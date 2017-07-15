Rules



The test of time - a six year old review of Phantom Fury



David Hughes Scotty Dave) Australia Northbridge NSW

Northbridge

NSW I wrote this review 6 years ago, for the "house journal" of the publisher - a fact which exercised my mind, as you will be able to see in the text! It still reflects my views of what is a fine game, though, as is often the case, after the intense review period I have not had the game back on the table. However, the recent arrival of the same publisher's much anticipated Urban Operations, with its own Fallujah scenario, may entice me to do a comparison between the two.



A New Dawn in Gaming?

Wargames about the immediate past have a pretty chequered history, and it is easy to understand why. They must be a nightmare to research. While there is a multiplicity of multi-media sources for recent wars, the very profusion of these sources adds to and complicates the designer’s task. Not only that, but the sources are often repetitive, biased and superficial. Perspective is not gained quickly, nor is consensus. The conflict in Iraq following the fall of Saddam is a good case in point. If you google “Fallujah,” for instance, then you are confronted by a daunting list of 3.5 million pages, and based on some random sampling, most of these have something to say about the fighting there in 2004. How is the poor designer to home in on the key aspects of his subject under this deluge of material? Laurent Closier, designer of Phantom Fury, a solitaire game on the action fought by 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Division in the Jolan district of Fallujah on the morning of 9th November 2004 has taken a radical approach to this problem. To a very large extent, PF’s system is based on a single source: an article published in the Marine Corps Gazette in September 2005.



This article, written by four enlisted marines who fought at the sharp end in this action, is titled “Infantry Squad Tactics, some of the lessons learned during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) in the battle for Fallujah.” Now, this may not be a best-seller, nor does the title exactly trip off the tongue, but the article is a blueprint for city fighting against insurgents, and indeed this is exactly how Closier has used it. In three decades of wargaming, I cannot think of any game which is more closely tied to its material; even SPI’s Lord of the Rings, a single-sourced effort if ever there was one, draws some of its inspiration from general pre-gunpowder warfare. PF on the other hand largely discards the conventions of tactical wargaming; if something is not in the article, it is unlikely to be in the game – if it is in the game, you’ll find it on the page.



I must confess that I find this a fascinating approach – my primary raison d’etre for being in this hobby is to study the way actual events can be translated into game mechanics. PF is a virtual laboratory for examining how this can be done. Of course, the designer has looked to other sources for his non-system data – scenarios, force strengths, cartography etc – but the essence of the game is to be found in the experiences of the four thinking infantrymen who penned the article.



Before proceeding with the review, though, a disclaimer of sorts is necessary. There will be few of you reading this who are unaware that Olivier Revenu, our esteemed editor and publisher, is one the principals of Nuts Publishing. Can you be certain that any unkind words on my part have escaped the cut of his editorial sword? Or, that if I had despised the game, that my whole review would not have found itself on the spike? This is a tricky question. As it happens, I am far from despising the game, as you can probably tell already, so that does not apply. I do have a number of criticisms, and given the circumstances, I will list them all – even things which in other games I might have been tempted to pass without mention. As for Olivier’s editorial stance, I have no doubt he will comment on the topic somewhere in this issue. For my part, Olivier has not altered a single word in any of my previous reviews, even when controversial, and even when he himself has disagreed, and I am certain that he will not do so in this one. And in that unlikely event, you can be sure that I will post about it online. Now, let’s see how PF stands up to this scrutiny.



One Day in a Long War…

Your job as the commander of a reinforced company of Marines in Operation Phantom Fury is stark, and unequivocal. You have to clear and secure part of the deadly Jolan neighbourhood in the north-west corner of the benighted Iraqi city of Fallujah. Your area of operations covers roughly 600 metres by 400 metres – 24 city blocks, of densely packed, stone built, 2 story housing. You have a single morning to do it – no exceptions – and have to be prepared to take casualties; if you achieve your mission, High Command will accept losses of up to 20%. Not only that, but time is of the essence; Division is prepared to trade time for blood, and for a priceless 60 minute reduction in the time taken to secure the Jolan, will accept a further 10% losses before conceding defeat in this sector, and relieving you from command. This is a high priority mission!



Luckily, your 9-squad company has been heavily reinforced, as befits the difficulty and importance of the task. To augment your firepower you have been assigned a number of Combined Anti Armor Teams (CAAT,) which will spend much of their time in a “bunker-busting” fire support role. Much to the relief of the men under your command, two M1A1 Abrams tanks will accompany your attack. Support will also be provided from the air; you have access to reports from Dragon Eye Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) reconnaissance, and can call in close air support from both AH-1W Super Cobras, and F/A-18 Hornets. Immediately after breeching the front line you will have three more squads released to your command, and as soon as you reach the sector’s only mosque, a platoon of Iraqi troops will be made available to occupy this politically sensitive, and heavily fortified site. If needed, Battalion will place a further platoon of Marines at your disposal, but these come at a cost, and calling for them may look bad on your fitness reports.



