The initial set-up. In my minds eye I could see the movie Gettyburg and hears the drums calling the assault forward...
One of the greatest science-fiction stories focuses on all things, the Battle of Gettysburg, called "Bring the Jubilee" by Ward Moore. That was some imaginative writing let me tell you. However, we are here to talk about the climax of the Battle of Gettyburg, one of those moments still alive in our minds, but frozen in time. There isn't much room on that day for the Churchillian comment of the terrible ifs accumulate, for once launched, it was destined to play out much as it did. As often as I have gamed it, as often as I have read about it, and as often as I have walked those sacred grounds, Longstreet's
Assault always seems destined to be awash in a blood-soaked disaster, the Confederates equivalent of Fredericksburg. The only way I could see things perhaps being any different was if the Army of Northern Virginia assaulting elements have moved at the double for a mile across that opening killing ground. The game Longstreet's Disaster (LD) mirrors well that fateful day in Pennsylvania in the Summer of 1863.
Bombardment losses to the Union forces are so-so - 2 artillery flipped and 1 Infantry unit. . Artillery suppression is better (flipped they get a -1 modifier to their die roll). Held in place on Turn 3 but on turns 3 and 4 took 13 Confederate losses.
LD is a simple solitaire game of eight turns where you play the Confederate side while the game system plays the Union side. Victory is determined at the end of eight turns. If the Confederates hold any of the four starred hexes on Cemetery Ridge they win – if not they lose. Doesn't get any simpler than that now does it? On a larger scale, Gettysburg games often collapse due to the number of special rules grafted upon the game body to recreate those fateful three days. LD has no special rules or chrome to high the designer’s magic necessary to make the game work. Here with LD one has a grand total of twenty-four units in play. The Confederate has nine core units in total named after their brigade commander. The brigades have six steps in strength. Each brigade is further broken down into three sub-units of two steps per sub-unit. The Union has eight brigades with six steps a piece on Cemetery Ridge, broken down like the confederates into 3 sub-units of two steps apiece, lying in wait. What is funny is that Gary chose to use Red for the Confederate forces here. For the life of me, I m not certain why that is the case at all.
The sequence of play is simple and brisk moving. There are three types of combat: Artillery, rifle and melee. Confederate artillery starts strong but decreases in effectiveness, simulating ammo running short. If the Confederate can pin a significant number of Union artillery units and cause a -1 die roll modifier to their fire, they have a chance. Should their artillery fire fail to effectively suppress Union artillery, the Confederate assault will get raked badly once it is within the range of 3 or less hexes by Union artillery fire. The Confederate is given a devilish hard choice - think of it as the German Logistical Pause in some games of Operation Barbarossa. The Confederates here can pause for a turn and allow their artillery to bombard longer, but it also allows the Union forces to inflict losses as they pause.
The assault begins to break up but it's close...But on Turn 5 we take 16 losses.
Only the Confederates move in LD – and they move at an agonizing one hex per turn. You begin to understand the math of this assault, that if you have 60% or less combat effectives before you begin the assault, you are probably doomed. Rifle fire is very effective for the Union since they are stationary. The Confederates get a -1 Die Roll Modifier (DRM) firing since it is assumed they are firing while on the move. That DRM makes Confederate rifled fire brutally ineffective while on the move. Now, if enough forces make it to the Union line, one conducts hand-to-hand melee combat on the Melee Table which allows for a 1/3 chance of elimination of units unless of course they moved that turn, making them less effective at melee. Losses are taken in terms of steps.
Ascetically, it is a niggling thing but in LD the counters are not back printed, which can lead to confusion when the Confederates assault the Union line. To lessen this, I would recommend coloring the back of the respective sides counters (note - I just thought of this as my recent replay pictures here don't reflect this new brainstorm!). The map is bland with no color with the simplest of terrain graphics. The rules are clear and give a very good feel for the Civil War at a rudimentary level. LD has an internal symmetry that works like we see in very few games at any scale or level. Personally, I think LD is one of the finer games I have ever reviewed, a certifiable gem. You either accept the fact that Minden Games are seldom ones full of glamour, glitz and impressive "stuff". Instead Graber's games like still waters, tend to run much deeper in the intellectual sense and their delivery than most games, games that are prettier and promise more - and deliver less.
Ugh - losses are mounting FAST...Another 9 this turn..
.
It is my fondest wish that Gary Graber goes ahead and has his nifty little American Civil war games republished in a quad-like format with professional counters. They are an awesome value for the money. I have played LA fifteen? twenty? times and have yet to win with the Confederates but I never stop trying to see what I might try again to break through and hold a victory hex at game's end. Longstreet's Disaster is indeed truly worth your time to pick up for what it is - a fun and seemingly light-weight game with more depth but playable is less than an hour.
I have never got this far - but...captured....and defeated.
