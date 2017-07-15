|
Note: I wrote this review 8 years ago(!) - I think I would be less generous today. In any event, I have not touched the game since.
A Hell of a Good Game?
Things change slowly in our hobby. Fifteen years after We the People introduced us to CDGs, Unhappy King Charles hit the streets using much the same system. ASL’s recent Valor of the Guards is Red Barricades south, twenty-five years later. And Storm over Stalingrad is pretty much Turning Point: Stalingrad after a facelift (and a diet.) Often well-regarded but innovative game systems (such as Up Front) turn out to be dead ends, in part because of their innovation. So when a new game with a novel system appears on the scene, then my excitement is tempered by trepidation.
Clash of Arm’s The Hell of Stalingrad is just such a game. It has few of the features that tend to define a “wargame” – maps, CRTs, unit movement, pre-defined relationships between locations, combat factors, morale etc. Instead, large cards take the place of the maps, cards mimic units, and a “cup of dice” mechanic resolves combat. THoS has innovation a-plenty. The question is, will it turn out to be We the People, spawning a new gaming genre, or Up Front, an evolutionary failure?
There is no land for us beyond the Volga
In fact, in THoS, there is no land at all. The most innovative feature of the game is the absence of a map. The game is fought out on large cards depicting a variety of locations which featured heavily in the historical Stalingrad fighting. To win, the German player must reach the Volga in each of four districts of the city. At the start of the game, a building card is drawn for each district. Some are easier than others to defend (think TEM) and they vary in the number of formations which can be concentrated to fight in them (think stacking limits.) The players decide how many formations (mainly divisions) to commit to each building, and then battle commences. Formations, as you would expect, vary in strength and usefulness. When first committed to a battle they provide a small number of troops – a vanguard; however, the main strength of a formation lies in the number (and type, for the Germans) of combat cards they can support.
Individual battles are governed by three card decks – both players have a combat deck, and there is a single multi-purpose carnage deck for resolving a variety of events which arise during a battle. Combat cards drive the game – they lie at the heart of many of the player choices – and they put the Hell in THoS. Most cards bring units, about half of which cause enemy casualties on arrival. Others cause fires, deplete formations, bring supply, put out fires, kill enemy units or allow reinforcement formations to join the battle. As well as battlefield effects, some cards have game effects, such as drawing combat cards, resurrecting cards which have already been played or forcing discards on your opponent. The most powerful cards – heroes – can provide a one or two dice swing in the all-important break test roll, of which more – much more – later.
Players are faced with choices every time they make an action. Each round, they can do one of three things – refill their hands, play a combat card, or hold. Hold is absolutely NOT a pass. First, it advances the battle’s clock (a battle will end after 2 to 4 holds, determined randomly by reference to a carnage card’s Battle Intensity result at the start of the battle.). Second, it allows a carnage deck draw, and the effects here are as powerful as those provided by the lower value combat cards. Players who have the advantage in a battle will sometimes choose to hold, in order to hasten the end of the battle, even when they have powerful combat cards available for play.
When a battle is over, players determine who won. This is a simple process, where each player rolls a number of dice determined by how well they did in the battle. Highest single die wins, with ties basically re-rolled until one side or the other wins. Dice are awarded as follows:
1. One to the player with the most formations in the battle remaining at full strength
2. One to the player with the most units on the building
3. One to the German for each inferno on the building
4. One to the Soviet for each defensive level of the building
5. One to the German if he is rolling no other dice
Hero cards already played in the battle can either steal a die (that is, a 2 dice swing) or add one or two dice. That’s it. If the Soviets win, both sides suffer attrition of their unshielded units, and the building remains to be fought over next turn. Infernos on the building continue to rage, providing additional dice for the German in later break tests. If the German wins, he captures the building. It is replaced at the start of the next turn, unless:
1. It was a River Bank card (one in six chance per district,) in which case it is not replaced and the German is deemed to have cleared the district
2. A Volga card is drawn (very roughly a 50% chance,) in which case again the German has cleared the district.
3. It is the last turn of the game, in which case no card is drawn and the German once more has cleared the district.
The German wins if he clears all four districts, and loses if he does not.
One more game mechanic is worth describing here. At the start of each turn both players draw a card from individual campaign decks. These have a variety if effects, both good and bad. About one in three Soviet cards cause the current turn to be skipped. So, while a game is supposed to last six turns, the majority of games will be significantly shorter, with four turns being the expected result. As you might expect this has a HUGE impact.