So as you can see, you should have more than enough firepower to get the job done. The dilemma you will face is to maintain a fast enough pace of advance while minimizing casualties. And if you think that taking full advantage of such a variety of forces will be a challenge, spare a thought for the real-life commanders. Captain Timothy J Jent, who commanded one of the Marine companies operating in the Jolan on November 9th, recalls that he was reinforced at the last moment by a platoon of tanks, a section of Armored Assault Vehicles, an engineer squad, some CAATs, a SEAL Sniper team, Artillery forward observers, Mortar forward observers, a psychological operations team, various interpreters, and several embedded journalists! With no time to train them, Captain Jent was worried about how he would keep track of them all when the bullets started flying. No wonder, as he reports, he was pulling his hair out!



Component-wise, Phantom Fury just about gets the job done. I really like the map, which is based on a 1:1000 scale grab from Google earth, by the looks of it. Each of the 24 blocks represented has been divided into two or three zones, and each of the resulting 60 zones has to be controlled by the player for victory. A zone contains a number of locations – sometimes open ground, a courtyard / entrance, 1st and 2nd floor locations, and a roof – and it is in the locations that the action plays out. This is not unlike the way buildings are handled in ASL, but unlike that game, here the individual floors and levels have their own space on the mapboard, eliminating the need for stacking. It would be hard to over emphasise how much easier this makes PF in play.



Your forces can move from zone to adjacent zone directly, and to neighbouring zones through connecting street sections. As this is very close terrain, lines of sight are limited to adjacent and neigbouring zones, except in the streets surrounding the map’s sole area of open wasteland. Here the designer borrows and adapts an idea from D Day at Omaha beach, and marks directly on these street sections the IDs of the zones from which they can be fired upon. Zones also indicate the paths of retreat to be followed by guerilla units recoiling from the fury of your assaulting Marines. All in all I think that the PF map is a triumph. Like that of the aforementioned D Day at Omaha Beach, it simplifies and enhances the play experience, and does it without taking serious liberties with what is a highly realistic portrayal of the terrain. This has my vote as the best map of the year so far.



I don’t think that the remaining components quite manage to live up to this exalted standard. The counters are fine, as you can see – clear, functional, and quite attractive to my eyes. I would have liked a little more use of colour to differentiate between the marines and the insurgents, but this is purely an aesthetic objection, as there was never a problem distinguishing the two sides in play. In a similar vein, the way the suspect counters are dominated by their location codes detracts a little from their look, but you can’t argue with their functionality.



The game comes with a two-sided play aid, which pretty well captures everything you need from the rules. The rulebook itself is astonishingly concise, cramming everything into 16 pages, and this includes a contents page and a fully articulated 3-page example of play. It achieves this conciseness by ruthlessly avoiding duplication. Things are defined once, and once only, and if the topic needs to be referred to later, that is what it does – refers back to the original definition. This is a rulebook which says what it means, and means what it says. While this makes for efficiency in the expression of ideas, it does not make for ease of assimilation to anything like the same extent. I took the rulebook’s advice, read it through once quite quickly, followed the example of play in some detail, and then subjected it to a second, more careful read before starting play. Despite this, my first play through involved much head scratching, and considerable rulebook riffling. Some of this is the inevitable result of presenting us with a new and quite intricate system, but some of it comes from wording and presentation choices too. For example, “adjacency” is a key concept in the game; zones, locations and street sections can each be adjacent, and each type of adjacency has its own definition. Choosing the “adjacency” label for three similar but slightly different concepts made things much more confusing than than they needed to be. It took until into my second game for things to become second nature – say around the fifth hour of play, and I was certainly making rules mistakes up till that point. This is quite a bit longer than with most games of this scope and complexity, though to be fair, I usually play face to face, where two heads are considerably better than one.



Shooting it to Hell

I read a very succinct description by a Marine corporal of the house-to-house fighting in Fallujah. “Usually we’ll start off with a rocket and then light it up with Mark 19 rounds (40mm grenades) – basically we just shoot it to hell, ‘til we go in.” This is a very succinct description of the game’s system, too. The heart of the game is the capture of a zone – an abstract representation of around half a dozen buildings.



First, a zone is activated, and this happens whenever your troops capture a neighboring zone. An activation chit is drawn, to check if the zone is normal or fortified, and then two suspect markers are drawn, and placed in specific, individual locations as indicated on the counter. I have not done the arithmetic, but my play experience would suggest that they will land on the roof, 2nd floor and 1st floor roughly 20%, 40% and 40% of the time, respectively. Placement is important, as insurgents on the roof are easier to kill by fire, and whether you are assaulting up or down has an impact on the risks your troops face, and their chances of success.

Suspects are just that – potential rather than real danger – until you put them to the test, and you have three ways to do this. The most painless is by UAV recon, though this is a limited resource, available to you only 4 times per game. You can attempt recon by fire, which will succeed roughly half of the time. Or you can assault – which will always reveal what is present in the location, but can be a risky business, if you happen to blunder into a “3” strength insurgent martyr squad. When a suspect is tested, you roll on one of two columns, depending on whether the zone is normal or fortified. In the majority of cases it will be normal, which is a very good thing, as it means that 50% of the time, the suspect will prove to have been a false alarm. If the threat was real, you draw a random insurgent unit, and use its guerilla or martyr side, as instructed. 10% of the time your marines will be ambushed, either by a sniper or IED. In fortified zones the chance of a false alarm drops to 1 in 10, the risk of ambush doubles, and the rest of time you will find yourself facing martyrs, whose average strength is a little higher, and who do not retreat. Ever.



Once you have determined the threat level, the next task is to decide on a plan of action. Again, there are three basic ways to apply your firepower. First, you can call up air support – usually devastating, but in very limited supply, and often unavailable. There is a very neat nuance here. Because a call for air support required the Marines to pull back to avoid friendly fire, the savvy insurgents would often use this lull in the pace of the marine assault to regroup and reorganize. Whenever a call for air support fails, you roll on the Insurgents Reaction table, with a range of outcomes, none of which is pleasant. These can be as seemingly innocuous as allowing guerilla units to retreat from contested zones, to counter-attacks or house-borne IEDs, which always seem to happen right when you are hard against your casualty limit. As a result, I found myself religiously refraining from calls for support, hoarding them until I absolutely, positively needed to eliminate an enemy strongpoint, or risk falling ruinously behind schedule.



The second approach is what you would expect – to shoot your target to hell. All combat in the game follows a similar routine – to have an effect, the shooter must roll equal to or less than his combat factor on a D10. For full strength marine squads this ranges from 4 to 6, and for insurgents from 1 to 3. There are a small number of modifiers, most of which apply only to marine fire, but these are largely situational – there is not much you can do to improve your chance. There is one significant exception to this. You begin the game with 4 CAAT units, each of which can provide a +2 modifier, four times per game. I tended to use these in tandem with my 6CF marine squads, providing firebases which would eliminate their targets roughly 80% of the time.



The third approach is to go in – storming the enemy held location by assault. The core assault process is in effect the same as fire, with a different set of modifiers; however, these modifiers are more within your control. In particular, you can sometimes maneuvre your assaulting unit to deliver a top down or bottom up attack, depending on the location of the insurgents in the zone. Bottom up is the one to choose if you have time, or are worried about your casualty levels; it reduces the chances of casualties for both sides. Top down has the opposite effect. It also allows you to flood a building – in effect, turning a success into a type of overrun, which continues until the building is clear, or an attack fails. This is an aspect of the game taken directly from the article. Apparently, top down followed by flooding was standard doctrine, but the experience of Fallujah indicated that in the tight confines of the Jolan, it proved very difficult to haul a wounded marine with full equipment and body armor back up the stairwells, and so the article recommends adopting bottom up assault where possible to minimise friendly casualties. Designer Closier’s solution is both effective and elegant, I think.



Of course, it is considerably more dangerous to storm a building than to shoot it up, and the game reflects this too, as in an assault, the insurgents shoot back. In addition, if either side rolls a “0” here, they consult their side’s assault events table. There are some outcomes here that you never want to see; for example, if you are facing martyr units, then a “suicide bomber” result automatically eliminates the assaulting squad.

At the end of an inconclusive assault, insurgent guerrilla units will retreat to a neighbouring zone. Martyrs will not. Most of the time you are happy to see the guerrillas go, as they will ultimately retreat off the board edge if you keep up the pressure. There are two circumstances, however, where you want them to stand and fight: when you need the Victory Points their elimination in combat brings, and when their presence in another zone will interdict a road you have to cross. The game gives you a tool to force guerillas to stand. Each USMC squad can detach its security element, at a cost of -1 to its combat factor. If it assaults in a zone where the security element is present, the guerrillas cannot retreat. I must confess to under-utilising this capability, probably for the inglorious reason of the slight increase in fiddle factor the additional counter brings.



The net result of all this is that combat doctrine is easy to establish, but harder to execute. As an insurgent’s combat factor has no influence on its vulnerability to fire, you want to blast high CF insurgents with fire. As low CF insurgents have a small chance of hurting your troops in assault, especially if assaulting bottom up, you will choose to deal with them face to face. Putting this into practice depends not just on your rate of progress (fire is much slower,) but also on whether you can actually maneuver your troops to the correct locations, and that too can be fraught with danger.



