With this Scenario we return to the Ardennes: 12/16/44 – back to the opening moves of the ‘Battle of the Bulge’.
Map showing the westward path of the 293rd Volksgrenadier Regiment, passing through Bleialf and beyond.
Several excerpts from Huge Cole’s “The Ardennes: Battle of the Bulge” as it relates to the defenders from the U.S. 106th Infantry Division:
The line occupied by the 423d Infantry (Col. Charles C. Cavender) continued briefly on the Schnee Eifel, then as this range dropped away swung back into the western portion of the Alf valley….
…The 423d Infantry, with one flank on the Schnee Eifel range and the other in the Bleialf depression, was in the path of the 293d Regiment (18th Volks Grenadier Division)….
… The intense fire laid on the 423d Infantry on the morning of 16 December had disrupted telephone lines, but the radio net seems to have functioned well. By 0600 the regimental commander had word that his antitank company was under small arms fire at Bleialf, the key to the southern route around the Schnee Eifel and the Alf Creek depression. Along this depression extended the 423d's weak wing, echeloned to the right and rear of the two rifle battalions, one on the Schnee Eifel and one curving along the southern nose of the range. The heterogeneous units screening along the wing had been grouped as a provisional battalion, but they formed no cohesive front and were charged with defending the least defensible ground on the regimental front. When shock troops of the 293d Regiment (18th Volks Grenadier Division) struck the antitank company in Bleialf, one group filtered into the village and another, marching along the railroad, cut between Bleialf and Troop B (18th Cavalry Squadron), blocking out the latter and destroying the right platoon of the antitank company….
US M1 57mm Anti-Tank Canon
Brief video of operation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nN_P7BcTu9s
6 pound shell a 2800fps.. should be more than enough for any incoming German AFV’s.. not that any seem to be arriving this afternoon..
Retained ROF is 3.
If I understand the rules and options, correctly for this Gun.. AP rounds are standard with the M1. As such, they attack on the IFT at only 2FP.
The asterisk next to the ‘57L’ tells you that there is additional usage information about this weapon on the back of the counter.
High Explosive (HE) is available to this unit, but with depletion number of “7”.
Attacks with HE strike on the IFT 6FP table.
The Chapter H Ordnance Notes also indicate that Armor Piercing Discarding Sabot (APDS) is available, but this surely isn’t part of ASLSK#2.
Gun is a “small” target (White, circled manhandling number) and as this is a QSU (Quick Set Up) unit, Manhandling number is 10.
This AT unit has a gunshield and can enjoy +2 Emplacement TEM depending on how/where the gun is placed.
German 8cm GrW (Granatwerfer) 34 Mortar
Brief (low quality) video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyj0az_-idQ
ROF is 3. Minimum range is 2.
This is the first 5/8” counter Mortar I’ve encountered, and as such it is a Gun and not SW. They must use the Area Target Type (ATT) with 8FP (negatively affected by defender TEM). Need an original DR of 2 for Critical Hits.
This is also small target, manhandling factor of 11 (QSU). It carries a Smoke depletion factor of 8.
Panzerschreck
[/q]
The Germans have their own (LATW) anti-tank armaments (for a Scenario bereft of AFV). For purposes of this Scenario, they behave just like the American (66mm) BAZ counters.
Can only fire at infantry (that have TEM benefit) or Guns. PSK (as it is larger) attacks on IFT 12 column (versus BAZ IFT 8).
There’s no end to information on PSKs.. but I’ll present one link:
Introductory video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQGRFZhLr6g
I didn’t previously know that PSK were 88mm tubes, inspired by the US BAZ units, but built larger to be effective in the ongoing arms race of Tank size and armor.
Setup:
Same board ‘w’ as previous Scenario – but entire board is in play. The Allies set up first, with restriction that no more than 1 MMC can be placed per hex. Their job this Scenario is to defend the town. By the end of the game, they must have at least 1MMC still controlling at least 1 of the building hexes identified (outlined in black) in the map below. The Americans are set up to defend turf, slow down the German approach, and fall back as necessary to buy them time.
The two American M1 Guns are HIP, but located in the buildings of hexes U5(CA T4/T5) and U7(CA T6/T7).
[/q]
Rule Check: It took me some time to research whether or not I could actually place these 57mm guns in a building. I found some email threads from 2006 and 2007 (again, with Jay Richardson participating) that pointed out text from Sections 1.2.6 and 6.7 that together indicate:
a) The White circle around the ‘10’ on the Gun counter confirms it is a small target gun. Small target guns (but not only these) can occupy a building hex.
b) The gun will get +3 TEM against incoming attacks. It could also “choose” to only get +2 as Emplacement TEM or even +2 for CA Gunshield, but why would it? It cannot combine any of these benefits.
