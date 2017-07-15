|
I wrote this review 8 years ago. Still reflects my views exactly. I have played it once since then.
Putting the Block in Blockade
It was a hard life in Nelson’s Navy. Rum, buggery and the lash – and that was on the good days. On bad days you could be kidnapped by a hot pressgang to spend years at sea away from home and family, existing on weevil-infested biscuit and foul water, all the while at risk of disease, shipwreck, or hideous obliteration by a 32 pound cannonball. These stoic sea dogs would endure amputation without a whimper – truly men of oak. Yet even they hated blockade duty. It took a lot to make Admiral Cornwallis complain, but you can hear the whinge in the commander of the Channel Fleet’s letter to the a friend, “Their idea is that we are like sentinels standing by a door, who must intercept all who attempt to go into it…little considering that every one of the (weather) blasts which we endure lessens the security of the country.” Cornwallis was so sickened – mentally and physically - by months of blockade duty that he asked for and was granted some months ashore to recover. The dangers of battle did not daunt them, shipwreck and plague were disdained as occupational hazards, but unrelenting blockade wore down wooden ships and iron men alike.
GMT’s 1805, covering fleet operations in the year of Trafalgar , truly puts the players in the Admirals’ britches. And like the Admirals, they will come to loathe and detest the challenges and frustrations of blockade duty. They will also experience vacillating political directives, desperate stern chases, and the supreme drama of decisive battle. In 1805, blockade is the currency with which excitement is purchased. Whether the fun is worth the coin, however, is open to question.
1805 is one of a trio of naval-themed block games released by GMT in mid to late 2009. Here the blocks are virtually identical to the fleet markers found in many naval games, with the exception that each edge represents a different destination. Both sides will rarely have more than 15 blocks on board, so the oceans are pretty empty. This is just as well, as the blocks are a little bigger than the hexes. Low block density means this is not a problem. Speaking of the ocean…on the map it is a curious deep purple shade, surrounding featureless green land. Not to my taste. Ships of the line are represented by individual units which do not appear on the map – they are placed on the players’ fleet and port displays – and are rated for firepower and defence. There is plenty of room for debate about the ratings – while British 74s are 7-5 or 7-4, French are 5-3 and those of the Spanish are a miserable 2-2. So the designer has certainly bought into the superiority of the Royal Navy, with British Jack Tars rated 3 to 4 times as effective as their Spanish counterparts. I doubt many people would take issue with the principle, but the extent of the difference is startling. This has a significant impact on play, giving the Allies a crippling disadvantage whenever similarly-sized fleets engage.
Minor quibbles aside, 1805 is a classic GMT game, components-wise. Its game system is positively bursting with new and clever mechanics, based largely on an intricate chit-pull mechanic. 19 chits are drawn each (10 day) turn – wind direction chits for movement, bonus chits for more movement, weather chits for bad weather, and initiative chits which control turn length and the order of player moves. The interaction of these define the game. Lets have a look at how it works.
“Show the enemy that with impugnity they cannot come outside their ports.”
First and foremost, 1805 is a game about blockade. It starts with Allied (French and Spanish) fleets holed up in ports of Brest, Rochefort, Ferrol, Cadiz and Toulon. Ports have a patrol zone with three areas – inshore, loose blockade and off station – which give blockading fleets a (decreasing) opportunity to spot and bring to battle an enemy fleet which sorties. However, keeping a blockading fleet at sea during winter in the storm-tossed waters of the North Sea and the Atlantic is fraught with danger, and 1805 integrates this into the chit pull system in a simple and elegant way. There are four weather chits in the pot, the northern seas will be impacted most often, and the resulting weather will range from merely squally – making spotting harder – through gales, and storms to full fledged hurricanes, all of which to various degrees damage ships at sea, sink frigates and force blockaders off station. A run of bad weather can devastate the Royal Navy; it is perfectly possible for the Channel fleet to have half or more of its ships damaged in January alone.
As the British fleets tend to be overwhelmingly superior in firepower and defence factors, at least before the weather has its say, combat is usually a losing game for the Allies; evasion, not battle, is the key. However, escaping the Royal Navy’s death grip is easier said than done. First, the wind has to be set fair. Some key ports, such as Brest need the wind to be blowing from a specific direction. When the Nor’easter blows, the French can escape. However, if the Royal Navy is waiting on blockade the odds are high that they will spot and intercept the fleeing French, with probably unfortunate results. At start, Cornwallis faces the main French fleet in Brest with a stronger ships and better leadership, and powerful reinforcements from Plymouth and Portsmouth will join him soon. This is where weather is as much Napoleon’s ally as the hapless Spanish 74s. As well as battering British ships at sea when the weather is foul, gales and storms will blow blockaders off station, where there chances of spotting are low, and they cannot intercept. The Allies want a turn where bad weather is followed immediately by the right wind.