Play is fast, and often furious. New players can complete a game in three hours, even when one is unfamiliar with the system. The second game can be finished in two hours. It may be Hell, but it’s certainly not Purgatory.
Terrible pictures of dissolution, chaos and death
There have been some on-line grumbles about THoS’s value for money from a component point of view. A measly 200 counters and no map for $50 seems to trigger some gamers’ rip off reaction. I suspect that none of the complainers is a Collectible Card Game player, because on a card per dollar basis THoS compares well with CCGs. It certainly has a much bigger footprint than you’d expect for a mapless game. You’ll need a 2 metre by 1 metre table to fit everything in comfortably – about the same as a standard two-map game.
The counters are extremely clear. Most of them are double-sized, back-printed unit counters, which convey only two pieces of data per side - perm any two out of nationality, effect and unit type. All the unit counters have a white background, which helps them stand out on the monochrome building cards, but also makes it easy to confuse types (and indeed sides,) and makes it hard to dig put a specific type in the heat of battle unless the types are religiously pre-sorted.
There are cards a-plenty, around 230, and eight types in all: combat decks, campaign decks, formation decks, carnage decks, building decks, not to mention the tracking cards for each district and the players’ reference charts. Functionally, the cards do a good job. Occasionally at first, a player may confuse the occasional value, but after 15 minutes or so, it becomes second nature.
Aesthetically, however, these cards are not going to please everyone. The card backs can best be described as garish, with the predominant impression being red and yellow flames. Subtle they are not. However, the backs are masterpieces of understatement compared to the card fronts. These feature monchrome images of the combat, and on occasion leave little to the imagination. The designer and publisher are unrepentant about this, stating that any brutality is intentional, to give an honest picture of the conflict, and that THoS contrasts favourably with other bloodless, sanitized versions of the slaughter on the Volga. Steve Cunliffe writes that “The cards in The Hell of Stalingrad were designed to evoke a visceral response and put you squarely into the action. Stalingrad was many things but there was nothing nice, pretty, or predictable about the bloodiest battle of WWII.”
Gamers will judge for themselves. There is an interesting discussion to be had here, but I don't think that THoS is a particularly good context for it. If the justification for images of carnage is solely that "games are about war, and you better not forget it," then you have to ask the question why design a pretty abstract game based on a historical episode of horrible slaughter, when you could just as well use the same mechanics in a euro-style game about something else less hideous.
On the other hand, if THoS was actually trying to shed light on some facets of the historical reality - eg, how, or more to the point why did the 62nd Army hold out in such horrific conditions - then confronting images might help contextualise the players' decisions.
As it stands, though, I found it easy to look past the images to the game function of the cards, and so did my various opponents.
It was beyond the understanding of any of us
The best thing to say about THoS’s rulebook is that it will teach you how to play the game. Apart from that, it’s all downhill. The rules cover 32 pages in classic euro style – prodigiously illustrated, bursting with examples of play, presented in a style more suited to ease of reading than ease of understanding. No matter what you do, read the last page of the rules first! This has a description of the game turn, not found in the body of the rules, and will make your first reading of the rules much more intelligible.
The order of presentation seems pretty random. For example, the first 14 pages describe the basic game, ending with set up instructions, game length and victory conditions for the basic scenario. However, to play this scenario, you’ll need to know how the strategy phase works (p17-19,) and how battles are conducted (p17-23.) You also need the vital piece of information that buildings are not replaced on the last turn of the scenario. This is to be found, buried, on P15, in a paragraph entitled “Advanced Game.”
The rules have no index, no table of contents, and remembering where to find vital information is a pain. Fortunately, the game itself is much simpler than a 32-page rulebook would suggest, and once you get going, there will be little need to dig in the rules.
Just as well.
Let us all be heroes while defending Stalingrad
In play, THoS rocks along, as the following report of a typical play though will demonstrate.
After the dice gave me the Soviets, the initial building draw was:
A: The Grain Elevator (3 defence, 2 concentration) - very tough building for the Germans, but he only needs to take this one to shut down the area, as it’s a river bank card
B: The Nail Factory (2 defence, 1 concentration) - I like this as the Soviets, because it sucks in at least one high quality German unit, or his rate of progress could be slow
C: The Power Station (2 defence, 2 concentration) - I'd rate this as a 50/50, standard piece of urban hell
D: Rynock Village (1 defence, 3 concentration)- This is impossible for the Soviets to hold against a determined German assault, so I plan to make a token defence here, keeping forces in reserve for tougher fights on more defensible terrain, and praying for a tougher card after the building falls.