The ticking of the clock

In Phantom Fury moving troops put themselves in harm’s way on two occasions: when they cross a street, and when they enter a zone. The movement process is very clever, and very effective. Marines have a movement factor of 4, and every location or street section cost 1 to enter. 4 MF is enough for a unit to enter a courtyard and climb to the roof in a single 15 minute turn. A squad in a courtyard is subject to defensive fire from all insurgents in the zone, and benefits from a +1 modifier if it is accompanied by its (detached) security element. If the insurgent shoots well you will suffer casualties or pinning; in many cases, especially when the clock is ticking loudly, casualties are preferable, as fire discipline limits you to a single marine squad in a contested zone, and recovery from pinning is not automatic.

Crossing the street is even riskier; in this case ALL insurgents and suspects in neighbouring zones fire; insurgents can cause casualties, and suspects only pinning. You can mitigate the risk by positioning an Abrams in the street to be crossed; in this case suspect units do not fire, and a success by a guerilla is reduced to a pin. Sadly, you only have one of these, and you cannot always predict how far it will move.



Luckily for the marines, you do not have always have to cross the street, or enter a zone by the front door. Zones in the same block are often accessible by roof, and when the target zone roof is unoccupied, this is usually the method of choice. Once more the map makes this easy, as a simple symbol shows at a glance which roof locations are connected.



I have mentioned the ticking clock a number of times, and well I might, as this pretty well drives your play choices. In the main scenario, you have 16 turns to control every zone on the map – 60 of them. You control a zone by occupying it when clear of enemy units and suspects at the end of your turn, by the way. This is no easy matter. A key difficulty is that your combat power will tend to erode steadily, as you use up your CAAT teams’ ammo, exhaust your air support and suffer casualties. The insurgents, however, just keep on coming, just as strong as before. As a result, I set myself hourly (4 turn) milestones: 22 zones in the first hour, which I usually struggle to achieve, 18 in the second, which is a rare event, 13 in the third which is all but impossible, and 7 in the fourth, which I have yet to see. If I am not at 35 by turn 8, I would tend to admit defeat.



The net effect of all of the above is that you tend to spend your thinking time on a discrete series of tactical problems, which are connected and held together by the ever-ticking clock. How will I cross that street? Who will fire? When will I call in support? Can I take that roof? Where should the tank be positioned? It’s very tactical, and very enjoyable. Not only that, if you allow yourself only 15 minutes to play out a turn, not only will you complete a game in real time, but you will find yourself making some snap decisions under pressure. There is no doubt that the game’s system does indeed capture the essence of the “lessons” article, but it does more than that I think. It also aligns well with the various battle narratives and journalism which I have seen. All this is in a smallish, compact, tense, difficult to beat, fast playing game. What’s not to like?



Not much, to be honest. Of course, it is not perfect. Apart from the rulebook which I discussed earlier, the biggest weakness for me is its limited scope. Zones are pretty much interchangeable. Oh, you can vary the number of fortified chits seeding the activation container, and the strength and location of the insurgent enemy will vary, but still and all, attacking one block is much like attacking another, and that is basically the whole game. And this is pretty much a single scenario game; a minor variant shortens your available time and compensates by the earlier release and augmentation of your reinforcements, but these are variants in name only, appealing I suspect only to the game’s true believers. The rest of us will want more, but unfortunately as it stands Phantom Fury is a one trick pony. It’s a great trick to be sure, but even great tricks lose their appeal.

Another weakness – or perhaps more accurately, missed opportunity – arises from the game’s single minded focus on fire and movement. This is almost exclusively a combat game, but, as Captain Jent’s comments remind us, even at the height of the fighting, a company commander has much more on his plate than killing the enemy. The thing I most missed was some process for ensuring that marine casualties are recovered, given immediate care and evacuated quickly out of harm’s way. I continue to hope against hope that our collective interest in games about war will transcend a simple focus on fighting and killing. Some day perhaps, but not today. There is not even the excuse that this is an aspect ignored in the source article, which shows how seriously the Marine Corps takes the care of its wounded. In this regard, sadly, Operation Phantom Fury missed being Operation New Dawn.



But these small points do little to temper my enthusiasm for what is otherwise a fine effort. This is a game which came out of nowhere and really surprised me. As I have mentioned elsewhere in this issue, I am not much of a fan of solitaire games. However, I am a fan of this topic, and Phantom Fury’s system is so engaging that it has made a fan of me. At the risk of sounding like the teacher’s pet, Nuts Publishing is off to a flying start.

Posted Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:29 am

