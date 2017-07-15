|
-
David Hughes
Australia
Northbridge
NSW
-
Introduction: More Questions than Answers
On 15th October 1813 Prince Schwarzenberg of Austria, overall commander of the forces of the sixth coalition facing Napoleon in Saxony, sat down to develop his battle plan for the next day’s conflict. He was in an admirable position. For, while both he and the Emperor of the French currently fielded roughly equivalent strength – of say 200,000 men - the Prince could count on the certain arrival of 100,000 more troops within the next 24 hours. Schwarzenberg was born to command, and had spent his whole life as a soldier. Not only that, he could rely on the advice of his Chief of Staff – a Saxon general – whose local knowledge would supplement the Prince’s hard-won experience. What would Napoleon’s earlier victims have given for such an opportunity?
Schwarzenberg in fact managed to perpetrate a plan of such apparent incompetence that it inspired a rebellion amongst his betters, his peers, and his subordinates. A plan so bad that Jomini archly observes that “Napoleon himself must have dictated it in order to secure himself the most decisive victory possible. ” A plan so contrary to accepted military principals that Schwarzenberg’s subordinate Prince Eugene of Wurttenberg baldly stated that “we could not understand why Schwarzenberg decided on an attack on the 16th when on the following day we would have been strengthened by 130,000. ” A plan so obviously wrong-headed that Tsar Alexander – who as a civilian and head of state in a coalition attempted to hold himself above the fray for political reasons – instantly and correctly countermanded it on his arrival on the field.
But war is the realm of chaos, and giant military enterprises are bedeviled with inertia. So, next morning, despite everything, the coalition still tried to execute a recognisable version of this deeply flawed plan. It failed for the reasons foreseen by Schwarzenberg’s colleagues. The French Emperor commanded with his usual acuity; his troops fought with their customary courage and skill. After five hours of carnage, with the coalition repulsed all across the battlefield, French victory seemed certain – so certain that Napoleon ordered the church bells of Leipzig rung in celebration. Three hours later darkness brought the day’s slaughter to a close, and Schwarzenberg had won a tactical and operational victory – a result which set up the strategic victory of the Battle of Nations two days later. To a considerable extent, the events of 16th October made Napoleon’s eventual abdication inevitable.
What are we to make of this seemingly incomprehensible and inexplicable sequence of events? Events where a general of the second rank, commanding forces of no more than equivalent strength in an unruly coalition, executed an incompetent plan yet inflicted a catastrophic defeat on the era’s greatest commander, from a losing position? If you want to understand it – and as a wargamer I suspect you are intensely interested in understanding it – then you are pretty well on your own if you rely on standard military history. I consulted all the generally accessible accounts while writing this article, and amidst a thousand pages of narrative, I found less than ten of analysis. Obvious questions go unanswered, and more often, unasked.
For instance, to pick just one question of many, how could Schwarzenberg have arrived at such a flawed plan? After all, he was no novice. Maude points out with great justice about the coalition commanders, “In fact, these men were not incompetent, but were experienced veterans, each of whom knew more of battlefields than any living European.” Apart from a fanciful and easily dismissed suggestion that treason was the reason raised by Digby Smith, the only consideration of this I found was by Dominic Lieven, who posits that the decision to attack arose from a fear that Napoleon would slip away if unmolested, and that the plan itself arose from a map reading error. Neither point is referenced, and no analysis is done. If History is an argument without end, then Military History is in many respects an argument which never begins.
There is good reason for this of course – the source material is mostly subjective, incomplete, inconsistent and maddeningly imprecise. Leipzig provides a classic and famous instance. Sometime in the afternoon of 16th October, in an oft-quoted action, the French 1st Regiment of Marines was routed. It is worth exploring this encounter in some detail, as it describes in graphic terms how the accumulated stress of battle causes even the finest troops to break – a key issue to which I will return. A captain in the Marines left this account of what it was like on the receiving end:
“Meanwhile the Prussian infantry battalions were approaching so close, thanks to their artillery support and our immobility, that their ranks merged into our own...our position was becoming untenable. Besides the enemy's artillery, which was killing us at point blank range, an imposing force of cavalry waited a mere twenty yards away for us to be put to flight. …Our companies were becoming more and more disorganised, and very soon the battalions, being crowded together, presented nothing more than unformed heaps, which still fired a few shots, and whose officers no longer had any influence unless they stayed there in person and physically held the soldiers back….This could not last very long. The instinct for self-preservation, although prompted by bad motives in the circumstances, eventually became too strong. The men broke and fled.”
