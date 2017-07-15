Rules



NSW I wrote this review 6 years ago, and it still pretty much reflects my view of the game. For what it's worth, the print version of this article won the Charles S Roberts award for best review or analysis article, 2011.



A DOG WALKING A TIGHTROPE?

To say Labyrinth is controversial is like saying George W Bush sometimes sounded muddled. But when the ex-President said, “The only way we can win is to leave before the job is done,” he inadvertently summed up the immense complexity of the reality which gives Labyrinth its title. It is a reality in which there are frequently more questions than answers, and it is unsurprising that Labyrinth the game also poses questions of its audience. For example, how can any game adequately represent a situation which so baffles even astute and informed participants that the Jasmine Revolution came as a crashing shock? Given the overwhelmingly “western” composition of the gaming market, is it possible for a commercial product on this topic to avoid pandering to a jingoistic, lowest common denominator interpretation of events? How can a reviewer be objective about a game representing an ongoing conflict, one which polarises opinion across the planet, not just in the gaming community? Should such a game even be made, without time and context to heal raw wounds? Does making a good game make it a good thing?



I will return to these questions in the course of this review, but to be fair to those who prefer playing to polemic, I will talk about the game first. I do hope my affection for Labyrinth comes through what might seem a rather lengthy description of a game system whose rules are available online. In this case I think the game’s model is worth exploring in some detail. Much of the criticism I have read has focused on things Labyrinth does NOT explicitly include; I hope it will help you weigh the importance of this if we have what IS actually included at the front of your mind.



I say “affection,” because Labyrinth has indeed won me over, from an initially pessimistic, skeptical and hostile position. To some extent it puts me in mind of Samuel Johnson’s acid dismissal of a woman preaching, which he says “is like a dog's walking on his hind legs. It is not done well; but you are surprised to find it done at all." Labyrinth, too, occasionally seems stilted, awkward, stumbling, unsuited to the task. But in the end it gets from A to B. The designer tells us he set out to create an intelligent game, a strategic level simulation, one which acts as a conversation starter. This is no mean challenge for any game, but for one on such a difficult topic, it is perhaps more akin to walking a tightrope across Niagara Falls than strolling across the street. For me, Labyrinth succeeds, though with wobbles aplenty. So without more ado, let’s see what all the fuss is about.



It’s a game, folks...

So, for anyone who has been hiding out in a cave in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA,) GMT’s Labyrinth is a card driven game on the post 9/11 struggle between the US and the jihadist elements of militant Islam, designed by Volko Ruhnke, who brought us the universally admired Wilderness War. As you can see from Olivier’s ever-stunning imagery, it is a very handsome looking thing indeed. It is also blessed with one of the best playbooks that you’ll ever see, and some truly helpful player aid cards. Net result is that a browse through the rules, a quick skim of the playbook and a reliance on the player aids will have you prepped an hour after ripping the shrink-wrap. Another 15 minutes to punch the counters, 15 more to set it up, and you’re ready to roll. Now that’s fast! And as there is a perfectly adequate solitaire module included in the game, you don’t even need an opponent to get started.



Labyrinth is built on a coherent if simplified model, from which anything inconsistent with the central thesis has been ruthlessly eliminated. In this thesis, the US and the Jihadists are at war over the governance of 18 Muslim countries. The jihadists seek an Islamist caliphate, the US to make life in the Islamic world sufficiently attractive that support for militant jihad is cut off at its roots. As I will discuss later, Labyrinth is in some respects a refreshingly unpartisan effort, but here, in its central concept, its studious lack of bias slips, gauging governance on a scale that runs Good, Fair, Poor and Islamic!



The victory conditions are quite intricate, and new players are well advised not just to read them, but also to think through their implications. Both sides can influence a country’s governance directly, through events and operations. There is a variety of instant wins. Both sides can win immediate victories if they manage to move sufficient countries towards their end of the governance scale, the US wins by eliminating every terrorist cell on the board (a low probability outcome,) and the Jihadist can win by exploding a Weapon of Mass Destruction on the sacred soil of the US. But many games will end instead when the deck runs out, and then the result is determined by the ratio of resources at Good governance to those under Islamist rule. Particularly in shorter games, this will come down to a very few countries, and much of the game's fun comes from the high-tension stroke and counter stroke that this can involve.



There are no frills in the sequence of play. You deal the cards, play them in sets of two each, resolve any unblocked terror plots which were played this turn, and when card play is done for the turn, do some minor clean up and start again. It’s all action. One notable peculiarity of the SoP is that cards are dealt at the end rather than the beginning of a turn, which contains a trap for new players. When combined with the game end and regime change rules, this means that on occasion more than 20% of the cards in the deck will not be available for the US to change an Islamist regime. I have managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in this way, sadly. Another wrinkle is that the number of cards drawn by the players is determined by game status; the higher his funding, the more cards the jihadist draws, and the more cells which are available for recruitment. The more troops deployed on the board, the fewer cards drawn by the US. As card players know, card advantage is king, and by putting the trade off between short term advantage (board position) and long term initiative (card draw ) into the realm of player strategy, Labyrinth opens up another dimension in the serried history of tough CDG choices.



