.4 Watchful Natives

10.B.5 Extended Treachery

10.B.6 Grudges and Gratitude

10.B.7 Extended Grudges and Gratitude

10.C.1 Enhanced Magic

10.C.2 Benevolent Spells

10.C.3 Enhanced Artifacts and Spell Books

10.C.4 Power of the Pit

10.C.5 Automatic Enchanting

10.D.1 Seasons and Weather

10.D.2 Commerce

10.D.3 Optional Combat Rules

10.E.7 Combining Realms (two sets, with separate Monster Rolls)



The Book of Quests Optional Rules that I use are:



Q5.1 Event Cards

Q5.2 Restricted Ambush

Q5.3 Two-Handed Weapons

Q5.6 Unpredictable Weather

Q5.8 Extended Play (new version - first playtest)

Q5.9 Additional Bounty Points for Discoveries and Treks

Death Quest



Set Up



The image below shows the map all set up and ready for the start of the game (open the images in separate windows to enlarge them). The use of two game sets means that the map contains 40 map tiles. Components that belong to game set #2 are marked with a black dot, and will be referenced in this text by appending an asterisk to their name, but note that not all components need to be marked. In particular, weapons, armor, and character horses are not marked; these items are mixed together and – for weapons and character horses – randomly distributed to both Set Up Cards. Thus, for example, a given Order group might have one Great Sword, two Great Swords, or no Great Swords at all.







This is not a particularly easy map, but this is typical of my games. I have no interest in making easy maps; I prefer to make difficult maps that will prove to be a real challenge to play on.



There are three Quests in play in this game, using a total of four characters.



The Wizard is playing "Travels of the Healer" (Quest #28). In this Quest the Wizard is acting as an escort for a Wilderness Doctor. To win this Quest the Wizard must spend an entire day in each of the eight buildings on the map. If you think that this sounds easy... it's not; and if you think it sounds boring... it's not! (Well okay, some players will undoubtedly think that this Quest is boring, but it was a favorite of my old Magic Realm gaming group.)



The Wizard starts at the House, with one Grey chit and one Purple chit prepared, a M5/H7 workhorse, and no gold. His starting spells are Prophecy and Hurricane Winds.



Wizard's Strategy: The Wizard's knowledge of all of the hidden paths and secret passages should be quite useful in this Quest, and he selected spells that will aid him in moving around on the map. He wants to avoid monsters altogether, so the traditional Fiery Blast spell would likely be of little use to him. Characters playing this Quest generally don't do any looting... but if he does find a tempting treasure site to loot he might be able to quickly hire a potent force of mercenaries, given that all natives are Friendly to him. The question, however, is whether an armed escort would allow him to move fast enough to make up for the time he spent looting.



The Black Knight is playing "Quest for Adventure" (Quest #16). He starts at the Inn* with a Mace, a shield, a suit of armor, a Crossbow, a H4/T7 warhorse, and no gold. The Crossbow is a two-handed weapon, so both his Mace and his shield begin the game inactive. The combination of Crossbow and warhorse makes him a really powerful character... but to win this Quest he must obtain 60 Fame, 80 Notoriety, 40 gold, two Great Treasures, and learn or awaken one spell! It definitely won't be easy.



Note that, when using the Book of Quests to play a Quest with traditional scoring, a player must meet his requirement in every scoring category in order to win; you can't make up a shortfall in one category with bonus points from another category as you can in the basic game. Thus, if the Black Knight only has 59 points of Fame, he can't win... even if he has 200 points of Notoriety, or 100 gold, or six Great Treasures, etc.



Black Knight's Strategy: A key element of this Quest is selecting a good starting option (there are many to choose from). Choosing a Crossbow has both benefits and drawbacks. The main benefit, of course, is that the Crossbow is a deadly weapon that will often attack first because of its length or speed. Drawbacks include: the need to use Heavy chits for alerting and attacking; the Black Knight's shield can't be used when the Crossbow is active (it's a two-handed weapon); and having such a powerful weapon could make the Black Knight a prime target for the Weapon Breaks Event Card. In addition, the Black Knight's slow Move chits will prevent him from being able to ambush effectively.



The Black Knight will probably not sell his Mace early in the game. There's always a chance that he might find a battle situation in which playing a Mace and shield is preferable to playing a Crossbow with no shield... and if he keeps the Mace in reserve he's slightly less likely to be hit with a Weapon Breaks card.



The Amazon and the Pilgrim are playing "Sundered Siblings" (Quest #48). In this Quest, the team must locate four lost children (represented by four facedown White Knight action chits) and reunite them with their mother. The characters begin the game together at the Chapel with just their standard equipment and no gold. The Pilgrim's starting spell is Make Whole, and he has one White chit prepared.



Amazon & Pilgrim Strategy: This is a well-balanced team for this Quest. The Amazon's bonus Move phase will be a huge benefit, and the Pilgrim can enchant hexes to make movement across the map easier. This team should also be good at killing Goblins, if they ever need to fight their way through a Cave tile. The Amazon would lure all of the Goblins and trust in her armor to protect her, while the Pilgrim's Staff/Fight M2** combination would be very effective at killing Goblins. If the Amazon's armor gets damaged, the Pilgrim's Make Whole spell can restore it... even in the middle of a battle.



The fact that all of the characters in this game are starting without any gold was just pure chance. Many Quests do give their characters the option of starting with gold. In "Quest for Adventure," for example, the Black Knight had several starting options to choose from that would have allowed him to start with various amounts of gold, but he instead decided to start with a Crossbow and no gold.



After everything is set up on the map, a destination must be selected for each of the Quests. Destinations are chosen by a consensus of the opposing characters.



The Wizard's destination is the House, the same building where he started. This is typical for "Travels of the Healer," as requiring the character to return to where he started usually results in him travelling the longest possible path to visit all of the buildings.



The Black Knight's destination is the Guard house, a building that is as far away as possible from his starting location.



The destination for the Amazon and the Pilgrim is also the Guard house, a building that is as far away as possible from the three lost children that start on the map.



The last step in Set Up is to select the starting month. The way I do this is that each Quest nominates a starting month, and then the actual starting month is randomly selected from these nominees. The Wizard selected Midsummer, which would make it easy for him to travel around the map. The Black Knight selected Snow, which would help him explore Cave tiles (lots of basic phases). The Amazon and Pilgrim selected Desolate, which doesn't particularly benefit any of the Quests, but it would give the Pilgrim White magic to work with on the 7th day of the next month.



Book of Quests games do not have a set time limit. The game continues until someone wins, so five- and six-week games are common for double maps in good weather. A character wins when he is present at his destination at Midnight after completing all of the requirements of his Quest (and after removing any Curses that he might have suffered).



Snow was randomly selected as the starting month. The first week will thus be Snowdrifts (five days, with three basic phases and one sunlight phase per day, and four phases required to enter a mountain clearing). Days 1 and 2 will be skipped.



Snow, Day 3



The Monster Rolls are "5" (Set Up Card #1) and "3" (Set Up Card #2). The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: T



The Wizard has no need to hide in Dwellings (all natives are Friendly to him thanks to the presence of the Wilderness Doctor) so he just does a single Trade with the Soldiers. They have the Sacred Statue* and the Reflecting Grease for sale, neither of which is particularly useful to him.