The spotting die roll when ships leave a blockaded port is a key moment for both players. For the French player, choosing the right moment is vital. If the French player sets sail from Brest in Winter, after foul weather has blown the enemy off station, he will slip past undetected on anything but a double 6. If the blockaders are inshore, during summer, when the weather has been set fair, then he will be spotted on all but snake eyes. Most of the time the roll needed for success is less extreme but no matter what, this is a heart-in-mouth moment for both players, as the payoff is high. Not only does an undetected fleet escape combat, it places two dummy blocks, which are desperately needed if the fleeing admiral is to confuse and mislead his opponent, and avoid being chased down in mid ocean. Because even if the Allies escape, unspotted and unharmed, if the British player has the initiative then they will probably move next, and catch up with the Allied fleet sooner or later. The uncertainty of the spotting roll means that the Allies want to put clear blue water between them and their foe, so they also prefer the breakout to happen just before they retake initiative and when there are more Allied than British bonus chits left in the pot. . Not only that, before sailing an Allied fleet must be provisioned – a 2 in 5 chance in the winter months – so as you can see, a number of stars must align before the French will put to sea.
Now, this perfect combination of circumstances does not occur very often, and so the Allies will be forced to set sail under less than ideal conditions eventually. Sometimes, this means that they will have to fight.
“Our ships are to deal destruction. No delicacy can be observed on this great occasion”
As befits an operational scale game, combat in 1805 is abstract. However, it does have some clever wrinkles, many of which I have not seen before at this scale. There is a fair amount of process involved, though battles are infrequent, and so the burden is not high. First, the fleets need to find each other – far from certain on the wide expanse of the oceans – at which point straining lookouts will count masts , providing estimates of the number of enemy ships which have to be faced. Next, Admirals’ pennants are flown, so that you know your enemy. Players now roll for the weather gauge, to determine the windward fleet. The seamanship rating of the contending admirals is a key modifier, and this is a vital roll – as it should, wind position gives significant advantage in battle. For example, the windward player can immediately refuse battle - to the great relief of the Allies on many an occasion. If the battle is to be fought, its length is now is determined by die roll, from 1 to 4 rounds. Again, this is a big and dramatic roll, especially in key encounters – the weaker fleet does not want to see a 4-round bloodbath.
At this point tactics come into play, driven by a two dimensional matrix system. Fleets will have a sail state, and a fighting instruction. Both fleets begin at “Easy Sail” and “Form Line of Battle,” but the admirals can attempt to change these in secret before each round. To do so, they must roll less than their command rating on a (modified) D6; for example, Nelson is “5,” and when facing the one-armed admiral, Villeneuve is “2.” Results on the matrix mainly provide an extra one or two DRs in combat. To put this in perspective, a 2 DR benefit for a 15 ship British fleet is roughly equivalent to the firepower of another 15 ships . So the players determine the outcome of battle as much as the CRT does. The combat matrix also provides opportunities for a fleet to withdraw, before and after combat rounds, usually with adverse consequences, but often this is better than seeing your entire fleet captured as prizes.
Combat resolution itself is admirably direct. Calculate your fleet’s firepower and find the appropriate CRT column, roll 2 dice plus any extras from the combat matrix, add a single DRM (+1 for every 20 Firepower points in excess of 100) , and read off the resulting damage done to your hapless opponent (who of course fires back simultaneously.) Damage is absorbed by damaging a ship (flipping it,) then wrecking it (denoted by a marker.) Each step reduces the amount of damage to be applied by an amount equal to the ship’s defensive rating. For example, suppose a 15 ship British fleet fires on the 75-100 firepower table with 2 additional dice for being the windward fleet in a Pell Mell battle, rolling 14. This would cause 34 damage points. A typical 15 ship French fleet at full strength would have around 50 defensive factors, with say 10 74s at 3 DFs each. So a single round of combat could see 2/3 of the fleet damaged, or 1/3 wrecked.