The initial campaign card helped - some extra formations, and even better it moved the clock forward to turn 2!
My opponent decided to bypass the grain elevator in the first (now second) turn. He took Rynock village, but in the more industrial terrain the Soviets stood firm, enjoying the benefit of a couple of extra break test dice in both cases. His reward in Zone D was a Volga card at the start of turn three - 1 area down, 3 to go...
In turn three, fighting spread to the grain elevator, where for the first time the Germans won the initiative - creating a fort for me! Even though faced with a raging inferno and some heroic dice, the Soviets held out for now. Elsewhere, the nail factory fell, thanks to German pyromania, but the power station again proved too tough.
Turn 4 disappeared thanks to the campaign card, and at the start of turn 5 the German discovered he'd broken through to the river in zone B. At this point, I'd won initiative 5 out of 6 times, my opponent had cleared two areas by winning two battles, we'd lost half the game to campaign cards, and every battle had gone with the dice...
Turn 5 was very tough on the Germans - two hard buildings to clear, and despite heroic struggles in both, neither fell.
So it all came down to the last turn. The campaign card was another hourglass, which we ignored, otherwise the German lost on the spot. The Germans made their first thrust at the power station, pounded the Soviets into the dust, and forced a break test with a 2 dice advantage (5-3.) I rolled first - best die was 4, my opponent rolled next 1,2,2,3,3 - and extended his hand. The 62nd Army had stood firm, and Stalingrad was held. All over in under three hours, including set up and rules briefing.
There are three obvious plusses here. The game was easy to learn, quick to play, and both players had fun. In this context, any criticism might seem carping.
However, carping there will be. The problem is the break test mechanism, which feels like a very un-nuanced way to resolve battles. You can battle for 20 minutes or more over a single building, playing a dozen combat cards each, committing formations, slaughtering the enemy’s troops and infiltrating your own in a skillful seesaw struggle for dominance. Yet all this effort will net you at most a single die, which might easily be topped by the two gained by your opponent in a lucky hero card draw. You will lose buildings even with a 5 to 1 advantage in dice. And even when you capture a building as the German, if it is before turn 5 there is roughly a 50/50 chance that you’ll have another one to capture before clearing the district. This is a lot of effort for such a limited gaming payback.
Steven Cunliffe is well aware of the criticism that the break test might provoke. He says, “I have heard some comments that say it (ie the break test) is too random. The Break Tests in the game function the way they do because it was the only way I could find that recreated the historical realities of the war. The Break Tests take into consideration where 50 Soviet Guards can hold out in a building for two weeks against 20,000 Germans and throw back the invaders time and time again against all odds.”
I’m unconvinced. THoS is a pretty abstract card game, which will stand and fall by how much entertainment it provides as a game. So if the break test mechanism makes the game dull, dicey or insufficiently rewarding of skill, then supposedly "recreating the realities of war" is by no means a justification for a poor game mechanic.
That’s not to say that the break test is a poor mechanic, or that it spoils the game. In all the games I played, most break tests went the way of the player with the most dice, which clearly is rewarding good play. The more I played, the better I played, again showing the game’s scope for rewarding player skill. And I definitely can glimpse other ways to take advantage of the system in future games. It did take the gloss off what were otherwise fine, fun-filled gaming experiences, however. All my opponents had the same nagging doubt – if the game essentially comes down to the results of less than a dozen key cup o’ dice battles, is it too random to devote the time to master?
Make every German feel he’s living under the barrel of a gun
I’m far from a master of THoS, having played half a dozen times, but I have already learned some hard lessons. As with most games, the place to start is to know what you have to do to win. In THoS, the German has to win a minimum of 4 break test rolls, and a maximum of 20. The likely requirement will be approximately 6, given average luck in the building card draws. A typical game will see around 10 to 12 battles, so the German has a tough challenge ahead. The Soviet, on the other hand, only has to hold a single building to win.
Not all buildings are equal, of course. From a Soviet perspective, high defense and low concentration is a perfect combination. Unfortunately for him, these are found mainly in River Bank areas. When a River Bank is drawn, the Red Army will usually defend it to the death – Not One Step Back , indeed. Pity the poor German who draws Pavlov’s House (4 Defence, 1 Concentration) on Turn 5. The only thing to do in this case is to throw in the best, fresh formation, start as many fires as possible, and pray for a long battle. The carnage deck determines the length of battles, with interesting results. Battles will be short (2 holds) 44% of the time, compared to long (4 holds) on 20% of occasions.
