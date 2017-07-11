|
First patrol: May 1941
My Kapitänleutnant-led VIIC, U-905, shipped out for its inaugural cruise by pointing its bow toward the vast, pitiless Atlantic. Torpedo loadout was 10 G7a and four G7e types, with the electrics as reloads for the forward tubes.
Nothing was seen until about halfway through the patrol when, in the darkness of night, a convoy turned up and I zeroed in on four ships, all freighters: the Pandias (5,000 tons), the Baron Blythswod (3,700 tons), the Leonidas M. (4,600 tons) and their bigger sister Fairport (6,200 tons). I immediately summoned my young First Officer to the bridge from his bedroom, where he was endlessly loafing about and reading comic books in his first week of summer vacation, so he could take command of all gunnery and torpedo rolls. We opted to conduct a surface attack at medium range, targeting the large freighter with two torpedoes and one each for the Pandias and the Leonidas M.
To our frustration, only one hit was scored on the Fairport and turned out to be a dud; however, the Pandias was blasted in half and sank while the Leonidas M. absorbed a single point of damage and chugged on tenaciously. My First Officer, his work done, disappeared somewhere and left me to fend off the Trained escorts who subsequently came within a +1 DRM -- twice! -- of sending me straight to a corner table in Valhalla. As it was, I finally gave them the slip and managed to repair some of the damage before consulting with my First Officer on whether to shadow the crippled Leonidas M. or attempt to re-engage the convoy. He advocated for a conservative strategy of finishing off the damaged freighter; we did so without much trouble, the ship having been abandoned by the escorts, and after pumping two torpedoes into her (since our 88 was wrecked) we sailed onward.
In the moonlight of the final box of the Patrol Track, I stumbled across a single unescorted ship... the Frederick S. Fales, a big 10,000-ton tanker and sitting duck which was presumably lost or straggled, but certainly luckless; it went up in a gigantic fireball from one of two G7e torpedoes that struck it and exploded (one being a four-pointer) while a third hit from one of the two steam torpedoes we fired in the salvo turned out to be another dud.
There was another close call in the Transit box when an aircraft jumped us, but the crash dive was successful.
U-905 returned to base with 10 torpedoes expended. Damage and casualties included one generic crew KIA, three points of hull damage and the radio, deck gun and aft torpedo doors inoperable. Total sunk tonnage to date: 19,600 tons. Refit period: three months.
Second patrol: September 1941
Exercising the option as Kapitänleutnant, I filed a request to be assigned to the Atlantic again for my second patrol, which was granted; my hotshot First Officer was on shore leave watching The Lego Batman Movie with some buddies, however, so I was on my own. Loadout was eight G7a and six G7e torpedoes, and I steered a course for the western horizon.
As before, nothing showed up until the third box of the Patrol Track when I intercepted a convoy and ID'd four targets. Two were small freighters, the Frederika Lensen and the Nailsea Lass at 4,400 and 4,300 tons respectively, but the other two were the 8,500-ton tanker British Influence and the Sultan Star, a lumbering 12,300-ton steam merchant out of Buenos Ares and bound for Liverpool with her holds crammed full of frozen meat, butter and general cargo (this from uboat.net which I just discovered and is a gold mine of info).
Under cover of darkness, I gambled on a surface attack at close range, sneaking under the noses of the Trained escorts while their lookouts swilled hot cocoa and discussed the chicks back in Newfoundland. I reckoned three torpedoes would do for the Sultan Star and spared one for the tanker. All four hit their targets, but only two actually detonated against the freighter's hull and did little more than rattle the dinnerware (inflicting just one point of damage apiece), while the tanker remained afloat and blazing in the night (absorbing two points of damage). The escorts failed to detect me as I slipped beneath the waves, whereupon I reloaded and considered the words of my young First Officer, who before heading out earlier had admonished me to play conservatively. I consequently decided to follow the two damaged ships rather than pursue the convoy; the escorts hung around, no doubt being in a furious state.
I re-engaged with a spread at both ships from medium range, not wanting to push my luck too hard. Again, the Sultan Star was hit right in the pork roasts which produced only a single point of damage, leaving her with one remaining, but the British Influence was rocked by a double explosion and gave up the ghost. This time the escorts were on the ball and put me through the detection cycle five times before I finally escaped by exceeding test depth, spooked by flooding that had the crew in water up to their chins. Subsequent repairs of various damaged systems were 100 per cent successful, including a critical fix that plugged a leak in the fuel tanks that would've aborted the patrol. I continued shadowing the crippled freighter; its escorts finally departed and I shot it to pieces with two points of ammo from the deck 88.
The final box on the track coughed up another convoy. Of the four available targets, the 7,300-ton freighter El Oso and the 6,900-ton tanker British Grenadier were the recipients of my last remaining forward torpedoes in a submerged daytime attack. These were all G7e electrics - successfully fired at close range again (to the chagrin of my First Officer who received my verbal report later) - split between the two ships. The El Oso went down immediately from two hits while the tanker was heavily damaged, and I gave the escorts the slip. I was able to put her down with an aft torpedo shot and survived the escort counterattack, which inflicted excessive flooding again and unfortunately claimed the life of the engineer. The return to port was uneventful.
U-905 returned to base with 13 of 14 torpedoes and approximately 50 rounds of 8.8cm ammo expended. Damage and casualties included engineer KIA and one generic crew LW, two points of hull damage and the forward torpedo doors and deck gun inoperable. Total sunk tonnage to date: 54,600. Refit period: two months.
Third patrol: December 1941
After requesting to be sent back to the fertile hunting grounds of the Atlantic for my third patrol, somebody riding a desk in Kiel got sick of me pestering them and decided to fix my hash for good... my papers came back stamped "REASSIGNED MEDITERRANEAN", so it's off to the 23rd Flotilla at Salamis. Presuming one survives running the gauntlet at Gibraltar, there's no coming back from the Med, and all subsequent patrols will take place there - come what may.
I managed to transit through the Strait without incident, and commenced patrolling with a loadout of five G7a steam torpedoes, with all reloads being electrics.
After picking off a lone freighter in the dead of night, the 1,100-ton Viking, I came across another small freighter, the Balladier at 3,300 tons, accompanied by a tanker, the Capulet at 8,200 tons, steaming along in the hot afternoon sun with an escort. I approached to close range and sank them both with a spread of four torpedoes. The escorts were greenhorns, affording a -1 DRM on the escort attack table, but they were nothing if not tenacious: they swooped down on us like the Lord's fury and put us through the detection cycle no less than nine times, four of them with the +1 detection DRM on the attack table. Once again, U-905 leaked like my first car's transmission and the flooding counter marched inexorably up the track as the crew waded and sloshed about madly. We took hull hits, the periscope was bent, diesel engine #2 and one of the electric engines conked out, the flak gun was blown away as usual, the aft torpedo doors caved in, etc.
Incredibly, my brand new engineer got himself KIA'd - having just replaced the one KIA'd in a depth charge attack on my previous patrol!
I finally decided to go deep and run the risk of imploding in an effort to break the cycle, but I rolled well and needlessly incurred some extra damage (and an extra month in refit) as the bulkheads creaked and groaned from the pressure. Having escaped, we repaired what we could and transited uneventfully to our new digs, the crew spending their days trying to dry out their clothes and learning to love the taste of seawater in their coffee.
U-905 arrived at its new home base with four of 14 torpedoes and approximately 75 rounds of 8.8cm ammo expended. Damage and casualties included another engineer KIA'd, four points of hull damage and the aft torpedo door, electric engine no. 2, periscope, and batteries inoperable. Three ships sunk for a total of 12,600 tons. Total tonnage sunk to date: 67,200.
Refit period: four months (and the engineering cadets will surely be drawing straws down at the academy to see who gets the next ticket to ride this death boat).
Fourth patrol: May 1942
Cleaning up a bit of paperwork I overlooked from my previous patrol - the crew upgrades to Veteran status.
I put to sea in the Med for my fourth patrol with my young gunnery officer aboard, fresh from honing his court skillz at basketball camp on a hot summer's day and ready to chuck some dice with the old man this evening. Also aboard was yet another new engineer... who looked more than a little nervous, considering the macabre fate of his two immediate predecessors, and whispers of a jinx abounded. Bah! Plenty of drills, floggings and good hard work is the best cure for poor morale, I always say. Torpedo loadout was my now-standard setup of all tubes loaded with G7a fish and G7e electrics for all reloads.
The outbound transit was uneventful and, upon entering the patrol area, the smoke column of a wayward 3,100-ton freighter was soon spotted; it was the Shuntien, which was subsequently shot full of 8.8cm holes along the waterline and sunk in time for afternoon coffee. Nothing further was seen until we chanced upon a convoy in a night encounter that revealed four ships: the Canford Chine (3,400 tons), the Mill Hill (4,300 tons), the Jedmoor (4,400 tons) and a 6,600-ton tanker, the Erviken.
I prepared, somewhat cavalierly it must be said, to issue firing orders to my young sidekick while proceeding to close range on the surface - and was prematurely detected by the escorts, forcing me to abort the attack and dive immediately, although I did succeed in launching a torrent of profanity from the hatch just before it slammed shut and the waves closed over our heads.
Thus began an attack cycle that went as follows:
One hit - aft torpedo doors. What are those bloody things made of? Cardboard?
Detected (+1). Four hits - flooding (of course). Hull hit. More flooding. Flooding x2. Deck gun. Additional flooding.
Detected (+1). Two hits - minor damage. Crew injury. What? Uh oh... it's the goddamn engineer... and he's KIA. I am not kidding.
Exceeded test depth, agog. Detected. One hit - hull.
Detected (+1). Four hits - deck gun again, flooding, hull x2, more flooding. Additional flooding as water blasts from every rivet, and the track is now at 8/9 - one more and we'll be forced to blow the tanks and surface.
Detected (+1). One hit - deck gun.
Detected (+1). One hit - flooding x2... emergency surface; the U-boat is successfully scuttled and sent to the bottom with its ENIGMA machine; anyone who isn't an engineer is hauled out of the drink and captured, and will sit out the remainder of the war in a POW camp - not a bad fate, all things considered.
Time for a career change
One ship sunk as noted above; total tonnage sunk: 70,300.
Frankie Bones



Awesome report. Thanks for posting.
Chick Lewis




Thanks for the career report !
What DO you have against your engineers?
-
Jamie Shanks




Nothing, I swear. They just seem to have the life expectancy of drummers for Spinal Tap.
Jim Rose




jshanks wrote:
Nothing, I swear. They just seem to have the life expectancy of drummers for Spinal Tap.
That's hilarious!!
Bob Shurig




Fantastic session report; very enjoyable. My son is an engineer, but I wouldn't want him to go anywhere near your U-Boat!