The carnage does not end there. Indifferent chance has one more role to play – the after-battle fate roll. Ships cannot be sunk in battle – they are made of wood, after all – but after the battle they can founder, or be taken as prizes. The severity is determined by the result of the battle. For example, if a fleet withdraws without being defeated, roughly one third of its wrecked and damaged ships will suffer – and it can be much, much worse. In one game the French Rochefort squadron of five ships successfully raided Bantry Bay, gaining 12 Victory Points. A few days later they were caught at sea by a larger British fleet who extracted vengeance in full – after pounding the French to matchsticks for two rounds, 2 ships were captured, and 3 sunk, giving the British player…12 points!
There is one clear moral to this story – the Allies should only fight when the numbers are overwhelmingly in their favour.
“The French will not venture the attempt at landing in England. Ireland is their object, and Egypt.”
Sailing and fighting is all well and good, but it is not an end in itself – there is always a strategic context. This is an aspect which 1805 hits out the park.
Napoleon wrote that if he had mastery of the Channel for 6 hours, England would cease to exist. 1805 is considerably more realistic, though perhaps still optimistic. If the Allies are masters of the Channel for 2 turns, (and roll high enough) then they win an automatic victory. My playing experience suggests that it’s not going to happen, at least not very often, as the Royal Navy will station too many powerful ships in the vicinity, able to intervene, but the threat of invasion will keep the British player honest. Luckily, the allies can also win by wreaking havoc on British commercial and political interests scattered round the globe.
To represent this, there are a number of strategic locations on the map – Bantry Bay, Naples, Alexandria, the West Indies etc. Both sides have Victory Point chits, which are randomly drawn at the start of the game, and placed face down on the VP locations. Each side knows his own, but not his opponent’s. Whether or not a side gains these markers depends on the Allies success or failure in invading or raiding the location. If invaded, the Allies score both side’s VP markers, If raided, they score only their own, but the British VP marker is lost. If the location is neither raided or invaded, the British player scores his own marker. The possible VPs are not symmetric; those of the Allies total 35 (3,4,5,6,7,10,) those of the British 22 (0,1,2,3,6,10.) This approach brings two huge pluses; every game is different, and neither side has much of a clue whether they are winning or losing for much of the game. And as the results of raids are hidden from the British, and the Allies can even fake a raid with Fog of War blocks, there is plenty of groping in the dark.
On top of VPs from raids, the Allies also have a randomly-drawn “Emperor’s Directive” chit, which adds 6 VPs for one location, and can be changed by Random Event. Four times per game the British player must dance to the tune of an Admiralty Event – such as sending an expedition to Jamaica – which if unfulfilled will usually gift the Allies 3 or 5 VPs.
The result of all this is that an Allied player who successfully raids two of his top objectives and meets one Emperor’s Directive will typically have scored 22 or 23 points; he will have prevented the British from scoring on average 8 points, leaving 14. However, the remaining Pitt VPs could be as high as 21, there is no margin for error, especially as ships sunk cost at least 2 points, and prizes garner 3 points. As a result, many games will find the French player facing a late game dilemma as the final winter approaches; go for one last raid to make victory secure, in the face of the worsening weather and a fully armed and alerted Royal Navy; or hunker down and hope for the best, placing one’s fate in the hands of the weather gods? This is excellent stuff. It certainly appears to work in a game sense. In roughly a dozen games which I have either played in or heard of, there have been no blow outs whatever. All have been close – some on a knife’s edge. If you are after a tense, competitive effort, 1805 delivers.
“Time is everything; five minutes can make the difference between victory and defeat.”
As ever, the proof of the pudding is in the playing. As described above, the random victory conditions and ever-changing objectives make the game different every play. The following after action report presents one possible history.
Pregame, the Napoleon and Pitt objectives fell as follows:
Allies British
Bantry Bay 5 -
West Indies 10 0
North Sea Raids - 10
Naples 7 3
Malta 4 2
Alexandria 3 6
Spanish Gold 6 1
The Emperor’s first directive was West Indies. During January, two severity 8 storms batter the Western Approaches, damaging 6 ships of the Channel Fleet, and driving it off station. But unfavourable winds keep Guantaume and the Brest fleet bottled up in port. Further south, Missiessy and the Rochefort squadron slip out into the Atlantic, evading detection. Fog of War blocks head north and south, and the British, concerned about the damage to their fleets, the invasion threat and the political importance of the North Sea, decline to pursue. There is a brief outbreak of fever in the West Indies, but this lasts less than a fortnight. Villeneuve sorties from Toulon, but is spotted by an English frigate, patrolling close ashore. Fearing the wrath of an alerted Nelson, he sails back to port, awaiting a better opportunity for escape. This does not come for some time.