Note: Whenever a character uses a Trade phase to see what treasures a native group might be holding, I'm not going to waste time describing what the character tried to buy, or what the result was (unless it was a "bad" result). In most such cases, the character either has no intention of buying anything, or cannot afford to buy anything. I'll only describe Trade phases when a character is making a serious attempt to purchase something.



Amazon: 5 3 4 H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon (with the Pilgrim following) moves to Pine Woods* 4 and fails both of her hide attempts. She was hoping to find a campfire, but instead revealed Dank W (Vipers).



Exploring Woods hexes is a priority for the Amazon & Pilgrim, because the fourth lost child will not appear on the map until all four campfires have been found. Conversely, the Wizard and Black Knight will try to avoid ending a turn in an unexplored Woods hex, as that would just be helping the Amazon & Pilgrim.



Black Knight: 2 2 H H



The Black Knight decides to not risk a Trade with the Neutral Rogues*, so he moves to Ruins* 2 and hides, revealing Smoke C (Dragons) and Altar 1.



There are a number of reasons why the Black Knight chose not to just sit around at the Inn* and await the arrival of his allies, the Company*, but the two most important ones are: (A) Giving the other players a "head start" of several days is, as a general principle, a bad idea in a Book of Quests game; and (B) in a month like Snow, where many days may be skipped each week due to bad weather, hiring natives without a clear idea of how you are going to use them is also usually a bad idea. He's hoping that someone else will summon them onto the map while he's out looking for a good area to operate in.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent an entire turn at the House and receives the princely sum of 1 gold as his share of the Wilderness Doctor's fees. He then draws an Event Card and gets the Befriended by Ogre card, which could be useful, although if he is successful at avoiding any battles a companion will provide no benefit. Any character who is in a Dwelling at Midnight can draw an Event Card.



The image below shows the map at the conclusion of Day 3:







Snow, Day 4



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "1". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim.



Wizard: 5 5 3 H H



The Wizard moves to Cliff* 3 and hides, revealing Smoke* M and Pool 6. Two Heavy Flying Dragons appear in the Wizard's clearing.



Black Knight: CN*1 H H



The Black Knight moves to Cavern* 1 and fails both of his hides, revealing Ruins* C (Goblins) and Howl 5 (Goblins). This is not a safe hex: all 36 Goblins could eventually show up here!



Pilgrim: EM E 5 H

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim enchants the Pine Woods* with his Type I/White pair of chits, and then moves to Clearing 5 and hides.







Snow, Day 5



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "3". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim.



Pilgrim: R EM E H

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim rests back his fatigued Type I chit, enchants it into a White chit, and hides. Two Vipers then appear in his clearing.



Black Knight: 2 H H



The Black Knight moves to Ruins* 2 and hides. A Demon appears at the Altar.



Wizard: 2 H H H H



The Wizard moves to Cliff* 2 and hides.



The Pilgrim & Amazon decline to battle the Vipers, even though they should have little trouble defeating them. The only benefit to fighting would be to make the Pine Woods* a safe hex, which might be useful, but they would suffer some fatigue (and possibly some damaged armor) that would delay them. There's also the chance that leaving the Vipers alive could end up annoying one of the other characters in the game, if they should ever need to move through the Pine Woods*.







Snow, Day 6



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 2 2 2 2 H



The Wizard moves to Ledges 2 and hides, revealing Ruins* M (Bats) and Statue 2.



Black Knight: H H 1 4



The Black Knight hides and moves to Mountain 4, revealing Stink* M (Giants, Spiders) and Lost City* 3. The Lost City* contains Roar 4 (Giants), Patter 5 and Patter* 5 (Spiders), Roar* 6 (Giants), and Vault* 3.



Amazon: 4 2 H H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Mountain* 2 and hides, revealing Ruins M (Bats) and Lair* 3.







Snow, Day 7



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon. There is Purple magic in every clearing of the map today, which causes Automatic Enchanting to flip over every map tile that has Purple magic on its enchanted side, regardless of which side is currently face up. Nothing regenerates today, but the Campaign/Visitor/Mission chits on Set Up Card #1 all flip over.



Wizard: 5 5 5 5 H



The Wizard moves to Ledges 5 and hides. The bonus Move phase he receives from his workhorse is sure coming in handy: without it he would not have been able to hide as he moved across the Ledges (it takes four phases to enter a mountain clearing, but each day this week only has four phases).



Black Knight: 2 4



The Black Knight moves to Curst Valley 4.



Amazon: 5 5 5 5 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Nut Woods 2 without hiding, revealing Ruins* W (Wolves).



The weather for the next week will be Blizzard (2 days, 4 basic and 2 sheltered phases). Sheltered phases may be used only if the character spends his entire turn in caves or a building. The first five days of the week will be skipped.







Snow, Day 13



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 1 5 5



The Wizard moves to the Chapel.



Black Knight: CS*1 H H H



The Black Knight moves to Caves* 1 and hides, revealing Dank C (Serpents) and Howl 4 (Goblins). Two Heavy Serpents appear in his clearing.



Amazon: 1 4 3 H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Caves 3 and hides, revealing Ruins C (Goblins) and Hoard* 6.



The Black Knight elects to battle the Heavy Serpents. He's hidden, so he gets a free attack in the first round and is able to alert his Crossbow with a slow H Fight chit. He undercuts the target Serpent, which does not change tactics. The DRMs are: +1 (attack time), –3 (target's move time), +4 (undercut penalty), –1 (Aim), for a total DRM of +1. The Serpent is armored, so the basic harm is Heavy. He rolls a "3" on the Optional Missile Table with a +1 DRM, giving a final harm of Heavy, killing the Serpent.



In the 2nd round, the Black Knight (fighting on foot) and the remaining Serpent both miss. The Black Knight fatigues his Move M4* chit and his Crossbow becomes alerted.



In the 3rd round, the Black Knight and the Serpent intercept each other, but the Crossbow is the fastest attack. The DRMs are: +1 (attack time), –3 (target's move time), –1 (Aim), for a total DRM of –3, which is a guaranteed kill on the Optional Missile Table. The Serpent's attack is cancelled. The Black Knight fatigues his Move H5* chit and earns 12F and 12N.



At Midnight the Wizard draws Lame Horse, which he could use to annoy the Black Knight.







Snow, Day 14



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "4". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim. There is Grey magic everywhere today, causing all tiles that have Grey magic on their enchanted sides to flip over.



Wizard: T



The Wizard does one Trade with the Order, who have the Dragonfang Necklace and the Ointment of Bite for sale.



Pilgrim: EM E 5 6 H H

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim enchants the Caves, flipping it back to its green side, moves to Ruins 6, and hides. He had six phases today because he stayed in cave clearings for the entire turn in order to use the two sheltered phases. Smoke* C (Dragons) and Howl* 4 (Goblins) are revealed.



Black Knight: 4 1 R R



The Black Knight moves to Curst Valley 1 and recovers his two fatigued Move chits.



At Midnight, the Wizard receives 4 gold, giving him a total of 5 gold. He then draws Find Shelter, which could be useful if he has to move through a Cave tile.



The weather for the next week is Snowstorm (3 days, 4 basic phases, 1 sheltered phase). The first four days will be skipped.







Snow, Day 19



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "2".



