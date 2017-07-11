|
Nearly a year ago, on holiday in Wales, I started a Pax Galica campaign of Falling Sky. Half way through the game, and three weeks early--my son was born, Dafydd, and Caesar's battles were unceremoniously dumped back into the box as greater concerns took over.
Ten months on, inspired by a comment on COIN games by Twitter by Matt Thrower of Shut Up and Sit Down, I set up the Reconquest of Gaul scenario, playing solo Arverni and finishing it over the weekend, loving it, and securing a win. The first few turns were agonisingly slow as I relearned how to play and how to run the bots. By the end, I felt a lot more confident with the bots, but was also pretty sure I'd bungled it several times.
So I've set up a quick (30 events) Great Revolt, and thought I'd write up a playthrough, with images, in the hope it'd be useful to others learning to navigate the bots. And please correct me on my inevitable bot errors--I'm doing this in part to discover where I'm getting it wrong.
Let's begin! Turns 1-5 below:
Turn One: War Fleet
Easy enough. Ambiorix isn't in a position to do any fighting, so quickly moves down to the event. The laurel on the event advises to move "just enough" to add Belgic control at Subdued... Britannia is subdued, and only needs one warband for control, so the single brave troop of Belgae heads off to the land of mystery and mist. But from where? Both Atrebates and Morini seem to qualify, since losing one warband won't change control at either, so I roll: one warband from Morini sets off to Britannia, taking control. (Belgae to 6vp.) The free Command is a rally according to the NP Laurel instructions and has to be in Britannia or Morini; another roll places it at Menapii (Belgae to 7vp).
Arverni up next. They're poised for battle but not in position yet, so we move down the chart for the event--already played--but rally would place a citadel (and >3 pieces), so they Rally. Citadel in Sequani (Res to 19), ally in Arverni (REs to 18), ally in Veneti (Res to 17) and the final Citadel in Aulerci (Res to 16)--this should've happened before the allies, but there was no risk of running out of resources. Verci then recruits 2 warbands (2 allies+leader after placing an ally), two more pop up in Pictones (RES to 15) and the final Arverni warband arrives in Mandubii (Res to 14). All the Arverni pieces are on the board minus two allies and a single warband... Caesar's got his job cut out for him.
Then the Arverni devastate in Mandubii, the only place where they can do so and eliminate as many (more!) Roman Aedui pieces as Arverni. A terrible start for the Romans: 1 Arverni warband dies, and the Aedui lose 1, but the Romans suffer three losses--the first legion falls, alongside two starving Auxilia.
Turn Two: Segni & Condrusi
Aedui up next. Rolling a 6, they choose not to pass. They ignore the event, and have no battle targets. But Rallying would place a citadel--so they do (Res 14) in Mandubii with a die roll. They then continue to rally in Aedui (Res 13) for 1 warband, and Bituriges (RES 12), getting another warband as there are no more citadels to place. They then Suborn: Arverni have the most allies+citadels and so the Ally at Senones is kicked out; the Aedui then place two warbands (Res 8).
My turns! I pass, as I'll be up first next card (RES 22).
Turn Three: Diviciacus
I play the event--I don't have much intention of letting the Aedui use my Auxilia, but so long as my score in <13, I might get some useful cannon fodder in the battle against the Arverni--and I don't want to lose the resource transfer from my "ally".
The Arverni are next: again no battle, no event, but they can place an ally and do so, at Aulerci (RES 13). There's a final warband to place. Not sure where to place it--in the same area, to save a resource, via Verti? Can't find any guidelines, so use a random roll: it arrives in Arverni (RES 12). Nowhere to devastate, so they Entreat: they can't replace allies, so they remove an Aedui warband in Mandubii (RES 11).
Turn Four: Correus
The Belgae start their 2nd turn not being in a position to battle, so they look at the Event: they can place an ally by removing the roman ally, so they play it. Romans are kicked out of Remi, and the Belgae take it along with Atrebates, taking control of the region (VP 12, Romans down to 9). They then free Rally in 1 Belgica region--no more allies to place so they go for "all warbands possible", picking Atrebates for 3 warbands. The Belgae begin to recover from Caesar's campaign...
The Aedui are next. They can't play the event, don't have the stomach to battle, and don't need resources; so they march. They've got their eyes on "allies or citadels of enemies with the most," and the only place they can reach 3 such regions is from Bituriges--so three warbands march from there to reach Arverni, Pictones and Carnutes (RES 7). They then spot that control of Sequani is easily taken by only 4 warbands--the fewest possible--so they move from Aedui into Arverni territory, wresting control of it (RES 6). Resources are now below 10 so they trade. I'm happy to give them supply and the +2 bonus, so they earn 6 (RES 12). Never noticed that Devastated doesn't impact on Trade--guess people are desperate to buy when the landscape's been torn up by lunatic Gauls.
Turn Five: Alaudae
I'm up first, and really want that legion; more importantly, I don't want to lose one when the Arverni take the event. But it's five turns in and I haven't moved--and the Winter is possibly only five more cards away. The Arverni have enough allies down to win, but so long as I don't lose any legions I can keep the game going. The Belgae are growing stronger with worrying speed--their next rally will place five more warbands and another ally... I won't be able to ignore them for long. But I don't want to lose the legion, so play the event: I place the legion and auxilia with Caesar.