The German mortar CANNOT be fired from a building. This was mentioned several times in various related threads. I can’t find the rule text in the ASLSK #2 rulebook that prohibits this, but I understand the logic and will follow along with what others have posted online.
[/q]
Lined up for the slugfest. Americans place first, then the Germans. The German mortar in H5 would technically be placed HIP, but the Germans start the game and they’re going to use it during the Prep Fire Phase. Note all German units on LVL1 to start. American gun in U5 is HIP and was removed after this photo was taken.
This is the largest Scenario (in terms of OOB # of Counters) I’ve yet played. This AAR will have a great deal more detail than most of you probably care to read, but I’m going to take this scenario slow and work through each move to make sure I have all fundamentals down correct, as well as properly integrate the new units and play concepts. Slow and methodical to enforce good habits..
Victory Conditions
The Germans must prevent the Americans from controlling specific building hexes near the center of town. I’ve outlined these building hexes in black on the board to make it clear to both sides what must be controlled. Specifically, hexes U7, U5, S8, S4, R5 and Q6.
Turn 1
GT1
RPh:
PfPh:
H5 mortar attempts to lay smoke on O9. R:7 TH:7(-2 C#7) DR ‘2-2’ for Hit, ROF and no smoke depletion.
H5-O5 (regular ammo) TH:7 DR ’2-5’ for Hit, ROF. IFT 8FP/+3, 1MC, pins units.
H5-O3 TH:7, DR ‘6-5’ for miss.
J3-O3, 9FP/+2, NE
MPh:
K9-N10-N9, DFF O9-N9 18FP/+3 NE. SFF 9FP/+3, 1MC, breaks unit.
K8-L7 DFF O5-L7 LOS Blocked. L7-M8, DFF P8-M8 3FP/+2, NE
K7(CX)-N7 DFF R8-N7 3FP/+2 NE, DFF O6-N7 5FP/+2 NE
J6(CX)-M5 SFF O5&O6FG-M5 4.75FP/+2 1MC, 1 squad passes, 2nd squad breaks.
J4-L5
I5-L6
I3-J2-K3 DFF O3-K3 5FP/-2, pinned.
G2-I3
H1-I2 (AM) DFF N2-I2 2.5FP/-1 NE
H1-I1 DFF P1-I1 1.5FP/-2, 1MC, breaks unit.
H3-H0
DFPh:
AFPh:
M8-P8 2FP/+2 NE
L6-O6 PSK TH:7(+2 C#1, #3 C#11) Miss. 2FP/+3 NE
L5&M5(FG)-O6 5.5FP/+4 NE
I2&I3(FG)-P1 3.5FP/+3 NE
RtPh:
German: I1-H0, N9-M10, M5-K5
APh: Most advance one hex to gain better defensive position for next turn.
CCPh: NA
The turn starts with some effective mortar fire and gives the Germans the confidence to race down the hill and close in, particularly in the north where the +3 smoke against that machine gun position gives them the cover they need. This is largely the case, but they’re still too far to reach a position to race up that hill. Meanwhile, Defensive Fire from other positions is just enough to take the wind out of the German’s sails.
[/q]
End of German Turn 1: Great success at beginning with mortar to lay smoke and pin key defensive points. The charge down the hill, however, was largely repulsed. Germans have 3 broken units and were pinned down before they could advance to engage in CC.
AT1
RPh: NE
PFPh:
P8-M8 3FP/+0, 1MC, breaks German squad.
MPh:
O9-P9(AM) DFF O10-P9 8FP/+3 NE. SFF 4FP/+3 NE
Elsewhere, much skulking about to avoid defensive fire.
DFPh:
M8-P8 11FP/+2 NE
M4+M5(FG)-N2 11FP/+4 NE
K3+J3(FG)-O3 13FP/+3 NE
J1-N2 4FP/+3 pins American unit.
H5 (mortar)-P8 TH:7(+0) DR ‘1-3’ HIT & ROF. 1MC, breaks ½ squad.
H5-P8 TH:7(-1 C#15) DR ‘2-3’ HIT & ROF. 1MC, breaks and unit is eliminated.
AFPh:
P9-O10 PBF 10FP-1 1MC, pins Germans.
