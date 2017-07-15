|
The various shading and use of tones makes for a nice map - the spot of the Baltic was a great visual inclusion.
Lock ‘n Load (LnL) Publishing new World War II eastern front game Summer Lighting (SL) is on a poorly mined subject, Poland 1939. This is a serious treatment of a poorly gamed subject – and there are no zombies, vampires or werewolves in it either! Poland is a hard game and campaign to model competively as there is little question with the historical campaign as to the outcome. Making an interesting and competitive game of it is an entirely different challenge, yet Avalon Hill’s France 1940 shows how such a campaign can become a classic wargame. I am pleased that LnL continues to venture out from their staple line. For those of us who felt this campaign is under represented, you also have Conflict of Heroes -Price of Honour, a tactical game of Poland 1939, recently published by Academy Games.
Components
The first thing you will notice is this is a light box. Do we judge games on weight? Ah sometimes we do, as we want to feel like we are “getting” value by weight per dollar expended. Decision Games Nine Navies War is another prime example of a light boxed game in a detergent box. I suspect it’s lack of heft caused some non-sales, and that is a shame. Perhaps we want these guys to do what we used to do with our Pinewood Derby racers for cub scouts – use some lead sheeting in the boxes to give the game a greater heft.
The map is an attractive 17X 22 single sheet of paper with certain turn and game tracks around the edges. Two small issues with the map – it’s a little dull in terms of finish, making something’s hard to pick up. Concurrently, it is a challenge to tell apart the mountainous terrain and the normal terrain beside it. It’s just subtle enough with the color scheming to not quite pick it up. There are 280 game counters with the standard mix of units and game markers. I was also struck by the smaller counters – ¼” in size. I only note that because it seems that all LnL games otherwise recently have larger counters –it’s not a negative but caught me by surprise. What I liked about the counters was the finish is of a type I think to take a lot of use. The negative with these counters was the font needed to be slightly larger and bolder. I am also not a fan of using the non-standard NATO symbols. Maybe it adds some type of authenticity but my personal tastes in counter art simply don’t run that direction.
The key unit in the game are the headquarter units. As such, the HQ units should have somehow been color coded around the edges or differently in some fashion. Now for the Poles this is not such an issue since they don’t have many HQ units, whereas the Germans have a multitude of them. Since the game engine is driven by the use of pull chits to activate HQ units, that in turn activate units to perform actions, they need to be easily found by being distinguishable. It was no small source of frustration looking for the HQ’s of the HQ chit I just pulled.
Rules
SL rules are generally simple, well written and logically laid out in terms of play. I wished that somehow they had better diagramed the entire combat sequencing better as it is a different system for combat. I wished the rulebook was in color or a better shade of paper to read and look at than the one chosen.
Game Play
You may have sensed from my commentary that the components are average but game play is anything but average. Summer Lighting is as of now the definitive playable game on the 1939 Polish Campaign. The game covers not just the German invasion but the subsequent Soviet invasion that quickly spelled doom for any sustained Polish resistance. In addition, there are Slovak units as well as Soviet units that enter game play. What struck me after a mere two turns was this felt like Poland in 1939. Getting the simple things right can be more of a challenge and here LnL does a commendable job. Panzers are effective but reflect their lack of hitting power, with the “Light” divisions weighed about right in terms of both combat power and performance. This is not the German Army of the French campaign or Operation Barbarossa. German and Polish infantry are a near toss-up, which again is right. However, SL also rates a number of units with a P (Poor) rating, to reflect certain issues. For the Poles this could mean anything from lack of communication but primarily is a reflection of the late and incomplete mobilization of their army. Again – a simple but effective game touch. Same for the inclusion of German artillery for all accounts of the campaign note how devastating German artillery was in terms of not just numbers but ability to bring decisive fire down on the Poles. I do note that the P rating doesn’t seem to have any impact on game play.
Play is based upon the pulling of HQ units and their span of control. A given HQ unit can control up to six divisions and any number of sub-divisional units within command range. Due to the stress put on the Polish lines, you may soon find yourself with portions of that army out of command and control. Since HQ units do not count for stacking this allows you to try and fight forward with both sides. Play is simple – each side pulls chits, activates units and conduct operations (move, shoot and communicate –BOOM BOOM) until all chits are pulled or both sides agree the turn is over. The game is won on victory points and LnL does what many companies don’t do with their victory conditions – they give you the historic metric to aim against.
Combat. Combat here is voluntary but uses a different system. There are 4 offensive chits and 6 defensive chits to choose from for each player. Choose which type of action you want, match the two up and cross-index the result on the Mission Matrix table. This table tells you the combat result in terms of possible advances and retreats, if there is the potential for causalities, and what modifiers are applied to the casualty check. German air and artillery serve as a +1 die roll modifier on enemy Casualty Checks. It takes a while to get the hang of the combat system. To determine a result, total up all the enemy Combat Factors, add in the =/- modifiers from the Mission Matrix table and any from the Terrain Effect Charts (now stir with an eye of newt….), roll a1d10 and if the roll is equal or less than this sum called the Casualty Check Total, then the unit takes a step loss. It’s more complicated than it sounds, but felt awkward the first several times I did it.
What the game doesn’t offer you is a strict tactical simulation. By the use of its cleverish combat matrix, you get to make certain combat choices and upon cross indexing them you get the results – almost like the old Magic 8 Ball. What I really liked was I felt the way the game played in terms of scope and such was I felt connected at both an operational and strategic level. What marks a game to me is if I spend time at work thinking about it, or I gaze contemplatively at the map, visualizing “stuff”. Summer Lighting met that test. What I would have added to the game was a Polish Armored train counter just for giggles – get to use it once and it is then removed from the game. The Poles had 10 of these in the campaign and from what I gather their effect was only down at the company /battalion level but it would have added some fun flavor! The rules also offer a lot of goodies in terms of various historical alternatives.
Conclusion
Summer Lighting offers a fresh, novel and intriguing approach to its subject. I’m not certain of its two player use but both with and without the solitaire system it is an engaging game for the solitaire player. With the multitude of well thought out scenarios and options, it offers true replay and historical what if fun. It’s not the sexiest to look at but under that hood is a monster! Summer is here and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer than buying a copy of Summer Lighting.
I really like the sharp lettering here.
Sadly our replay pics probably got mislaid during that series of Army moves once we got placed in to the WWP.
M1Tanker wrote:
I’m not certain of its two player use
I never actually tried to play it 2-player, because based on goofing around with it solo to learn the rules, it seemed to me that the Polish player didn't actually need to be in the room for the first 45 minutes of the game.
RUSTY:
Perhaps so!
Thanks for reading.
Smitty
Brian Train
Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
-
Thanks for your thoughts Smitty.
I drew the basic map but I am not responsible for any of the other physical or aesthetic qualities of the components - colour or lack thereof, patterns used, or unit symbologies.
I am glad you enjoyed the play mechanics of the game.
As for the Poor units, you will notice that most of them have lower combat factors than the "line" divisions, which makes it harder for them to inflict casualties on the enemy - also, when they are checking for casualties they have a +1 modifier making it more likely that they will succumb.
Not a huge effect on game play but if that's all you have to work with (note many of them are reinforcements) it will tell.
Brian
Brian:
You dog - how are you? This is a quicky break before I go back to grading military grad students here. Good commentary.
Smitty
Smitty!
I'm very busy, as you can imagine!
http://brtrain.wordpress.com for all the news and muse.
It just doesn't let up...
Brian
I'll look then. 39 papers to grade starting tomorrow and dealing with the death of our uncle today at age 89. He was awarded multiple Bronze Stars for valor in Korea in the Infantry.
Smitty
Sorry to hear about your uncle.
And I hope your students can write!
My wife is a professor at the local university and most of her students can barely string a sentence together.
They have lots of bad examples to work from, which I think is a big part of the problem... language is an imitative process.
Brian
Brian:
Soon to Algeria!
Smitty
Marche ou Creve!
A nation I have never been to...
