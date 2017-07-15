|
PQ-17 is the first offering in a new line of GMT WW II air-naval games, the Decision at Sea Series of WWII that as they state highlights “the impact of reconnaissance, fuel, and weather without the drawbacks of a double-blind system or tedious bookkeeping”. The naming of the game PQ-17 is far sexier than calling it Naval Warfare in the Arctic 1941-1945 or Convoys to Russia. Most gamers and students of WW II know the fate of PQ-17, so in terms of marketing GMT used the right hook.
COMPONENTS
PQ-17 is an interesting mixture of counters and wooded blocks. The 140 large 1” ship counters are used for off map Force Displays where they form Task Forces or Convoys. The wooded blocks that are actually moved on the map are the forces that make up that convoy or task force. In typical GMT fashion there are 2 different easy to read Player Aid cards, a Battle Display Card, 136 circular counters (mainly planes) and 140 ½” square markers and reconnaissance cards. The planes are rendered in nice detail and are a treat to look at on the map.
Can a map be both functional and attractive in both its eye candy appeal and workmanlike sensibilities? Nicolas Eskubi did a super job on attracting a player by the beauty of the 34” X 22” map. The hexes are ultra-large, making it perhaps feel more like a naval game by making the areas larger. It was a map I could look at and have some clue on what was going on at first glance. The most unique aspects of the map are the Ice Pack conditions. I do think on the map key they could have made the Luftwaffe planes larger on the air search sector limit part of the key.
RULES
In law school if there was one thing I hated it was the Rule Against Perpetuities. It was mind numbing, boring to the nth degree and could cause blood to coagulate. These rules are at least a third cousin to that family line as they alternate between being heavy to vague in a way I expect other companies lesser games rules to read. The use of brackets in the body of the rules as a cross reference device was jarring. In the Caucasus Campaign, the rules use the generally accepted standard of parentheticals which are easier on the eye. The rules aren’t as obviously bad as they were with Land Without End, but to get mentioned in the same breath is less than flattering. The rules don’t even tell you which stickers go on what blocks, the type of gaffe that is hard to understand.
GAME PLAY
Now there is at first glance a lot to like about PQ-17 in the abstract. It’s a different subject, attractive, logistics and good Fog of War mechanisms. Add in harsh weather and Arctic Pack Ice and you have truly different gaming conditions. Yet PQ-17 after several plays reminded me of those folks who are really, really very smart but somehow can’t translate that into a high degree of usability and functionality. Like most games I wanted to like it, as I always enjoy fresh subjects or what I consider to be a new look at a previously gamed topic. I believe the designer knows his topic but for whatever reason, and it could be because of the subject, it did not translate well into playing. Janiec rated PQ-17 as 4 on GMT’s scale of 1-10. Was he doing so alternative math I didn’t quite grasp as it is simply a hard game with a killer learning curve as designed.
My first look at the expanded sequence of play made me blanche, ready to pack all the components back up. However I dragooned my 18 year old son into trying it with me, as he ” owes” Dad these days for his newly purchased car. He will usually find something decent to say about any game or movie but with PQ-17 he was bored and said he always felt like he wasn’t playing a game but playing a game within a game. He was right that you spend more time with charts, tables, flipping cards and with the mess of a rulebook than you do in actual playing time – or so it feels. His comment summed up by me is it’s a lot of work to do just 2 convoys without much fun. The only thing that would have made this game worse was if it required extensive chit pulling which thankfully it doesn’t.
Game play is simple. For the Allies it is composing the right force ratio mix to get convoys through to assist and keep the Soviets in the fight against Hitler. For the Germans, it is a denial of service in terms of making the convoys too costly in terms of losses, with a possible political ramification should they cease. Working up your game plan was not too onerous, unlike in The Burning Blue. Watching the “fuel gauge” and tracking your destroyers is important. That’s the easy part as actually the fuel system is near nightmarish at times. Mucho planning and plotting is needed to correctly figure this out and for why – I’m not quite certain what the point is at one level. Avalanche Press with fuel boxes for each ship was a better system. For the German you must choose which convoys to hit and hope you don’t need to run a supply convoy of your own to supply the front near Murmansk.
The key to the game system is the hidden movement as done buy the use of the wooden blocks. As a sub-system, the reconnaissance system drives how you play and allocate resources. As mentioned earlier, forces are kept off the board. The other side doesn’t know if the block is a real sighting or a false (dummy) sighting. Blocks are hidden until found at which time they are revealed. To search a hex, you draw a card for each enemy block in the hex to be searched. Cross-index the type of search along with weather conditions will tell you the success of the search. Air reconnaissance is fairly abstracted. There is also the possibility of events like ULTRA or the use of HFDF (high-frequency direction finding) locating your opponents forces. The game’s combat system is relatively abstract. Ships roll dice equal to their combat strength for gunnery. Sub contact is resolved in the same manner although ASW is handled differently. Air units roll one die per step factor
In the Patriot Lord Cornwallis said after an unhappy battle conclusion “You dream General”. That phrase stuck in my head in terms of playing time for the game. 3-4 hours? Someone was dreaming for our games all went 50% or so longer. I admit it up front that I bailed playing the campaign game. The best scenario in the game was Operation EF. What I did learn though is why the Germans were so cautious in risking their capital ships. Losing one is a huge game killer in terms of victory points – can’t you see Hitler and Doenitz debating the merits of sending the Tirpitz out vs. the cost in VP’s if she is sunk?
CONCLUSIONS
I like the subject and hope GMT revisits this game. It is both an attractive game with a lot to offer but in terms of overhead is way too expensive for a player’s precious time. I also hope they post the C3i article “Mind Your P’s and Q’s” on the website to help players. Exploring a game’s nuances I like but there still needs to be some sort of payoff for me. Here I found none, and found myself hoping the clouds would part, the 8 foot mound of snow flanking both sides of my driveway would melt (at the time I wrote the review) and I would yet find true love and happiness with PQ-17. Instead, although I have never fully warmed up to the game, my heart never allowed me to simply dismiss PQ-17. I suspect some part of me said this is really a game for retirement, to play leisurely.
Excellent review and sums up my own thoughts. It really isnt that complicated a game but somehow the rules are hard to get into. A rules rewrite has been underway for a while and I look forward to it.
I did find it tense and exciting once I got going in regards to hunting the convoys aspect , with weather playing a big part of the game (" oh God the weathers cleared , Im going to get hammered , AA guns on standby everyone " ) .
I will stick with it because it sits a unique niche with some interesting mechanics and we need an operational Sea system to work.Its superior to SWWAS system which although great fun is even more flawed but for those of us interested in this topic thats almost all there is.
Simon:
Thanks for reading. I think you summed up well my sense of further hope here for this game - there was just enough of something here not to fully bail on it.
Smitty
Love the subject. The Dutch translation "Through hell to Murmansk" by W. Bourgeois was a favorite of mine
However, this game?
Why different combat systems for Ship to ship, ASW, sub attack, AA?
Why this convulated system for fuel? Skipping all the extra rules and just noting fuel per ship would actually have been less work, as it means less paging through the rules.
Would like to try it again, as it's now only gathering dust. But there are so many more games to play...
Right - a lot of others are in port before this one!
Smitty
