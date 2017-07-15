Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 3 1 Posts The Battle for Normandy» Forums » Reviews Subject: The test of time - a seven year old review of Battle for Normandy New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] David Hughes Scotty Dave) Australia

Northbridge

NSW I wrote this review 7 years ago. Even then, I knew it was highly generous - the review was written for a print magazine where the designer had no right of reply, and I felt that I should not therefore be over-critical. In any event, I sold the game very soon thereafter, knowing that I would never have the slightest interest in playing it again.



Too much of a good thing?

The cartoon character voiced by Bruce Willis in Over the Hedge comes up with the perfect tagline for a potato chip brand, when he exclaims that, “With Spuddies, enough is never enough!” When GMT announced The Battle for Normandy, a battalion-level, 5 map, 2500 counter monster on D Day and beyond, I must confess I immediately thought of Spuddies – and not just because I have a weakness for chips. After all, there is no shortage of very large games on this topic; Atlantic Wall, The Longest Day and Overlord / The Killing Ground – all well regarded – already compete for the monster gamer’s attention, and play time. To varying degrees, these can all be described as playable monsters, or if you are feeling less well-disposed, as big but dumb games. By and large they achieve playability by providing a pretty simple focus on ground combat, with high levels of abstraction in most other aspects of the conflict.



A quick glance through the BfN rules suggests that it is aiming squarely for the same space. This is an impression which grows as you punch and sort the units prior to play. Well over 2000(!) of the counters are combat units, and in the main they are infantry, artillery or armour. Combined with a system featuring trace supply, support points, air points and a straightforward IGO/UGO, move-fight-exploit sequence of play, it seems unlikely that there will be much new to see here.



So the question which springs to mind is, do we really need a new monster on this topic? Especially if it is another combat-focused, big but dumb game, where the outcome is determined by how well an omnipotent and all-seeing supreme commander micro-manages his combat battalions? No matter how well executed the rules, and expertly realised the components, is investing hundreds of hours in such a mighty endeavour too much of a good thing?



This is where I started on my BfN review – unenthusiastic at best, reluctant to begin, wishing I was somewhere else, but aware that the job had to be done. In an unheroic way, a bit like a typical GI or squaddie on the night of June 5th– without the danger, the terror and the seasickness, I’m relieved to note. Where I ended up is the subject of the rest of this article.



First, faltering steps

Things became a little brighter when I opened the box. As you can see from Olivier’s typically beautiful photography, BfN is a very handsome game indeed. The counters in particular showcase GMT’s decades of experience; clear, unambiguous, uncluttered, familiar, and to my eyes at least, functional and attractive. You can judge the map for yourselves, too; to me, it looks like a colourised version of The Longest Day, and I like it. I also like the full-colour play aids, especially the laminated mini-maps for air allocation planning. On the components front, when GMT are good, they are very, very good, and they are in top form here.



The first counter sheet I examined seemed to signpost the direction of the design, containing row upon row of US infantry battalions, identical but for the units’ ID and a colour coded affiliation for the cookie-cutter division to which they belong. I will say this again, for it bears repeating. Here we have multiple US infantry divisions, comprised of 15 separate sub-units, which are apparently identical in not just in structure, manpower, and equipment, but also in training, experience, command and esprit de corps. The game gives you the Big Red One, and all its attendant formations, but no reason to choose it for a mission before you’d use the 9th, 35th, 90th or indeed any other infantry division. It’s a similar story for US Armor, and for the British and Commonwealth forces – battalions are identical, the only differences between divisions come from differences in structure.



It’s as if designer Dan Holte is wiping the slate clean for the Allies on June 6th, and letting the game’s narrative write the unit histories. At the very least, it greatly simplifies the decisions which have to be made in play; if a division is fresh, commit it. If it’s not, relieve it and rebuild it if you can. There is thankfully no reason to search a stack for a high quality battalion to lead an attack, as each is as good as the rest. From the perspective of history, however, it seems a curious decision, as there were indeed great differences in quality between Allied formations, so much so that the disproportionate burden falling on the reliable units became a concern at the highest command levels. Not only that, but performance did not always match expectations, as some experienced formations, on whom great hopes rested, seemed to decide that they had done their bit already. In the context of a system with no explicit mechanism for unit quality or morale, the designer may have decided that this was more trouble than it was worth to research and incorporate. When I was pushing the counters around, I was grateful for this, but on reflection, it was a significant part of the campaign, and it weakens the game’s model to exclude it, I think.