In play, two main things set Labyrinth apart from the herd. First, players play two cards consecutively before switching sides. This one-two punch gives Labyrinth much of its distinct game-play flavor. It is compounded by the presence of a number of card drawers and discarders in the deck, and as mentioned above, by game status, which can cause one player to draw up to two more cards than his opponent. The net effect of all this is that a player can sometimes set up a long, uninterrupted stretch of card plays. Compared to many CDGs, hand management is a significant consideration, and players do well to spend some minutes after the deal, planning the play of the hand. The second aspect which sets Labyrinth apart is the asymmetry of the play. The two sides do different things, have different ways of winning, and crucially, under various game conditions both sides are quite constrained in how they can interfere with their opponent’s plans, at least directly.



Play is driven by a single 120-card deck. To use the jargon of CDGs, the deck is neither Tiered nor Player Specific – all the cards are in play from the start, and both players draw from the same deck. There is no fixed game length, or turn track. Before play, the players decide how many times they want to play through the deck – from one to three times, and when the final deck is exhausted the game ends and the victory accounting begins. Each hand of cards represents about a year of game time, and with an average of around 7 hands per deck, a full three-deck game ends at least a decade into the future. This brings us uncomfortably close to science fiction, or as some have unkindly commented, fantasy. It certainly complicates the already herculean task of matching the game’s outputs to the historical time line…



In time-honoured tradition, cards force a trade off between operations and events, and use the increasingly popular mechanic of implementing any opponent’s event if you use the card for ops. Both players can prevent one opposing event per turn, at the cost of a card play for the US, effectively free for the jihad. With some exceptions, most events tend to be useful rather than devastating, and in our early plays the majority of cards were used for ops; however, the two-card per player sequence allows for some powerful combinations. Woe betide the US player who is unaware that a WMD-armed jihadist can use Clean Operatives to move terrorist cells to the US, followed by Martyrdom Operation to automatically set up two plots. I actually managed to pull this one off in my first game, placing a Pakistani nuke and a conventional explosive in the homeland, with my opponent able to block only one of the plots (he was down to a single card.) Sadly for me, he guessed correctly, found the nuke, and so staved off instant defeat. Many events have pre-conditions which are seldom in effect, and so I’d estimate that in a typical hand a player would count himself unlucky if he had to allow more than one or two enemy events. You’ll see 7 or 8 hands in a typical single deck, though, so the occasional outlier is to be expected and feared. Nevertheless, a key skill in the game is planning the sequence in which you will play your cards, both to maximise combinations and to mitigate the impact of opposing events, and in this area at least, Labyrinth is a true card game.



The heart of the game revolves around what players can do with ops, and it is worth looking at this in a little detail, as much of it is really new. The game’s characteristic asymmetry is a key factor here, and as with most of the game play, governance is the focus. The first thing to note is that governance levels of Good, Fair and Poor are assigned numeric values of 1,2 and 3 respectively. For the US to carry out an operation in a country, he must usually use an Ops card of a value equal to or greater than the country’s governance level. So, the poorer the governance, the higher the level of resources he must devote to the task. For the jihadist, on the other hand, governance is not a factor in whether or not he can take action; instead, it determines how likely he is to succeed. For each op point used, the jihadist rolls a die, and will succeed on a roll equal to or less than the target countries governance level. So, jihadist ambitions are more likely to be realised in countries with poorer governance. I find this a clever and elegant mechanic, though it is somewhat unnuanced. For both players, the success criteria tend to be very blunt, pass or fail checks on single, D6 rolls. There is plenty of wristage here, particularly for the jihadist, and the dice are more than capable of sabotaging otherwise excellent play – an excuse which falls readily from my lips, as my long-suffering opponents will attest.



The primary tools of the jihadist player are terror and insurgency, The first task, of course, is to recruit cells, which will succeed automatically in a regime change country, and which is subject to die roll check against governance elsewhere. Once on board, cells can travel in safety to adjacent countries, or anywhere on board, again subject to a die roll. Much of the jihadist’s energy will be devoted to laying plots in countries with cells, which if successfully placed will resolve after the US players turn. Unblocked plots are at the heart of the jihadist cause; and, depending on where placed, raise funding and worsen governance. And there is a salutary lesson here for any US player who tries to eradicate al Qaeda by military means - a successful plot in a country with troops automatically lowers US prestige. Of course, as mentioned, WMD plots bring higher rewards, and will win the game if the target is the US homeland.



The above actions are tools for the Islamist, but his aim is revolution, which comes in two flavours. Jihad is in game terms quite similar to plotting in its effects on governance. Jihad does not have an impact on prestige or funding, but unlike a plot jihad does take effect immediately, before the US player turn. Major Jihad is usually the culmination of a number of other actions, and demands a significant commitment of time, cells and resources; if successful, Islamist rule is secured in the target country.