Pilgrim: H H S S S



The Pilgrim hides and locates the secret passage connecting Clearings 3 & 6 and the hidden path connecting Clearings 2 & 6. He shares both discoveries with the Amazon.



Wizard: H H H 5 3



The Wizard hides and moves to Ruins 3.



Black Knight: H H 4 L1



The Black Knight hides and moves to Ledges 1.



Amazon: H H S S S



The Amazon hides, but her Search phases are wasted as there's nothing left to search for.







Snow, Day 20



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H S S S



The Black Knight hides and locates the hidden path connecting Clearings 1 & 3.



Amazon: H H 3 5 1

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Ruins 1. Six Axe Goblins* are summoned to Clearing 4 when the Amazon ends her turn; they then move to Clearing 1 when the Pilgrim ends his turn.



Wizard: H H 4 EM E



The Wizard hides, moves to Pine Woods* 4, and enchants the tile to flip it back to its unenchanted side. His Grey color chit fatigues. At Midnight he plays his Befriended by Ogre card to gain an Ogre as a companion. The Wizard announces that the Ogre will follow him on every turn for the remainder of the game (so that he doesn't have to state this over and over again), and, to remind everyone that the Ogre is now a companion and not an uncontrolled monster, he'll keep the Ogre counter off-map with his belongings.







Snow, Day 21



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "3". The Vipers, the dead Heavy Flying Dragons, the Demon, and the Axe Goblins* all regenerate, and Purple magic causes all tiles with Purple magic on their enchanted sides to flip. The Amazon is following the Pilgrim.



Pilgrim: 5 5 T 2

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim moves to the Chapel and does one Trade with the Order, failing to purchase the Ointment of Bite. He then moves on to Curst Valley 2.



Wizard: 2 H H H R



The Wizard moves to Pine Woods* 2, hides, and rests back his fatigued Magic chit. The Vipers are then summoned to his clearing.



Black Knight: 6 3 5 H



The Black Knight moves to the House but fails to hide. The Woodfolk are summoned to the House. In the Evening, he checks to see if the Woodfolk will battle him. He rolls a "6" on the Neutral column of the Meeting Table for a "Trouble" result, so he has to roll again on the Unfriendly column. He gets a "2", so there is no battle.



At Midnight, the Black Knight draws an Event Card and gets Weapon Breaks! He may never get a chance to use this card, as none of his opponents are likely to be doing much fighting... and he doesn't want to give any of them a free upgrade to a better weapon. This was still a good card for him, however, because if he hadn't drawn it the Wizard would have taken it and might have used it against him at some point.



The weather for the next week is another Blizzard (2 days, 4 basic and 2 sheltered phases). The first five days of the week will be skipped.







Snow, Day 27



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "1". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim.



Black Knight: T T H H



The Black Knight does one Trade with the Soldiers, who have the Sacred Statue* and the Reflecting Grease for sale, but gets a "No Deal" when he tries to buy the Reflecting Grease. He then does one Trade with the Neutral Woodfolk, who have Elusive Cloak and the Gripping Dust. They block him when he tries to buy the Gripping Dust, cancelling the remainder of his turn.



Wizard: 4 6 H H



The Wizard moves to Borderland 6 and hides, revealing Dank C* (Serpents) and the Cairns*.



Pilgrim: R EM E H

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim recovers his fatigued Magic I6* chit, enchants it into a White chit, and hides.



In the Evening, the Wizard casts the Prophecy spell on himself, using his Magic II4* chit and his Purple chit.



Despite their earlier argument, the Woodfolk decline to attack the Black Knight, who then draws Fate Frowns, which can be used to cancel a Good Luck Event Card played by any other player.







Snow, Day 28



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "4". Nothing regenerates, and Gold magic causes all tiles with Gold magic on their enchanted sides to flip. The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H H 5 5



The Black Knight hides and moves to Cliff* 5.



Amazon: H 1 1 1 1

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Cliff* 1.



Wizard: Prophecy



The Wizard, who was hoping to move towards the Guard house*, fails three Hide rolls before moving unhidden to Borderland 1. Without the Prophecy spell he would have found himself in a battle with the Ghosts*.







The month of Snow finally comes to an end. The next month is Easter: three phases to enter a mountain clearing and White magic on the 7th day. Winter lingers on, however, as the weather for the next week is Snowstorm (4 days, 3 basic and 1 sheltered phases). The first three days of the week will be skipped.



Easter, Day 4



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "5". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H H 3



The Black Knight hides and moves to Cliff* 3... and the Octopus appears at the Pool.



Wizard: 5 T R R



The Wizard decides to play it safe. He moves to the Inn, trades with the Rogues, and recovers his two fatigued Magic chits. The Rogues have the Magic Spectacles and the Ancient Telescope*. The Patrol then arrives.



Amazon: H 6 6 6

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Cliff* 6, where the Octopus awaits.



In the Evening, the hidden Black Knight decides to battle the Flying Dragons. In the first round, the targeted Dragon changes tactics (making it harder to hit) and he fails to intercept it, so he has to roll a "3" or less to kill it, which he does.



In the second round, the remaining Dragon also changes tactics and his unalerted Crossbow fails to hit. He fatigues a Fight M4* chit.



It takes three more rounds of combat, and another fatigued Fight M4* chit, before his alerted Crossbow intercepts the Dragon for an automatic kill. The Black Knight earns 15F/15N, giving him a total of 27F/27N. He used his warhorse to maneuver in this battle, so that he could play his Fight H4** chit whenever the Crossbow was unalerted. This wasn't a big risk: if the Dragon had lined up on the warhorse with its H4 attack when the Crossbow was unalerted, the Black Knight could still have killed it with a roll of "5" or less; if the Dragon survived, it would have had to roll a "3" or less to kill the warhorse.



The Amazon and the Pilgrim, in the meantime, are in a heap of trouble, as the Octopus is not a monster that they can defeat, so they stay carefully hidden.



At Midnight, the Wizard draws Wander..., which could be an extremely useful card for him. He then plays Lame Horse on the Black Knight: his warhorse is lame and cannot be used for any purpose until he ends a turn at a Dwelling.







Easter, Day 5



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H H S



The Black Knight hides and then locates secret passage Cliff* 3-6.



Wizard: T EM E E



The Wizard trades with the Patrol; they have the Elusive Cloak* and the Withered Claw* for sale. He then enchants both of his Magic IV chits into Purple chits. And then the Black Knight's allies, the Company, appear.



Amazon: H 4 4 4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon has one chance to avoid disaster and succeeds, hiding and moving to Cliff* 4.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent an entire turn at the Inn and receives the another 5 gold, giving him a total of 10 gold. He then draws Find Unexpected Concealment, another very useful card.







Easter, Day 6



The Monster Rolls both repeat: "1" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: T 1 H H



The Wizard trades with the Company, who have the Dragon Essence* (source of Purple magic) and the Toadstool Ring*. He then moves to Borderland 1 and hides.



Black Knight: H H 5



The Black Knight decides to head back to the House to get his warhorse healed, and to recover his fatigued Fight chits, before he takes on the Octopus.



Amazon: 5 4 H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Linden Woods* 4 but fails to hide, revealing Bones W* (Ogres).