This is especially so when you consider how the German units have been handled. Things are not uniform here; individual unit capabilities are much less homogenous. As you might expect, the static units are weak and slow, the Panzer divisions are big, tough and fast, and the SS divisions are bigger, tougher and faster. Speaking of the SS, at least there are no white on black super heroes standing out from the crowd here. However, the SS do come in a separate, darker grey colour, for which there is no design reason. No doubt enthusiasts will make the argument that the SS, like the Luftwaffe, was a separate branch of service, and so is differentiated for historical reasons. For me, this is scant excuse for laying oneself open to the charge of glorifying the SS, especially in a game which makes so many other compromises with history for the sake of playability, but experience suggests that this, like history, is an argument without end. Designer Holte states, with just a little bit of hyperbole, that “wildly varying German division quality is already reflected in counter strengths.” He does not say why he adopted a different approach with them alone, however.



Questions of design philosophy aside, in every respect except the scope of the undertaking, the BfN components are begging to be played.



Warm, fuzzy, familiar feelings

The rules reinforce the impression given by the other components; they are well written, clear, and easy to assimilate. In addition to their use of well tried and tested mechanics, a lot of effort has clearly been devoted to eliminating exceptions. Scarcely a word is wasted. My sense of the rules is of a lean, rangy set, like those Confederate prisoners photographed after Gettysburg – there’s barely an ounce of spare flesh.



Combat units are rated for attack strength, defence strength and movement allowance. Each has a stacking value, as a result of which stacks will tend to be two or three counters high at most. Most battalions have three steps, flipping on the first loss, replaced by generic companies on the second. Losses can and will be made good, and indeed the replacement system is one of the most elaborate of BfN’s mechanics. In addition to replacement points received by a die roll every turn, each side gains an RP for every 5 steps lost. Some German divisions are also provided with a reservoir of RPs at the start of the game, for their specific use. And finally, there is a neat optional rule by which Allied units rebuilt to full strength receive a combat penalty until they lose their first step – green plus blood equals competence is BfN’s equation, it seems. Rebuilt German units do not suffer this penalty, as the designer believes that their replacement system was superior, and led to greater experience and unit cohesion. Each RP rebuilds a step, and units do not need to be withdrawn to receive replacements – you can funnel them straight to frontline units in enemy zones of control. In a nice touch, Commonwealth RPs drop off substantially as the campaign progresses, and so the burden of the Allied attack will gradually drift to the more numerous, more resilient US forces; it’s not enough to cause our wannabe Montgomeries to preserve their infantry and lead with unsupported armour as in the Goodwood offensive, but it is a good example of BfN’s basic design elegance.



Speaking of ZoCs, they are easy as pie. Entry is free, it costs 2 MPs to leave, and you can’t move from ZoC to ZoC directly. There is no penalty to leave a ZoC at night, and none during daylight hours if you leave a friendly unit behind in the exited hex. Cities and unbridged rivers as so often represent a trap for young punters, as ZoCs do not extend there, so an unwary deployment can leave an unexpected hole in your line.



Supply is no more complex. Units trace 6 hexes to divisions, divisions trace 20 movement points to corps, and corps trace an unlimited distance to supply sources in cities, on the map edge, or at a beachhead. Out of supply units are weaker in attack, slower, and are cut off from replacements and combat support, but that’s all – they do not starve. However, for the Allies, the lack of combat support will hurt, sooner rather than later, as they need it to initiate multi-hex attacks, and to access their all important air, naval and artillery fire. On reading the rules I was suspicious of the absence of similar constraints for the Germans, but in play, I did not miss them – by and large, the German defends where he stands. Combat supply (CSP) is limited at start, and hard to replenish; over the course of the campaign it very effectively limits the number of full-scale offensives the Allies can run. With both Mulberries operational, the Allies can expect to receive a little under 30 CSPs per day, given average weather. This would allow them to carry out at most 10 multi-hex attacks, over three game turns, along a front of perhaps 150 hexes before Cherbourg falls – with no allowance for emergency defensive support. As you can imagine, the at-start stockpile of 150 CSPs does not last long. Although this is not a new mechanism by any means, the way it is executed here is elegant and effective – excellent design work in my book.