Much of the time, the US will use its ops to wage a War of Ideas in Muslim countries, to secure “ally” status there, and subsequently to improve governance. Unlike most other game actions, this one is heavily modified; if the US has low prestige, or if its posture is out of line with the rest of the World, success may be impossible. Under these circumstances it may be necessary for the US to turn its war of ideas on to non-Muslim countries, in this case attempting to set or reset their posture. At game start, in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, with a Bush administration, US posture starts off hard, which allows the US to use ops for Regime Change in any country suffering under the yoke of Islamist rule. Hard posture also allows a number of useful events. However, over the course of the game various actions require the posture of non-Muslim countries to be established, and there is a 2:1 chance that they will turn out soft. And just as in real life, things become progressively tougher for the US the further it is out of step with the rest of the world. The US player CAN change his posture through a reassessment action, but at great cost: by playing 2 three-ops cards and otherwise forgoing an entire action phase. War of ideas in non Muslim countries is a less extreme, if slower, way of mitigating this penalty.



In addition to the tools of diplomacy represented by the war of ideas, the US player also has recourse to some military actions. If a country is allied, the US can deploy troops there – usually done to hinder an Islamist jihad, or to assist local counter terrorism actions. And if the country is Islamist, then the US can carry out a full scale invasion to effect Regime Change. I am relieved to say that this is not an option to be taken lightly. For while it is an easy matter to send the troops in, it is a MUCH harder task to extricate them again, which not only limits US flexibility, but more to the point will cost him at least one and perhaps two cards each draw. This is another well-crafted mechanism, I believe – simple and to the point.



Finally, the US can engage in Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations. If a jihadist cell is present in an ally or country with troops, a Disrupt action will first discover and subsequently eliminate up to 2 cells, and where troops are present, will add an often very welcome “+1” to prestige. And if all else fails, and the dastardly terrorists have succeeded in laying a plot marker, the play of a 3 ops card allows the US to block the plot through an Alert action.



One more thing is worth mentioning. The game’s primary battleground is the Middle East, and that of course means oil. A number of countries are marked as oil producers, and if the event Oil Price Spike is in effect, these countries are correspondingly increased in value for victory purposes. Another elegant mechanism, particularly for those who might think that in reality this a struggle precipitated by resources and greed rather than altruism and ideology.



Finally, the system takes account of entropy too; after every deal, Jihadist funding automatically drops. Like a shark, the jihad will starve if it does not keep moving forward. And US prestige will drop each hand if any country is under Islamist rule. The Status Quo suits neither party.



So, there is plenty of game here, and what there is strikes me as both consistent and elegant. The next test is to see how it plays.



“This has a chance of success; the alternatives are worse…”

The above advice, given to President Obama by Bruce Riedel on the eve of the Afghani surge, is also appropriate to Labyrinth in play, especially for the US. The midway point of many games will find the US in the doldrums, with low prestige and GWoT penalties crippling his War of Ideas efforts – especially if he has engaged in a knee-jerk regime change in Afghanistan, and the prestige table has punished him for his boldness. Game play then will often come down to War of Ideas rolls hoping for a lucky 6, which will provide an aid marker so that the next lucky 6 actually has some effect. After a few games players become aware of this trap for the US, and in fact its pursuit or avoidance becomes a game within a game; nevertheless, I know of some players who have given up on Labyrinth because of this factor, so it is worth warning new players of the risk up front. And even if you fall into this trap it is important not to despair, as miraculous recoveries do seem to happen quite often, especially for the US, particularly if the Jihadist is unwise enough to leave cells in countries with troops, and falls victim to a poor run of die rolls.



But, first things first. Although Labyrinth comes with a variety of scenarios, this section focuses primarily on the single deck, Let’s Roll (2001) scenario, which provides a fast (under two hour) and often fluctuating canter through the game. Although there are some informed votes for the longer game – including the designer’s – my preference is for the shorter version, which ends in 2008, and so theoretically stays within the bounds of recorded history. There will be much more on that particular topic later.



I have a dozen games under my belt – enough to know how much I don’t know. For it is my impression that this is a game with some depth. I certainly have not yet landed on a favoured strategy for either side. There are some obvious ploys – Pakistan is an early centre of attention because of its nukes, as are the Gulf States because of their location, but so much depends on the card draw and the early die rolls that hard and fast rules still elude me. In our early plays, most cards were played for ops, but with more experience it seem that events play a bigger role. I am sure that this is at least in part due to our hazy groping for better strategies, and our understanding of how the events can bear on this. For example, now that we recognize the importance of Pakistan as a battleground, the key Kashmir, Bhutto, FATA and Musharraf cards are closely tracked, and inevitably played for their events. No doubt as our strategic insight deepens, so will the range of “must play” events.



At this point, two months after the game first hit players’ tables, it does appear balanced based on online reports, and this is in accord with my experience. A couple of examples should underline the point. The first was a US win, in what until the tumultuous events of a couple of weeks ago I would have denigrated as a neo-con wet dream. The US invaded Afghanistan on its first card play, scored a preposterously lucky +4 on the prestige roll, and rode the resulting War of Ideas modifiers to a deal-3 oil price spike auto win. Not much fun here for the unlucky jihadist, who was a little overwhelmed by the turn of events. Luckily, the whole thing was over in under an hour.