N2&N3(FG)-M4 6FP/+3 NE
RtPh:
Germans M8-N8
APh:
All Americans skulk back into defensive positions.
CCPh: NA
The Americans accomplished what they set out to do; they’re greatest threat was to the north. The Americans got out of the smoke hex and managed to push back on the Germans.
Elsewhere, via skulking, little damage was taken and the American’s were able to move back before the end of the Turn. The Germans will have to enter open ground in order to close the distance in Turn 2.
[/q]
Position at the end of Game Turn 1
Turn 2
GT2
RPh: German H0 rallies. German M8 Rallies.
PFPh:
Smoke in O9 to dispersed +2
H5 mortar attempts smoke on O6. TH:7(-2 C#7). DR ‘5-4’. No smoke available.
H5-O6 TH:7 DR ‘4-4’ for miss and loss of ROF.
O10-P9 (PBF) 8FP/+3, NMC, both US LDR and squad pass.
J3-N2 9FP/+2 NE
That MMG in O6 is causing all sorts of problems. There just isn’t any way around charging the hill and hoping for the best…
MPh:
H0-L1, DFF P1-L1 3FP/-2, NMC, German unit breaks.
J1-K2(AM), DFF N2-K2 5FP/-1 NE
K3-M2, SFF N2-M2 5FP/-2, 2MC, German unit passes.
J2-L2
H0(CX)-J4
M4(AM)-N4, DFF O5-N4 10FP/-1, 1MC, German passes
DFF O6-N4 9FP/-1, NE
M7(AM)-N6, SFF O6-N6, 9FP/-1, K/2, German CR and breaks.
M5(AM)-N5, SFF O5-N5, 5FP/-1, 1MC, German passes.
M8-O9, DFF(PBF into smoke) P9-O9, 18FP/+4 DR ‘1-2’ ROF, 2MC
Leader rolls ‘6-6’ and checks for wound. Rolls ‘6’ and is eliminated.
Both squads with him break, but not ELR.
ROF shot P9-09, 8FP/+4, NE
DFPh:
R8-N6 3FP/+0, 1MC, German passes.
O3-N4 5FP/+0, NE
AFPh:
N5-O6 PSK TH:9(+2 C#1, +3 C#11) Miss. 4FP/+3 NE
N4-O5 4FP/+3 NE
K2&L2&M2(FG)-N2 9.5FP/+3, NE
RtPh: German units: O9-M10, abandons MMG. N6-M7, L1-L0.
APh: O10(CX)-P9, N5(CX)-O6, N4(CX)-O5, J4-K5, M2-N2, L2-M2, K2-L2
CCPh: This round has 4 new close combat battles to resolve!
CC1: P9; US Ambush, US6/G4(DRM -1Amb, -1CX) US Miss.
G4/US6(+2DRM) Miss. Goes to Melee and real lost opportunity here for Allies.
CC2: O6; US Ambush, US5/G4(-2DRM), US makes roll and eliminates Germans.
CC3: O5; No Ambush, US5/G4(-1DRM), both miss and goes to Melee.
CC4: N2; No Ambush, US5/G4, both miss and goes to Melee.
[/q]
Position at end of German Turn 2. Things are looking very good for the Allies. The German mortar has lost smoke. The Americans turned back ½ of the strike force to the hill in the north and have tied up the other half in close combat. The Allied MMG units on the central hill broke several German squads and then eliminated several others via ambush. The Germans are having better success in the south, but both the offensive and defensive forces there are weaker than elsewhere. (Squad possesses MMG in O6, just had the order flipped when I was re-arranging stack after CC – was corrected after photo taken.)
AT2
RPh: German rallies in K5
PFPh: None
MPh: General retreating back to form stronger defensive line in the deeper in the town. R8-S8, P1-R2, P2-S4
DFPh: Only one shot available (assuming we don’t want to fire at our friendlies in the Melee stacks) of J3-O3 9FP/+2, NE.
AFPh: None
RtPh: None
APh: O6-O5 to join Melee. O3-N2 to join Melee. P4-O4
CCPh: CC1 (P9) US6(DRM-1)/G4 US misses. Germans roll ‘1-2’ and kill US stack.
CC2 (O5) US10/G4 US Misses. Germans attack 4FP/5FP and roll ‘1-3’ for US CR.
CC3 (N2) US10/G4 US makes their roll, Germans miss their roll. Germans are elim.
Overall, a good turn of events for the Germans in the CCPh – with 3 separate, outgunned attacks, they come out the better in two of the hexes. Melee continues into Turn 3 in Hex O5.
[/q]
Position at the end of Game Turn 2
Turn 3
GT3
RPh: German self rallies in M10. German recovers US MMG in P9.
PFPh: Dispersed smoke counter in O9 removed.
M2&L2(FG)-N2 18FP/+3, 1MC, 1 US squad passes, the other breaks.
MPh:
M10(CX)-O9.
P9-P8; US Gun ‘B’ in U7 (CA T7/T6) comes out of HIP and fires on moving unit.
U7-P8, R:5, TH:8(+3 C#11, -1 C#13) HE round. DR ‘3-3’ for Hit, ROF and retained HE. 6FP/+0, K/2; US unit is CR but passes MC.
Shot #2: TH:8(+3 C#11, -1 C#13, -1 C#15) DR ‘2-1’ for Hit, ROF, HE retained. 6FP/+0, NMC, pass.
Shot #3: TH:8(+0 DRM) DR’4-4’ for depletion of HE rounds.
Shot #3: TH:8(+0 DRM) AP rounds. DR ‘4-1’ for Hit, loss of ROF. 2FP/+0, 1MC, US breaks.
K5-M4, DFF from R2-M4 1.5FP/+2 NE
K5(ldr)-M7. J3(ldr)-L0. J3-L4.
H5 (mortar) to be manhandled. CX declared
M#11(+2DRM MF) DR ‘2-1’ moved H5-I5.
M#11(+2 DRM MF) DR ‘1-6’ moved I5-J4.
M#11(+2 DRM MF) DR ‘2-2’ moved J4-K4
DFPh:
N2-L2(BAZ) Misses
N2-M4(PBF) 10FP/+0, 2MC, breaks and ELR German unit.
AFPh:
M4-N2 2FP/+3 NE.
O9-Q4 3.5FP/+3 NE.
RtPh:
Both German units retreat back M2-L2, P8-P9. American squad N2-P2
APh:
L4-M5, L2-M3
CCPh: (O5) US7/G4. US makes roll. German attacked 4FP/2FP against half squad and also makes their roll. German elim. US ½ sq elim. What remains is US 5-4-6 w/ MMG.
[/q]
Map at the end of German Turn 3.
The Germans were surprised by US M1 gun in U7 and took heavy fire at the top of the hill. Germans generally advanced forward toward the center of the board with their turn, but did little damage. The Americans still hold the hill at O5 with the MMG – this must somehow be overcome next turn.
AT3
The Americans in Turn 3 enjoy the arrival of Company ‘B’ as reinforcements on the west edge of the map. The 423rd seem to be doing just fine without any additional help.
RPh: Germans in L0 roll ‘6-6’ for self rally and are CR.
PFPh: N2-M4(BAZ) misses. N2-N3(PBF) 10FP/+0 gets 1MC. Germans fail MC and are ELR.
O5-M5 9FP/+3 PTC and Germans pass.
MPh: GG6(CX)-Y6. Turn 3 reinforcements enter as stack along road and make tracks toward the center of the board.
DFPh: K4(Mortar)-Q4 TH:7(+0) DR ‘4-2’ for Hit. 8FP/+2, PTC but American passes.
M4-N2 4FP/+3 NE
M5-O5 4.5FP/+3 NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: Germans M3-L2
APh: Y6-X6, N2-O3
CCPh: NA
This ends Turn 3 for both sides. The Americans defended themselves well this Turn; they took no damage and have reinforcements coming in to occupy a few more building hexes that the Germans will have to overcome.
Turn 4
GT4
RPh: German in O9 exchanges LMG for un-used HMG. German half squads in M7 and L0 both rally.
PFPh: M4&M5(FG)-O5 13FP/+3, NMC. US breaks. This is a huge break for the Germans – stopping that machine gun at the top of the hill and providing an opportunity to close in.
MPh: LO(ldr)-L2, LO-M2, M7(ldr)-M10
O9(AM)-P8 draws DFF from Gun ‘B’. U7-P8 TH:8(+3 C#11). DR ‘1-1’ for Critical Hit! Unit attacks at 12FP/-3 and gets 2KIA result. 2nd roll also “kills” German HMG. Both counters are eliminated.
M7(AM)-N6, DFF O3-N6 5FP/-1, PTC and pinned. (Another blow for the Germans, who are stopped cold and pinned before they have a chance to run up the hill).
K4(Mortar) M#11(+2MF) is manhandled with DR ‘5-2’ to L3. He draws DFF from O3-L3 for 2.5FP/-2 (due to hazardous movement). Fortunately, NE. Mortar then moves on to M3 with successful manhandling roll. (reminder, CA is N2/N3).
DFPh: S8-N3 1.5FP/+0 NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: Americans O5-P4
APh: M5-N5, M4-N3, M2-N2
CCPh: NA
[/q]
Near the end of the German Turn 4. Germans suffer huge CH in P8 and are pinned in N6. Their drive is stalling and they are running out of GO units that are capable of offensive charges.
AT4
RPh: Germans rally squads in M10 and L2. Americans rally in Q4.
PfPh: Q4-N3 9FP/+0, NMC and the German unit breaks.
O3-M3(German mortar crew) 5FP/+0, NE
O3-N2 (BAZ) Misses
MPh: X6-V5, S8-T8 (Skulking)
DFPh: N5-O3 9FP/+3 NE
M3(Mortar)-O3 R:2, TH:7(+0). DR ‘5-5’ for miss.
N2-O3(PBF) 4FP/+3 NE
AFPh: NA
RtPH: Germans move N3-M4
APh: T8-S8, V5-U5, O3-P2, R2-S3, Q4-Q5
CCPh: NA
Little occurs for the Americans in this round. They break one German squad and skulk about to reduce their risk for casualties. During the Advance phase, several of the squads fall back again – giving ground but buying time. The Germans will only have 3 more Turns/chances to evict the Americans.
The German leaders are merely racing around the board to try and rally broken troops. There doesn’t seem to be any well-organized “plan” to move forward.
[/q]
Positions at the end of Game Turn 4
Turn 5
RPh: Germans rally squad in M10
PfPh: NA
MPh: M10-O9
N2-O3(AM) DFF P2-O3(BAZ) miss. P2-O3(PBF) 10FP/+3 1MC, German passes.
L2-O1
M3(mortar) manhandles M#11(+2 MF, -2 Road)-N3-O4. Suffers DFF S3-O4 at 3FP/-2 NE
N5-O5 DFF Q5-O5 9FP/+2, NMC, Germans pass MC. SFF 4.5FP/+2, NE.
US Gun ‘A’ comes out of HIP in U5 (CA T4/T5) and fires on O5
R:6, HE Ammo, TH:8(+3 C#11, -1 C#13) DR ‘4-6’ for loss of HE.
AP Ammo, TH:8(+2) DR ‘2-2’ for HIT & ROF. 2FP/+0 NE
AP Ammo, TH:8(+1) DR ‘3-4’ for HIT & ROF. 2FP/+0 NE
AP Ammo, TH:8(+0) DR ‘4-4’ for HIT. 2FP/+0 NE.
N6-O7-Q6. Final Protective Fire (!) Q5-Q6 at 9FP/+2. DR ‘3-6’ for miss and missed morale check for both US leader and squad. They break and then look around to see that they’re about to be surrounded.
DFPh: P2-O3 Final Fire (Adjacent) 5FP/+3 NE
U5-Q5 7.5FP/+3 NE
AFPh: O9-Q5 4FP/+0 for PTC, doesn’t matter when squad already broken.
Q6-Q5(PBF) 5FP/+0 for PTC, doesn’t matter when squad already broken.
O5-U5 2FP/+3 NE
O1-P2 3.5FP/+2, rolls ‘6-6’ for NE and broken German LMG.
O3-P2(PBF) 2FP/+3 NE
RtPh: US P2 chooses interdiction and makes ‘3-3’ roll. Goes to S3. US Q5-Q4.
APh: O9-P9, O1-P1, O3-P2(CC), O5-P4, Q6-R5
CCPh: in Hex P2; US5/G2, US makes their roll, Germans miss. German ½ squad eliminated.
[/q]
At end of German Turn 5. They have made good progress on this turn, advanced on to the central hill as well as around the north end. The Germans finally occupy one of the VC building hexes (Q6/R5), but they must kick all US squads out of 4 other positions and only have 2 more attacking turns to do it.
AT5
RPh: NA
PfPh: P2-P1(BAZ, PBF) rolls ‘6-6’ and BAZ removed
P2-P1(PBF) 10FP/+3 NE
U7(Gun ‘B’)-R5; R:3, TH:8(+2 C#11) DR ‘3-5’ MISS, ROF
TH:8(+1) DR ‘5-1’ HIT, no ROF 2FP/+0, rolls ‘1-1’ for K/1 and eliminates German half squad in R5.