Missiessy reaches the West Indies at the end of February, and raids Antigua, without success. Fog of War blocks raid Barbados and Trinidad, forcing the British West Indies fleet to chase shadows. Elsewhere, lack of provisions, unfavourable winds, poor odds and general timidity keep the Allied fleets in port. Storms continue to pound the Royal Navy, and the dockyards of Plymouth and Portsmouth are kept busy effecting repairs. The Admiralty Event HMS Diamond Rock is drawn, but the British player fears the diversion of so many ships away from the Channel area, and declines to fulfill it. So Diamond Rock falls to the French, and with it, much British naval prestige (3 VPs.)
Missiessy remains in the West Indies during March, and continues to plague British commerce near Antigua, this time with success. (10 VPs.) He sails on to Barbados to comply with his emperor’s wishes, but just before he can raid, the despot’s whim changes, and Alexandria is the new goal. Missiessy therefore sails for Europe.
The very next turn, Napoleon changes his mind yet again. The new directive – the West Indies once more! Across the Atlantic, a small squadron under Calder sails from Portsmouth to take over command of the Ferrol blockaders. On the last turn of the month, Nelson is unable to maintain station off Toulon in a rare Mediterranean gale, and Villeneuve takes his chance to escape west towards the Atlantic. Fog of War blocks sail south for Malta and East for Alexandria. Nelson, knowing the importance of Egypt to his political masters, follows in that direction.
April begins with the relief of Admiral Cornwallis, who, worn out by arduous duty and care, seeks and is granted shore leave. On the first Mediterranean wind Nelson catches the Fog of War block heading for Alexandria, as Villeneuve passes Gibraltar. The players trade bonus chits – Nelson discovers that he has chased a rumour, and Villeneuve, happy to chance battle with the outnumbered Orde, slips into Cadiz to join Gravina, where they combine forces and set sail once more for the West Indies. Though his search is successful, Orde is unable to follow, as his orders require him to maintain the blockade; wily Admiral Gravina has left three useless Spanish 74s in Cadiz. . On seeing the “Protect Caribbean Interests” Admiralty event, the British player decides to kill two birds with one stone and sends Nelson west in pursuit of Villeneuve.
The focus of attention in May is the Atlantic track. Villeneuve exits on the last turn of May, and raids Barbados. Despite a fleet firepower now just under 100, he rolls a miserable double 1, and the raid fails.
June is a comedy of errors. First, the Emperor changes his mind yet again; Bantry Bay is the imperial objective – for now. As Villeneuve no longer has a reason to stay in the Caribbean, he heads back to Europe, empty-handed. Meanwhile, Nelson exits the Atlantic track just as Villeneuve enters it; however, he has to stop in the Antigua patrol zone to fulfill his orders, and so misses his first chance of immortality. Not by much, and not for long. Elsewhere, Allemand replaces Missiessy in charge of the Rochefort squadron – a great blow to Allied hopes. In the dying days of the month, Nelson uses a bonus chit to reach the Atlantic Track, heading for Cadiz, where another Spanish Fleet is under construction; he claims to believe that this is where Villeneuve is heading, but as ever, Nelson’s instincts - not to mention 11 unguarded British VPs - lie in the Med. Already the year is half over, and not a whiff of gunfire has disturbed the oceans. As it stands, the Allies have 13 VPs to the British 22. Insidious despair infects the Allied leaders…
July sees the first real action. The Emperor suddenly realises that time is not on his side, and decides to stake everything on a cross-channel invasion while Nelson is stuck in the middle of the Atlantic – it’s time to plant the tricolour on the Tower of London! As Villeneuve heads into Ferrol to bolster his fleet in preparation for the inevitable channel battle to come, he is spotted by Calder’s 15 ship squadron. Although outnumbered 4 to 3, the Royal Navy has a 20% firepower advantage, and loud cheers can be heard as they secure the weather gauge. The cheers turn to sighs, however, when a single round battle is rolled. With both fleets at full sail, forming lines of battle, the Allies choose to roll 3 dice, while Calder, belying his subsequent reputation for timidity, rolls two, hoping to gain VPs by capturing prizes. Fortune favours the brave, the Allies roll low, and the RN roll high. At the cost of 3 ships damaged, the RN turn their full attention on the courageous and honourable Spanish fleet. San Rafael. Firma and Espana are wrecked, and five other ships damaged (three of them Spanish.) Fate forsook brave Spain in this battle– in the aftermath of the struggle, San Rafael and Firma struck, and were taken as British prizes. As the battle was drawn, Villeneuve limps into port, and Calder resumes his blockade.