In the Evening, the Wizard uses his Magic II4* chit and his Magic IV3* Purple chit to cast Prophecy.







Easter, Day 7



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "4". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon. There is White magic in every clearing of the map today, causing the tiles with the Chapels, Curst Valley and Dark Valley*, to flip over. The Octopus and the Patrol regenerate back to the Set Up Card.



Wizard: Prophecy



The Wizard hides and then sneaks past the Ghosts* to Evil Valley* 4.



Amazon: H H H 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Maple Woods* 2, revealing Dank* W (Vipers). It appears that the fourth lost child will be fairly near to their destination... but that destination (the Guard house) is clear at the other end of the map! It was unfortunate that the Pilgrim had nothing useful to do with today's plentiful White magic.



Black Knight: H 5 4



The Black Knight hides and moves to the House, where the Patrol appears. His lame warhorse is healed. At Midnight, he draws Black Magic, which is useless to him.



The weather for the next week is Soft Ground: 7 days with 2 basic and 2 sunlight phases. It's the first time in this game that we'll play all seven days of a week... but no one will be able to hide!







Easter, Day 8



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "5". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 1 5 T



The Wizard moves to the Guard house* and trades with the Guard*, who have the Map of Lost City and the Scroll of Nature*.



Amazon: 4 5 A

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon and Pilgrim move to Linden Woods* 5 and alert their weapons, but no Ogres show up.



Black Knight: 1 R R



The Black Knight moves to Curst Valley* 1 and recovers his two fatigued Fight M4* chits.



At Midnight, the Wizard declines to discard any of his three Event Cards (Find Shelter, Find Unexpected Concealment, and Wander...), so he cannot draw another card.







Easter, Day 9



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "4". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: R R EM E



The Wizard recovers his fatigued Magic II4* and Magic IV3* chits, and then enchants the Magic IV3* chit into a Purple chit.



Amazon: 5 5 5 2 4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Curst Valley 4.



Black Knight: 4 5 5 3



The Black Knight moves to Cliff* 3.



At Midnight, the Wizard again declines to discard any of his Event Cards, notes that he has spent the entire day at the Guard house*, and receives another point of gold, giving him a total of 11 gold. He has now escorted the Wilderness Doctor to four buildings, with four more remaining.







Easter, Day 10



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: A 6 6 6



The Black Knight alerts his Crossbow and moves to the Pool.



Amazon: 1 4 1 6 3

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Ledges 3.



Wizard: 1



The Wizard moves to Evil Valley* 1.



At Midnight, the Wizard attempts to play Wander..., which would move him to the other roadway in the Evil Valley*, but the Black Knight immediately plays his Fate Frowns card to cancel the Wander... card. Both cards are then discarded.







Easter, Day 11



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "2".



Wizard: 5



The Wizard decides that the Ghosts* in the Bad Valley*, and the Goblins that could appear in the Cavern*, are just too deadly if he cannot hide, so he returns to the Guard house* to wait for better weather.



Black Knight: A S S S



The Black Knight alerts his Crossbow and searches for the Pool, but finds nothing.



Pilgrim: 4 S S S



The Pilgrim moves to the House and locates the first lost child (with a roll of snake-eyes on the final search!).



Amazon: A



The Amazon stays behind in the Ledges to minimize the chance of the natives at the House attacking in the Evening (three rolls with one character rather than six rolls with two characters). The Amazon was chosen to stay behind because she is more likely to survive if a Bat shows up.



In the Evening, the Soldiers, the Patrol, and the Woodfolk all ignore the Pilgrim.



At Midnight, the Wizard draws another Find Shelter card. The Pilgrim then takes possession of the lost child, and draws the Eerie Stillness card, which can cause all monsters to be dormant for one day. This can be quite a useful card; if the Wizard had drawn it, he could have used it to safely move through the Cavern*.







Easter, Day 12



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "5".



Wizard: A



Another day of doing nothing. The Guard* have nothing that the Wizard would like to buy, and the chance of hiring them for free as a boon is so slim (less than one chance in 1000) that Hire phases would just be a pointless waste of time.



Amazon: A 6 1 4



The Amazon moves to Ledges 4.



Pilgrim: 3 6 1 4



The Pilgrim (with lost child) rejoins the Amazon in Ledges 4.



Black Knight: A S S S



Three more failed searches for the Pool.



At Midnight, the Wizard discards one of his Find Shelter cards and draws Hidden Treasure Unveiled. This is a tempting card: if he finds a treasure site, he can automatically draw the top treasure. But, as the Black Knight is demonstrating, finding a treasure site might take too much time.







Easter, Day 13



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 1 4



Content with the three Event Cards that he's currently holding, the Wizard moves to Evil Valley* 4 to await a change of weather.



Black Knight: A S S S



More futility; of the nine searches he's made for the Pool so far, the Black Knight has rolled a "6" eight times!



Amazon: 1 CV4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Cursed Valley 4.







Easter, Day 14



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon. Grey magic is present in every clearing today. The Woodfolk regenerate, and the Campaign/Visitor/Mission chits on Set Up Card #2 flip over.



Wizard: A



Another day of doing nothing.



Amazon: 2 4 1 2 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Evil Valley* 2.



Black Knight: A S S S



The Black Knight finally locates the Pool with his first Search phase. As the first player to discover the Pool, he receives 5 Fame (Q5.9/1). With his first Loot roll he gets the fabulous Belt of Strength, which he activates. The Belt changes his two-asterisk chits to T strength, and also adds 3F/6N to his score. His second Loot brings the Gloves of Strength*, which he also activates. The Gloves* act as a Fight T5 chit and add 6N to his score, which is now 35F/39N. He fatigues two Fight M4* chits.



The weather for the next week will be Showers (5 days, 3 basic phases, 1 sunlight phase). The first two days will be skipped.







Easter, Day 17



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Black Knight: H S S S



The Black Knight fails to hide, but draws three more treasures: the Ointment of Steel*, the Scroll of Nature, and the Good Book*. He fatigues his Fight H4** and Fight H5* chits, and then the Octopus appears and blocks him.



Amazon: 5 2 H H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Oak Woods* 2, revealing Ruins W, which immediately summons six Wolves.



Wizard: H H 5 2



The Wizard hides and moves to Bad Valley* 2; the Ghosts follow him.



In the Evening, the Black Knight has a desperate battle against the Octopus.



In the first round, the Black Knight uses his warhorse to maneuver at speed "4", to prevent the Octopus from undercutting him. He protects his warhorse with his unalerted Crossbow and his Fight T3** chit (Fight M3** + Belt of Strength). He fails to kill the Octopus when it intercepts him (needed to roll a "1"), so the Octopus flips over to its red side and he can no longer use his warhorse. the Fight T3** chit fatigues and he recovers a Fight T4* chit.



In the second round, he must play his Move H4** chit to avoid being undercut, so he plays his Fight T5 chit (the Gloves of Strength*) with his Crossbow. He does not, however, select any target, so the Crossbow will be alerted for the third round (if he survives). This is just common sense, as he has no chance of killing the Octopus with a T5 chit and an unalerted Crossbow. Fortunately, the Octopus does not line up, the Crossbow becomes alerted, and he fatigues a Move H4* chit.