A heroic fight against overwhelming force - who could stand against such odds? The view from the other side of the hill is somewhat different. Because according to an account by an NCO from the Mecklenburg Hussars, this was one of the few recorded instances where cavalry broke a properly formed square:
“I went into action, I cut right and left about me, they gave me room, and I found myself, I don’t know how, in the midst of the square.”
Marmont in his memoirs defends the Marines: “(T)he enemy made a furious cavalry charge in which several battalions belonging to the 1st and to the 3rd Regiments de Marine were literally crushed. Nevertheless, we continued fighting without retreating until nightfall.”
But the Emperor did not. His bulletin on the action is terse, and scathing:
“Some battalions of marine artillerymen conducted themselves feebly.”
In the light of such disagreement in the sources, small wonder that military historians often content themselves with piecing together what happened, or at best how it did, and leave the question of “why?” unconsidered.
Which brings me, belatedly, to wargaming. One of the great attractions of this hobby for me is the potential it gives us to restart the argument – to examine what happened in the light of what might have been expected to happen, and to tease out some lessons in so doing. Of course, in such an endeavor it is not enough to throw some appropriately named counters on a map and push them around in a vaguely plausible way. To have the potential to shed some light on things, the game must form a reasonably accurate model of those aspects of the history you wish to examine.
The fifth edition of Napoleon at Leipzig recently hit the streets, and rather than do a conventional review of a game and system which must by now be familiar to most gamers, I propose instead to test explicitly whether it maps sufficiently well to the history to be considered a usable model, which could be used to help us understand some of the “why” questions. I chose this approach for NaL for three reasons:
1. The system’s familiarity and longevity – it should help the communication of some quite complex arguments that the basic system does not need much explanation
2. Its simplicity – because complexity need not equal realism, and simple is not a synonym for stupid
3. Its accessibility – so that I have a hope of completing the test in a realistic time.
So, the first question to ponder is, what would such a test look like? To answer this, we need to take a short detour into the nature of models in general, and Napoleon at Leipzig in particular.
Only games?
If discussions in online wargaming forums are anything to go by, many of you will already have stopped reading. For it seems that the online consensus is keenly aware of the limitations of our games. Reality is too complex to reduce to a set of rules, it says. Our research is insufficient. Mere cardboard cannot cope with the detail required. We are in alt.hist as soon as the first decision is made. And, most damning of all, no one bleeds.
As a result, this vocal segment of gamers claims that these are only games, nothing more, with no point or indeed utility beyond the enjoyment of the participants.
I must confess, I have never understood the popularity of this viewpoint, for it rests on a fundamental misunderstanding of what modeling means. Two simple definitions deal with all of the objections above. They are:
1. A model tries to explain and predict the working of a system, and, in particular how things are and how they will change if something external to the system changes
2. A model cannot explain everything, only a subset of everything; usually a model explains only a small subset of everything.
So, what does this mean for Napoleon at Leipzig? First and foremost, NaL is a series of rules for translating inputs (player decisions) – into outputs (unit status and location.) If we constrain the subset of reality which we want NaL to model to these aspects, all the objections of the “only a game” caucus are dealt with.
I discussed this online with NaL’s designer Kevin Zucker, and we managed to come to a consensus over a set of criteria for testing NaL as a model. Zucker agreed that "if the players make reasonable decisions from a game perspective, then the game's system [should} produce an outcome which approximates to history on an hour by hour basis, given the same set of random inputs as happened historically." In other words, if we force the game’s random events – combat results, weather, arrival of reinforcements – to mirror those of history, then the game’s system and victory conditions should encourage the players to make broadly the same decisions as their historical counterparts.
This is a much more testable proposition than the vague “reflects reality” beloved of the only-a-game lobby, for command decisions, unit position and casualties – the “what” of battle – are precisely the areas that narrative military history focuses on. If we look hard enough, we can generally discover with reasonable accuracy which unit was where, when, and often we can trace through the chain of command to determine which set of orders impelled it to be there.
