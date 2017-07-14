|
-
Perry Pender
United Kingdom
Helston
Cornwall
-
Right,
Let's get the ball rolling shall we. I am fairly new to the OCS system, however, the rules are easy to understand, and I have a fair bit (30+ years ) war gaming (on maps with counters and for real) experience, I was lucky enough to grab a copy of 'Hube's Pocket' this week for £28 and it is in mint condition, I have noticed that the information compared to other OCS games is to say the least light on the ground, why, I have no idea as I am now on Turn 5 of the main Campaign and I can honestly say Hube's Pocket has sold me on the OCS system hands down.
I am using the V4.2 Rules and charts and really digging the ebb and flow of supplies or lack of. So for better or for worse here is my humble review and to my mind a long over due review of what I think should be a classic, and needs to be reprinted by MMP.
Subject:
Southern Russia/Ukraine winter 1944, the German army was finally starting to feel the effects of it's 3rd winter in Russia, overstretched due to the summer offensive and ultimate failure of the attack the Heer now struggles against a red army that has learned it's trade craft of the Germans, not quite there yet Ivan struggles to tie all the small working parts together, but the red army is without doubt a force to be reckoned with, and is soon to no longer be the student, but the teacher.
As settings go the fight for the areas around Korsun,Vinnitsa, Uman, Ternapol is to my mind an exciting one, the fighting around this part of the Russian front in the winter of 44 did more to break the back of the Wehrmacht than zitadelle ever did, at the end of this offensive Von Mainstien was gone, Hube was dead and Heers gruppe sud was a shadow of it's former self, with the average 'Bayonet' strength of most divisions well under 1,000 men.
OCS 'Hube's Pocket' covers the fighting in the area (which stretches from 40 miles East of cherkassy in the East to 15 miles West of Stanislov in the West and from Kiev in the North down to 25 miles south of Kirovograd in the South!), this allows the player to experiance the desperate fighting on both sides covering a period of 4 whole months (Jan 44 to Apr 44).
Map:
The map is very nice IMHO, it is functional but also very well done for it's time, sure some maps today would put it to shame, but to my mind the map is more than ok for what is needed, it is all there, charts, turn record and a very easy and clear to understand terrain key.
Counters:
These are very good as far as I am concerned, colourful, yet not over the top, with the right amount of information on them and some useful additions to help you remember who is fueled etc.
Rules:
OCS, when I first looked at the OCS rules a long time ago I ran a mile, I do not know why, they just seemed to much (I was only a young man and PanzerBlitz was my limit even though I had a load of ASL by then, which I did not play that much). However, I am older and have more time on my hands now, and they are very easy to understand, easy to follow, and very simple to implement. They are layed out in a very user friendly way as far as I am concerned and I hope they keep to this format for the foreseeable future.
Player Aids:
These are my only gripe, not how they are layed out or anything as they are clear and again easy to understand and follow with lots of rules notations and such like, but I wish they were on card stock, and separate instead of attached to each other and on paper, a small gripe, but a gripe non the less.
Gameflow:
Hube's pocket works, simple as that, the Germans are trying to hold the line and slow Ivans advance, the Soviets are always trying to hoard Supplies and get them to the right place at the right time (easier said than done), both sides struggle with the weather and losses. as this gets worse the Germans see their forces slowly ground down (I have already fought the CG on VASSAl twice), and are pushed back further and further West, you have to fight hard as the Germans not to get forces cut off, this makes your job even harder. It is not all one way, Ivan suffers on many occasions as the Panzer Divisions are still capable of turning and hitting the Russians if they are not careful, and when the punches connect they hurt. The game plays fast and just 'feels' right, I am surprised that there is not much on Hb on BGG, if you ever have the chance to buy a copy, do so, it is I feel a must have.
Perry
-
- Last edited Today 1:02 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Jul 14, 2017 1:45 am
-
-
Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
-
Thanks for the review.
Proff3RTR wrote:
I was lucky enough to grab a copy of 'Hube's Pocket' this week for £28 and it is in mint conditionWow! That's quite a find
-
-
武士に二言無し
Italy
Caravaggio near Bergamo near Milano
Europe + Earth + Via Lactea
-
Ah! Bah ... OCS Supply is terrible!
You are a lucky -beeep-, 28??!! and H'sP??!!
-
- Last edited Fri Jul 14, 2017 4:21 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Jul 14, 2017 4:21 pm
-
-
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
-
Nice! Now all you have to do is track down the additional counters from all the old Christmas Mailers.
-
-
武士に二言無し
Italy
Caravaggio near Bergamo near Milano
Europe + Earth + Via Lactea
-
Proff3RTR wrote:
... I am surprised that there is not much on Hb on BGG ...
Seriously.
As I usually answer to similar questions, probably because "old" OCS's players prefer to play them again and again than to write about them.
Can be "rude" but is pragmatic.
But if you need an answer about rules, errata, etc, we'll be there always.
Nice review, btw.
F.
-
-
武士に二言無し
Italy
Caravaggio near Bergamo near Milano
Europe + Earth + Via Lactea
-
Fly by Night wrote:
Nice! Now all you have to do is track down the additional counters from all the old Christmas Mailers.
Yours-mine are quite worn-out now ... ta again!
-
-
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
-
Filippo Chiari wrote:
Fly by Night wrote:
Nice! Now all you have to do is track down the additional counters from all the old Christmas Mailers.
Yours-mine are quite worn-out now ... ta again!
-
-
Perry Pender
United Kingdom
Helston
Cornwall
-
I have it on the table as we speak/type, I do not collect games to js collect them, i collect them to play, I have come into OCS at a late stage (just got into it over 2 months ago, so am sortta late to the party), But what I have already and played I enjoy it 110%. damn fine system.
-
-
Perry Pender
United Kingdom
Helston
Cornwall
-
WHAT!!!! that is just not on, that might take some doing, unless someone has some on here?
-
-
Russ Massey
United Kingdom
-
kubaman wrote:
Thanks for the review.
Proff3RTR wrote:
I was lucky enough to grab a copy of 'Hube's Pocket' this week for £28 and it is in mint condition
Wow! That's quite a find
Yep - I offered the price before I realised how much the game had been going for on ebay. I'm a man of my word, and I would never have played it if I has hung on to it - just too dense a situation.
-
-
Perry Pender
United Kingdom
Helston
Cornwall
-
And Russ,
I am happy you kept your word, I know 'Der Ost' is not your thing, but as said, you made me a very happy gamer as the game is IMHO awesome, and it was in to my mind near mint condition.
once again Russ, thank you very much.
-
-
Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
-
Fly by Night wrote:
Nice! Now all you have to do is track down the additional counters from all the old Christmas Mailers.
Finding those will be very difficult, especially for a reasonable price, however you can view them for free here:
http://www.gamersarchive.net/thegamers/archive/xmas.htm
-
-
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
-
kubaman wrote:
Fly by Night wrote:
Nice! Now all you have to do is track down the additional counters from all the old Christmas Mailers.
Finding those will be very difficult, especially for a reasonable price, however you can view them for free here:http://www.gamersarchive.net/thegamers/archive/xmas.htm
Really just 97 and 99 sheets. These fill out the OOB's for both sides with Anti-Tank guns and a couple Assault Guns. The 2000 year only has 1 replacement counter.
-
-
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Where the heck did this interest in WW1 come from?
Ashwin in thoughtful mood
-
Glad you got hold of a copy!
-
-
James Mintus
United States
Warren
Ohio
-
Just so you know, MMP is working on a serious update and expansion of "Hube's Pocket". It's called The Third Winter and will expand the campaign in the Western Ukraine to include the crossing of the Dniepr River in September 1943, through the capture of Kiev in November and on through winter of 1944 already covered in Hube's Pocket. I think it also expands the front southward to bring in action down towards the Black Sea.
The game is still in development so don't look for it any time soon. It's a four map monster and needs more work. Go to Consimworld.com and search for info in the OCS folder. There is a description plus some photos of playtest setups. Start saving your money 'cause it's gonna be a bit pricey!
-
|