In the third round, he undercuts the Octopus and rolls a "2" to kill it (he needed a "3" or less). He fatigues a Move H5* chit and receives 8F/8N, giving him a total of 40F/35N (48F/57N if you include F/N from his treasures).







Easter, Day 18



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "1". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Amazon: 4 5 H H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Cavern 5 and hides, revealing Bones C and Statue* 2. Bones C summons two Heavy Trolls. They didn't dare stay in the Oak Woods* because of the +1 penalty they have to hiding while escorting any of the lost children, but they run into more monsters in the Cavern.



Black Knight: R R R R



No more monsters can appear in the Cliff, so the Black Knight just rests, recovering three fatigued chits: Move H5*, Move H4*, and Fight T3**.



Wizard: 1 5 2



The Wizard moves to Evil Valley 2.



At Midnight, the Pilgrim plays Eerie Stillness, so all uncontrolled monsters will be dormant on Day 19: they cannot be summoned and will not move, although monsters on the map can still block any unhidden characters in their clearings. Note that, because Eerie Stillness is a Random card, it cannot be cancelled (only Good Luck and Bad Luck cards can possibly be cancelled).







Easter, Day 19



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Wizard: 5 3 6



The Wizard moves to Borderland* 6, revealing Stink C and Lost City* 3. The Lost City* contains Flutter* 2 (Bats & Flying Dragons), Lair 3, Howl* 5 (Goblins), Pool* 6, and Slither 6 (Dragons & Serpents), but the Eerie Stillness prevents any monsters from being summoned.



Amazon: 4 6 3 1

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Cavern 1.



Black Knight: R R S S



The Black Knight recovers his fatigued Fight T4** chit, but fails to find any of the four treasures remaining in the Pool.



In the Evening, the Pilgrim gives the child he is guiding to the Amazon.







Easter, Day 20



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "1".



Black Knight: R R 3 5



The Black Knight recovers his last fatigued chits, Fight H4* and Fight H5*, and moves to Cliff* 5. He has to move down from the Pool today before the tile flips over and the secret passage changes to one that he doesn't know.



Wizard: 1 4 4



The Wizard moves to Evil Valley 4.



Pilgrim: 4 EV1



The Pilgrim moves to Evil Valley 1. The Pilgrim and the Amazon decide not to block the Wizard. They could likely defeat the Wizard in a battle, but fighting would delay them and thus make it a little bit easier for the Black Knight to win. In addition, if the Death Quest kept the Wizard alive, he could potentially cause all sorts of trouble for them later in the game.



Amazon: 4 1 5 S S



The Amazon moves to the House* and locates another lost child. There was no need to hide, as natives will never attack a character that is accompanied by a child.



The Amazon has now completed the Cavern Trek (entering on Clearing 5 and exiting from Clearing 1). The Amazon doesn't receive any F/N for this, as her Quest does not allow her to record F/N, but it will prevent the Black Knight from getting any F/N points from this particular Trek (to earn a Trek's F/N, he must be the first character to complete it).



At Midnight the Amazon draws The Guardian Awakes, a card that could really ruin another character's day.







Easter, Day 21



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "2". There is Purple magic in every clearing today. In addition to the Purple tiles, the Evil Valley also flips over because the Company has the Dragon Essence*. Nothing regenerates.



Amazon: H H 1 4 4



The Amazon hides and moves to Deep Woods 4, revealing Dank M* and Vault 3.



Black Knight: 5 4 T H



The Black Knight returns to the House and does one Trade phase with the friendly Soldiers. He offers to sell them the Good Book* (basic value 20 gold: 10g + 5F + 5N), the Scroll of Nature (15 gold), and the Gloves of Strength (14 gold), with a total value of 49 gold. He rolls one die on the Friendly column of the Commerce Table and gets "Offer Gold + 5" with a roll of "2", which he accepts. The Soldiers take the three treasures and pay him 54 gold. He then successfully hides.



Wizard: H H 1 5 T



The Wizard hides and moves to the House*, where he does a Trade phase with the Soldiers*. They have the Amulet and the Flowers of Rest (source of Gold magic) for sale. At the end of his turn, the Woodfolk* appear.



Pilgrim: H H 4 4



The Pilgrim fails to hide and then moves to Deep Woods 4 to rejoin the Amazon.



The weather for the next week will be Cool (7 days, 2 basic phases, 2 sunlight phases).







Easter, Day 22



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "4".



Amazon: 1 3 5 2 6



The Amazon moves to Deep Woods 6.



She and the Pilgrim face a difficult problem in how to get to the child at the Inn. The shortest route is through the Borderland*, but the Lost City* makes that a dangerous option. An alternate route, through the Oak Woods* and the Cavern*, is much longer and nearly as dangerous. They decide to split up for a while: the Pilgrim will look for campfires to try to find the fourth child, while the Amazon will deliver the first two children to the Guard house so that they can move to the Inn without the +1 penalty to Hide rolls.



Wizard: T



The Wizard trades with the Woodfolk*, who have the Amulet* and the Black Book*.



Pilgrim: H 1 3 5



The Pilgrim hides and moves to Maple Woods 5, revealing Bones W (Ogres).



All Woods hexes except the ones containing campfires have now been revealed, so the fourth child will appear in the last Woods hex to be explored. The Pilgrim & Amazon can thus – if no one interferes with them – choose which hex the child will appear in. The obvious choice is to explore the Oak Woods last, which would have the fourth child appear right next to the Guard house.



Black Knight: H H H T



The Black Knight hires the Soldiers for 20 gold, leaving him with 34 gold. He then trades with the Patrol, who have the Elusive Cloak* and the Withered Claw*, but buys nothing.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent the entire day at the House*, and receives 4 gold, giving him a total of 15 gold.



The Black Knight draws another useless Black Magic card.







Easter, Day 23



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "5". The Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Amazon: 5 5 4 4 H



The Amazon moves to Deep Woods* 4 and hides, revealing Stink M (Giants & Spiders) and Lost Castle 1. The Lost Castle contains Altar* 1, Flutter* 1 (Flying Dragons & Bats), Slither* 3 (Dragons & Serpents), Shrine 4, and Cairns 5. A Giant appears in Deep Woods* 4.



Pilgrim: 5 4 H H



The Pilgrim moves to Linden Woods and hides, revealing Smoke* W. The Small Campfire* is placed in Linden Woods 5.



Wizard: H 1 4 4 6



The Wizard fails to hide and then moves to Deep Woods 6, where a Heavy Spider appears and blocks him. A Tremendous Troll also appears at the Vault.



Black Knight: 3 1 4 1



The Black Knight moves to Curst Valley 1.



In the Evening, the Heavy Spider attacks the Wizard. The Spider starts dark-side-up because the Wizard is unhidden. The Wizard's Ogre companion lures the Spider and is played dark-side-up to avoid being undercut, while the Wizard protects the Ogre with his Fight M3* and Staff. The battle ends after two rounds where nothing happens, as the Heavy Spider never intercepted the Ogre (and the Wizard had no desire to fatigue to keep the battle going).







Easter, Day 24



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "1". The Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Amazon: 1 3 5 2 H



The Amazon moves to Deep Woods* 2 and hides. Another Giant appears in Deep Woods* 2 as the original Giant also moves to that clearing, and a Heavy Dragon appears in Deep Woods* 3.