The second game was a jihadist win on the last card - in fact on the last FIVE cards; the US had 5 unanswered card plays, which he used for 5 successive War of Ideas actions, needing two 6s to win. No luck. A couple of hands earlier, the Jihadist had a "roll two 3s on three dice" chance for an auto win. Despite this, it was a game somewhat lacking in drama; the US player decided not to invade Afghanistan, preferring a card advantage strategy, but found himself undone by plot-driven low prestige, and a desperately unfortunate and untimely election result, switching his posture to soft in a hard, hard world. He was then reduced to praying for lucky events while attempting to roll WoI 6s, for at least two hands.



And this is symptomatic of my reaction to the game; it is a highly engaging intellectual exercise, but despite the game’s best efforts, I rarely find myself on the edge of my seat. To some extent this might be self-inflicted – there is of course no deck management in a single deck game, and so no advantage in playing events to strip that card from the deck, and so the ops versus event trade off which lends excitement to many CDGs is tempered here. And with the exception of War of Ideas and Major Jihad, the game has no memory. Much activity can come down to rolling well on a spur-of-the-moment die roll; it often feels as if the game rewards extemporisation over persistence. On the other hand, you might with some justice call this rank bad play! Despite that, there are some very engaging features of the game play. Hand planning and management is a very big part of play, and along with the two-drop mechanism allows genuine combination play reminiscent of the best collectable card games. The availability of realistic instant wins goes a long way to counteract any potential US doldrums. And as I have mentioned, the game often allows quite dramatic changes of fortune.



It don’t mean a thing, if it ain’t got swing…

As I hope has come across, Labyrinth is an easy game to get into, but it is neither simple nor simplistic in play. In my initial games I found it quite difficult to keep the ramifications its model in my head while playing, and indeed the playbook recognises this, and provides a very handy primer. To further drive home the message, this section contains a combined After Action Report / Storyboard of a single deal, from a 2 player playing of the Let’s Roll Scenario. I did this to explore whether it is possible to tell the story of the 12 months which immediately followed 9/11 in game terms. After all, the acid test of a historical model is that it delivers reasonably historical outputs if presented with reasonably historical inputs. And historical games which set out to simulate the past tend to be judged against an even higher standard. They are required not just to give historical outputs, but the choices forced on the players by the game’s system need themselves to appear reasonable. In effect, the game needs to encourage the players to make choices which lead to historical outcomes. Let’s see how Labyrinth fares on this very stringent test…



Jihadist Player: Planning

The Jihadist plays first, which makes some sense – in reality, the US player, reeling from the 9/11 attacks, was fully engaged constructing a response. The jihadist’s hand consists of the following cards:



Renditions (US 3)

Wiretapping (US 2)

Clean Operatives (J 3)

Tony Blair (US 2)

Amerithrax (J 2)

NEST (US 1)

Saddam (J 3)

Patriot Act (US 3)

Opium (J 2)



The first thing to note here is that there are five US events, and only one can be disposed of as the first plot card. The pre-requisites for Wiretapping are under the control of the jihadist, so it can be discounted. The other 4, however, have to be managed. Tony Bair is an irritant, rather than a disaster at this stage in the game, so the jihadist decides to let this event resolve. NEST too is unpleasant, but can be worked around to some extent. That leaves Patriot Act and Renditions. Both are nasty, but with Clean Operatives in hand the jihadist has a counter to Patriot Act, at least for this turn. On the other hand, Renditions costs the jihadist a card, and a cell, and this is a high price to play. On balance, Renditions is the bigger threat, and this is the card selected for the first plot.



US Player Planning

The US player draws as follows:



Covert Action (US 2)

Special Forces (US 1)

Predator (US 2)

Abu Sayyaf (J 2)

Pakistani Offensive (US 3)

Axis of Evil (J 3)

Kurdistan(N 2)

Loose Nuke (J 2)

Tora Bora (N 2)



The White House is immediately transfixed by the Loose Nukes card. With no means of enhancing the security of the homeland in hand, preventing the jihadist from securing WMDs is vital. Loose Nukes has to be played as soon as possible, so long as there are no cells in Russia. For the same reason, the US player will try to hold onto as many 3 ops cards as he can, to allow alert actions later in the turn if needed.





First Jihadist Action Phase



Card 1. Opium (Played as Event) There will never be a better time to play this. With all cells on the board the jihadist player loses a little flexibility, but better safe than sorry, and a US invasion is common during hand 1. The result is 15 cells in Afghanistan.



Historical Narrative: Before the invasion, Afghanistan harboured 150 terrorist training camps. As Khalid Sheik Mohamed memorably put it in an interview in 2002, al-Qaeda “had at the time a department for martyrs and that his problem was the office had too many volunteers.”



Card 2. Patriot Act (Played for Ops, US event resolves) The next priority is to export the jihad, through a Travel operation. Russia is targeted for one cell, just in case the US holds Loose Nukes or HEU, with a further 2 in 3 chance of a favourable (soft) result on the posture table, Pakistan is the risk-free destination for the second, to begin plotting there and Tunisia is the third - a Sunni country with 2 resources, an oil producer, and adjacent to the Schengen zone. Luckily for him, the jihadist rolls well: 3 for Governance in Tunisia (Poor) and 3 for success. 5 for Posture in Russia (Hard) and 2 for success. Net results are sleeping cells in all 3 countries, Great War on Terror track “World” to 2 Hard, and Poor / Islamist countries to 5. The Patriot Act restrictions now come into effect, restricting risk-free Jihadist travel into the US to that originating in Canada.



