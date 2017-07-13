Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 4 2 Posts Magic Realm» Forums » Sessions Subject: Expansion 1, Questing the Realm, Sorcerer New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] James Dean Diggy18) United States Goal: Earn 10 VP through quests in 12 weeks ("First to Discover . . . " quests not included in this game)







Week 1, Easter, Cool

• Starting spells are: Fiery Blast, Summon Elemental, and Melt into Mist. I spend a day at the Inn, looking at the Rogue’s possessions, but they have nothing of value. I swap a couple quest cards, and end up with two I like: 1) “The Center Cannot Hold Quest”, which requires me to have the location of the Chaos Gate, and to have a treasure of value to the Guard, Soldiers, or Order; 2) “The Would-Be Enchanter”, which requires me to have awakened 6 spells and to learn 2. I shall activate the latter immediately, and activate the former if/when I find either the Chaos Gate or the requisite treasure. The latter quest gives me a talisman that protects against curses.



• With a lust to explore every more deeply the intricacies and dark corners of the arcane arts, the sorcerer left the Inn in search of long lost books, scrolls, and enchanted runes. One Rogue had agreed to accompany the wild haired old man in return for a small share of the more mundane treasures they might find. The pair first headed out through the Deep Woods, then on to the Chasm and Volcano. The Deep Woods were full of bats, but lacked treasure sites. In the Oak Woods, the two were set upon by two Vipers. Knowing these creatures’ ability to resist flames, the sorcerer summoned an air elemental to his defense. The Vipers struck before the summoning incantation was complete, giving the sorcerer three wounded chits but missing the nimble Rogue. The breeze quickly increased and created a dust devil which grew almost instantly to the double the height of a normal man. The vortex roared and swayed, then threw one of the Vipers into a large oak. The Rogue stood aghast at the powers of his wild haired companion, letting the Viper’s fangs find their mark. The air elemental then killed the second Viper.



Week 2, Easter, Cool



• No Vipers, nor any other creatures, would trouble the Sorcerer in these woods for the time being. The Sorcerer took the time to exam a Rune carved into a stone under the oldest Oak in the forest. It was Dark Elvish, by the look of it. Disappointingly, the spell was “Summon Elemental”.



• The Sorcerer then spent a few days to fully recover, physically and mentally, from the encounter with the Vipers. Finding himself again hail and hearty, he moved onward into the Smelly Swamp.



• Here he found a stand of reed huts, reeking of man and beast and swamp dampness. The Murkers were here. The thieves of the land had also established this place as a place of refuge, protected from the finer elements of society by the remoteness of the swamps and the hostility of the Murkers. (The Thieves Guild also is on this same space.) After some parlaying with the Murkers in their swampy abode, they show the Sorcerer an Ancient Slate they’ve been keeping despite persistent premonitions it would bring more trouble than its worth. That is indeed something help slake the Sorcerer’s thirst for more power . . . . though he could not learn all the spells, he could awaken them and cast them with the Slate on hand. (It has four spells: III, VII, VII, VIII). Unfortunately, the Murkers sense the Sorcerer’s desire, and their willingness to part with the ancient piece of stone for a fair price diminished in proportion to the Sorcerer’s growing interest.







Week 3, Easter Showers



• The sorcerer had a chance to gain a swordsman companion by playing “A Swordsmen Joins You” card at the Guard House, but the Guards were sworn enemies of the old man and it seemed too dangerous to stop there. The Sorcerer made his way along the valley roads, toward the Chasm and the Volcano rising beyond.



• The Sorcerer found the Magic Guild in Awful Valley, just west of the Guards. The Guild has the Scroll of Alchemy, and is quite eager to pass it on to a worthy master. The wild haired old man proceeds toward the edge of the Chasm, and amongst the ruins dotting the torn landscape sees signs of Harpies. This tile also had the Web and the Stump. The Sorcerer then returned to the Magic Guild and procured the Scroll.



• Secure in the protections bestowed by the talisman hanging from his neck, the Sorcerer spent time at the Guild studying the Scroll, reciting the strange instructions for transmutations, and using the Guild’s equipment for the creation of elixirs of all types. Missteps occurred that would have brought grave curses upon any other, but the talisman’s power proved true and protected the Sorcerer on three occasions.







