AAR - No variants, but a new strategy



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Nick Halme Snake726) Canada I've had a few false-starts with this, so let's see if I can get through the rules and finish a game here. If I'm critical below, its for the sake of scrutiny to do with game design or rules writing - not dislike of the game per se, or the designers



Writing an AAR helps me work through rules, so hopefully it helps some of you as well.



I can't bring myself to begin with the historical situation. Instead, here's the plan:



- If Napoleon taught anyone anything, it's that massed artillery in the black powder age is often better than dispersed artillery.



- From previous experience, the artillery should follow the infantry and not vice versa - it's delicate to Boer raiding from Hlangwane, and I don't want them soaking up Boer artillery. That's what the red shirts are for, after all.



- I'll be leaving the Boers on Hlangwane to sunbathe in peace. I'll be concentrating my meagre forces - a general attack here is, I think, ill-fated. There is the risk of being caught in a turkey shoot, alternatively, but that may be the fate of my men anyways...





Turn 1: 3 CP (command points) to spend.



- Long gives an order to 1st Art Brigade to move just one area ahead. I'm being conservative here - I want this heavy arty set up soon and knocking the Boers around in the salient. If they're done with that, then they can re-deploy later. Given this is a Long order, it auto-succeeds.



- My thinking is that my rear ranks of infantry will take longer to make their way to their objectives, so they'll be ordered forward first, with the units in front following in a second wave. With that in mind, I order the 5th Irish to their historical objective on the left flank. This one is historical, but I think it was a good idea - maybe the most sane order given.



Rolled a 10, this order will be received next turn.



- 6th Fusiliers will be sent to take Colenso, and roll a 5 - orders will get to them next turn.



- The 2nd English are ordered to take the center salient, and roll a 5 form 1 space away (the last units were two spaces away from Buller). Their orders arrive this turn. They roll a 10 to receive, and since their officer (Hildvard) is a "good" officer, he takes his orders as they came and their objective is set.



- Since 1st Arty Bde already have orders, Hunt limbers up his guns, moves one space, and unlimbers. Look at that, already breaking my promise not to send arty first...hopefully no Boers sortie out.



- 2nd English also have their orders, and move into the same space as 1st Arty.



- 1st Art Bde can fire at the Boer units in the salient, getting a -2 DRM for the Hidden unit and -2 for being in an emplacement(this can be found on the British Fire Modifier table on a player aid, not in the rulebook).



After some furrowing of the brow I see that each individual artillery unit in the force conducts fire on its own. So, I have three units firing, and each will add their SP (6) and account for Boer emplacement and hidden status (-4).



After the math I roll a 9 from the first guns for a Disrupted result. Then another 9. And...another 9. Disrupted it is. Despite the triple 9's, this actually felt quite satisfying to resolve. I do, however, find it bewildering to learn that artillery can *never* result in casualties. At most it can suppress. Someone forgot to bring the explosive shot, d'oh!



Also, not sure if I clean up the disrupted marker after a turn. I'll leave it on for now.



- No more work to do for the British on the first turn, and the Boers are both out of range and without their event chit pull until turn 5.



Turn 2: 3 CPs



- Brit chit pull activates 2nd English, but they've already hopped to it, so ignore.



- 4th Light are ordered to the left flank to the left of the salient - here they can support the efforts of the units to their left and right. They're one area away from Buller and roll an 8, so they get their orders later this turn.



- Naval Art Bde are ordered just behind 4th Light, and also will receive their orders this turn.



- 2nd Arty is ordered to the left of the Naval Art Bde, and will receive their orders next turn.



- Long gives his automatic order to the Naval Art Section, which will join my mini-Grand Battery in the center with 1 Art Bde.



- 5th Irish get their orders, but the aggressive Hart gets a "charge to the guns" result. But...luckily for us, this re-direct at the closest Boer unit (which he, well, can't see yet) is where he's headed anyways. Stay the course lads.



- 4th Light takes its orders like the good soldiers they are.



- 6th Fusiliers also take their orders for Colenso.



- 5th Irish move one.



- 4th Light move one.



- Long moves one to join the artillery.



- Buller moves one to join Long and the artillery.



- The HQ switches to movement mode - this will be all it can do this turn.



- Naval Art Sec moves one.



- 2nd English move one.



- 6th Fusilier move one.



- I'll skip my cannon fire, since the Boers in the salient are already disrupted.



- Boer artillery from Colenso Koppies has 2nd English in range, and takes aim. After going through the Boer targeting procedure (find the highest priority zone, for me this is zone 3, then place plot markers number up in the closes available areas, then roll 1d6), I'm confused and have to consider the rules. I believe that only areas with units in them are valid placement areas for plot markers. So if I only have one viable target in the zone...do not place all 6 markers, just place 1. ie. the Brits are in a zone, within range, and they are the only valid target.



So the Boer artillery fires (two units separately), the first rolls a 5. The Brits are in the open, and the Boer arty has an SP of 3, so 8 total. 2nd English is disrupted. Now the second unit fires, rolls the same, so the disrupted result sticks.



As well, it seems that now that these Boer units have fired, they remove their hidden marker. The rules mention an emplacement counter being removed, but that must be a legacy sentence. I will assume all Boer deployment areas are emplacements, and if captured will have the backside of the hidden counters (Union Jack) placed to indicate British control.



- 2nd English are in a position to direct rifle fire at the Boer unit in the salient.



It looks like the thing to do here considering the DRMs is to use one unit and have another supporting.



The first two battalions fail to produce results. So does the second.



- Now the Boers return fire from the salient. It takes some searching, but only on the on-map fire procedure sequence does it mention that Boer commando units only draw an SP chit from that cup to determine an extra strength variable.



Attack order is strongest to weakest, but these guys are alone. They draw a -1 SP chit. Bad luck. Total SP is now 1. Regardless they take a shot at 2nd English across the river. They roll a 1. Blech. Just puffs of smoke and divots in the dirt.



- Now British recovery. I assume that Boer units do not recover from Disrupted or Suppressed states here - however I can't figure out where they would.



I roll a 5 and consult the recovery table - unchanged. Assuming up one level and up two levels refers to the table rows and not intensity.



- Now Boer status; pop the SP marker back in the cup, raise confidence by one and add modifiers - none for me.



Now, since the Boer confidence is equal to or lower than the turn, I roll and would add the difference between the position of the game turn marker and confidence marker (that doesn't apply now since they are equal). They roll a 10, but would need 12+ to transition to shaken.





Posted Thu Jul 13, 2017 11:22 am