Historical Narrative: As will be described later, jihadist cells did become active in 2002 in all three countries. President Bush signed the Patriot Act on October 26, 2001.



First US Action Phase



Card 1. Axis of Evil (Played for Ops, Jihadist event resolves) As the penalty for play of this jihadist event at this point is only to roll US prestige, the US player chooses it for Regime Change in Afghanistan, and invades with 6 troops. Die roll for Governance is 2 (Poor,) First Prestige Roll is 6 (rises) resulting in +4 to Prestige. Good result for the US! Die roll for the 2nd Prestige check is 3 (drops) resulting in -2 (and a net +2) to Prestige. US Troop marker I placed in the “At War” box, restricting him to 8 cards in each subsequent deal.



Historical Narrative: The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001, and captured Kabul on December 2001, with minimal casualties. The extraordinary success of this venture, and the resolution shown boosted the confidence of the Bush administration, gave Secretary of Defence Rumsfeld an unassailable authority and increased US prestige across the globe. In his state of the union address in January 2002, President Bush referred to Iraq, Iran and North Korea as states constituting an axis of evil, reinforcing al-Qaeda’s core messages about the imperative for defensive jihad against an aggressive US, intent on attacking Islam.



Card 2. Tora Bora (Played as event) With a cell now in Russia, the US player cannot risk playing Loose Nukes, and so must come up with another card play. He does not care for an extended disrupt campaign against 12 cells in Afghanistan, and elects to remove two by the use of Tora Bora. The 50/50 risk on the prestige roll is well offset by the card draw provided by TB. A more experienced US player may instead attempt to move Pakistan to Ally status, in anticipation of a jihadist struggle there, or secure Good governance in the Gulf States, to provide War of Ideas modifiers in adjacent countries. This was President Bush’s first play, however, and he wanted to eliminate the immediate terrorist threat! Die roll for the prestige check is 1 (drops,) resulting in -3 to Prestige. Card drawn: Iraqi WMD (US 3)



Historical Narrative: Following a 2-week air bombardment in the Tora Bora Mountains, most Al Qaeda fighters escaped to Pakistan. In the short term this was a blow to US prestige, but it also afforded a breathing space, as much of the AQ infrastructure in Afghanistan was destroyed or evacuated.



Second Jihadist Action Phase



Card 1. Renditions (Played for Ops, 1st plot) With Afghani governance now at poor, the jihadist decides to go to work on US prestige, by plotting in Afghanistan.

Plot DRs are 4, 1 and 5, resulting in a single plot. The jihadist places a “3” plot marker. As this is the first plot for the turn, the US event does not resolve.



Historical Narrative: Described in the next Plot Resolution Phase.



Card 2. Wiretapping (Played for Ops) As its pre-conditions are not met, the US event does not trigger, so this is as good a time as any to play the card, for plots in Pakistan and Afghanistan this time, hoping to worsen governance and reduce prestige. Plot DRs are 2 and 6, resulting in a plot marker in Pakistan, a “2” this time.



Historical Narrative: Described in the next Plot Resolution Phase.



Second US Action Phase



Card 1. Abu Sayyaf (Played for Ops, Jihadist event resolves) The US player remains fixated by the defence of the homeland, and the threat of the loose Russian nuke. He therefore decides to spend this card cycle eliminating the cell in Russia, with a disrupt action, which wakes the sleeper there. The Abu Sayyaf event triggers, with no immediate game effect.



Historical Narrative: Abu Sayyaf carried out a number of terrorist attacks in 2002, leading to their designation as a terrorist organisation by the US.



Card 2. Covert Action (Played for Ops) The US player disrupts the cell in Russia, eliminating it.



Historical Narrative: Ibn al Khattab, leader of the Arab Afghans fighting in Chechnya was poisoned by Russian authorities in December 2001



Plot Resolution Phase



Both plots are unblocked, and so both resolve, The Afghani plot result in -1 to US Prestige (now 5.) The Pakistani plot has a chance of reducing governance; fortunately for the US, the die roll is 5, and so governance is unaffected by the plot.



Historical Narrative: In March 2002, an al Qaeda ambush killed 8 and wounded 100 US personnel at Shahi Kowt. Also in March 2002, an attack on the Protestant International Church in Islamabad killed 5 and wounded 46. The victims were largely expatriates and foreign diplomats.



Third Jihadist Action Phase



Card 1. NEST (Played for Ops, US event resolves) The Jihadist player decides to pursue operations in Pakistan, and so travels a cell there, from Afghanistan. The event resolves, providing the relieved US player with some more defence against a game-ending WMD in the homeland.



Historical Narrative: In January 2002 the Bush administration called on NEST to search large U.S. cities for a possible "dirty bomb"—a crude nuclear device—that was a reported tool of al Qaeda. This was the beginning of a higher profile for NEST in homeland security operations.