Movement is movement, with virtually no wrinkles to speak of, and little in the way of unit differentiation, though non-mechanised artillery cannot fire on a turn in which they move, and mechanized units have a post-combat exploitation phase during which they can move half their movement allowance. Highways and Roads speed movement, but do not extend into or through cites, which is a fine idea, simply implemented – we should see this more often. Things move more slowly in foul weather, as you would expect, and at night, though the night penalty applies to the Allies alone. Once again, the Germans do things better, this time apparently because of their greater familiarity with the terrain, and their general defensive posture, which the designer tells us allowed them to move with greater confidence in the darkness.



Things become a little more complex when we reach combat, but really, not by much. Move up adjacent, add in artillery and naval support, compare strength, find a ratio, roll a D10, modify for terrain and ground support, and apply the results. Indeed, just like a thousand another games, which, in a game with 2,000 combat units, has the not-inconsiderable advantage of familiarity. The designer does let a little needless chrome slip in here; for example, recon units in covering terrain receive an extra bonus DRM. Why bother? Not only are there very few recon units in the game, some player confusion has arisen because the rules do not even fully define what a recon unit is. The moral of this tale is very clear, I think: BfN is at its best when it keeps things simple, which it does the vast majority of the time. The CRT features a mix of attacker and defender losses and retreats, and there is no loss-free column for ether side – even at overwhelming odds you need to pony up and risk it; there are few walks in the park here.



I do like the way air support is handled in BfN. Each night, the Allies allocate air points to each map, while the Germans allocate anti aircraft points in the same way. Air points can be used for interdiction, ground support and armed recon, which is basically an unassisted surgical strike, and the effect of interdiction is to reduce German movement allowances on the interdicted map by sometimes quite substantial amounts – 4 out of 6 MPs on the maximum scale. Simple, elegant and reflective of real events at a scale appropriate to the game’s focus.



Overall, much to my surprise, I was able to dive into the game after a pre-set up skim of the rules, and a reasonably careful post-set up read. As I said above, the rules are very tight, and pretty much everything said is important, so you do need to concentrate when reading. Combat supply and mandatory attacks seem to be proving the most troublesome areas. In play however, few questions arose, and things went very smoothly. For a game of this size, that’s quite an achievement.



To the Far Shore

You would expect a detailed treatment of D Day in a game of this scope, and you won’t be disappointed. In fact, you might even be overwhelmed. Not content with the battalion scale of the rest of the game, the actual landings are handled, in the main, at company level, in what is in effect a separate game system. It does at least share some mechanisms with the rest of the game, especially in movement and artillery combat. I won’t describe this in any depth, as a very thorough example of play covering the invasion at Sword beach is available on line.



To give you an idea of the work involved, just to land the three Allied Airborne divisions takes over 100 die rolls; you will be rolling dice and scattering hapless companies of paratroopers for over an hour, and that’s just to get them on the ground. Suffice it to say, D Day takes a long time to fight, and although the sequence is reasonably interactive, to a large extent things unfold before your eyes. Once the Germans have placed and manned their strongpoints, and once the Allies have loaded their virtual landing craft and assigned them to waves, the players’ main inputs are to roll the dice, shuffle units forward a hex at a time and remove losses. At maybe 6 hours of dice rolling alone, not to mention movement, casualty removal, tracking of losses, and rebuilding formations, June 6th can really feel like the Longest Day.



Despite it all, though, there are enough swings of fortune to keep the players engaged for the whole extended process, there are some player decisions to be made, and it is genuinely fascinating to watch an alternate history of the war’s most famous day play out on your own table. It is not by any stretch of the imagination the game’s most entertaining set of processes, though.



Beyond the Beachhead

Thankfully, to a large extent the real game starts when the landings end. The designer has provided a nice selection of scenarios of various sizes to provide variety, and all but one of these do not require the landing phase. All the usual suspects are present – Omaha, Cobra, Cherbourg, Epsom, Goodwood – which range from a single map, 14-turn game, to a 5 map, 66-turn monster. The Epsom scenario is probably the best introduction to the system, as both sides have a chance to attack with powerful forces, the action takes place over a manageable 6 game days (18 turns) on a single map, you are in the main out of the bocage and so play is (relatively) fluid, and the scenario involves less than 200 units in total.



