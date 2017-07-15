Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 8 1 Posts Barbarossa: Kiev to Rostov, 1941» Forums » Sessions Subject: Scenario 1: Rostov Redeemed (Session 2) New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] John VL pallas10) Belgium Scenario 1: Rostov Redeemed (Session 2) - Solitaire



This time with pictures! (I'll fix better lighting next time )



Turn 1.



The Soviets activated some infantry south of Rostov and manoeuvred them in such a way they could attack west-Rostov without having to attack the eastern part. Up to the north, they brought their cavalry and tank units in striking distance. In the swamps, the soviet cavalry also was placed into position ready to attack. During the combat phase, all soviet units were ordered to attack except the NKVD units. Maybe the strategy of attacking all fronts at the same time was not the best, but keeping in account that the Soviets only had 3 turns to make a breakthrough, this seemded to be the right plan.

The actual attacks were not so succesfull. The Germans responded by overprotecting Rostov. The results of the first assault were failed attacks on Rostov and near the swamps and succesfull attacks up to the north.

In the movement phase, the Soviets moved one unit from the swamps to the centre.







Turn 2.



What would the weather be? 7=Frost! It would be interesting to see what the effect of mud or snow weather would have been?



Before the Axis could move their units, they first had to roll on the 'fuel shortage table' as they were out of supply. The result was that only the units of the 13th panzer division would be able to move.

Moreover, the lack of supplies meant that the axis artillery was no longer able to support its troops with defensive fire. That's why the Germans ordered the men to leave their pieces and enforce the northern flank together with their engineer collegues who also were short of work.



Meanwhile the soviets were preparing for their all-out second charge. By this time, it became apparent that the soviets had made a error in the placement of their units last turn: in the north, tanks were sent to Rostov to aid in the attack and cavalry was sent onto the frozen fields while this had to be the other way around. Attacking armor has its values halved when assaulting major cities!

Alas the soviets had no time to redirect these units in the motorized movement phase so they once again attacked on all fronts, suffering this negative effect.



The attacks on their part were catastrophic! Once again the Soviets faced huge losses while not advancing a single metre! Only in the north they managed to inflict some casualties. Sadly, the freshly arriving artillery crew and engineers were the victims.

In the movement phase, The Soviets licked their wounds and switched the aforementioned cavalry and tank units, but by this time it might have been wiser to skip Rostov altogether and focus on the VP villages (Sally's). This would translate in leaving the cavalry at their positions, only reinforcing them further with the tanks.





Here you can see the Soviet tanks changing positions



Turn 3.



Weather 7(+1!)=Snow! What would this mean for both sides?



The Germans changed nothing to their positions as they were holding out well. If it ain't broke don't fix it!



The Soviets sent their tank unit north and commenced the attack. It was all or nothing!

Up north, despite a strong numerical disadvantage (5-1 odds), the German recon unit fought bravely and managed to hold the line, barely! An exchange reduced both sides forces and no were advances were made. Another focus point was Rostov itself. Now that the weather was snow, the major river froze and all units attacking acoss were not halved. East Rostov was stormed over the bridge/ice and from the side and the Germans (and the Soviets!) had to suffer losses, but once again, they managed hold the city. The assault on west-Rostov was despite continuous artillery support whole game long again a big failure. The Soviets were pushed back and suffered losses. Finally, now that the swamps and the river were frozen and the soviets no longer suffered the 'halved if attacking from' effect nor the +1 DRM, they made a final attack. Sadly, it was a failed attempt and the soviets lost some more troops.







Recap: The Axis held all the victory locations and achieved a Operational Victory! This will probably the only time this will ever happen. I played this scenario once before and in that game the Soviets scored their Operational victory rather easily. Nevertheless, how to explain this outcome and what are the lessons to be learned from this session?

First of all, I think the average die roll of the Soviet attack was around an 8 or so. they were plenty of 0 or 10(!) roles in this game and this really hurt the soviets. Moreover, the attacks over the Rostov bridges and out of the swamps are also prety hard. 'All units attacking from'(swamp)or 'All units attacking across' (Major river) really put a hurtin' on the Soviets. I need to remember this for the bigger campaigns!

In any case, I think next time it goes this wrong, the Soviets should be quicker in skipping Rostov and focusing on the Sally villages. This way they can at least score a Soviet Marginal Victory. Finally, maybe the Soviets just shouldn't attack the German lines from every side although this is how it happened historically according to the scenario introduction.

Wrapping this one up, the Soviets DID manage to suffer the big losses as historically happened though. I looked up the scales of the different army formations and calculated the losses for both sides this session. Axis: 10250 losses Soviets: 65000 losses!



I'm eager to play this scenario 1-2 more times (face to face) to let the Soviets have their revenge and because it was pretty short (60 mins). I do however think the Sumy scenario and hopefully the upcoming ones have strategically more interesting choices.



If you have read this report and have any suggestions, please leave them as comments!



edit 1: fixed some typos 7 0.25 Last edited Sat Jul 15, 2017 11:01 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)

Posted Fri Jul 14, 2017 10:11 pm

Posted Fri Jul 14, 2017 10:11 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls