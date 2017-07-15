Rules



David Hughes Scotty Dave) Australia

Northbridge

NSW I wrote this review 5 years ago. Apart from the conclusion, it absolutely still reflects my views. La Bat is great. However, almost immediately after this review was done, three(!) new versions of the rules were published, destroying at a stroke the consistency promised by the Regs XXX and the Marie-Louise rules. I've written about this at length elsewhere. Suffice it to say, an opportunity has been lost.



Can less be more? - A review of La Bataille de la Moscowa, and the Marie Louise rules for the La Bataille system



A quick look back

In the immediate, chaotic aftermath of the terrible Battle of Borodino, Marshal Michel Ney, commander of the French III Corps, found time amid the carnage to pen a short report to the Emperor on his part in the bloody engagement. It is a mere 11 paragraphs long – less than a printed page – and as befits the circumstances of its composition, it limits itself to the essentials. So, what did the Duke of Elchingen think of such great import that Napoleon ought to read about it, beset as he was on all sides by the most pressing demands on his time? Surprisingly, one of the things mentioned is a seemingly trivial description of the formation adopted by the battalions of the 10th Division, which Ney stresses, was deployed "in column of attack, with its last regiments in column of battalions deployed at a distance of division, ready to form square." But Ney was not alone in bringing the details of tactics and formation to Napoleon’s attention. Eugene, commanding the French IV Corps, was a little more loquacious than Marshal Ney – his report stretched to 2 pages. He too found time to comment on the tactical details of a divisional attack, this time Morand’s Division, which went in with “the first line deployed, the second by columns of battalions.” It seems that on a gunpowder battlefield, no matter how elevated one’s pay grade, tactical details mattered. In the same battle, we find Bagration leading a two-battalion counter-attack, Poniatowski siting individual guns, Yermelov rallying groups of routed soldiers and Murat at the head of a regimental charge. If we the players are to walk in the commanders’ boots, then it seems that we should be concerned about the details of tactics, and battalions, not just the maneuvers of corps and divisions.



Of course, in wargaming, this type of detail is not in fashion. It seems that those wargamers who play Euros are increasingly looking for similar qualities in their wargames – balance and competitiveness, speed of play, design elegance, and ease of assimilation; in this world, “detail” is a curse, and even “simulation” is a dirty word, ridiculed by producers and consumers alike.



And yet, it was not ever thus. During the golden decade of the Monster Game – roughly 1975 to 1984 – participants in the hobby routinely spoke of games in terms of “the state of the art,” meaning how well a game modeled history, rather than the attractiveness of its components, and designers and players alike accepted that simulating complex military reality sometimes requires complex systems. La Bataille de la Moscowa, published in 1975 by Martial Enterprises, has a strong claim to be the first of the grand-tactical monster game genre – large, complex and detailed games which made a serious attempt to recreate key aspects of the history of specific battles. It made a splash, winning the CSR award for best amateur wargame. Ed Wimble of Clash of Arms Games tells the tale of how, at the Origins of its release, Richard Berg saw it on display, realized there was a market for really big games, and conceived the idea for Terrible Swift Sword which was published by SPI the following year, and brought monster games to the hobby’s mainstream. Compared to much of what had gone before, the La Bataille system certainly seemed to advance the state of the art, and with its emphasis on the interaction of formations and arms of service at the battalion / battery / regiment scale, it established a framework for 19th century grand-tactical battle games which endures to this day. The La Bataille system has also endured, spawning a dozen more games on Napoleonic battles.



But La Bataille from its inception was much more than just a big and serious attempt at modeling a battle; it was theatre! Its design team – Monte Mattson, Dennis Spors, Jim Soto and Larry Groves - set a new standard for immersion in a topic. Styling themselves the Martial Enterprises household, they awarded themselves faux Imperial titles, wrote the rules in fractured Franglais, addressed customers as “citizen,” and produced the most beautiful counters yet seen in the hobby, with a creditable attempt to reflect the actual uniform colours worn by the troops. Playing La Bataille was more than mere gaming, it was performance art.



