Alex
Got OCS back to the table.
Threw up an easy scenario, for the Germans anyway, with the North scenario which represents the Fall Gleb or more specifically the Netherlands portion of the invasion.
Anybody for some 7th Fallschirmjäger Division action? Sweet, sweet paratroopers. Nice touch with these guys responsible for capturing airfields around Rotterdam and the Hague so the German air transports can land the 22nd Luftlanding Division.
You also get a 1st turn Special Operations marker which enables you to either attempt to capture a fort or ease the pain of a bridge crossing. I chose the latter option.
There are basically two main roads that run either side of the swampy, messy polder right in the middle of Holland. These will be my two avenues of approach as I press west.
The situation at the start of Turn 1. (The blue marker just south of Arnhem is my Special Operations)
My transports loaded and ready to unleash fury from the skies!
The para drop went almost to plan with just the one incursion at the airbase just outside of Leiden unsuccessful. Here's my para's out itching for a fight while the 22nd Luftlanding Division has landed at the recently 'liberated' airfields and are getting their shit together, unable to contribute anymore this turn.
Dutch put up a good fight, despite getting pounded by the Luftwaffe and dealing with a massive AR differential, which makes a massive difference in this system. They managed to repulse the Germans around the Hague and even though they were pushed out of Rotterdam were able to prevent any advance from the Germans on turn 1.
I was also able to finally wrap my head around reserves and ways to exploit the 1/4 movement allowance afforded them during the movement phase. I punched a hole in the Dutch line around Nijmegen with an SS Division.
Then rolled right through during exploitation phase with the 9th Panzer Division. Shit got real for those poor Dutchmen quickly.
Fantastic night gaming. The fact that it is now 2am and I have to be at work in 4 hours shows how into this session I was. Playing a PBEM game of OCS Reluctant Enemies and getting beaten like a red headed step child, by someone who obviously knows the sytem very well, has already taught me heaps. So many nuances and interesting ways of constructing attacks and working in and around the mechanics of the game.
Good stuff.
Jakub Kircun
ajenko80 wrote:
The fact that it is now 2am and I have to be at work in 4 hours shows how into this session I was.Been there myself
Keep it going!
Tankboy
ajenko80 wrote:
Got OCS back to the table.
Playing a PBEM game of OCS Reluctant Enemies and getting beaten like a red headed step child, by someone who obviously knows the system very well, has already taught me heaps. So many nuances and interesting ways of constructing attacks and working in and around the mechanics of the game.
Good stuff.
Don't think of it as a beating, but rather a lesson at the school of hard knocks. Those always stick with you
Now, what are you going to do about that Free French Infantry Division and Armor Battalion sitting on your supply line?
Posted Wed Jul 12, 2017 5:25 pm
- Posted Wed Jul 12, 2017 5:25 pm
Stephen Tam
Let me know if you want to play another PBEM game of Reluctant Enemies...being somewhat new to the system (~2 years), I'm always down to play another rookie player.
武士に二言無し
Oh, bah ... OCS Supply is terrible!!
Interesting aar!
Tankboy
Filippo Chiari wrote:
Oh, bah ... OCS Supply is terrible!! Interesting aar!
I see what you did there