U5(Gun ‘A’)-P4; R:5, TH:8(+2) DR ‘6-2’ for Miss.
MPh: S4-S3, U5(AM)-T4
DFPh: P9-U5 8FP/+3, NMC, US Gun crew breaks.
P4-Q4(PBF) 18FP/+2, DR ‘1-1’ for Cower and 3MC. US Cpl Philips (7-0) is wounded. Squad is CR.
O4-S3(Mortar) R:4, TH:7(+0) DR ‘2-6’ for MISS and ROF
TH:7(-1) DR ‘5-5’ for MISS.
P1-P2(PBF) 8FP/+2, PTC, US squad pinned.
AFPh: NA
RtPh: US Q4-R4 (Low Crawl)
APh: T4-S4, T4-S5
CCPh: NA
The Americans eliminate the closest German unit in R5 via Gun fire. One of their gun crew breaks in the DFPh, but otherwise they survive the turn in good shape.
[/q]
Situation near the end of Game Turn 5
Turn 6
GT6
The Germans have no choice to but continue with their charge toward the west. There is little time left to chase out the few remaining GO American squads.
RPh: NA
PfPh: O4-S3 (Mortar) TH:7(-2) DR ‘2-4’ 8FP/+2, 2MC, US leader and squad break, already broken unit is CR.
O4-S3 TH:7(-2) DR ‘3-5’ 8FP/+2 NE
O4-S3 TH:7(-2) DR ‘2-5’ 8FP/+2 PTC
O4-S3 TH:7(-2) DR ‘4-6’ for MISS
The Germans are encouraged by their leading barrage of Mortar fire. They have managed to break one of the last resistance points. Now, the Germans will approach the Victory Condition hexes…
MPh: P1-Q1 (the Germans have no choice but to ignore the US squad in P2 and continue forward). DFF P2-Q1 5FP/-2, 1MC. The German squad and leader break and are stopped cold.
P4-Q4 SFF P2-Q4 2.5FP/+2 NE
DFF S4-Q4 (BAZ) TH:8(+2 C#10, +2 C#11, -1 C#13) MISS
DFF S4-Q4 6FP/+1, 1MC, squad breaks.
P9-R8 DFF S8-R8(PBF) 6FP/+2 NE.
SFF S8-R8(PBF) 3FP/+2 NE
P9-Q10-R9-S9-T8 and then draws DFF from Gun ‘B’ in U7 (changing CA T7/U8)
R:2, TH:9(+3 C#8, -1 C#13, -1 C#14) DR ‘5-2’ HIT & no ROF.
2FP/+0, PTC, leader pinned and squad passes.
DFF S5-T8 1.5FP/-2, 1MC, leader passes, but squad pinned.
At this point, the Germans give up. They only have 4 Good Order units (mortar crew, R8 and pinned units in T8). The rest are broken. There isn’t enough time to recover with only one Turn in the Scenario remaining. The US maintains building control in 4 of the original 6 hexes and claim victory!
[/q]
End of the Match. The Germans are broken in two locations and pinned in a third. There isn’t enough time to rally the troops and make another push toward the remaining building hexes that must be controlled.
Impressions:
• It is really a drag to have to roll one’s SMOKE depletion number so early in the game. The Germans didn’t get as much out of their Mortar as I had hoped.
• Alternatively, I found the American M1 guns quite useful – even after losing HE rounds, they managed to do a good deal of damage with AP rounds at 2FP/+0.
• I still have never managed to hit anything with a BAZ or PSK.
• The Germans did a good job of rallying each turn to keep up the pressure. If things had gone a bit better for them in the 1st and 2nd turns, particularly against the fortified MG crews on the northern and central hills, they would have been able to swarm to the west and win. As it is, the US squads were able to hold off enough to buy time for their reinforcements to seal the deal.
• My, but it is hard to successfully fire up into a building hex on LVL1. Even hard to try and run up – even if you survive to make it to the top, you’re CX and facing an angry, fortified, point-blank-fire enemy.
Reuben Lam
United States
Washington
Quote:
b) The gun will get +3 TEM against incoming attacks. It could also “choose” to only get +2 as Emplacement TEM or even +2 for CA Gunshield, but why would it? It cannot combine any of these benefits.
Ordinance Critical Hit? I don't recall if the rules state you must select the best TEM to reverse on your subsequent IFT in the case of a critical hit. (away from the rule books)