Despite this, to many players, the original games missed the mark in a number of areas. How the system did (or did not) handle command control was an early subject of controversy. In the absence of formal rules to the contrary, units could and did become detached, and intermingled – players behaved as players, rather than Generals. Unsurprisingly, this charge was hotly disputed by the games’ supporters. They claimed that in their preferred, multi-player setting where each actor controlled a corps, the rules-mandated limit for each side of no more than 10 minutes for its movement phase forced players to concentrate their forces in a broadly historical manner. But for other players, especially that cohort who played solo at their own pace, the absence of formal command and control led to “full-court press then run around the flanks” mayhem which seemed to have very little to do with how real battles unfolded. In this version of the game, rather than commanding corps, players frequently felt they were micro-managing each battalion. Far from a Marshal’s baton in every knapsack, it sometimes felt as if there were nothing more than 60 cartridges and a Sergeant’s clean shirt.



The second broad objection was in some respects the mirror image of the first. A number of players found, despite the then unprecedented level of detail with which the interaction of line, column and square, and cavalry infantry and artillery were handled, that the tactical machinations of their cardboard forces could not reflect the reality of Napoleonic battle as found in history. Battles could devolve into unbroken lines of infantry and artillery blasting away at each other for hours, until one side’s morale wavered sufficiently for it to fall prey to decisive cavalry charges. Despite its detail, La Bataille’s systems for resolving combat at the point of battle were found by some players to be insufficient.



Nevertheless, a game of early La Bataille could be a glorious thing, especially after the revised Standard Rules eliminated much of the Franglais. With a player per corps, timed movement, a little experience and a lot of discipline, a game hour could be completed in around 2 real hours, making a whole day’s battle playable in a weekend. Even so, some gamers – and especially enthusiasts – are never satisfied, and such proved to be the case with La Bataille. With the inevitability of death and taxes, version followed version, each more detailed than the last. A chit-draw Maneuver Unit system addressed the command question, and a complex melee system was grafted on to bring an ebb-and-flow aspect to point of battle combat. But things did not stop there. The cavalry rules were subject to particular development – they quadrupled in length and complexity, to the point where even seasoned players would flinch when a player called “Charge.” To better reflect real frontages, some formations were extended to 6 hexes, bringing page after page of exceptions to already bulging rulebooks. And, perhaps fiddliest of all were the changes to the rules concerning Napoleon’s favourite arm. It may be with artillery that war is made, but later editions of La Bataille took this to extremes. Ricochet fire was indeed a major killer, but the rules for this, and in particular their interaction with line of sight, were not for the faint-hearted gunner. And ricochet is a walk in the park compared to the universally reviled Artillery Ammunition Wagons – complicating bookkeeping, limiting fire (and so fun,) and cluttering an already overcrowded battlefield. By the time the Regulations of the Year XXII were published, more than a decade ago, La Bataille was the watchword for excess, obfuscation and player confusion. The recently updated Regulations of the Year XXX – the Regs – smooth a number of the rougher edges, but they are still daunting – 60 pages of dense type and denser systems.



All of which brings us up to date, and to Clash of Arm’s remake of La Bataille de la Moscowa, published just in time for the 200th anniversary of that bloody battle “under the gates of Moscow,” as Napoleon’s dispatch claimed. This is a remake in every sense of the word – not only are the map, counters and order of battle redone to today’s sumptuous standards – but the rules in the box are a startling departure too. You will look in vain for a copy of the 60 page Regs; instead, the game comes with a much slimmed down 24 page rulebook, known as the Marie Louise (M/L) rules. These excise or simplify some of the most detail-intensive parts of the Regs – cavalry charges, multi hex formations, artillery ammunition, ricochet and, blessed relief, the AAWs. But the miracle is how much remains! Virtually the entirety of the system remains untouched. Yet, even in their much-simplified form, the M/L rules remain process-heavy by any standard other than that of extreme monster gamers. And surely the acid test of a large, detailed and difficult game must found in the light it sheds on its subject. For what else is the point of the detail? How the M/L version of the La Bataille system fares against that thorny question will form the subject of the rest of this article. It is a question well worth asking, I think. For if Ed Wimble and Terry Doherty have managed to retain most of the history which La Bataille delivers with less than half of the rules overhead, then they will have performed a mighty feat. If they have done it in a way more aligned to the tastes of today’s gamers, then who knows – Moscowa might once again provide a recruiting post for the serious gamer.