Of course, real men play the campaign game, and in BfN the campaign has been well thought out. All start on D Day of course, but players can choose varying end dates – from the (relatively) manageable 12 turns of a June 9th finish, to an unimaginably lengthy 198 turn game ending on August 11th. And for true gluttons, the designer promises some C3i scenarios extending the campaign to the period of breakout. Victory conditions for each end date are given in terms of objectives the Allies need to reach by then. The first end date is June 9th, and this puts a reasonably manageable game within the grasp of many players, especially if you use the designer’s 3 map variant, available online. In this case you will need a space roughly 6 feet by 4 feet, and 20 to 25 hours play time, excluding set up. This lets you experience the whole system, and by the end you will have a very good idea of what works and what doesn’t. The only real downside of this scenario is the end-of-the-world syndrome, as the Allies can burn up all their supplies, in major attacks and intense naval support, while the Germans can expend their whole army as speed bumps, restricting the Allies in the main to a hex per turn advance outside the bocage (roughly 2 miles per day.) This accelerated tempo of events adds to the fun of the experience, but in all likelihood any strategic lessons learned do not hold up into longer campaigns.



My first attempt at the June 9th scenario fully demonstrates this. The landings exceeded Eisenhower’s wildest dreams. By nightfall on D Day, the Allies had advanced at least a couple of miles inland from all 5 beaches, and in the Commonwealth sector had made it half way to Caen. Even better, a reformed if wayward battalion of the 101st Airborne had grabbed the Eastern half of Carentan, and two and a half battalions of the 6th Airborne eventually managed to reach the North East suburbs of Caen. Combined with occupation of Cruelly and St Mere Eglise, the Allies at one point on June 7th had 14 VPs – 9 more than needed to win the scenario, and enough for a sudden death victory as late as June 15th! This immediately threw the burden of attack onto the Germans, but more to the point, it stretched the thin line of defenders past breaking point. Even though the Germans recaptured Carentan, the diversion of the Panzer divisions to the fight in Caen meant that 352nd Division had to hold the line almost unaided at both Omaha and Gold. This appeared for much of the game to be too much for a single division, so the British 50th division seemed likely to break through more easily than they might have if facing tougher opposition – for most of the game Bayeux appeared likely to fall in the next Allied turn. In fact, 12 SS division arrived in the nick of time to stiffen the German defenses, and so Bayeux held out until game end. As it happened, the British paratroopers stubbornly retained possession of one hex of Caen, despite wave after wave of attacks by 21st Pz, Lehr and Panzer Lehr, to win the game. An object lesson on the strength of a city hex surrounded on 5 sides by major river and bridge hexes! In later plays, the at-start elements of 21st Pz division have managed to avoid the lure the beaches and have stuck to their garrison duties at Caen; as a result, things have been much tougher for the Allies.



So far as the system goes, I think that to a large extent it derives its flavour from the absence of any overrun mechanism. As a result, it’s extremely attritional, especially in the bocage. Indeed – though I have not tested this – it is hard to see how the US can maintain a historical rate of progress through the bocage to Cherbourg. 25 hexes in 20 game days is a huge ask – I’d be driving up one of the coasts if I was in command! Outside the bocage, the availability and allocation of Allied naval and air support determines the tempo of operations; mechanized formations help to an extent, but those of the Germans are fire fighting in the main, and by the time those of the Allies arrive in any numbers the fighting tends to have ground to a halt in the bocage or around Caen. On the vast majority of the map, the combination of the supply rules and the movement costs keep things road bound to a large extent, a fact for which the hard-pressed Germans will often be very grateful. By and large, BfN’s system seems to do a good job with a minimum of overhead, and I like it. However, there is almost no player interaction during a turn. Except for allocation of defensive support in combat, the non-phasing player sits on his hands for as much as an hour at a time. Of course, team play will cut this significantly, and players doing nothing can amuse themselves with games of Frontline: D Day during the opponents turn.



Ergonomics

Scale changes everything, and big games are different by more than mere degree. Most games, you read the rules, unfold the map, set up and play. Big games, you need to organise, and this is an area which lets BfN down. Badly. This was brought home to me with a crash during set up, when I placed three units consecutively, one in A3342, the next in C2426, and the third back in A2019. On maps stretching five feet from East to West, that’s a round trip of 8 or 9 feet – and that’s for just three counters out of the 2,000 plus that you eventually have to place on the maps. Set up is a nightmare, but the logistical problems raise their ugly head well before that.



Things begin to go wrong as soon as you start punching the counters. As there is no fixed corps structure in BfN, the highest distinct organisational unit is the division, so that is the obvious way to sort the units. Except…not all the units of a division are adjacent on the counter sheets. For example, US infantry battalions are on one sheet, divisional artillery batteries are on a second, HQs on a third and I think recon units on a fourth. Even as you punch them, you are in for a lot of shuffling from counter sheets to storage system and back, and the opportunity to miss sort units is high. It would surely have been just as easy to lay out the counters by division.