Black Knight: 4 2 4 1



The Black Knight moves to Ruins* 1.



Wizard: 2 5 H H H



The Wizard moves to Deep Woods 5 and hides, and then the Tremendous Troll at the Vault also moves to that clearing.



Pilgrim: H H 4 4



The Pilgrim hides and moves to Pine Woods 4, revealing Stink W. The Large Campfire is placed in Pine Woods 5.







Easter, Day 25



The Monster Rolls are "4" and "4". The Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Pilgrim: H H 5 5



The Pilgrim moves to Nut Woods* 5, revealing Smoke W. The Small Campfire is placed in Clearing 5, and the Lancers arrive.



Amazon: 6 5 5 T



The Amazon moves to the Guard house and trades with the Guard, who have the Good Book and the Shielded Lantern* for sale. The first two children are then reunited with their mother, and the Amazon and the Pilgrim can now ignore any "Block/Battle" results at the Guard house for the remainder of the game.



Black Knight: 2 2 5 T



The Black Knight moves to the Inn* and trades with the Rogues*, who have the Draught of Speed* and the Map of Lost Castle for sale. He tries to buy the Map but gets a "No Deal" result.



Wizard: 3 5 H 5 5



The Wizard hides and moves to the Chapel*, where the Lancers* also appear.



There are no battles, but all four characters are eligible to draw an Event Card at Midnight. The Pilgrim draws Purple Magic; the Amazon draws Interpret Ancient Runes; the Black Knight discards one of his Black Magic cards and draws Magical Vision; and the Wizard keeps the three cards that he has.







Easter, Day 26



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "3". The Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Pilgrim: 5 4 EM E



The Pilgrim moves to Pine Woods 4 and enchants the hex with his Magic I4* and White chits. The White chit fatigues.



Black Knight: H H 2 4



The Black Knight hides and moves to Bad Valley* 4. The Ghosts also move to Clearing 4.



Amazon: 5 6 4 2 4



The Amazon joins the Pilgrim in Pine Woods 4. Note that this move only worked because the Pilgrim took his turn before the Amazon; if the Amazon had moved before the Pilgrim, she would have had to stop in Pine Woods 2. Her last Move phase would have been cancelled because no roadway would exist between Clearings 2 and 4.



Wizard: T T HR HR



The Wizard trades with the Order*, who have the Ointment of Steel and the Toadstool Ring, and the Lancers*, who have the Book of Lore and the Handy Gloves*, but he declines to buy anything. It's much too late in the game for the Book of Lore to be very useful.



He then tries to hire the Lancers* but fails to get a price that he can afford. The Patrol* then arrives at the Chapel*.



In the Evening, the Black Knight battles the Ghosts and wins easily. He killed one with his Crossbow, and a Pikeman got the other one, for a total of 4N.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent a full day at the Chapel* and receives 6 gold, increasing his total gold to 21. He then plays his Find Shelter card, which will give him two extra Sheltered phases on Day 27.







Easter, Day 27



The Monster Rolls are "1" and "3". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Wizard: HR HR HR HR HR HR



The Wizard, believing that his best chance to win will be if he has an armed escort, devotes the entire day to trying to hire the Lancers*. He succeeds with his second Hire phase, getting a "Price x 2" result which leaves him with 5 gold.



Black Knight: H 5



The Black Knight fails to hide, and then moves to Cavern 5 where he is blocked by the two Heavy Trolls.



Pilgrim: R EM E

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim recovers his fatigued Magic I6* chit and enchants it into a White chit.



In the Evening, the Black Knight and the Soldiers battle the two alerted Heavy Trolls. The Black Knight kills both Trolls with his Crossbow, without losing any Soldiers, but he did fatigue a Fight H5* chit in the second round to make sure that the battle didn't end too soon. He receives 15F/15N (double points for the second Troll) which gives him a total of 58F/60N.



At Midnight the Wizard draws Grey Magic.







Easter, Day 28



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; the Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight. Gold magic is available in every clearing today, which flips the Gold tiles and also the Dark Valley, where the Soldiers* have the Flowers of Rest. Nothing regenerates, but the Campaign/Visitor/Mission chits on Set Up Card #2 all flip over.



Black Knight: 3 6



The Black Knight moves to Cavern 6.



Amazon: 5 5 1 1 H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Borderland* 1 and hides, but one Bat appears in Clearing 2 and two more Bats Appear in Clearing 5. All three bats then move to Clearing 1 when the Pilgrim ends his turn.



Wizard: 5 5 2 2 4



The Wizard moves to Linden Woods 4.







The next month is Freshet: two phases to enter a mountain clearing and Grey magic on the 7th day. The weather for the next week is Showers (5 days, 2 basic and 3 sunlight phases). The first two days of the week will be skipped.



Freshet, Day 3



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "4". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; the Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Wizard: H 5 3 2 5 5



At the start of the Wizard's Hide phase, he plays Find Unexpected Concealment, which allows him to hide automatically without having to roll on the Hide Table. He then moves to the Guard house, taking full advantage of a day with five phases and his bonus Move phase from his workhorse.



Black Knight: 2 5



The Black Knight moves to Borderland 5.



Amazon: 6 3 H

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Borderland* 3 and hides. Two Heavy Serpents appear in Clearing 6 and then move to Clearing 3.



At Midnight the Wizard draws All Magic Colors.







Freshet, Day 4



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; the Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Wizard: T



The Wizard trades with the Guard, who have the Good Book and the Shielded Lantern* available.



Black Knight: 3 2



The Black Knight moves to Borderland 2.



Amazon: 5 S 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Evil Valley 2, but her Search phase fails to find the secret passage in the Borderland*.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent the entire day at the Guard house, and receives 3 gold, giving him a total of 8 gold. He then plays All Magic Colors.







Freshet, Day 5



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "5". The Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight. All Magic Colors causes White, Grey, Gold, Purple, and Black magic to be present in every clearing... and it also causes all 40 map tiles to flip over!



The Ghosts in the Bad Valley* finally reappear. They should have regenerated at the end of the previous week (Ghosts always regenerate at the end of each week), but this mistake fortunately had no effect on the game.



Black Knight: 2 2 R H H



The Black Knight moves to Crag* 2, recovers his fatigued Fight H5* chit, and hides. Bones M and Roar 6 are revealed, with Bones M summoning a Bat to Clearing 2.



Wizard: 5 6 4 4 5 5



The Wizard moves to Maple Woods 5.



Pilgrim: A



With the unfriendly Company at the Inn, the Pilgrim decides to stay safe while the Amazon searches for the lost child.



Amazon: EV5 H H H S S



The Amazon moves to the Inn, hides, and searches for the lost child, but finds nothing. Then the Crone appears at the Inn.



In the Evening, the hidden Black Knight easily kills the Bat with his Crossbow and earns 3F/3N, giving him a total of 58F/57N (61F/63N with treasure F/N).



The Wizard uses his Magic II4* chit and the Purple magic that's available everywhere to cast Prophecy on himself.



At Midnight, the Amazon draws Illness Strikes!, a card that is unlikely to be useful at this stage of the game.







Freshet, Day 6



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "3". The Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Black Knight: 2 3 HR HR HR



The Black Knight moves to Borderland 3 and extends the Soldiers' term of hire for another 14 days for 20 gold. He has 14 gold remaining.