Then the Arverni, who are finally ready for war. They reach the final space on the flowchart: March with Leader, max warbands. They want to take control of 1 region where there are legions: there are two possible targets: Treveri, and Mandubii. It seems a random roll between the two (I can't find any guidelines to help me choose), and so the die decides: Treveri. Verti marches through Atrebates--the Belgae don't harrass--and take control of Treveri (RES 10). He is joined by the warbands from Mandubii (RES 8), and the single warband from Sequani (RES 7). They don't devastate, since they'd lose 4 warbands to a single Auxilia. Instead, they Entreat: in Treveri (RES 6) to remove one Auxilia.
The Great Revolt heats up, with Verti positioning to attack; the Aedui just beginning to extend their tendrils through the centre of the (now largely vacated) Gaul; the Belgae growing in strength; and Rome gathering its forces.
Score at the end of turn five: Arverni (11 allies/2 legions), Belgae (12), Aedui (3/11 allies) and Rome (8).
Turns 6-10 coming (hopefully) tomorrow, as well as the images for turns 3-5. Any Bot errors so far?
The war continues...
Turn Six: Gallic Shouts
The Belgae are up first on this, and not being in a position to either battle or march, they choose to play the event. This works out quite well for them: the shouts echo across Belgica and, running through the flowchart, the Belgae respond by rallying: an ally is placed in Britannia, warbands pop up across the three Belgea provinces (VP:13). That's one ally and six warbands. Then the limited command, also a rally, this time in Atrebates for maximum warband placement: 3 more join the cause. Nine warbands and an ally in one go; Caesar's victory over the Belgae is proving short-lived.
The Aedui are next and, shockingly, strike--the first battle of the Great Revolt! The event is already played, but they find themselves in position to force an ally or citadel loss on the Arverni, who perhaps unwisely massed all their warbands to overwhelm the Romans--leaving Sequani undefended. They attack, without even needing an ambush, inflicting one loss, wiping out the ally at helvetii (RES 11). They don't need to Trade and so Suborn. Both Senones or the now vacated Helvetii are likely targets, and the Celtic d6 chooses the former; an ally and two warbands are suborned into the province (RES 7).
Turn Seven: Hostages
Uh oh. The Arverni get to go first, taking advantage of one of the rare double-actions before their opponent gets to react. 18 warbands and Verci himself are poised to bloody Rome, overwhelming two legions and a lone auxilia holed away in their fort. They'll need to ambush to ensure no retreat or counter-attack, and do so (RES 6). They inflict ten losses, halved by the fort, for 5: will the legions prove their hardiness against these rebellious barbarians? The Auxilia dies first, the first legion falls on a roll of 2, as does the second... weakened by their months in the barbaric wilderness, the eagles of Rome have lost their resilience and fall easily. The fort holds briefly on a 4, but then falls on a 1 (VP=4). Ouch.
They then ambush a few lone Aedui lurking in the corners of Celtica, wiping them from the map (RES 4).
Time for Rome to start doing something. But what? Caesar thirsts for revenge against the Arverni for his fallen legions... but the Belgae pose perhaps the greater threat, being closer to consolidating a victory. Aedui control seems strong enough to maintain a supply line north, so perhaps striking again at Belgica is the wiser move. Rome finally opens the coffers and begins to march. Seven legions march from the devastated Mandubii to Atrebates (RES 18), and are joined by Caesar, his personal legion and 7 auxilia (Res 17). He also marches one of the auxilia from Atrebates to Nervii, taking control there. Once there, Caesar decides to Build rather than Scout, placing a fort in Arebates (RES 15), and then subduing the ally at Remi (RES 13, Belgae VP to 9), and placing an ally at Nervii (RES 11).
Turn Eight: Hostages
Belgae start. They're in a position to fight, with >3 warbands facing Caesar's army. So, a doubt here: they clearly won't inflict more damage than they take if they attack... unless they Ambush, which they can as they have more hidden warbands than Rome has hidden auxilia. But does the special ability count towards determining whether the flowchart stops here? It does... but since Ambi isn't there (I realise upon reference to the rules) to lead the assault, the Belgae warbands (wisely) decide to retreat, regroup and join up with their leader, Marching under Threat. The 10 warbands withdraw from Atrebates to Morini, and are joined there by their leader, stirred back into action, who marches from Sugambri to rejoin his peoples (RES 8). The 19 warbands together with Ambi present a deadly threat to Caesar, who now finds himself pincered between two large Gaulic armies. Not good. At least they've lost control of their foothold in Germania (VP=8).
Meanwhile, the Belgae then Enlist: a rally, placing two Germans in Sugambri.
The Aedui are next. The Hostages event does nothing for them, so they proceed along the flowchart, ignoring battle but spotting an opportunity to rally an ally into Sequani/helvetii, which they do (RES 10, VP=5/10). They can't place two warbands in Mandubii because it's devastated, so place one warband in Aedui and in Bituriges (RES 8). Running low on resources, they then choose to trade, and I agree to give them the resource boost, so they pull in a whopping 12 resources (RES 20).
... and then, as I read through this for typos, I suddenly realise the glaring error above: Caesar couldn't have possibly reached Atrebates, and would've been forced to stop his march in Mandubii due to the Areverni devastation. (Damn those wily Gauls!) I'll either have to ignore my mistake and play on, or reset back a turn. I also forgot to flip some Aedui to revealed, not that that's a particularly big deal.
Either way, eager as I am to continue, I've got a busy day of teaching 30+ teenagers to play and design some boardgames at work tomorrow, so I better call it a night.