By comparison, August and September were uneventful. With 50 Allied warships within reach of the channel, the Admiralty directed Nelson north, to join Cornwallis and the Channel fleet. At Ferrol, lack of provisions and fair weather conspire to keep the dilatory Villeneuve firmly at anchor, to the mounting frustration of the Emperor. At the end of August, his patience snaps! The invasion is cancelled, and the troops of the Grand Armee begin their march east, toward Austerlitz, and eternal glory. Before leaving Paris the Emperor dictates a peremptory order for the Combined Fleet - Wrest Naples from the clutches of Perfidious Albion! In response, Villeneuve sails south to Cadiz, skillfully avoiding detection, to take advantage of the port facilities there. Now disaster struck the Allies. Although the Mediterranean lay open, almost defenseless, three consecutive turns passed without a provisions chit, and on the last wind of September Nelson arrived off Cadiz, taking command of the Mediterranean fleet, now numbering 27 battleships – a formidable force!
There is little new to say about the events of that famous October. Knowing that the only hope of victory lay in seizing Naples, the Allies set sail from Cadiz, hoping against hope to escape undetected. Their prayers went unheeded. Nelson, with a 185 to 130 firepower advantage, spotted the combined fleet off Cape Trafalgar, brought them to battle, and gained the wind. The gods granted a four round battle, and British gunfire did the rest. The after battle roll brought yet more carnage for the Allies, and behind by 40 points, with their hopes in tatters, the Allies conceded.
Now, if you’ve paid even the slightest attention to this AAR, you’ll know it did not really happen. Instead, I have storyboarded the actual campaign in game terms, and did it with remarkable ease. 1805’s designer Phil Fry is a fan of the period, who set out to create an operational game set during the age of sail, and as the storyboard shows, he has more than succeeded. The vagaries of the chit-pulls, the random events and the variable VP placement mean that in all likelihood the historical sequence of events will not happen. But they could occur, and if they did, then the game system encourages players to make historical choices, which if chosen, are very likely to lead to historical outcomes. I ask little more of a wargame than this.
“A peerage, or Westminster Abbey?”
1805 undoubtedly does a lot of things very well indeed; attractive components, well-written rules, tense, balanced contests, replayability and a well-realised historical model. You don’t find this every day. So, is this game destined for a peerage? Sadly, I don’t believe so. Three faults plague the design. Two of them are minor to be sure. The rules lack an index, and so play grinds to a halt on the (admittedly infrequent) occasions when a question arises in play. And the French player has a disproportionate share of the fun – he makes the running, he has the choices, and he calls the shots. The larger, powerful Royal Navy spends much of the game reacting, either to the Allies, the weather or the Admiralty.
Now, if these were the only flaws, 1805 would be sitting in the House of Lords tomorrow. However, there is a further, much more serious issue. For much of the game, nothing happens. As the AAR shows, in the historical campaign the Allies made only three sorties – one every four months – or one every 12 game turns. In history there were three battles, and one of those was a skirmish which took place in December, when the outcome was not in doubt. That’s one proper battle every 18 game turns. So if you model this campaign, and avoid generating an ahistoric, accelerated tempo to events, then the players are going to spend a lot of time sitting on their hands. This is absolutely the 1805 experience, and the design’s granularity exacerbates the problem.
Each turn you will draw as many as 19 action chits – probably 13 or 14 on average; with 3 turns per month, that’s 40 or so separate processes per game month, around 500 for the complete game. During many of these turns, no movement or combat can actually occur. For an Allied fleet to sortie, it needs a provisions chit, and during winter turns it is very possible not to see one. Nevertheless, you still draw action chits – one after another – until the end of the turn puts you out of your misery. Even what little action does take place during these turns can be tedious – damaging ships, counting masts, and for the British, shuttling damaged ships from blockade to dockyard and back. Because of all this process, the game takes a very long time to play. We wrapped up my first game after 4 hours and 7 turns – about an 18 hour pace to complete the game. After 4 more plays, I was down to a 9 hour clip. I’d estimate that we had two hours of fun, last time through. Now those hours of fun were very good fun indeed, but not enough to compensate for the seven hours of needless chit draw.
And much of it does indeed appear to be needless. For example, with three turns per month, and 13 movement chits per turn (counting bonus chits,) you have the potential for in excess of 450 distinct movement segments in a complete game. A single block can theoretically make more than a dozen moves in a month, many of which will be uninterrupted, in a straight line. You’d think there must be a way to deliver the same effect with much less effort. In fact there is – right there in the game! Once a ship hits the Atlantic track it moves one box per turn – a 90% reduction in process, for the same basic effect. Surely a similar approach could be applied to other sea lanes on the map?