Amazon: H H S S S



Disaster looms as the Amazon fails to hide! She does succeed in finding the lost child, but that won't matter if she's dead.



Wizard: Prophecy



The Wizard moves to Oak Woods* 4, and then uses his Magic III3* chit with the Gold magic present to enchant the hex. He then hides and moves to Oak Woods* 2.



Pilgrim: A



In the Evening, the Amazon must check to see if anyone is battling her; the child will not join her until Midnight, so she can be attacked. She rolls a "5" for the neutral Rogues, and a "2" for the unfriendly Company... and breathes a huge sigh of relief!



At Midnight, the Amazon discards Interpret Ancient Runes and draws Find Enchanted Weapon, which she immediately plays. She receives an Axe that will automatically kill any Wolf, Ogre, Goblin, or Octopus that it hits. This enchanted Axe is worth 20 gold. She activates the Axe, and the third lost child joins her.







Freshet, Day 7



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "1". The Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight. Grey magic is present in every clearing, causing the Grey tiles to flip. Set Up Card #1 regenerates the Patrol, Wolves, and the Octopus; Set Up Card #2 regenerates the Heavy Dragon and the Heavy Flying Dragons.



Black Knight: 6 1



The Black Knight moves to Borderland 1.



Wizard: 5 T



The Wizard moves to the Inn* and trades with the Rogues*, who have the Draught of Speed* and the Map of Lost Castle available. The Company* then appears at the Inn*.



Pilgrim: A



Amazon: 2 A



The Amazon rejoins the Pilgrim.



At Midnight, the Wizard draws Changing Fortunes, which he immediately plays. All characters discard all of their Event Cards, and then they each draw one new card. The Black Knight draws Befriended by Wolf; the Wizard draws Invoke a Curse; the Pilgrim draws another Changing Fortunes; and the Amazon draws another The Guardian Awakes. The pile of discarded Event Cards is then shuffled back into the Event Card deck.







The weather for the next week is Rain (4 days, 2 basic and 4 sunlight phases). The first three days of the week will be skipped.



Freshet, Day 11



The Monster Rolls are "6" and "3". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; the Lancers* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Amazon: H H 5 1 2 5 4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Evil Valley* 4.



Wizard: T HR HR HR HR HR



The Wizard trades with the Company*, who have the Deft Gloves and the Quick Boots. He then tries to extend the Lancers'* term of hire, but fails.



Black Knight: 5 T T T T 2



The Black Knight moves to the Inn and trades with his allies, the Company, but he can't afford the Dragon Essence* (23 gold) and doesn't want the Toadstool Ring* or extra armor. He then moves on to Evil Valley 2.



At Midnight, the Wizard notes that he has spent the entire day at the Inn* and receives 6 gold, giving him a total of 14 gold. He then draws Find Unexpected Concealment.







The Wizard has now completed his task of guiding the Wilderness Doctor to each of the eight buildings. He has only to move to the House to win the game.



The Amazon & Pilgrim need to find the last lost child at the campfire that will be in Oak Woods and then move to the nearby Guard house to win.



The Black Knight is still short in all of his scoring categories, but he might find everything he needs in the Borderland*, which is not too far from his destination, the Guard house.



Freshet, Day 12



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; LHQ* and L1* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Amazon: 2 3 1

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon gives the enchanted Axe to the Pilgrim, who immediately activates it, and then activates her Short Sword. The Pilgrim is a better choice to wield the Axe due to his Fight M2** chit. She then moves to Cavern* 1. She ran the risk of being attacked by 12 Goblins... but with the Wizard close to winning the time for cautious play is past.



Black Knight: BL*5 H



The Black Knight moves to Borderland* 5 and hides. The two Heavy Serpents in Clearing 3 move to Clearing 5 and a Tremendous Serpent appears in Clearing 6. When SHQ finishes his turn, the Tremendous Serpent also moves to Clearing 5.



Wizard: 2 HR HR HR R*2 H H



Today is the last day in the Lancers'* term of hire. The Wizard moves to Evil Valley* 2, leaving L2* and L3* at the Inn*, and tries to rehire LHQ* and L1*. He succeeds with a "Price x 3" which costs him 12 gold; he has 2 gold remaining. He then moves to Ruins* 2 and hides. A Demon appears at the Altar, and then moves to Clearing 2 when LHQ* finishes his turn.



In the Evening, the Black Knight and the Soldiers battle the Serpents. The Heavy Serpents and the Tremendous Serpent were all killed, but S1 also died, and the Black Knight had to fatigue one Fight asterisk. He scores 15F/12N (–3N for S1 dying), giving him a total of 73F/69N (76F/75N with treasures). He now has his Fame requirement fulfilled, and is just 5 points short of his Notoriety requirement.







Freshet, Day 13



The Monster Rolls are "3" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon; LHQ* and L1* will follow the Wizard; the Soldiers will follow the Black Knight.



Black Knight: 3 H



The Black Knight moves to Borderland* 3 and hides.



Wizard: 1 4 2 5 5 5 LW*4



The Wizard moves to Linden Woods* 4.



Amazon: H H 2

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon hides and moves to Ruins* 2.







Freshet, Day 14



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "5". The Amazon is following the Pilgrim; the Soldiers will follow SHQ; LHQ* and L1* will follow the Wizard. Grey magic is present in every clearing on the map, causing the Grey tiles to flip over. The Heavy Spider in the Deep Woods regenerates.



Wizard: 2 EM E 4 E 5 CV*5



The Wizard moves to Maple Woods* 2 and enchants the hex using his Magic III3* chit and the tile's Gold magic. He then moves to Maple Woods* 4 and enchants the hex again, using his Magic II3* chit and the Grey magic that is present today. Then he moves to his destination, the House.



Black Knight: H S S S S S



The Black Knight hides but fails to find anything.



SHQ: H S S S S S



SHQ also hides and then fails to find anything.



Pilgrim: H EM E 2 5 OW*2

Amazon: F



The Pilgrim has one chance to hide to avoid the Demon, and is successful. He enchants the Ruins* using his Magic I4* chit and his White chit, and then moves to Oak Woods* 2.



At Midnight, the Wizard wins the game.







In the current version of the Book of Quests, the game would end at this point. But in this game I'm playtesting a new version of Quest Optional Rule Q5.8 Extended Play. Under this new rule, the Wizard is declared to be the victor, but the game continues for seven more days, so it would end on Day 21. Any other characters that can complete their quests in that extra seven day period will also win the game. Thus, just as in the basic game, a Book of Quests game can now have several winners, but normally only one victor.



The Wizard and his Ogre companion are removed from the map; his hired natives, LHQ* and L1*, remain at the House and become unhired.



The weather for the next week is Cool (7 days, 2 basic and 2 sunlight phases). With no days being skipped due to bad weather, the Amazon & Pilgrim should have a good chance to complete their Quest.



The Black Knight, however, concedes at this point. It would take him about six days just to reach his destination from his current location, leaving him only one day in which to find two Great Treasures, learn or awaken one spell, and sell enough stuff to have 40 gold... which is simply impossible. The Black Knight is removed from the map; his hired natives, the Soldiers, remain in their location and become unhired.



Freshet, Day 15



The Monster Rolls are "2" and "6". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Amazon: 4 4 5 5 4

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Linden Woods 4.