So, the remainder of this article will attempt to put Napoleon at Leipzig to this test. Specifically, I will focus on the first few hours of October 16th, a perfect battle for our purpose. It is well documented. The fighting was fierce – almost all the participating units were engaged to some degree – and there was a great variety of results. The day was fluid – in addition to the great set piece assaults, there were sweeping maneuvers, protracted retreats, and stubborn resistance – we will have plenty of opportunity to test the movement components of NaL’s model. And last but not least, this was a battle where battlefield judgments were crucial, providing much material for our examination of what drove the commanders’ decisions.
Before beginning, I will do a very brief recap of the game’s system, so that those of you who have not seen it for a while can easily follow the later analysis. The rules are available online, and the concepts are well-known, so I trust we can gallop through.
Combat without losses
Napoleon at Leipzig is part of Zucker’s Library of Napoleonic battles, which he has being publishing at a great clip in recent years. The system has barely changed in its essentials for 40 years, and will be familiar to the vast majority of gamers reading this – we cut our teeth on this. Igo-Ugo, locking ZoCs, advance after combat to surround the enemy, looking for death by retreat, CRT bloodless except for the occasional and dreaded exchange, with units of brigade size or bigger existing in only two states – full strength or dead.
In Zucker’s latest iteration, players alternate turns of three main phases. In the Command Phase, corps leaders within the command range and span of commanders are put in command, with those which did not receive command permitted to roll for it on their own initiative. On average, for NaL, you might expect roughly one third of your units to go without command in a typical turn, rooting them in place. This can be inconvenient in the early maneuver stages of a battle, but in practice, once units are engaged, it only occasionally makes a difference – once units are adjacent, they can continue to attack until driven off, regardless of their command state.
During the Movement Phase, in-command units can maneuver without restriction, while out-of-command combat units can attempt to move under initiative – again, about a 2 in 3 success rate seems typical. Initiative units can move normally, but may not advance after combat. Road march doubles movement on roads, and march orders allow long approach marches to continue without constant checking of command. Zones of Control are locking – they cause movement to stop, may not be exited except as a result of combat, and deliver instant vapourisation for units unfortunate enough to retreat though an enemy one.
Lastly, units may attack or bombard in the Combat Phase. Again, this is familiar stuff. Combat is odds-based; for odds from 1:2 to 3:1, five of the six possible die rolls will normally result in bloodless retreats; the exception is the Sk result, where a comparison of both sides’ initiative and a further DR once more gives us a 5/6th chance of bloodless retreat, and a 1/6th chance of one side losing a step.
To a large extent, I have just told you all you need to know to play the game; probably 2 pages worth, if properly typeset. But somehow Zucker manages to stretch the series rules alone to a further 24 pages, mainly by the introduction of concepts which fit the basic game chassis with varying degrees of dysfunction. I have already described the command system, which really only functions to force units to remain close to their historic commanders. In addition Zucker imports a hidden unit and vedette system from his operational series, where it does work well. Here, the presence of unknown units merely serves to indicate the presence of enemy concentrations – which become visible before they come into combat range anyway. This leads inevitably to the need for spotting rules, which lead to line of sight rules, which are applied to the bombardment rules, which give an entirely inconsistent tactical feel to artillery movement and combat - made even more incongruous by the sweeping abstraction which allows players to soak off by bombardment alone.
As if that was not enough, players have also to grapple with supply rules, which have very little impact on anything – out of supply units can move and fight normally, but may not advance after combat – not even if they smell the enemy’s well-filled wagons or observe his piles of ammunition. These rules make little sense in their own right, and even less in the context of a highly abstract model.
Nevertheless, in the end, it all comes down to the basic system. How does this fare? Let’s start with the picture below. It comes from Zucker’s Grossbeeren game, in the same series, after three turns of play. Zucker referred me to this as an example of how his games can storyboard history, and I imagine that most of you would guess at a glance that it is from a Napoleon’s Last Battle clone based on the alternate hex deployment.
Grossbeeren – game deployment
[ImageID= 3635705]
Zucker has claimed that this “represents” the checkerboard deployment which was often adopted at battalion level. Sadly for him, history does not support this view at the brigade level. For example, have a look at the next picture, which shows the starting positions on October 16th.
Leipzig – historic deployment
[ImageID= 3635706]
To put it bluntly – the historic commanders deployed their brigades in adjacent hexes, the players do not! As Professor Phil Sabin put it, “The most pernicious consequence of the ZOC abstraction is that, when using simple retreat-based combat systems, defending units are actually safer from being surrounded if there are any gaps between them.”