Card 2. Tony Blair (Played for Ops, US event resolves) As US prestige is now safely in the “Medium” zone, and so no longer providing a modifier on War of Ideas rolls, the jihadist feels he can safely start to erode governance in the Muslim world. He uses the Ops from Tony Blair to set plots in Afghanistan (die roll = 5, which fails) and Pakistan (Die roll = 1, which succeeds.) Using the Tony Blair event, the US player sets the UK to hard, moving the world GWoT marker to 3 hard. As this is as good as it gets for the US, and there are no Schengen countries currently with a soft posture, he decides not to risk any more 1 in 3 chances, and so forgoes the remaining rolls. The jihadist has managed to play all 5 US events, without suffering a catastrophe!



Historical narrative: From 9/11, British Prime Minister Blair was unwavering in his support for US actions. It was some time, however, before he succeeded in mobilising support in Europe for this view.



Third US Action Phase



Card 1. Loose Nuke (Played for Ops) As there is no longer a cell in Russia, the jihadist event does not trigger, and so the US takes the first opportunity to dispose of this dangerous card, with a War of Ideas in Egypt. The governance die roll is 2, so Egypt is marked as Poor Neutral. As a poor country requires 3 ops for an action, no War of Ideas occurs.



Historical Narrative. After Israel, Egypt was the largest recipient of US Economic Support Funding in 2002, benefiting from $655 million in ESF aid, three times more than the next largest beneficiary.



Card 2. Pakistani Offensive (Played for Ops) The US tries War of Ideas in Egypt once more. The operation succeeds on a die roll of 5, and so Egypt is marked as a Poor Ally.



Historical narrative: Following 9/11, Egypt demonstrated support for the US by dispatching troops to fight against al Qaeda and the Taleban in Afghanistan.



Plot resolution phase



The plot in Pakistan resolves. The DR to worsen governance is “3” and “5,” resulting in no effect.



Historical Narrative: In May 2002 an al Qaeda car bomb killed 13 people in a minibus carrying French naval technicians in Karachi.



Fourth jihadist action phase



Card 1. Clean Operatives (Played as an event) The jihadist decides to use his Clean Operatives / Martyrdom Operation combination to force the US to re-roll both prestige and posture, and so travels two cells from Afghanistan to the US.



Card 2. Martyrdom Operation (Play as an event) The jihadist replaces a cell in the US with 2 plots. The jihadist places 2 plot markers.



Historical narrative: See below.



Fourth US action phase



Card 1. Kurdistan (Played for Ops) The US player wishes to minimise the risk of being stuck in soft posture with low prestige, and so decides to alert the plots in the homeland. However, with only a single 3 ops card remaining, he cannot alert both. As a result, he decides to hold the Iraqi WMD card until next deal, and plays the 2 ops from this card into reserve.



Card 2. Special Forces (Played for Ops) Using the 2 ops from reserve plus the 1 Op from this card, the US player blocks one of the plots in the US with an alert action.



Historical narrative: In September 2002, the FBI arrested 7 Yemeni men in Buffalo, claiming that they formed an al Qaeda cell plotting a major act of terrorism within the US.



Plot Resolution phase



The US plot resolves. First, US posture is checked, and with a sigh of relief the US player notes that it remains hard. The prestige rolls result in a fall of 1, to 4. It could have been much worse!



Historical narrative. In July 2002 Egyptian Hesham Mohamed Ali Hadayet killed two US citizens at the El Al counter in Los Angeles airport.



Fifth Jihadist action phase



Card 1. Saddam (Played for Ops) The Jihadist continues with his plot offensive, attempting plots in Afghanistan, Tunisia and Pakistan. The Afghani plot fails, while those in Tunisia and Pakistan succeed.



Historical narrative: Despite claims by high ranking US officials, no credible evidence has been founding linking Saddam to al Qaeda.



Fifth US action phase



Card 1. Predator Card 2. (Played for an event) In the early game, the US player must be concerned about the prospect of the Pakistani nuclear arsenal falling into jihadist hands. The US therefore removes the cell in Pakistan, to guard against further jihadist plotting there.



Historical narrative: In March 2002, al Qaeda ally Abu Zubaydah was captured in Faisalbad. Zubadayah was a leading AQ recruiter, who ran training camps.



Card 2. Iraqi WMD (Held) This card will be avaialable next deal (2003) to allow the US to play Regime Change in Iraq, even if it is at adversary status.



Historical narrative: In 2003, in a famous UN speech, US secretary of State Colin Powell argued that the purported presence of WMDs in Iraq provided a casus belli, justifying the US decision to invade.



Plot Resolution phase



Plots resolve in Tunisia and Pakistan. As Tunisia is already poor, jihadist funding is still at 9, and there are no US troops in Tunisia, the plot has no effect on the game. The Pakistani plot provides a die roll chance to reduce governance, but the roll of 4 does not succeed.



Historical narrative: In April 2002, an al Qaeda suicide bomber drove a truck bomb into a synagogue on Tunisia’s Djerba Island, killing 21 people, of whom the majority were German tourists. In June 2002 a car bomb exploded outside the US consulate in Karachi, killing 11 and wounding more than 40.