Rules and Regulations

Before I start, though, I would be remiss if I did not comment on the physical aspects of Moscowa. Normally, for a Batttles’ review, this would be the height of redundancy, as Olivier’s extraordinary photography is worth thousands of words. But in this case, the production values are so outstanding, I cannot let them go uncelebrated in prose as well as picture. Lest anyone misses it, let me declare a bias up front. I am an unashamed La Bataille junkie. I remember vividly the thrill of opening my first one – Austerlitz – more than 30 years on. But nothing stands still, and graphics have improved immeasurable since then – to an extent, the rest of the gaming world had caught up with La Bataille. Moscowa resets the bar, in my view – it has the best production values of any game I have seen in the last five years. Quite apart from the ever-stunning counters and mapwork – I have had one or other of the Moscowa scenarios set up continuously for the last 6 months, without ever growing tired of how they look – the players aids are generous, well thought out and comprehensive. The crowning glory must be the lavish, full-colour set up sheets. Using these, and working unaided, I managed to set up the full campaign – with all but a single French Corps deployed on the map – in under two hours. Compared to other similarly sized games I have set up recently, this is practically painless.



So, what is it like to play? Not even its greatest supporters would describe La Bataille as fast and furious, but there is plenty of action. At the start of each turn, players face the key decision as to where to allocate their usually scarce Command Points, which they then convert to Maneuver Units (MUs.) A MU is needed for a formation to move decisively, and can range in size from a single unit, to a coordinated corps. At Borodino, for the most part, MUs will be divisional-sized for infantry and brigade- sized for cavalry. Many of your formations will spend much of their time waiting to be committed. MU’s are activated in random order, determined by a chit draw, and the order they come out the cup is often important, and tense. MUs have a second function – they are the way in which the system imposes unit frontage constraints, as a unit needs to be within its commander’s command radius to benefit from a MU. In multi-player mode there tends to be some friendly competition for MUs, which can be protracted if no-one is imposing time discipline, but in two-player games there is very

little overhead – probably 5 to 10 minutes per turn, maximum, even for a very large battle.



Movement is just as you have seen in a hundred games – units have movement allowances, terrain has movement costs, some terrain is harder to cross than others. Formation has some effect on movement for infantry – it costs an extra MP per hex to move in line or square - but at a single MP to change formation it is rarely restrictive. Facing change, too, is generally unrestricted; more so than in most grand tactical games, if you want a unit to get somewhere, you can pretty well do it. So, during movement I found myself thinking mainly about two types of combat – infantry melee, and cavalry charge. Melee takes place in the Assault Phase, after all movement is complete, but the chances of success are influenced by how you set up a melee during movement. This is probably the most intricate of the processes left in the M/Ls, so it is worth exploring in a more little detail.

The start point is the maneuvre to contact. There are no special restrictions here; however, at some point in its move a unit which wishes to assault must announce the fact, and at that point it is marked with a number marker showing how many hexes it is from its target at that point. It then moves adjacent, and is marked with an assault marker, pointing to its target, and the assault is resolved in the upcoming assault phase. At least, it will be if the assaulting unit survives till then. The chit-draw method does deliver an ebb and flow to movement, and it is entirely possible that an assaulting unit finds itself assailed and swept away by enemy cavalry (it cannot form square, and suffers a severe morale penalty) before its melee is resolved. Even if it avoids that grisly fate, it is still at risk of being diverted by an enemy counter-charge, or of being slaughtered by enemy fire in the fire phase, during which units about to melee do not fire.

If the participants in the assault are still standing, the next thing is to check their morale. For attackers, this is called the roll to close, and is modified based on how close they were when they declared assault – the further away, the better. Defenders roll to stand, and if they do, they roll a die to check for column shifts in the upcoming melee. For both sides, passing causes your fire to be doubled in the next step – the mutual exchange of fire. Any casualties caused by this fire modifiy the melee die roll – a double whammy. The melee itself is resolved on an odds-based chart, and is bloodless except at high odds – units will disorder and retreat, or rout. Finally, a victorious attacker is disrupted, and advances into the newly-vacated hex. Whew!



I will discuss later how well I think this process maps onto the reality of Napoleonic close-range combat, but mechanically, it is hard to disagree that it is high maintenance. From the fiddling for number chits and assault markers during movement, to the six die-roll, decision-free resolution process, this is out-of- sympathy with the feel of the rest of the rules. Playing the whole Moscowa battle, even with only four or five corps fully engaged, it was taking me at least 45 minutes per turn for the assault phase alone. A definite candidate for more simplification, if the M/Ls are to be revised.



Cavalry charges use many of the same mechanics, but are resolved immediately, during movement. The big difference here is that infantry which feels under threat can attempt to form square, so cavalry movement becomes interactive – and therefore slower. Non-moving cavalry has a two-hex opportunity charge zone, which adds more interaction. And as a cavalry charge can alter your line during one of your opponent’s MUs, you do have to take special care whenever enemy cavalry are close. Cavalry charges in the M/L system are undoubted fun, but again the question to be asked is whether the overhead is justified by the payoff.



As I mentioned, when all units have finished movement, the shooting begins. Actually, that’s not strictly true. Artillery can fire during the maneuver segment if a special chit is drawn, and all units can do opportunity fire if an enemy unit expends movement points while adjacent. But in general, most firing takes place in the fire segment. This too is an intricate process, which involves a number of tables. But it is one which you will quickly internalise, and in general it is very smooth. The first step is to calculate the firing unit’s fire strength, which is based on its formation – a 6-increment infantry battalion in column will be 6 or 8, for example, while the same unit in line will be 12. Then you determine the target’s defence strength, which depends on the terrain in its hex, and its formation again. So, our 6-increment battalion in column in open ground has defence strength of 6, but it is 9 if in line, and 14 if in skirmish order. In time- honoured fashion, attack and defence strength are expressed as a ratio, and the results diced off on a CRT, the results given in terms of increments lost by the target.



If a unit loses an increment, it must check morale, another standard process; fail and your are disrupted – roughly 50% as effective as good order – fail twice and you are routed. You don’t want to rout. Not only do you lose an increment for each enemy Zone of Influence exited in the path of retreat, but the unit can be out of the fight for a long, long time. In the worst case, it will keep routing till it leaves the map, and if your troops are densely packed – as at Borodino, for example – it may take some others with it.



There is more to the system, of course, but these are the essentials. Although they are undoubtedly dense, in their essentials, the M/Ls are compact.



The smallest detail

Compact they may be, but there is plenty of detail too. Not that detail must be a bad thing. As Ardent du Picq wrote, “The smallest detail, taken from an actual incident in war, is more instructive for me, a soldier, than all the Thiers and Jominis in the world.” And not just du Picq; Clausewitz, in some ways du Picq’s ideological antithesis, reminds us that “a single thoroughly detailed event is more instructive than ten only touched on.” It seems that the great military theorists of the 19th century are of one voice - so long as the detail has a payoff, it has a value. So, let’s examine the payoff which the M/Ls’ details provide.



The combat mechanisms are a good place to start, as they form so much of the foundation for everything else in the system - they better be as "right" as they can. We aren't talking about minutiae here, we are talking about the basics - what happened when two groups of men squared up against each other and levelled their muskets. OK, some numbers. According to Colonel T N Dupuy, artillery caused 40% to 50% of casualties in the Napoleonic period. Borodino is justly infamous for its concentration of artillery, so let’s use the higher of Dupuy's figures - 50%. Both Dupuy and an 18th century study of battlefield injuries done at Les Invalides agree on the proportion of wounds caused by edged weapons - roughly 15%. So that leaves 35% caused by musket fire.



The best figure I can find for Russian casualties at Borodino is 45,000 killed and wounded - the average of half a dozen recent studies. That would suggest that the Russians suffered roughly 16,000 from French musketry. Now we are getting somewhere, because, fortuitously, we know roughly how many musket balls the French fired. It was 1,400,000 - so we are very close to 1 hit per 100 balls fired.



So, over the course of a battle, a 600-man infantry battalion which was closely engaged and shot off all of its ammo – say 60 rounds per man - would fire 36,000 balls, and cause 360 casualties. From my reading, firefights tended to be short - anything more than 5 minutes being commented on - so for this analysis let me posit that each reference to the Fire Combat table represents five minutes shooting. That's somewhere in the region of 10 balls per musket. OK, so our 600-man battalion firing 3,000 balls in a five-minute period would have an expected result of 30 casualties - nice round numbers. Of course, dead and wounded only represent a portion of the impact of combat on a unit, and some studies suggest that for every single casualty, another able-bodied soldier left the battlefield for one reason or another; so our example, historical target would lose 60 men as a result of the firefight. How does this play out in the game?



Let's assume the firing battalion is in line - how else could it produce that weight of fire? First thing is to calculate its fire value. 4 increments at x3 give a fire value of 12. Next for the defence value – experience suggests that 50% of targets will be in line, and 50% in column or square. So that's a 1.5 to 1 shot half of the time, and a 2 to 1 shot the other half, which gives us an expected result of .54 of an increment, or 54 hits. 54 increments lost in the game, compared to 60 in "real" life? You could not hope for a closer result. It would seem that, at its core, the M/L detail does indeed payoff. And as the Emperor himself says, “Nothing is attained in war except by calculations."



Stepping up a level, let’s look at the assault process. This is an area where the history is still clouded in the fog of war – just how did the French typically attack? A useful simplification might be to state that they would begin out of canister range – at least 400 yards – advance in column so that they could cover the artillery killing zone as quickly as possible, and deploy into line about 150 yards away – just outside prime musket range. The realities of the battlefield might sometimes – indeed usually – prevent the French from following this approach, but it is what they were trying to do. It turns out that this is exactly how the French should behave in the game, too. In forming for attack, you do try to keep your attack columns outside of artillery range. However, infantry move at 7 or 8 clear hexes per turn, so you have to begin at least within long range, but can start beyond medium range – 500 yards. The only way to make it to the target from that distance is in column; however, to maximize firepower in the pre-melee exchange, you want your battalions in line. Again, the only way to do this is - and avoid an unnecessary round of opportunity fire – is to change into line 2 hexes (200 yards) away from the enemy. So, grand-tactically, the game does not merely encourage you to follow the historical practice, it has you do it for historical reasons. This is pretty impressive, especially when you consider that the M/Ls are a simplified ruleset.



Up a level still, to the command level, things are less perfect. The game’s command and control mechanisms – MUs – are pretty rudimentary, in truth. They serve to prevent individual units making wild forays, but provide few restraints for higher level formations. For example, in the excellent Shevardino scenario, the French player will never meet the historic rate of advance, because the crafty Russian, well aware that his opponent lacks cavalry, can use his own horsemen with impunity to hold up the unsupported French columns – the MU system provides no limitation on the deployment of the individual Russian cavalry brigades. That is not to say that these mechanisms fail absolutely, or that if the players make more historical choices that historical outcomes will not emerge. In my play of the Moscowa campaign, for example, the French followed a broadly historical plan of attack; first Eugene cleared Borodino, then Davout assaulted the flesches, while Ney attacked Semenovskoye en echelon, followed by Morand’s foray towards the great redoubt. The Russians responded in kind, standing and fighting for the strongpoints, feeding in reinforcements when needed, concentrating their artillery where they could, and rushing reserves from the right to the left-centre. After five hours of game time, you’d

be hard pressed to tell the difference between the game map and the history books. If you feed the La Bataille model reasonable historical inputs, it will deliver reasonably historical outputs. As I have stated in previous reviews, this is my litmus test for a game’s model, and the Marie Louise system passes with flying colours.



Every picture tells a story

It has to be admitted, though, that few people play La Bataille solely for its historical fidelity. More than most games, La Bataille is about colour, immersion, performance, and above all, glory. And few games tell a story as well as La Bataille. Here is just one, from the carnage of Borodino.

General Jean-Dominique Compans began the Battle of Borodino in fine fettle. Just two days previously, his Division had been granted the honour of leading the whole Grande Armee, and had excelled in its exalted role. Despite ferocious resistance by the implacable Russian hordes, Compans’ veterans had stormed and taken the vital Shevardino redoubt under the very eyes of the Emperor, and held them against the fiercest counter-attacks which Bagration could conjure up. And now, once again, his troops would spearhead the Armee’s assault – on the flesches anchoring the Russian left centre – and once more the Emperor’s eyes would be upon him, from his vantage upon the very redoubt captured by Compans two days before. The General had been well-rewarded in the course of his 20 year career, but perhaps he was approaching the pinnacle, and with the Emperor watching, how could glory elude his grasp?



Just after 7 am, Compans directed the battle-hardened veterans of his 111st Regiment against the southern most of the Bagration fleches, supported by brave Bourdesoulle's 2nd Cavalry brigade. A ferocious charge by the 3rd Chasseurs routed an unfortunate Jaeger battalion, who were slaughtered to a man by the vengeful horsemen, and this opened a gap for the 1st Chausseurs. Skillfully guided by Bourdesoulle himself, the Chausseurs threaded a path past the Russian squares, and bore down on the rear of the fleche - left open by design, to allow counterattack.



The artillery duel which heralded the battle had already taken its toll on the defenders - no one can stand for long outside the protection of the fleches. Perhaps it is knowing that which fortified the Russian defenders; perhaps it was the earlier parading of the Smolensk relics. Whatever the reason, the Combined Grenadiers smartly turned about, raised their muskets and saw off the Chausseurs with a single, well directed volley. Bourdesoulle himself was felled by a musket ball through the chest. “Good shot!” he exclaimed, before slumping, dying, from his charger.



Perhaps Compans shrugged; a mere trifle, what can you expect of cavalry? When it comes to taking ground, no one can match the infantry of the proud 111st. They began their assault from the brush to the south of the enemy earthworks, two battalions marching upon the enemy guns supporting the fleche, from the front and the flank. The 111st set out in line, dressed perfectly, as if parading before the Emperor on the Champ de Mars. But in the smoke of the battlefield, with canister so heavy that its strike drove up clouds of dust, darkening the sky like Persian arrows at Thermopylae, disorder without precedent spread through the French ranks, blunting the force of their charge. Nevertheless, Compans’ brave fellows pressed on with their attack, and broke into the Russian position. Surely the battle was won? But these Russians are veterans too, and whether their will was forged by religion, patriotism or vodka, they stood to their task. After the fiercest struggle, the French routed away in ignominy, to seek shelter in nearby woods. Compans realised with dread and resignation that this would be a long, bloody day...



The resistance of the Russian gunners surprised me in this battle-fragment, but it shouldn't have. Captain Francois of the 30th Regiment - a brave man in an army of brave men - records his experience of assaulting a Russian battery at Borodino: "The Russian gunners receive us with blows of their handspikes and ramrods. We fight them man to man and find them to be formidable adversaries. A great number of Frenchmen fall into the wolfpits pell-mell with Russians who're in them already...I have been through more than one campaign, but never had I found myself in such a bloody melee or up against such tenacious soldiers as the Russians."



And this is just one story, one of thousands the game has to tell.



Less is more?

When Moscowa was released, I emailed Ed Wimble and asked him, “Why the Marie Louise rules?” His reply surprised me: Moscowa was always an entry-level game, and he wanted the new Moscowa to return to that status. I asked Terry Doherty how he decided what was in and what was out. Terry surprised me too: he followed the general guideline that, if the concept was in the GDW rules then it was retained in the M/L rules, though perhaps in a different way. Ed and Terry have set themselves as an immense challenge here – to turn the clock back 30 years, while retaining the best of three decades of system evolution. They have mostly succeeded, I think. These are only rough estimates, but I’d say the respective rules length of the Regs and the M/Ls – 60 pages to 25 – is a good reflection of their relative difficulty in assimilation. The M/Ls really are much easier to grok. The difference in play is even larger, if that were possible. Not so much in play time – though clearly the M/Ls go much faster, if for no other reason than that there is so much less rules riffing – as in the absence of brain strain. And the expected cost of this degree of simplification – a reduction in the correspondence of the model with the history – does not really have to be paid. For as we have seen, the M/Ls do a fantastic job of modeling grand tactical combat in the age of Napoleon. Two things stood out for me after my first session with the M/Ls – that I did not have a headache, and that I did not really miss anything.



But even given this masterpiece of simplification, can such a detailed, intricate model, in a game with four full maps and nearly 2,000 counters be called “entry-level?” Earlier this year, Ed Wimble coordinated an eight-player game of the full Moscowa campaign at CSW Expo in Tempe. On one side were the original series designers, on the other, Ed and his braves. The participants had well over 100 years experience with the system, and they played hard for three days. When they called it quits, play had reached the 1.30 turn – barely half way through, well short of the crisis of the battle both in history and in the game. My question is this. If the series designers, the publisher and a group of dedicated and experienced players cannot finish the game, who can? By no stretch of my imagination can a game which needs 8 players and takes in excess of 50 hours be termed “introductory.” To be fair, the M/Ls do bring some of the series’ smaller games within the grasp of mere mortals – I completed a solo game of Quatre Bras in under 10 hours, for example – but 10 hours is still a

huge ask for a new player. And even then, I would ask if the M/Ls are simplified enough to make whole battles their ideal environment. As I mentioned, it is in its army-level rules that one finds the system’s weakest aspects. And even though the Marshalate did on occasion site guns, and rally troops, and deploy battalions, they did it relatively infrequently. But in La Bataille, that is how a player spends 95% of his time.



For me, even the M/Ls are too intricate for battle-level games, especially for a market conditioned to think that three hours is the ideal length for a wargame. But as I hope has come across, the system is much too good to be consigned to the goodwill basket of history, discarded with other out of date, unfashionable clothing. So, how to rescue it then? In two ways, I think. The first is the Regs. While these are too big for any but the most dedicated enthusiast to take on a battle of any scale, they do provide a fantastic and vivid way of exploring the detail of grand tactical combat. What is needed is a greater variety of shorter, but still meaty scenarios. Historical ASL modules are a good analogy – many of which come with a viable campaign, but every bit as much emphasis goes into making sure that there is a comprehensive set of manageable, balanced scenarios. A further benefit of this approach is the opportunity it presents to add yet more detail to the Regs. Skirmishers, for example, are given short shrift in La Bataille. In the system, only specialist battalions (and British companies) can skirmish, yet in reality, especially later in the period, virtually every line infantry battalion from the major combatant nations could and would deploy a large proportion of its troops in skirmish order. Adding this capability would greatly improve the La Bataille model.



For the M/Ls, the opposite approach is called for, I believe. I’d urge Terry to pick up his scalpel one more time, and apply it in two areas – the assault process, and the cavalry rules. And into the space that this frees up, a slightly more structured command and control apparatus could be added, to move players’ focus more towards battle management. By all means keep most of the grand tactical detail – for as we have seen, our historical counterparts dealt in precisely these matters, and it is in this detail that La Bataille generates much of its flavour. But stop it being the primary concern of players who should be more focused on leadership, victory and glory.



Clash of Arms may or may not listen to my impassioned pleading, but whether they do or not, it is clear that La Bataille is in good health, and in good hands. Indeed, it appears as if it does not need rescuing at all. Ed Wimble tells me that the Moscowa print run is all but sold out, and that the next series game is well advanced. Terry Doherty has performed marvels, not just with the two rules versions, but also in his efforts to ensure their backwards compatibility with the earlier games of the series. And the original designers are weighing in too – publishing fascinating analysis and commentary and design notes, promising new games with older versions of the rules, and, as you could probably have predicted, reminding us all that La Bataille is first and foremost a system for latter-day Revolutionaries and Bonapartists to immerse themselves in the colour and glory of the period.

This is a state of affairs which delights me. La Bataille is my type of system, and Moscowa is my type of game. It has not left my table since it was published, and it has given me more honest-to-goodness fun than any game in the last five years. For those of us who love the period, and don’t mind hard work, this is the wargame event of the decade so far. Go get it while you still can, it is a ripper. 9 2.00 Posted Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:58 am