The break test mechanics mean that when both sides roll the same number of dice, a tie (bloody slaughter) occurs 20% of the time. In this case, the player with the greatest number of shielded units on the building will usually gain an additional die in the re-roll. The message is clear – dig or die!
There is plenty of card play in THoS, with quite a variation in card strength. Players will be sorely tempted to horde the strongest cards – heroes, especially those which directly effect the number of break test dice, and intercepts, which cancel an opponent’s card play – but beware. Snipers and other discard effects are everywhere. Use it or lose it is a good rule of thumb.
The question of which formation to allocate to which battle is easier for the Soviets – basically, the formations with the highest patriotism go to the most important battles. 45% of Soviet combat cards require patriotism of two or three, so if you have less than this available in a building, expect a lot of dead wood in your hand. The German has the additional wrinkle of doctrine – ensuring the ability to use all three doctrines in a fight is an important principle, but if you can only have one, make it infantry, which is 50% more common than the others.
Analysis of the cards gives some good insights into what is required for mastery. The first obvious lesson for the German player is that, while troop dominance can be temporary, infernos are permanent, and will provide additional dice for as long as a building is in play. There are four sources of fire. The most obvious – and least useful – is Paulus’s reload hand effect, whereby the German can increase the fire state in any building in play. Although this can be a useful way to improve the position in other districts, the reload action is such a loss of tempo that it is not usually used for its fire effect alone.
One in three of German formations have fire as a vanguard effect, but again, while this can form part of one’s thinking, it is unlikely to be a dominant consideration when allocating formations to a battle.
Many combat cards have a fire effect – just under 50% for the German – and the average fire value is 1.6, so simple card play is a key way to burn the city to ashes.
Lastly, fires can be advanced by means of hold actions through the carnage deck – 30% of carnage cards have a fire track result. This last piece of data gives another piece of doctrinal advice for the German – if any formation can be spared, fight for every building every turn – at the very least, you can try to cause infernos through hold actions.
The carnage deck has some other doctrinal lessons to teach. Initiative at the start of a battle will go to the side with the most recon formations on the building 70% of the time. As initiative defaults to the Soviet when there is a recon tie, the message for the German is clear – kill recon units with your pre-battle vanguard effects.
Another benefit of the hold option is the chance to deplete enemy formations. 22% of carnage cards allow this. However, 32% allow resupply (undepletion) so if a battle is tight, then hoping for a sneaky depletion to squeeze out an extra break test die is a long odds play, unless you have depleted formations of your own.
All in all, there is plenty to think about for both sides, and when your head starts hurting, you can always take a hold then roll the dice…
It is such a peculiar affair, this war in houses
So, what’s the verdict? Genre-buster or dead end? I find it hard to say. The positives are obvious. THoS is fast, fun, easy and evocative. Time will tell if it lacks depth, but for now, there is enough gaming challenge for me to keep playing any chance I get. The game’s physical weaknesses are unimportant, and the rules can and will be tightened, I’m sure. THoS is a first effort, and the designer’s enthusiasm and inexperience both show.
So, why is it not an instant classic? My first concern is a personal one. THoS, despite some claims to the contrary by both publisher and designer, really doesn’t model anything about Stalingrad. It no more teaches you about urban combat than Magic the Gathering teaches you how to cast a fireball. It is all well and good to make a game thematic and atmospheric; however, it goes against my grain to promote as insightful a game where a single sniper can hold off four German divisions, or one where Commissars rather than Generals win the battle for the Soviets. This is not history, it’s Hollywood, and our games should do better.
My second concern is the break test. Of course, experience may prove me completely wrong, but the nagging doubt remains that the link between good play and result is insufficiently direct for a system where the game is not just the main thing, it is the only thing.
Despite my reservations, THoS gets an enthusiastic thumbs up from me. The more new systems the better, so far as I’m concerned, and both Steven Cunliffe and CoA deserve to be congratulated on an innovative effort that is sure to find plenty of table time. Time will tell if it is a Hell of a Good Game. In the meantime, it is a Hell of a Good Time.
Don't know if I'll buy the game, but that's what I call an excellent review, 8 years old or not.
The fact that you haven't touched the game since is indicative, but I'll probably watch a vid review out of interest as you've piqued it.
I only bought this game recently and love It.
It's Hard on the german though.
|