Sabin goes further. “The provision that units within the stacking limit contribute equal increments of combat power creates a linear and ‘cliff edge’ effect to the accumulation of force…Furthermore, in games where combat is between adjoining hexes, even a fully stacked defensive salient can still be attacked at 3:1 odds from the three neighbouring enemy hexes, despite the fact that the combat would actually take place along a common length of fighting front.”
The problem with this, of course, is not that it distorts history – we are in the realm of abstraction after all, not the least of which is the hex grid. Rather, it is that we as players are forced to focus on optimising the deployment of our units to take account of these abstractions, and that these considerations overwhelm all other factors. When playing NaL the single most important thing is to avoid or inflict surrounded retreats. This bears no relationship to how Clausewitz tells us battles were managed: “We deploy only a portion of the whole, and let it wring itself out in fire combat which lasts for several hours, only interrupted now and again…by charges with the bayonet and cavalry attacks. When this line has gradually exhausted part of its warlike ardour, it is withdrawn and replaced by another” Neither our maneuver nor our combat decisions seem to bear much relationship to history as a result.
Zucker’s model also seems to fall well short in the results of combat. Apart from retreats, by and large, combat will result in casualties only 3% of the time, perhaps double that when fighting over key terrain. In reality, the historic battles inflicted casualty rates of 15% on average, with the same amount again fleeing the scene. The lethality of combat in NaL is laughably low. Zucker defends this apparent absurdity in his system with the argument that absolute casualty figures are unimportant, as the use of reserves meant fighting strength was unimpaired, until one side broke – ignoring completely the impact of casualties on a unit’s willingness to stand. Common sense and eye-witness accounts such as that quoted above refute that notion. He also claims that casualties would be equal on both sides, until that point. Yet in his system, in every combat, only one side can take losses – usually of at least an entire brigade. Again, I accept that we are in the realms of abstraction, but given that the games’ focus is overwhelmingly on movement and combat, how much abstraction can the model take before it fails the historical giggle test? In any event, it is hard to see how the Library of Napoleonic Battles represents much of an advance in the “state of the art” over Napoleon’s Last Battles – rather than 40 years progress, we seem to have one year repeated 40 times.
More than the sum of its parts?
Still, in a real sense none of the above may matter. As Phil Sabin argues, “It is common for the basic mechanics of simple games to bear little resemblance to the dynamics of the conflicts they purport to represent.” Or as Zucker and I agreed, the acid test is not how well a game’s individual elements map to reality, it is whether or not the game can model history under controlled circumstances. As Zucker likes to claim, “A game system is more than the sum of its parts.”
This brings us back full circle, to our test of the NaL model. The individual sub-systems may make little sense, but if the results of the game as a whole map well to history, then the model will pass the main test. I will start by setting out an hour by hour storyboard of the morning’s action on October 16th.
6am
1. Because of the cold, mist and smoke, no one can see anything, and so nothing happens
7am
1. Napoleon orders Marmont south. The order would arrive about 9am.
2. Wittgenstein orders the attack on the ridge-line villages (Markkleeberg, Wachau, Lieberwolkwitz.) However, due to the weather / visibility issues, this is uncoordinated.
8am
1. Gyulai and Meerveldt advance.
2. Kleist and Wittgenstein (Eugen and Gortschakow) close with the enemy.
3. Macdonald's column continues to move on Klein Posna.
9am
1. The visibility improves
2. Napoleon arrives at Galgenberg
3. Kleist takes Markkleeberg, but is "checked" by artillery
4. Eugen takes Wachau, but is checked by YG artillery
5. Gortschakoff attacks Liebertwolkwitz, but is crushed by French artillery, and driven off with heavy loss
6. Pirch takes Gortschakoff's place on the line
7. The Tsar arrives on Wachtberg, and orders the Russian Grenadiers and Cuirassiers to Auenhain (4513S?)
8. Russian Guards ordered from Rotha to Crobern and Guldengossa (probably arrive around 1 pm)
10am
1. Eugen driven out of Wachau (changes hands 4 times before Eugen finally repulsed around 1pm.)
2. Kleist holds Markkleeberg but suffers heavily (changes hands 5 times before Kleist finally driven off around 2pm.)
3. Klenau begins to advance.
4. Meerveldt captures Dollitz but is "contained" by Poniatowski, and attacks towards Connewitz and is "thwarted" by Defol.