Week 4, Easter, Soft Ground



• (There are no HIDE phases allowed this week!) The thawing of the earth has left everything soggy, and with the foliage not yet out, it is impossible to hide and conceal one’s steps. After a few more days of study, the Sorcerer had full command of the power within the Scroll of Alchemy. He now had the following spells “learned”. This let the Sorcerer complete the “Enchanter” quest, earning him 3 VPs.



Spells on the Scroll of Alchemy:







Total Spells Learned After Studying the Scroll:







• The Sorcerer resumed his explorations, looking for the Chaos Gate and an item of value to the Guard, Soldiers, or Order so that he might complete the “The Center Cannot Hold” quest. What satisfaction it would give him to utterly destroy an item of great value, and power, to the forces of order in the Realm! The soft ground made travel risky, but the Sorcerer’s ability to Melt into Mist fairly ensured he could escape any situation. He intended to go back to the Chasm, search the Web, and then explore the Volcano.



• The old man discovered the Web, and earned 1 VP, for a total of 4 VP earned so far. He found the Dog Whistle and the Skull Staff. The former confers immunity to Wolves, the latter adds one sharpness star to any attack spell. After a couple more days of searching, he also found a massive, oak Chest, wrapped with wide bands of iron. Dues to its size and weight, the Sorcerer decided to leave it there, knowing he could come back to it later and use his transmutative powers to change the Chest, along with himself, into a cloud of weightless mist - in which form he could transport the thing to a safer, more convenient location for looting. On this day, three Harpies spied the Sorcerer searching the Web and swooped down after him. Considering for a brief moment the potential value of the treasures yet hidden here and the effort already expended to find this place, the Sorcerer decided he would not willingly yield. He rose, lifted the skull-topped, crooked wooden staff high into the air and intoned the ancient, lyrical words imbued with the powers of the mountains and storms and wind. A stream of flame nearly wide as the Sorcerer was tall leapt from his free hand and seared through the air before engulfing the Harpies. Two tumbled to the ground, still burning. The third, having managed to evade the fireball, came close to knocking the Sorcerer to the ground before flying back up and around as it prepared another strike, now blind with rage. The Sorcerer chose not to test his luck, and melted into a cloud of mist that faded away into the deepening evening gloom.







Week 5, Freshet, Flooding

• The Sorcerer recuperated in the Evil Valley, then headed back west and climbed the volcano. Upon reaching the lip of the crater, the Sorcerer was able to see the entrance to a Dragon’s Lair cut into the interior side of the flaming mountain. Other than the dragon, there were also Carrion Feeders prowling about. The only way the Sorcerer could kill the dragon would be to summon an Earth Elemental. If he met the dragon and was only able to summon some other type of elemental, the Sorcerer would have to melt into mist while the summoned creature covered his escape. All things considered, the creatures living in and around the volcano posed no great threat.



• The wild haired old man moved deeper into the bowels of the flaming mountain, found 20 gold, and began fatiguing chits due to the heat.



"Summon Elemental" Spell Chart:





Week 6, Freshet, Rain



• The Sorcerer quickly, and luckily, discovered the Lair very easily, earning 1 VP. He now had a total of 5. Surely the dragon never imagined a mere man ever making it this far to its lair, and had made little effort to hide its treasures. The Sorcerer immediately began looting, and on the first day found the Elusive Cloak and Smoke Bomb. The blistering heat was now taking its toll on the Sorcerer, who never the less continued his plundering for a second day, during which he found the Dragonmen’s Totem and the Timeless Jewel. The latter will allow completion of “The Center Cannot Hold” quest currently on the Sorcerer’s to-do list, if only he can find the Chaos Gate into which he must throw the Soldiers long-sought jewel.



• The heat was proving too great a foe, and the Sorcerer chose to leave after pulling one last treasure from the dragon’s Lair: the Belt of Strength. The Sorcerer emerged from the volcano’s interior and began trekking back down the slope, basking in the coolness of the gently falling spring rain. Thus distracted, he was surprised by two Carrion Feeders. A Fiery Blast blackened a swath of vegetation but failed to kill either of the vermin, and so the Sorcerer again transformed into mist and floated down toward the Evil Valley to recuperate.



Chit Status After Searching the Volcano and Fighting the Carrion Feeders:











Week 7, Freshet, Rain



• Having regained his physical and psychic strength, the Sorcerer made haste to the top of the Cliff, down the hidden stairs, and into the Cavern. Here in the damp hollows of the earth he found the crumbling remnants of a long Lost City, its erstwhile grandeur mocked by time and desecrated by the fell beasts that now roamed the winding roads. This tile had the Lost City, the Tomb, the Harpy’s Tree, and the Hoard. There were times the Sorcerer found himself unable to control the powers his arduous studies had trained him to harness, and on the very day he entered the Cavern, his bodily substance faded away (purple magic day of the month) despite his wish to remain corporeal and search for some of the riches found here. Yet, his annoyance at becoming incorporeal was soon replaced by a healthy appreciation for the dangers prowling this buried city. On the turn he became mist, the Axe Goblins, Spear Goblins, and Lich all were summoned to this tile (though nothing came to his particular space). Given the level of danger and considering the fact that neither Kalar’s Tower nor the Chaos Gate could be found here (if he found either one he could proceed with one of his quests), he decided to return to the surface and trod the rain-soaked roads back east.







Week 8, Freshet, Rain



• From the mist pooling at the bottom of the rock face crept a spider larger than a man. Patiently and silently, it stole up behind the Sorcerer as he searched for the secret stairs to the top of the cliff, alerted to the approaching danger only when a spindly spider leg inadvertently knocked a skull-sized rock across the ground. In his confusion, the Sorcerer forgot he could easily escape and pass through the most minute cracks and crevices while transformed into mist. Instead, he prepared to summon an elemental to kill the intruder. He spoke the power words and forged the mystic symbols in the air with his hands, pulling forth a torrent of water from the trickles falling down the rocks in the rain. Before the water elemental could strike, the spider had pounced at the Sorcerer, wounding him badly. Were it not for the assistance of the summoned elemental the Sorcerer would almost certainly have perished, at least if he had not come to his senses enough to escape as mist. As it was, the water elemental and spider tangled with each other in the rain for a brief time before the latter retreated into the surrounding trees. (Spider got a good roll on the Fumble Table. I was not counting on the spider doing M damage . . . the Sorcerer took 5 wounds ) Once again, the wild haired old man travelled to Evil Valley to recover, intending to head east past the Soldiers and on to the Borderland, and then perhaps to the Crag.



Chit Status after Fight with Spider:











Week 9, Spring, Warm



• The Sorcerer passed through the Borderlands and then entered the Ruins where he found himself passing again and again over the same crumbling wall, then past the same fallen tower and leaning tree as the warm spring sun traced its arc across the sky. On a distant hill he could see many piles of stones, each taller than a man, that marked an ancient burial ground (ie the Cairns) but there was no way to get there. He was trapped in the Minotaur’s Maze. The next day, with great luck, he found his way out after wandering to the center of the beast’s lair (thereby earning another VP for discovering the Maze, for a total of 6 VP out of 10 VP needed). Feeling entitled to compensation for the delay in his travels, the wild haired old man decided to help himself to some of the treasure hidden away by its bull-headed owner. After some sifting through the Minotaur’s belongings, he discovered a small corked bottle full of a smoky liquid. This, the Sorcerer recognized, was Dragon’s Essence! Oh how he coveted such influence over the great wyrms of the realm, to summon them and to use the essence as a source of power for his sorcery! His lust overcame his good sense. For as he picked up the smoky bottle and held it close to his face, its power slowly caused the Sorcerer to fade away into a cloud of mist, never again to regain his corporeal self. Once I picked up that treasure, the purple magic it emits activated my Melt into Mist spell and then, in mist form, I had no way to access my inventory and drop the Dragon’s Essence. So, I was trapped, and the game ended.







11 5.25 Posted Thu Jul 13, 2017 1:51 am

Posted Thu Jul 13, 2017 1:51 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls Michael Melen mjmelen) United States

Maryland A very enjoyable play-through! Thanks!



I know it is old news, but the game pieces are such an improvement over the originals. It sounds like the rules revisions and optional rules are also a big upgrade. As far as Magic Realm is concerned, the 'good old days' are right now. Posted Thu Jul 13, 2017 8:13 pm

Posted Thu Jul 13, 2017 8:13 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls