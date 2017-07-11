|
Mike Hoyt
As you know, the French set up along the Border with Belgium, with Brussels in front of them, Ghent to the left and Liege to the right. Ghent and Brussels are supply sources for the British; Liege for the Prussians. Each city lost reduces the respective army by one block for every turn of French occupation. The British and Dutch are set up to cover Ghent and Brussels, the Prussians to cover Liege. They outnumber the French, and block for block the British are slightly superior to all but the French Guard, although the French have an excellent and large Cavalry group, both faster in movement and hard-hitting in combat.
So Napoleon has several options at the start of the Campaign. Go left towards Ghent and try to defeat the British before the Prussians can get into battle, go right towards Liege with the converse intention, or go up the middle, trying to split the Allies, threaten Brussels and then turn on one or the other as the opportunity arises. Historically of course he tried the middle route, attacked the British at Waterloo and then couldn’t finish them off before the Prussians came up to join in.
This time Napoleon went right, and left, leaving the Allies confused and unable to cooperate as both the British and Prussians were worried about their own supply lines. Napoleon and a 10 unit core of Infantry and Artillery feinted toward Liege, with a significant threat from the Cavalry Reserve. When the Prussians backed away, it created a gap in the middle, into which Napoleon sent the Cavalry Reserve to join the rest of of the army, who then outmaneuvered the British, whittling them down in a series of small clashes, and then taking Brussels in a big fight. With no help from Blucher, and unable to retake Brussels, the British lost two units to supply attrition and quit the field with roughly half of their army intact.
The French then moved on Liege, Napoleon on the right at Seraing, a 6 unit Cavalry group in the middle at Waremme and the 10 blocks from Brussels at Tongres on the left. The night of the 19th they moved into position to attack Liege. With the handwriting on the wall, Blucher came out and attacked the French right at Seraing with the aim of killing Napoleon himself.
The French organized their defense roughly equally across the three flanks, the Prussians put weak Infantry screens on the left and right flanks, and concentrated almost their entire force in the Center. Prussian artillery in the center opened fire, then the infantry and cavalry available charged forward, while additional reinforcements moved up from Liege into the Reserve.
The French center held and they thinned the flanks, leaving just one artillery and infantry block on each, which let them move the other flank units to the reserve where they were joined by reinforcing cavalry from Waremme. For a couple of rounds the French were content to fire artillery at long range on the flanks, while feeding reserves into the center. The Prussians continued to press in the center, rolling forward their artillery and sending in their own reserves as they became available
The French center began to look weak, down to 4 blocks of 1CV and 3 of 2CV, when Napoleon delivered his master stroke. After one last volley of artillery on the right, he sent the infantry forward, joined by the cavalry from the reserve. Blucher moved his single 1 CV reserve block to counter and went himself to stiffen the morale on the flank, while pressing the center again
And again the French center held, one of the Prussian left flank units became demoralized and fled, and the French right rolled snake eyes to finish off the last two Prussians on the flank, causing the entire Prussian army in the Center and Right to collapse, the survivors retreating to Liege but without enough blocks to continue.
So, a French victory with but two turns to go!
Barry Kendall
An interesting approach.
Would you say the day/night Turn cycle as it's built into the game was a benefit for this French strategy, or was it more a matter of careful travel planning and the abovementioned gap which the French were able to exploit?
Roger Masters
United States
My congrats to you sir! You are the first person to ever win as the French in this game, hahaha But seriously, it is very difficult to win as the French. I enjoyed reading your write-up.
Wiseguy4187 wrote:
My congrats to you sir! You are the first person to ever win as the French in this game, hahaha :D But seriously, it is very difficult to win as the French.
You mean in the 3rd Edition specifically? Because, playing the 4th, I habe over a 50% win rate as the French . . .