A similar problem besets the game’s weather systems, enjoyable though they sometimes are. For much of the early game the British player’s only involvement is to apply weather damage, automatically return the damaged ships to port, and sail replacements out to the fleet. It’s dull, unnecessary, make-work which seems to have very little impact on the game – the British have plenty of serviceable cannon still afloat, after all. There are four weather chits per turn; you could probably get much the same effect from a table and a single die roll per turn.
Battles are the same; the semi-tactical elements are enjoyable, but do we really need four rounds per battle? Or the chance of withdrawal every round? Or to withdraw before battle starts, but after the ships have been set up on the battle display? Indeed, do we really need individual ship counters? Much the same effect could be provide by tracking the strength of the fleets, and routines such as mast counting and damage allocation would be easier by far.
Now, the more you play, the more you see the subtle effects of all the process. For example, it does not take many storms to wear down the Channel fleet to the point where the French in Brest have a firepower advantage. If both players are aware of this, and are keeping track of movements to and from the fleet, then the sequence of the various weather and movement draws is important – not dull. When you know what you’re doing, the bluff and counterbluff involved in the Fog of War blocks give many of the movement segments additional interest. It’s not all bad. But if it takes half a dozen plays of a 12 hour game to find the fun, how many players will make the journey?
So how does it all add up? Despite my reservations, I’ve had plenty of entertainment from 1805. The more I play, the more I enjoy it. It’s easy to play, and when it’s fun, it really is fun. Maybe it’s inevitable that a successful blockade game has periods of tedium. 1805 may be a glorious, tragic failure – a game which succeeds too well in reflecting its topic. I suspect that Phil Fry would not be too unhappy with such a verdict.
Ivor Bolakov
United Kingdom
An excellent review, sir.
“Show the enemy that with impugnity they cannot come outside their ports.”
I hope this error is intentional, but if not, it is still quite wonderful.
Randy C
United States
Chicago
Illinois
Donald K. Ross (Medal of Honor recipient)
One of my favorite games.
Great real time with vassal/skype. Vassal will count the ships in each fleet and even add up firepower value!
FTF also works great. I made a card deck to replace the wind chits. Much faster to draw the top card then to fiddle the chits up in a bag and draw.
Also, we use scrabble trays for the French destination markers. Got sick of constantly "flipping the chits" to set and recheck destinations.
Faster play equals more FPM [fun per minute].
Mike Hoyt
Durango
Colorado
Nice review, I concur with every point except that I'm not sure about changing any of the mechanisms
The game is an excellent depiction of a very interesting strategic situation. The process heavy sequence of play does make it long, and I suspect you are right that it can only be fully appreciated after several plays, which might be hard to come by given the time commitment.
Still, this is on my "never part with" list because given the time to engage with it, it offers an experience like no other game in my collection
David Hughes
Australia
Northbridge
NSW
An excellent review, sir.
“Show the enemy that with impugnity they cannot come outside their ports.”
I hope this error is intentional, but if not, it is still quite wonderful.
LOL! Sadly, Ivor, I am just a very poor speller.
David Hughes
Australia
Northbridge
NSW
Faster play equals more FPM [fun per minute].
How quickly do you get through games face to face and on vassal, Randy?
For example, it does not take many storms to wear down the Channel fleet to the point where the French in Brest have a firepower advantage. If both players are aware of this, and are keeping track of movements to and from the fleet, then the sequence of the various weather and movement draws is important – not dull.
Hm. This might happen if the British are at close blockade, both increasing their storm losses and allowing the Allies to count their masts, but I think the British should almost always use a loose blockade of Brest in the early part of the year - the individual superiority of British units combined with Cornwallis's repairs means it will take a while until the Brest blockade fleet could be inferior even with no replacements, and the Allies can't tell they're doing it [1], which means they'll almost certainly wait until the British are blown off station and wind and provisions permit, rather than sortie into them and risk disaster.
The British could put a frigate or sacrificial fourth-rate inshore to count masts, but early on the Allies have little manpower and the strength of their fleet can't vary much. I think it's pretty harmless to hollow out the Brest blockade in the early months - provided it's a loose blockade. The advantage is that a better reserve can be built up at Plymouth.
[1] Provided the British occasionally shuffle blocks across the Channel which could be significant reinforcements, single 64s, frigates sailing back and forth...
|