Freshet, Day 16



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "1".



Pilgrim: 4 S S LW4



The Pilgrim moves to Deep Woods* 4 and does two Search phases, hoping to find the hidden path between Clearings 4 & 6. His searches fail, and then he returns to Linden Woods 4 (to avoid summoning any more monsters to the Deep Woods*).



Amazon: 4 S S S LW4



The Amazon does the same move, with one extra Search phase thanks to her bonus Move phase. She succeeds in discovering the hidden paths between Clearings 4 & 6 and between Clearings 4 & 3.







Freshet, Day 17



The Monster Rolls are "5" and "2". The Pilgrim is following the Amazon.



Amazon: 4 6 5

Pilgrim: F



The Amazon moves to Oak Woods 5, revealing Stink* W. The Large Campfire* and the fourth lost child are placed in Oak Woods 5.







With four days left to play and no need to hide (the child following the Amazon allows both characters to ignore "Block/Battle" results), the Amazon & Pilgrim have a total of 31 Search phases to use to find the fourth child before moving to their destination at the Guard house. That almost guarantees that they will complete their Quest, so the game is called at this point with the final results of:



Wizard: Victor

Amazon & Pilgrim: Win

Black Knight: Loss



And there you have it: a full-blown double-board Book of Quests game! Epic and challenging in ways that the basic game could never hope to be, and demanding much more of the participants than simply killing monsters and looting treasures. My old gaming group played nearly 100 Book of Quests games just like this one; it was the only form of Magic Realm that we cared to play.



Postmortem



This game ran a little longer than normal: it required 44 days (not counting days skipped due to bad weather) for the first Quest to be completed. We normally expected a Quest to be completed in 35 to 40 days (five to six weeks in good weather). The main reason for this game running long would be the overall crummy weather, combined with a difficult map.



The Wizard: Travels of the Healer



I didn't actually expect the Wizard to be the victor, as his progress seemed to be slow at first. This was especially true when he sat around doing nothing for almost a whole week when no one was able to hide. But, once the weather cleared up in the third month, and he hired his armed escort, he was unstoppable.



He cast Prophecy three times, but never needed his Hurricane Winds spell. He fought one indecisive battle where nothing happened, and did not buy or loot any treasures.



The Amazon & Pilgrim: Sundered Siblings



This team faced a couple of major problems. The first problem was that they had to explore all ten Woods hexes to locate the fourth child, which is the worst-case scenario. That added a lot of extra days to their Quest. (The best-case scenario is locating the fourth child after only four Woods hexes have been explored... although you'll almost never see any team be that lucky.)



The second problem was that the +1 penalty for hiding when a child is present caused them all sorts of anguish late in the game, as there were so many dangerous monsters that they needed to avoid at all costs.



Despite never fighting any battles, they had quite a harrowing adventure: on at least two occasions the fate of their Quest hung on the outcome of a single die roll. Of course, you never want to willingly put yourself in a situation where a single die roll will determine if you win or if you lose, but sometimes you can't avoid it... and sometimes you have to do it just to have any real chance of winning.



Black Knight: Quest for Adventure



That the Black Knight fell a little short of completing this Quest was not unexpected... at all. "Quest for Adventure" is one of the most difficult challenges in the Book of Quests. To succeed you would need to combine inspired play with a fair amount of good luck, but the Black Knight had too much bad luck.



At the start of the game he just couldn't find a good area to work in, and then, once he decided to go for the Pool, he couldn't find it until his fourth day of searching. All this put him way behind the other two Quests, and he was never able to catch up. To his credit, he did try: he hunted monsters aggressively and fearlessly, and had nothing but good luck in his battles, which allowed him to score impressive amounts of Fame & Notoriety, but it wasn't enough to put him back into contention.



In retrospect, given this combination of difficult map and bad weather, he maybe should have passed on starting with a Crossbow and instead selected two companions and a spare piece of armor, or one companion and 20 gold. This Quest has a dozen different starting options; trying to determine the best one to use is one reason why this Quest is so appealing (and so highly replayable).



Optional Rules



At the start of this session report I listed all of the optional rules that I like to use. Here's the same list again, but this time I've set every rule that actually came into play in this game in red.



Only about 40% of this list was needed in this game. Thus you can play with a lot of optional rules without having to memorize/learn the entire set. As long as you understand the basic idea of each optional rule, you can look up the details of the specific rules on an "as needed" basis.



10.A.1 Serious Wounds

10.A.2 Ambushes

10.A.3 Flying Activities

10.A.4 Caching

10.A.5 Dropping (and Losing) Belongings

10.B.2 Alerted Monsters (without the "variant")

10.B.3 Dragon Heads

10.B.4 Watchful Natives

10.B.5 Extended Treachery

10.B.6 Grudges and Gratitude

10.B.7 Extended Grudges and Gratitude

10.C.1 Enhanced Magic

10.C.2 Benevolent Spells

10.C.3 Enhanced Artifacts and Spell Books

10.C.4 Power of the Pit

10.C.5 Automatic Enchanting

10.D.1 Seasons and Weather

10.D.2 Commerce

10.D.3 Optional Combat Rules

10.E.7 Combining Realms (two sets, with separate Monster Rolls)



Q5.1 Event Cards

Q5.2 Restricted Ambush

Q5.3 Two-Handed Weapons

Q5.6 Unpredictable Weather

Q5.8 Extended Play (new version - first playtest)

Q5.9 Additional Bounty Points for Discoveries and Treks

Death Quest





Event Cards



Event Cards are one of the more controversial optional rules in the Book of Quests, in that some players question whether their use really adds anything important to the game. This game, however, nicely demonstrated the variety of unexpected twists that Event Cards can add to a game.



They also have two useful benefits that are independent of their individual effects: they give non-spellcasters a way to flip map tiles (via the color cards) which can be important when playing with the Book of Quests; and, when a character is stuck at a Dwelling waiting for a specific Monster Roll to come up, that character can still feel involved in the game as he draws an Event Card every day at Midnight and tries to assemble a card hand that will provide him with the greatest possible benefit.



In this game the Wizard benefitted the most from the use of Event Cards, but I think that he still would have been the victor even if Event Cards had not been used. They helped him win, but they were not the reason that he won, which is exactly how they were intended to work.



Q5.8 Extended Play (new version)



I was pleased with how this new rule worked, and I will go ahead and make it the official rule at some point. My only concern coming into this game was whether extending the game by seven days was going to be too long, but I'm now convinced that seven days is just right. It's long enough to guarantee that at least two additional days will be played even in the worst possible weather, but not so long that everyone will always win (which would kind of defeat the purpose of playing a game in the first place).



It also matches the experience my old gaming group had with Book of Quests games. We hated to lose just because someone else completed their Quest two or three days before we could... but if we were over a week away from completing our Quest it was easy to accept that it just wasn't our day and that we didn't deserve to win.



Allowing the possibility of multiple winners should also encourage characters on different Quests to cooperate with each other on occasion, although that didn't happen in this game.



References:



The Book of Quests can be found here:

https://www.boardgamegeek.com/filepage/76484/magic-realm-boo...



To read more about the Book of Quests, click on this tag:

https://www.boardgamegeek.com/tag/mr_boq/user/richfam