With a sigh of relief, we can bring the AAR to a close. While the timeline sequence is a little off, and some of the play choices may have been less than perfect, I would claim that the adherence to history demonstrated here is pretty remarkable. In Michael Scheuer’s trenchant “Imperial Hubris,” the author, formerly head of the CIA’s bin Laden unit, provides a quite detailed listing of US and al Qaeda successes and failures in the years following 9/11. With the exception of the cruel kidnap and murder of Daniel Pearl, the AAR has managed to accommodate all of them. You may quibble with my use of the ESF as a proxy for War of Ideas, but for the purposes of this exercise it is surely plausible. Equally you may take issue with my dice’s stubborn lack of cooperation with attempts to shift governance, but I have delved into the World Bank’s World Governance Index, and I can assure you that it is all but impossible to discern any material changes in the period under study. At least for 2002, it would seem that, given a historical card draw, then the game can easily encourage a remarkably historical outcome, and that, for me, is a mighty achievement.



Is it real, or is it Pretty Polly…

So, does Labyrinth provide us with a working model of events post 9/11, or is it like a parrot, mimicking human speech? The answer, almost inevitably, is “yes” to both, but probably more of the latter. For even though as the AAR shows Labyrinth CAN give us a narrative which looks something like history, in the vast majority of the cases it won’t. Indeed, how could it? The designer tells us quite openly that its core relationships are based, not on reality, but instead on what the two sides thought.



For example, Presidents Bush and Obama have both identified nuclear terrorism as the largest threat to US security. The game, of course, reflects this in its victory conditions; the result is “realistic” for the US, who will devote immense time and trouble to avoiding a homeland WMD. It is less realistic for al Qaeda. Even though bin Laden has said that “acquiring nuclear and chemical weapons is a religious duty,” it is far from clear from the historical record that AQ has devoted a significant effort in this regard. Yet, when playing the jihadist, if I am in the mood for a quick and exciting game, my play will often be dominated by the search for WMDs, starting with an immediate and sustained Pakistani jihad. Yet no such event actually took place, thank God. There is little history here, especially as with hindsight the possibility that al Qaeda could actually acquire a nuclear device in the timeframe of the (one deck) game seems vanishingly remote, as Peter Bergen argues very convincingly in The Longest War.



Of course, any issues arising from the game’s (rather clever) treatment of WMDs pale into insignificance compared to the storm which has arisen from its core concept of Governance. A normally quite measured member of Board Game Geek observed that Labyrinth “pushes forward a campaign of propaganda aimed at supporting war after war after war, at supporting torture and murder and worse. America as a stabilizing force in the Middle East? Pure farce.” Tell us what you really think! Of course, the vocabulary of the game encourages this type of interpretation. What else can one think about language which is frequently so pro-US? Not only is Islamist Rule dismissively positioned as worse than “poor,” but other terms are straight from the Beltway double-think play book. Cells are disrupted, not killed; interrogations use enhanced measures, not illegal torture; prisoners are handed over to the bottomless dungeons of middle eastern despots by means of renditions, not kidnap; and of course, the US practices Regime Change, not invasion. If this were the whole story, Labyrinth would stand accused and condemned out of its own mouth. In Volko’s defence, he argues with some justice that this language was chosen deliberately, to reinforce his “through the eyes of the participants” viewpoint, and points to similar “pro-jihadist” terminology in the game, of which the card Martyrdom Operations is probably the most obvious. And apart from in its language, I can find little other evidence of bias in the game, and if this is indeed true, then language is the easiest thing to change. If one interprets governance as meaning “the propensity of a country to generate suicide bombers” instead of “democracy and the good of the population,” and label the track from high to low, much of the difficulty disappears at the stroke of a pen. There is no need to believe the propaganda – the US is acting out of enlightened self-interest, creating allies before it improves “governance,” - putting “stability” ahead of “democracy” - and countries with oil are at the heart of the victory conditions. Certainly the game play does not seem biased in favour of the US, either in balance or in the “fun” to be had playing that side.



Other, more cogent criticisms of Labyrinth have focused on supposed failures in its model, and it is undoubtedly true that much has been abstracted or ignored. You can no doubt come up with your own list; mine includes the short shrift given to the Sunni / Shia divide, the jihadist “hive mind” which ascribes a unity of purpose to many diverse groups which is hard to discern in AQ’s FATA cave reality, the reduction of US domestic politics to a single, albeit important card, the complete omission of economics in a timeframe which includes the GFC, the downplaying of the impact of US policy towards Israel and Palestine, in many regards the raison d’etre for the jihad, the model’s extreme bipolarity in a multi-polar world, and many many more.



But to focus on these issues is in many ways to miss the point. No game can include everything. Designer Ruhnke not only tells us how he wants the game to be judged, he gives us a big hint as to what criteria we should use. This is not a game which attempts to model objective reality. Instead, it tells the story of the post 9/11 years as the key actors believed things were. As such, its primary value, at least for me, is to be found in the light it might shine on the big decisions made immediately after 9/11. In this regard, I think it does a pretty good job. So, why did the US abandon Afghanistan to its fate after Tora Bora? The game’s answer – because a handful of the most senior decision makers believed (for whatever reason) that there were bigger fish to fry – is so obviously accurate that it gives me confidence in other conclusions the game might suggest. Why Iraq? The game’s answer – it makes almost no sense in game terms to invade there in 2003, and so the decision must have been driven by other considerations, such as revenge – confirms what at least for me is obvious common sense. And the mechanism by which the Iraq invasion can take place – requiring the manufacture of a casus belli – is done (through the cards) with elegance and economy.



For the measure of a model, in truth, is not how believable or complete we find its inputs, but how useful we find its outputs. And as the storyboard shows, the Labyrinth model at least passes the first, fundamental test – if you give it history, it will give you history right back. Sadly, most games fall at this first hurdle. .



But let’s not get carried away. For anything beyond the first year of the conflict, Labyrinth’s model can unravel quite quickly. The best way I can describe it is as “undamped” – everything happens much too fast. After all, from 2001 to 2010 there were, with the possible exception of the short lived Islamic Courts Union in Somalia, no Islamist revolutions, and if the various indicators of governance are to be believed, few real changes in the quality of governance either. It seems to me that in the equation which underpins Labyrinth’s model, the variables are reasonable, but the parameters and constants are wildly overstated. Or at least I would have said that, until recent events in Tunisia, Jordan, Egypt and Sudan restored my faith in a democratic domino effect. Shows what I know.



A good thing?

And here, at last, we can see the exit from the maze. As I have tried to convey, Labyrinth is a well-crafted endeavour which works as a game. It seems capable of generating historical outputs from historical inputs. As a commercial product of a participating country in an ongoing struggle, it avoids taking sides to a considerable extent. And its model – dismissed out of hand by some commentators before they’d even seen it - though flawed, is a competent and thought provoking attempt to present the world as it appeared to the leading actors on both sides. All in all, this is a serious, worthy example of the game designer’s art, especially commendable given the unique difficulties of the topic. So, is this the game of the year?



I think it might well be, but only if that award comes from the head and not the heart. For I have admired Labyrinth more than I have enjoyed it. Playing it can be a curiously sterile experience. Some of that is player expectation – Labyrinth is not the card-by-card adrenalin rush of Twilight Struggle, the game to which it is most likely to be compared. I have greeted my wins with quiet satisfaction, not shouts of joy; defeats bring regret, not anguish. I suspect that in boiling down the model to a manageable size – and in the game’s extremely measured terminology – much of the flavour has been left in the pot. Certainly, not for a single minute of the 30 plus hours I have spent bent over the Labyrinth board did I suspend my disbelief and forget I was playing a board game. And for a game which views the world through the eyes of its participants with such determination, this is surely an enormous missed opportunity.



There’s more to life than fun, of course, and playing (and reviewing) Labyrinth has provided me with an instant education in world events post 9/11. Books, journals, websites, newspapers, dense statistical reports, I have consumed them all voraciously since Labyrinth entered my life. Before, I was a reasonably well-informed citizen; now, I’m a pundit! But even here, at the peak of my enthusiasm, I have to recognise that I have actually learned very little from the game itself; from the ancillary materials, certainly, from thinking about the game’s model, for sure, from the study it encouraged, of course, but in actual play, all I have ever done is game the system.



And there we might leave it – damned by my typical faint praise – if it were not for one final thing. As an artifact, Labyrinth seems to me to be a reaffirmation of our hobby. It shows that even within the shortening attention-spans and tightening wallets of a consumer base which disdains detail and shrieks that “they are only games,” we can produce a unique way of thinking about a vital and current situation. Not just that, but by making the game’s assumptions visible, both in the rules and in his ongoing dialogue with anyone who engages on the topic, Volko provides us with the opportunity to deepen our understanding of the interaction between the game and the subject. Don’t like his starting governance assumptions? Change them with my blessing, he says. Want to see more on the GFC? Add some cards and try it, he replies. Don’t think the game allows for the Jasmine Revolution? Here’s an optional rule, let us know how it works, he offers. This last point is very revealing. You’d think that a bipolar model designed in 2009 would have some difficulty with the multi-dimensional, and unprecedented happenings in Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia and Sudan in early 2011. Yet I found that thinking of Egypt in game terms led me to explore some searching questions – what is the US interest, what role is the Muslim Brotherhood playing, is there any chance that the “Arab Street” is in fact a highway to good governance, how will this affect militant Islam, what are the potential knock on effects in the region, etc? – questions which I would certainly not have thought of if my primary information sources were The Australian, Fox News or even Al Jazeera.



So, to answer my opening questions. Yes, Labyrinth succeeds in rendering enough of the complexities of the real world to be taken seriously. Yes, language apart, it avoids jingoism in doing so. Yes, such a game should be made, as it provides a distinctive educational perspective not easily available elsewhere. And emphatically yes, this is a very good thing.



As for this review’s objectivity? That’s surely a question for you, not me! But even if I fail this test, there is plenty of other fine writing on the game to which you can turn. Labyrinth has called forth some of the most perceptive and interesting reviews I have seen on any game. If you have not already done so, I encourage you to check out the online reviews by Battle’s contributor Matt Kirschenbaum, and by Rex Brynen and Tom Grant, and the discussions these have stimulated. No matter what else he has achieved, Volko has without question met at least one of his objectives – he has started a fascinating conversation. I am thrilled to be a part of it.