Even then, sorting by organisation doesn’t really help you set up, as the German divisions are scattered all over the map, and for both sides, some components of higher formations arrive at different times. Of course, for a multi-scenario game there is often no one perfect way to sort the units; you can either sort by turn of arrival in the campaign, or sort by organisation. However, I think it is reasonable for players to expect that units are at least laid out on the counter sheets in a logical manner, and those of BfN are not.



There are other logistical issues with set up. The main one is that, except for German static artillery, there is no indication on the counters themselves as to where they set up. This means you have to refer to set up lists – page upon page of them – giving the at-start hex or entry location for specific, individual named units. Of course, the unit ID is the smallest and faintest print on the counters. To make matters worse, the set up lists for each division are given in unit order, rather than from say west to east on the maps, so you will spend hours – literally – pouring over the list, the maps and the units searching for the right hex. Even worse, the unit identifications in the set up lists are often not the same as those on the counters. And this is without mention of the set up and counter errata, and the occasional miss sorted counter. You’d think there might be a better way, and indeed there is. How about some indication on the map? SPI and Avalon Hill managed to provide this three decades ago. Or better-structured set up lists? GDW’s set up lists would give the unit ID AND the unit’s values to minimize the squint factor. Or even set up sheets? These would admittedly increase the footprint of an already-enormous game, but something is needed.



The result of all this is that it took me around 20 hours to punch, sort and set up the BfN campaign first time around, and pretty joyless hours they were, too – made all the harder to bear as many of the battalions (and all of the companies) are identical; there is no game purpose to all this poring over lists, searching for the exact units. Dan Holte has taken the view that the practical benefit of set up indicators on counters and hexes is not justified by the aesthetic impact it would have, and that set up sheets were too expensive to include. He is of course fully entitled to this view, but by the time I was half way through the drudgery of the set up, I wished he’d chosen function over form in this case.



BfN presents physical challenges in play too. The offset maps need a playing space of over 6 feet by 6 feet, with room to walk around at all sides. Even with all-aspect access to the map, the player commanding the Commonwealth forces will often be nearly 3 feet away from the landing beaches at their closest point. The resulting hunches and stretches will tax the most flexible back muscles.



I have one last ergonomic gripe. Have a look at the battle pictures. The German units stand out, don’t they? I find the black stripe very appealing, and functional too. Now have a look at the unit symbols. You may not notice immediately, but the colour of the symbol indicates the division the unit belongs to. On the other hand, if formation was indicated by the colour of the large stripe, that would really stand out too, and would be a major boon during play, especially for the German player whose first priority after the landings is regrouping his scattered divisions – a task which would be made much easier if he could see at a glance where all the division’s units actually are. This is another graphical device of ancient pedigree – from SPI once more, in Eric Goldberg’s Kursk.



If you conclude from this that BfN is hard work to play, I’ve properly conveyed my experience. Now, the designer might reasonably respond that it is a big game, and that brings a minimum level of overhead, and he’d be right. The frustrating thing about BfN is that it’s often unnecessarily hard work, especially given the ruthless pruning the rules have clearly undergone. If some of the lessons of monster-game history had only been applied, things could be much easier for the poor players.



War, good God y’all, what is it good for?

I mentioned earlier the advantages of using familiar, simple mechanics in big games. Of course, there are disadvantages too. The most obvious of these is that the things abstracted – limited intelligence and the concomitant importance of reconnaissance and deception, command control, planning, logistics, flexibility, doctrine, leadership, political pressure – are often the things on which the real campaign turned. Allowing the players to maneuver and fight their formations without any real constraints destroys at one blow any pretense at modeling the history.



It’s hard to avoid tripping over this in BfN. For example, on June 6th much of the German activity involves the inexorable concentration of scattered divisions at the point of greatest danger. There’s no confusion, no chaos, no delay; units march their full daily movement allowance unhindered, as if guided by a telepathic hive mind. The Allies are only slightly slower to react; despite the unfamiliar terrain, the shock of combat, the darkness and the effects of being dropped sometimes miles from their objectives, airborne companies instantly know where their battalion buddies are, and set out to join them by the fastest, safest route. Not only is this insanely implausible, it seems contrary to the flavour of most of the eye witness testimony I have read.



