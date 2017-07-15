|
Frankie Bones
Montana
Many, of course, will rant and rave against the garment fate has woven for them, but they pick it up and don it all the same, and most wear it to the end of their days. You…you would rather go naked into the storm.
What could have been. The British were so close to "Automatic Victory" briefly establishing a supply line between Tobruk and Buq-Buq. Rommel was not going to let that happen....
June 15
The Allies begin their advance through the Desert activating all of their units, moving North and West into the desert...
The Allied coastal force supported by the 7th Royal Tank Regiment launches an assault on Halfaya Pass. The Germans are forced to abandon the pass, retreating into Musaid...
The British 7th Armored Division moves on Fort Capuzzo forcing most of the German units to retreat. The 6th Oasis company holds their ground and the British are forced to dig in and halt their assault...
The 15th Panzer and 5th Light activate and move into defensive positions in Fort Capuzzo and Musaid...
June 16
The Allies continue their assault now facing superior German forces. The Germans are able to hold on to Fort Capuzzo and Musaid despite heavy losses and units being forced to retreat and regroup...
The 7th Armored division continued their march through the western desert and assault the heavily defended Sidi Azeiz to little affect...
At the end of the day, the British were able to regroup and take Musaid putting them in a position to link their supply from Buq-Buq to Tobruk...
June 17
Fort Capuzzo has been the sticking point for the British Forces. The Germans, using their Flak emplacements have been able to hold the British back from pushing through their center...
Then, Rommel arrives in Fort Capuzzo and completely overruns the British Escarpment Force, destroying all British units...
Further west, the 7th Armor continues its assault on Sidi Azeiz, finally gaining control...
The British then move on Menastir I and overrun the 3rd Recon Battallion getting that much closer to linking Tobruk...
The Germans counterattack at Trigh Capuzzo with Rommel but are repulsed, allowing Squadron A to move into Sidi Rezegh, establishing that supply link to Buq-Buq. Now, the Allies must hold on....
The battle is now focused on Musaid, the only location where the Germans can break the supply line and turn the tide of the battle back in their favor...
The fighting rages and the British use their operational advantage to turn a crushing defeat into a stalemate. Rommel tries to overrun the British forces but is repulsed and it looks like the British will hold on...
Finally, the depleted British forces were spread to thin and were overrun at Musaid. All other British forces were engaged to the West so there was no way for them to launch a counterattck...
The British suffer a resounding defeat, having put all their effort into establishing that supply line. In the end, the Coastal force and the British Squadrons were to depleted to hold that line.