5. Napoleon orders strengthening of threatened positions:
- Augerau towards Markkleeberg
- Oudinot towards Wachau
- Mortier towards Leibertwolkwitz
- "Every gun" massed in the centre (as many as 150)
- and later, the Guard and the Cavalry to Galgenberg
(As an aside, did Napoleon lose the battle by this very early (premature?) deployment of his reserves? )
6. Marmont begins his withdrawal, just as Blucher commences his advance
7. Ney orders Bertrand south.
8. Gyulai approached Lindenau.
11am
1. Macdonald arrives around Klein Posna
2. Klenau occupies Kolmberg, preps for the flank attack on Liebertwolkwitz, but is held up by the approach of Macdonald
3. Arrighi sends off messages seeking reinforcement. Bertrand diverts towards Lindenau.
4. The coalition assault on the villages has failed:
- Eugen has lost 1/3 casualties and most of his artillery
- Kleist has suffered heavily
- Gortschakoff has been repulsed with heavy loss
- Klenau has been checked
- Meerveldt's artillery could not get up, and he has already lost 4,000 and has no chance of crossing the Pleisse
5. Napoleon does not counter attack, "stubbornly" awaiting reinforcements from the north which will never arrive.
(Aside 2. Or is this where Napoleon loses the battle?)
6. Langeron takes Radefeld as Marmont falls back towards Lindenthal, but is held in check by Blucher, who fears the approach of a French Corps on his left flank.
Whew! There is a lot going on in this battle, even at the corps level; it is a fascinating struggle. For the test, the first task is to think about what overall strategy the scenario suggests for both sides. Based on the strategic situation, I’d argue that Napoleon needs a Strategic Victory, and he knows he needs a Strategic Victory – he must drive the enemy from the field, and inflict such a thrashing that the coalition disintegrates before Schwarzenberg’s reinforcements arrive. Let’s see what the game suggests.
At the start of the game the French lead by 64VPs to 23, based on Controlled Hexes and Supply Sources. Napoleon can reasonably expect to outfight his opposition, say to the extent of 2 VPs for inflicting greater SP loss than he suffers. Of course, no victory can be achieved without loss of blood, and even if he gains say a net 4 VPs as a result of corps demoralisation, this is likely to result in say 24 French and 20 Coalition VPs. If Zucker is correct and the net effect of card play will be -6 VPs per side, then the net position which results would be 88 French vs 37 Coalition, a 2.38 ratio.
Of course, some locations are at risk. If Mockern, Radefeld and Krostitz fell, these alone would make the score 74 to 51, at 1.45 a mere marginal victory - not enough for the Empereur. This gives us a bit of a problem - given the VP arithmetic, the disadvantage to Napoleon of trading Corps demoralisations, the strength of the Improved Positions to Marmont's front and our foreknowledge of the supply constraints facing the Army of Silesia - there is a strong argument for the French player to stand on the defensive everywhere, minimising his own losses and corps demoralisation as much as he can. I think this is actually a fundamental flaw in this scenario - in reality, Napoleon needed a great victory, and attacking was the only way he was going to achieve it. However, the scenario victory conditions encourage him to stand on the defensive.
On the other side of the hill, a marginal victory will do, but how to get there? Two ways, I think - by trading Corps demoralisation, and by the capture of VC location. Again, if we accept the loss, demoralisation and card use assumptions above, then in addition to the Northern gains, the Coalition will have to pick up around 12 VPs, which could be based on Lindenau (10 VPs and bragging rights) or some combination of the ridge line villages.
So, basically the Coalition are encouraged to behave historically, but unfortunately the French are not, so NaL as a model falls at the first hurdle – it does not encourage the players to make historical decisions. Sadly, it comprehensively fails the second test too. All accounts agree that Kleist was in Markkleeberg by 9.30, but so far as I can see, he can't get there on the 9am turn in the game, so cannot attack, far less take the town. Equally, Eugen cannot take Wachau. Actually, this is just the beginning of NaL’s problems modeling history. Quite apart from the problem of alternate hex deployment, I found the following critical facets of the history which the game failed to model:
• Blucher's concern for his left flank, which resulted in his painfully slow advance, in turn allowing Marmont to fall back unmolested
• Blucher mistaking Delmas's wagon train for a corps
• The diversion of Bertrand's entire corps to support Arrighi
• Klenau's excruciatingly slow progress on the right flank - he'd have to roll impossibly badly to replicate that
• Napoleon's reluctance to counter-attack without reinforcements from the North
• Schwarzenberg's reluctance to release the Austrian reserve
• The impact of Drouot's grand battery
• Napoleon's absence from the Galgenberg when Bordesoulle made his famous breakthrough.
These are not trivia – they are significant and vital components of why the historic commanders reached the decisions they did – and they are only the tip of the iceberg. All in all, from a command and maneuver perspective, the Zucker model fails comprehensively to be able to model the history of 16th October. Unfortunately, it is the same sad story when we look at the outcome of combat. Virtually every account of the fighting on the morning of 16th October demonstrates that this was a gunner's battle. Basically, time after time, infantry would carry a position, only to be checked by a hail of artillery. The language used is usually very graphic – the opposition is crushed, decimated, destroyed, devastated. This level of carnage cannot happen in the game, even with extremely unlikely die rolls. For instance, in the game it is impossible for Gortschakoff’s formations to suffer such destruction that they are hors de combat for the remainder of the day – eliminated, in game terms – but that was their fate on the 9 am turn.
On the other hand, the only real evidence I could find of the importance of combined arms was at battalion level. Flanking WAS important in the real battle- but in virtually every case it was the threat of being flanked rather than the reality which made a position untenable. But more to the point, combat WAS attritional - to a degree which even veterans of Borodino commented on. This quote from Molostvov, describing the heroic efforts of his Prince in the front lines of the fight for Wachau, is typical. "'How many soldiers have you lost so far?' was mostly answered by a glance at the corpses lying all around." It is just impossible for the game to reflect this. Instead, Zucker would have you believe that losses were unimportant, because both sides suffered equally. The ordeal of the 1st Regiment of Marines demonstrates unequivocally the shortcomings of that view.
In fact, close examination demonstrates that the whole victory point calculus of NaL is in error. Running the historic outcome through the scenario victory conditions results in a French tactical victory! Let’s see what the historians think of this.
Petre is as forensic as ever: "The general result of the fighting on the 16th was a serious defeat of the French at Mockern; a successful defence at Lindenau, and a drawn battle at Wachau...There can be no possible doubt that the evening of the 16th should have found him hard at work arranging and commencing the retreat on the Rhine." Hardly the outcome of a victory.
Jonathon Riley's account paints a similar picture: "During the night the bad news from Mockern came in. With his losses and his low ammunition stocks, Napoleon now knew that he could not last another day of battles like 16 October." It would be hard to construe this disaster as a French victory of any hue.
Maude is perhaps the most explicit in his assessment of the results of Wachau: "Thus it came to pass that at length Napoleon on a field of his own choosing, with odds of nearly two to one in his favour, had been beaten by the sheer obstinate devotion to their cause of his individual enemies." No equivocation here, it was a defeat, and a strategic defeat, for "if it had succeeded Napoleon's success must have been final and irrevocable," and when it had failed, he was forced to retreat. By failing to win at least an operational victory, Napoleon suffered a strategic defeat – the game’s victory conditions are a wholly inadequate representation of the strategic realities.
All in all, it would be hard to imagine a more comprehensive failure to meet the test criteria than that of NaL. Its command, logistics, maneuver, deployment, combat and morale systems all fail in detail to map to the history, and as a whole it is impossible to recreate the historical maneuver, combat and victory outcomes. Zucker contends that a game is more than a model, but if it cannot recreate the history even under controlled conditions then it is less than a model – it is a sham, a bogus framework with a veneer of historical detail, a fake – no more than a toy for people playing “let’s pretend.”
Redeeming Features?
So, if Zucker’s system fails the model test, does that mean it is without any redeeming features? I think that is going too far. First, and perhaps foremost, it provides a better map and more comprehensive order of battle than you find in most published sources. And while it can be justifiably criticized for the failures of its model, it does provide an engaging playing experience – Leipzig was an all-action fight, and simple systems excel in such a situation. Leipzig was also a huge battle – so large that a high degree of abstraction is needed to deliver a manageable game.
While I judged the system on how it modeled a day of battle, it fares much better when replaying Approach to Battle scenarios – situations where combat is less important than movement, intelligence and an eye for terrain.
Perhaps the best feature of the game is its value as a living map for use when reading accounts of the battle. I found that having NaL in front of me while plodding through Petre made his otherwise dense prose come alive. It monopolized my gaming table for the better part of six month, and in those 6 months my understanding of Leipzig grew from rudimentary to adequate. The attempt to storyboard the battle with the game was fascinating – something I will do more often. And last but not least, reviewing the game made me commit to paper my thoughts on how we can judge game systems objectively. I have been talking about this for years, and I thoroughly enjoyed finally writing it down in a hopefully coherent way.
Above all, NaL made me think – about games, history and why I am in this hobby. That’s redemption enough for me.
-
-
Mark Sterner
United States
Texas
-
Pretty good review, David. Enjoyed reading it, as a player of Kevin's games.
One small but serious issue I take with your assessment is regarding this paragraph:
Quote:
Combat without losses
Napoleon at Leipzig is part of Zucker’s Library of Napoleonic battles, which he has being publishing at a great clip in recent years. The system has barely changed in its essentials for 40 years, and will be familiar to the vast majority of gamers reading this – we cut our teeth on this. Igo-Ugo, locking ZoCs, advance after combat to surround the enemy, looking for death by retreat, CRT bloodless except for the occasional and dreaded exchange, with units of brigade size or bigger existing in only two states – full strength or dead.
The units in these games have double-sided counters, with full strength on one side and reduced strength on the other. So the indicated statement isn't quite true. There are two steps. Which might not be as granular as a deep simulation might necessitate, but which does create a level of attrition that a flat "full strength or dead" doesn't impart.
-
-
Fred Thomas
United States
Santa Rosa
California
Space Battleship Yamato, Battlestar Galactica, Dilbert, Douglas Adams, The Tick
Me ees Pearls Before Swine fan, but me no like zeeba neighba.
-
David is completely correct. In an exchange a unit ends up either unscathed or eliminated. You only get step reductions after shocks or bombardments.
-
-
Hans Korting
Netherlands
Hoorn
Noord-Holland
-
I do not see the included images somehow...
-
-
John Curley
United States
Oakland
California
-
Nice review Dave. I like the way you've exemplified the discussion of game-model-realism.
<<I found that having NaL in front of me while plodding through Petre made his otherwise dense prose come alive.>>
You've said much the same of Zucker's Operational System. Will this work for Nafziger as well?
-
-
David Hughes
Australia
Northbridge
NSW
-
jmcurley wrote:
You've said much the same of Zucker's Operational System. Will this work for Nafziger as well?
Works for just about any Military History, John, but yes, you got me, I do find Petre especially hard going
-
-
Nick Wade
Australia
Melbourne
-
fredthomas wrote:
David is completely correct. In an exchange a unit ends up either unscathed or eliminated. You only get step reductions after shocks or bombardments.
True, although when they are reorganised they come back at reduced strength.
-
-
David Hughes
Australia
Northbridge
NSW
-
Hattusilis_III wrote:
True, although when they are reorganised they come back at reduced strength.
The analysis is set in the context of Day of Battle scenarios, where brigade strength is indeed binary, in the main.
-
-
Nick Wade
Australia
Melbourne
-
Scotty Dave wrote:
Hattusilis_III wrote:
True, although when they are reorganised they come back at reduced strength.
The analysis is set in the context of Day of Battle scenarios, where brigade strength is indeed binary, in the main.
Fair enough, although as I recall, units can be reorganised during the day.
I think the Ex results should be changed in any case, matching CFs lost rather than units lost.
-
- Last edited Today 4:41 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 4:38 am
-
-
Fred Thomas
United States
Santa Rosa
California
Space Battleship Yamato, Battlestar Galactica, Dilbert, Douglas Adams, The Tick
Me ees Pearls Before Swine fan, but me no like zeeba neighba.
-
I think the combat system should look something like L'Armée du Nord's optional CRT. You get mostly exchanges at 1:1, then at higher odds the defender would rather bug out than fight and risk being outflanked. You shouldn't even be allowed to get high odds when attacking someone in the middle of the line: these killer stacks allowed in the game were physically impossible.
-
-
Nick Wade
Australia
Melbourne
-
fredthomas wrote:
I think the combat system should look something like L'Armée du Nord's optional CRT
. You get mostly exchanges at 1:1, then at higher odds the defender would rather bug out than fight and risk being outflanked.
I quite like that.
-
|