Command flexibility is another aspect which grates. US tank battalions provide a good example. The US army knew before the campaign that they had problems with (non-artillery) corps level units, which were in the main judged to be ineffective because they did not have the chance to learn how to cooperate with the divisions’ infantry battalions. No such problem bedevils planners in BfN, where a corps unit can conceivably fight with three different divisions each day, without suffering any loss of efficiency. Indeed, things seem just too easy all around; units can call in air or naval support just when they need it, artillery is pretty well always there if circumstances demand it, and units can easily change direction three times per day, with no adverse effects, even if fully engaged. When Patton altered 3rd Army’s axis of advance by 90 degrees in 48 hours during the Battle of the Bulge, it was rightly praised as a mighty feat of command, demonstrating Patton’s “grip” and drive and his staffs’ expertise in equal measure. In BfN – as in most combat-heavy, everything-else-light game systems – anyone can do it.



The game’s handling of bocage is another good example of the game’s weaknesses – and of its strengths. The players will spend a great deal of time fighting in bocage, for perhaps as long as 100 turns, so you’d expect BfN to take account of the special characteristics of combat in this type of terrain. Indeed, units defending in a Bocage hex receive a –3 DRM and attacking units may only advance after combat if all defending steps were eliminated by the CRT result. Now this is assuredly a welcome relief for the beleaguered German player after being slaughtered in the attacker-friendly farmlands south of the beaches. It leads to a slog through the hedgerows for both sides, where it is even more difficult for the Germans to attack to regain lost ground than it is for the Americans to make progress in the first place. However, the well-documented German proclivity for instant counter-attack is beautifully represented here; whenever they are forced to retreat, the hex will remain empty, and if they so choose, they can re-enter it in their turn. Although the Allies have the same capability in theory, in practice they are attacking almost all of the time, so the capability is never needed.



But, clever though it undoubtedly is, does this mechanism really reflect how things were? As I understand things, the great story of the bocage fighting was how the initially inexperienced and out matched US divisions learned how to fight and win there against a skilled and determined enemy. Doctrine, tactics, weapon systems, leadership and combined arms methods were all gradually re-shaped, even while fighting was still raging. None of this is to be seen in BfN. Instead, the players’ face an extended war of attrition, where firepower alone determines the outcome, and with the exception of a +1 DRM for Rhinos in some cases, the last hex of bocage is every bit as hard to capture as was the first.



So, what is the point of a 400 hour game which simulates combat operations only in a pretty superficial way, which abstracts out almost everything else significant about the campaign, and which does not even have much of the flavour of events? More generally, what is the justification for any game on the horrors of war if it does not attempt in some way to add to the sum of knowledge about the events represented? This is too big a question to be answered here, but it troubled me for much of the month or more I had BfN on the table. The answer can hardly be that it is knock-down, drag out fun. Though tastes in fun clearly vary, it’s hard to miss that you can complete three games of Breakout: Normandy in the time it takes to set up and run BfN’s June 6th invasions – at which point you still have a mere 196 turns to go – and BfN won’t really teach you much more about the campaign. From this perspective, BfN is assuredly too much of a good thing.



But it also can hardly be doubted that there is a market for this sort of game, and that means people like us. And in this context, BfN passes the test with flying colours. Compared to recent monster games, it is easier to get into than The Devil’s Cauldron, has less errata than Highway to the Reich II, and is much more likely to be played to a satisfactory conclusion than Wacht am Rhein II. And so what if there are other, similar games at similar scales? They are out of print and hard to find, with in some cases tired and tiresome graphics. What’s so bad about a brand-spanking-new, easy-on-the-eye, low-brain-strain, minty-fresh monster on a popular topic? Despite the omissions, despite the desperate set-up process, despite the D Day die-rolling, despite the interminable hex by hex by hex slog through the bocage, BfN somehow held my interest, and I doubt that it would have done so had the game system been any more complex. While I was playing it, there were plenty of other, great games pressing for time on my table. Washington’s War, D Day at Omaha Beach, RAF II, Republic of Rome and Where there is Discord all arrived, yet I was more than happy to leave them on the shelf while I played just one more turn in Normandy. Especially in the days immediately following D Day, where the objectives for both sides are close at hand, it provides a believable, entertaining narrative, and a tight, hard fight. More than most games I’ve played in the last five years it monopolized my attention. For weeks at a time, I was thinking about my last move when I woke, and of my next move before falling asleep. Just like potato chips, BfN was my guilty pleasure. And just like Spuddies, with BfN, enough is never enough.

6 Posted Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:11 am

Posted Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:11 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls