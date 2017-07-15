Rules



NSW I wrote this review 7 years ago - it still pretty well reflects my views on the game. However I have not come close to playing it since.



Scots, wha hae wi’ Wallace bled

Here’s my definition of an intellectual – someone who can write about William Wallace without mentioning Braveheart. Stirling Council conspicuously failed this test in 1997, when they placed a fourteen foot statue of Wallace near the site of the battle of Stirling Bridge – carved in the likeness of Mel Gibson. It’s reassuring that this abomination – described as the most loathed piece of public art in Scotland - is regularly vandalised. When it comes to the question of Independence, Scotland’s civic leaders have been misjudging, and indeed betraying, the people for 700 years.



Wallace of course, remains THE Scottish hero. The Rabbie Burns song “Scots Wha Hae” is still taught in schools, and sung at Hogmanay. The ruling classes may have sold out the country in 1707, but the sense that Scotland is a separate nation, which finds its focus in Wallace, endures to this day. Even the Bruce, victor of Bannockburn who regained Scottish freedom, is not free himself from the taint of self interest. In contrast, the uncompromising words of Wallace at Stirling ring down through the ages, “Tell your commander that we are not here to make peace, but to defend ourselves and liberate our kingdom.” As vile King Edward discovered, these words could not be silenced by mere butchery. Hung, drawn and quartered he may have been, but Wallace continues to inspire the spirit of Scottish independence.



Clash of Arm’s latest game – Wallace’s War, presents us with the two main battles fought by our eponymous hero: the stunning victory of Stirling Bridge in 1297, and the tactical defeat at Falkirk in the following year. It uses Rob Markham’s much-criticised Baron’s War system, thoroughly re-drafted by Richard Kane. CoA is on a hiding to nothing here. Even if the revised system fixes all of the problems in Baron’s War, the WW battles are hardly inspirational (outside of Scotland.) Both were blow outs historically, Stirling because of unbelievable English incompetence, and Falkirk because of numbers (and treachery.) Indeed, Falkirk was so lopsided that GMT’s Men of Iron includes it only as a solitaire learning scenario for the English. If CoA has managed to make good games from such unpromising materials, they deserve all the kudos going.



Old wine in a new bottle

Grognards will find much that is familiar in the Wallace’s War system, even if they are unfamiliar with its predecessor. Like most pre-gunpowder battle games of the last 20 years, it is driven by a chit-pull system, which determines the order in which groups of units (Battles) move and fight. WW’s designer Rob Markham is very enthusiastic about the mechanism’s application in his game, stating that “this device has allowed me to build leader limitations, troop limitations, the chaos of the battlefield and the fog of war into the game with a very simple mechanic.” Not only that, he says, command chit allocation “models the decision process that went on before battles of the period,” and command chit replacement “affords the player the opportunity to change the emphasis of his pre-battle plan.” You can tell he’s a fan! And the command chits are certainly a key ingredient in the WW mix.



For each scenario, the sides are allocated a number of Command Points. After set up, but before play starts, the players must convert these into a number of command chits, which come in denominations from 1 to 4. The number of chits selected may be no higher than the number of spaces on a sides’ Battle Leaders chart – usually 5 or 6 per leader. Each game turn, players compete for the initiative by “bidding” a command chit, with the highest gaining the right to activate all the units of one Battle. Players are limited to 2 consecutive turns, largely to avoid blow outs, but the net effect is that sides who had the best leadership, or the historical initiative, will tend to call most of the shots.



The command chits also govern just what an activated unit can do in its turn, ranging from 1 – all units of the activated Battle can move, but only one can enter an opposing ZOC – to 4 – all units can move and attack, and then the activated Battle can take an additional move and attack again by continuing the battle. This is a powerful ability, indeed it is an essential one for the Scots. Players’ command chit allocations and command tracks can be hidden, so you never know exactly what your opponent can do. And command chits are hard to refresh – at most one per side every third turn, so particularly for the side with the initiative, chits will steadily run out. So as the battle wears on, the players’ ability to command degrades, and the harder he has pushed his troops, the worse things get. Although, as I will discuss below, I have some reservations about the suitability of this system for the battles covered, it is one of the better chit-draw systems I have encountered – relatively low-touch, and fun.



The rules for movement, like the armies of the period, follow well-travelled paths. Units have movement allowances ranging from 2 for Scottish schiltrons to 6 for cavalry, and expend it in the main, one point per hex. Apart from in the initial hex, it also costs a point to change facing. Schiltrons are at an advantage here, as they have all-round facing. In the Stirling battles, terrain plays virtually no part in things, except for the uncrossable River Forth, which in effect defines the playing area. The geography around Falkirk is a little bit more of a factor; there are slopes which impact on line of sight, a stream which divides the foes, and the wings of the English army, and a number of impassable marsh hexes right in the centre of the map. Nevertheless, for the most part these are battles where you deploy facing the enemy, and have at them. If you want subtle maneuvering, look elsewhere. Indeed, as grasping, obese Cressingham is reputed to have said in the English council of war before Stirling, “It will do us no good to waste the King’s money by vain maneuvers.“ One look at the WW battlefields and you know what he meant. Cressingham fell at Stirling, of course, and Wallace reputedly had him flayed, distributing his flesh as battle honours to favoured captains. Perhaps, at the death, he reflected that maybe maneuver would have been a better idea after all.



Stacking is straightforward too, though you’d never guess if from the rules, which make a meal of the explanation. Here it is. A maximum of 2 combat units can stack, and mounted units can only stack with other mounted units. Leaders can be added to a stack. Units from different formations may not stack, and the stacking rules apply during movement and retreat. That’s it. But while the mechanics of stacking are easy, the effects are far from it. Only the top unit in a stack can fire, only the top unit can initiate melee, and the top unit takes all the damage from combat. Three hits and the top unit starts checking morale, and failure causes it to become shaken, and unable to attack. As units in an enemy zone of control are limited in when and whether they can change stacking order, it is very easy to have otherwise fresh units “frozen” by ineffective units sitting on their shoulders. Don’t stack then, you might think, and often this is good advice. However, the CRT makes a different argument; combat is very attritional, all units start with 6 steps, and if you cannot find an edge, then you will exhaust yourself as fast as you wear down your opponent. The “7” column on the CRT gives the only realistic chance for infantry to cause 2 hits; the maximum strength of a single infantry unit is 6, so the temptation to stack is constant.



There are also some clever wrinkles to the stacking mechanics, particularly for defending bowmen, who can move to the bottom of the stack when attacked. They can also make a voluntary retreat, so you will often see a line of bowmen sitting atop infantry, firing as the enemy approaches, then taking a step backwards ready to fire again should the need arise. The best way to neutralise an enemy archer is with missiles of your own – a task that is infinitely easier for the force flying the English banner.



“We are not here to make peace.”

As befits a game about brutal times, the main focus of Wallace’s War is the fighting. Death and destruction come in two main flavours here, from arrows (fire combat) and from edged weapons (melee,) and has two main effects – gradual strength reduction, and failures of morale. Again, pretty standard stuff.



Some commentators have claimed that the English learned about the effectiveness of bowmen at Falkirk, which would make it a very significant battle indeed. Regardless, arrows certainly dominate the WW battlefield. Mechanically, there is very little to it. All a unit needs to let loose a volley of death is the missiles, a line of sight, and proximity. Range is 3 hexes for all types of projectile, and units – friend or foe – block LOS. All fire combat is resolved on a single table, with modifiers for the more effective missiles. As a result, a longbow unit firing at point blank range will cause casualties 6 times out of 10, and has a 20% chance of doing two hits. At the other extreme, a regular infantry unit three hexes out needs to roll a “0” to have any effect.



Units have unrestricted ammunition, so will take every fire opportunity that presents itself, once per turn if activated, and once per turn if firing at an activated unit. On the flat battlefields of central Scotland, it is very much easier to maximize your fire opportunities on the defence – you don’t have to shoot over the heads of your comrades – so it is common to begin the battle with what in later ages would be thought of as an artillery duel. If attacking, you definitely need to have some plan for dealing with the opposing archers.



I found that play was indeed dominated by English arrows, but curiously not always by English (or Welsh) bowmen. Regular English infantry can fire, while that of the Scots, packed in schiltrons carrying 18 foot pikes, cannot. As I will describe later, the key melee tactic in WW is to double up on enemy units, to inflict two hits for each one suffered. English infantry fire counters this tactic to a large extent, as any adjacent unit can fire defensively – before melee – with a 30% chance of hitting. Since even doubled up the Scots will take almost as many hits as the English, they need another plan. Certainly, they cannot stand on the defensive – they melt away like snow off a dike in the face of the English arrow storm.



Melee combat, like much of the rest of WW, uses well tried mechanics, brightened up by a splash of new ideas. Units move adjacent, stick, and hurl dice at each other hex by hex until one is destroyed, or runs away. Both sides do damage simultaneously in melee, rolling to cause hits on a CRT column determined by their strength. Infantry rolls a single D6, while heavy cavalry rolls a D10 – a simple and elegant approach. There are modifiers for position - +1 for a flank attack, +2 for surrounded, and a simple formation matrix a la Great Battles of History. Schiltrons are very strong here, with +1 on attack and -1 on defence against everyone, and cavalry with +3 is appropriately lethal for archers.



Leaders too can make a big difference – mighty Wallace in his pomp brings a +3 – but there’s a very real risk of disaster, as every time a unit takes a hit, a leader in the hex has a 20% chance of a nasty demise. Leader loss can be devastating. Not only can it bring an attack to a juddering halt – replacement leaders cannot play level 4 command chits, and so they cannot continue a battle – but every unit in the dead leader’s Battle must check morale. As an already shaken unit failing a morale check is eliminated on the spot, this can spell carnage for a heavily engaged formation. Even knowing the odds, you will be sorely tempted to risk it, especially as you watch your troops whittled away – DRMs are vital – but my rule of thumb is, don’t!



The key things to understand about melee are that it is voluntary, attacker chooses, there is no obligation to attack defenders adjacent to your target, and the defender may fight back only if actually attacked, and then only at a single attacking hex. So, as I’ve said, doubling up is the key to glory. Units retreat after their fourth or fifth hit, and attackers may advance. This is where the Scottish schiltrons with their all around facing come into their own, Doubled up, attacking every second enemy hex, they can advance to surround the English infantry, and if activated with a level four chit, continue the battle and attack again with a +3 modifier. The sorry English, outflanked, with no enemy in their front hexes, cannot fight back., which is just as well, for the Scots need something to offset the English edge in archery.



And in cavalry. The system is at its most idiosyncratic in its handling of heavy cavalry. In general, if activated cavalry wishes to attack, it has to carry out a planned charge, which requires that it moves to a position three hexes away from its target. There, adorned with a charge marker, it awaits the melee phase, during which the charge is driven home. If in the resulting melee that cavalry unit fails to clear its target hex – which if the target is fresh will be the case more often than not – the cavalry will “bounce” back a hex, and become automatically shaken. Even though it will recover at the end of the turn much of the time, if it wishes to charge again next activation, it will have to move in a circle so that it ends its move three hexes away. So cavalry spends a lot of time dancing around in circles. It’s not totally implausible, but it looks strange, and certainly requires that the players do a level of tactical micro-management that is inconsistent with the rest of the system.



At the opposite end of the micro-management scale, there is a genius rule on reaction charges. If an enemy unit enters a hex within 3 hexes and line of sight of a cavalry unit, the cavalry must check its reaction charge rating; if it rolls too high, it fails to restrain its ardour, and charges – whether you want it to or not. Especially when defending, you cannot rely on your cavalry standing by until just the right moment to charge – battle lust will often take over. This strikes me as an excellent thing, and a very elegant piece of design. It does have one unanticipated side effect though; cavalry units two hexes apart are sometimes locked in place, as neither will dare to expose its vulnerable rear to a reaction charge by circling away to re-enter charge range.



Winning and Losing

In the end, combat on the WW battlefield is a matter of attrition. Units take hits, one or two per combat. After three, they check morale, after 4 or 5 they retreat, after 6 they rout (die.) Their parent Battle’s combat effectiveness erodes as units are lost, facing increasingly stringent tests with increasingly devastating penalties as loss thresholds are exceeded. After 20% losses it is likely that a Battle will waver, forcing all its good order units to check morale. Approaching 40% loss the risk of Weakening is high, after which no unit in the Battle may initiate melee. Around 60% losses the Battle will Break, and the end is nigh. It is even possible for a Battle to be completely eliminated –slaughtered to the last man. I actually managed this with Wallace’s Battle in one of the Stirling scenarios; I do not expect to be allowed back into Scotland any time soon!



Victory or defeat is determined in all scenarios by the relative state of your Battles. However, we have never needed to check to know who has won. WW seems to be one of those games where as Jack Radey notoriously put it, “One or other of you will have beaten the tar out of the other guy.” Indeed.



WW comes with 5 scenarios, three for Stirling and two for Falkirk. Scenario 1, Historical Stirling, is a stroll in the park for the Scots. It couldn’t be any other way, really. As the traitor Lundie told the English council of war, “My Lords, if we cross that bridge now, we are all dead men.” Good advice, not heeded. Instead the English crossed, two abreast, in the face of the entire Scottish battle array. Wallace waited until about a third were across, and charged the English vanguard, drove them away from the bridge, and slaughtered them, trapped in a bend of the river. And by and large, that’s how the historical scenario will unfold too. The Scots have a 250% strength point advantage, the river cannot be crossed, and the scenario is really designed to be a solitaire learning experience.



The second Stirling scenario, Early English Advance, is the best of the bunch in my view. This assumes that the whole English army somehow managed to cross the bridge and deploy. The two armies are of roughly similar strength, and the scenario is a perfect setting to explore the asymmetries in the two armies. Scenario 3, Lundie’s plan, provides for an English flank attack with about one third of their forces. Definitely worth playing.



The two Falkirk scenarios are a lot less fun for the Scots, as was the case historically, where Wallace’s largely immobile, largely infantry army was slaughtered by English arrows. There’s every chance that this can happen in the game too, even if the Scottish player plays to his strengths. At Falkirk, the English are overwhelmingly strong in cavalry – four times more than Wallace – and are strong enough to take on a whole Battle of mixed bowman plus schiltron stacks, with strength to spare to neutralize any Scottish cavalry trying to intervene. And if the battle develops as English archers and infantry versus Scottish schiltrons, there will be only one winner. I don’t pretend to know the likely outcome, though the Scots have struggled in my games; the larger forces and wider frontages, allied to the more interesting terrain, mean that there is ample scope at Falkirk for a variety of grand tactical solutions, all the more so in scenario 5, where the forces can deploy freely.



“I have brought you to the revel; now let us see if you can dance.”

So said Wallace before Falkirk. How does WW measure up in the dancing stakes? There are certainly a few warts. The largest of these is to be found on the counters. Basically the whole game revolves around formations; at virtually every stage, attacking or defending, you need to keep track of which Battle friendly and enemy units belong to. The way you tell is by the colour of a unit’s strength factor; not only are they rather small, the colour choices are insufficiently distinct. The net result is that even gamers with prefect colour vision struggle to tell them apart.



The rules deserve a paragraph to themselves. It would be an understatement to say that the Baron’s War rules were unpopular, with otherwise capable and experienced gamers giving up in disgust because they could not get through them. The WW revision is undoubtedly much better, but far from perfect. Part of this is style – I never want to read the phrase “as an exception” again. Part is clutter – a whole half page is devoted to what to do if you run out of command chits pre-game. Why not just print a half dozen extra chits? And the concept of the imaginary “0” command chit, whose explanation is rambling and confusing, adds almost nothing to the game. I hope that these rules are not the finished article.



WW is not quick playing either. I’d estimate that experienced players will get through scenarios in 4 to 5 hours. One of my opponents commented that Men of Iron does the same thing in half the time. Play plods, rather than races along; most of the fun comes from a job well done, not heady excitement.



The system has some odd features. I’ve already mentioned the dancing cavalry. The whole command chit mechanic promises more than it delivers, too. One thing which strikes me about Wallace’s battles is how few decisions either commander actually made. At Stirling, Surrey decided to cross the Forth, and Wallace decided when to attack. That’s about it. At Falkirk, Wallace decided to stand and fight, and Edward’s nobles decided they would attack before nightfall. That’s also about it. I have read nothing to suggest the kind of tinkering implied by WW’s command system.



I also have some reservations about how schiltrons are represented in the game. Admittedly there is scant historical evidence, but it does seem that by and large schiltrons were formed at a larger level than the individual units shown in the game. There were only 4 at Falkirk, for example.



So, unplayable counters, difficult rules, plodding play and ahistoric systems? Is this the story of Wallace’s War? I really don’t think so.



Despite everything, the counters look excellent on the map. And despite everything, I really enjoy the play. In fact, as I type this I have yet another Falkirk scenario in full flight, desperately searching for a way to reverse history, which is constantly dragging my attention away from the keyboard. I find the challenge of devising a battle plan that makes best use of the various arms, and various Battles, fascinating – you really have the illusion that you are running a medieval battle.



Even the rules were less of a problem than you’d think. One of my opponents was able to send me packing after a half hour rules briefing, without ever touching the rulebook, hardly the mark of a notoriously bad rule set.



The defining moment for me was when I stood passively with the Scots at Stirling, waiting for the English storm to break on my wall of pikes, only to be slaughtered by missiles. Wallace must have learned the same hard lesson at Falkirk, and I felt that the output delivered by the game from my inept input was entirely believable, and quite memorable.



The bottom line for me is more favourable than I’d expected. By some alchemy of subject interest, system depth and play narrative, Wallace’s War has delivered me hours of enjoyment for every minute of frustration. I would not claim that it is a landmark game, but it is definitely a solid effort. And given the raw materials, that is a very creditable performance indeed.

