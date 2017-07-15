Rules



Leningrad '41» Forums » Reviews Subject: The Forgotten Theater of Barbarossa



Richmond

Virginia Three greatest chess players ever: Bobby Fischer, Mikhail Tal, and Victor Korchnoi. Leningrad '41: The Trials and Tribulations of Army Group North



Leningrad ’41 is an operational level game covering the operations of Army Group North from the critical time period of July through December 1941. Each turn the opposing forces plan in their logistical phase then unleash their units during alternating impulse phases until each side has passed. Victory is determined by either capturing victory point areas (campaign game) or capturing key areas (scenarios).



Playing Time: This can vary greatly due to the impulse system. If both players carefully manage their activation of headquarters units, then the turn can get very long indeed. However, if they are more inclined to the dramatic or massive offensive then they may quickly exhaust their HQ units and finish quite quickly.



Map: The map covers the area of operations of Army Group North running from Riga and the Baltic Sea on the west to Lake Onega in the east and from southern Finland in the north to Velikiye Luki in the south. The map is divided into areas with number identifications and terrain defined by the color of each number. In Leningrad ’41 there is a new type of terrain red which is very favorable to the defender. The map is on durable card stock, clear and easy to read.



Game Pieces: This is a block game with stickered blocks that are either red (Soviet) or black (German). The blocks are sturdy and for the most part are resistant to doing their best domino impersonation. The stickers on the blocks are nice and big and easy for old eyes to read. The color scheme used to denote fast blocks from slow is very easy to pick up as well. My copy of the game also has the plastic supply barrels and metal planes which are very cool as well.



Rules: The rules for Leningrad ’41 are well organized and, IMO, do a good job of depicting the trials and tribulations of war on the Eastern Front. Rather than go through all the rules in great detail, I will sum them by category below.



Movement: Depends on the color of the block either fast or slow. Each turn players can activate any number of headquarters units which can in turn activate units of their own color or any white units within range.



Combat: dice based with each block indicating how many dice to roll and what numbers are required to score hits. For the defender, some map characteristics will allow them to absorb some hits before taking damage. There are no retreats.



Supply: Trace from each area to a home source. Key thing to keep in mind is you cannot trace through a contested area which makes isolating enemy units a little easier than in some other games. Units isolated can defend but basically do nothing else and are reduced each impulse there remain so until eliminated.



Reinforcements and replacements: Reinforcements can come on either during the logistics phase at the beginning of a turn or through a strategic impulse. Replacements only occur during the logistics phase.



To my mind, the key rules for this game are the headquarters activation (which determines what operations you will be able to execute each turn) and the supply (which can leave you high and dry both on the field and during the logistics phase it you do not plan ahead carefully).



For those of you who own Moscow ’41 the rules are very similar with a few key differences.



Movement: There two new types of terrain islands in the Baltic Sea and red areas which cost a whopping 3 MP to enter

The other big thing is the ability of the Finnish leader Mannerheim. Unlike other HQ units he can command any Finnish units anywhere and can unleash the Finnish heavy artillery at any range.



Combat: There is a new terrain color (red) which is a big absorption area. The Finnish units have a critical ability called sniping which allows them a limited first strike attack which can inflict damage that the Soviet units cannot avoid.



There are also a number of optional rules which differentiate L’41 from M’41 as well.



Things I like about the game



The multiple scenarios. Part of the reason I acquired this game was due to the Leningrad in Sight and Closing the Ring scenarios. I like being able to play the short scenarios as well as the full campaign game

The headquarters. I like the fact that their is a color scheme (green HQ can activate green units) but also that any HQ can active any white blocks within range. This gives both limitations and flexibility which is

The random reinforcements draw. This helps the game in terms of solitaire play as well as replayability.

The logistics method. The way the logistics are portrayed in this game really forces you to plan ahead. You can’t afford to wear out your HQ units and you have to watch your units in the field as once they’re cut off, only outside units can save them. Still, one has to maintain the pockets once created and commit units to holding said pockets which reminds me of tragic role that the German 6th army played in Stalingrad tying down boatloads of Soviet troops but allowing the German forces in the Caucasus to escape.

The new red terrain. Yes, it is a bear for the Germans (no pun intended ) but it depicts the thick forests and marshes of this area very well.

I like the Mannerheim block’s abilities in this game. Now if he could only get those Finns to go a little further south….

The intro scenario. It is great to have a little, one turn scenario to learn the game and get ones feet wet.



Things that can be annoying

Sometimes when green spaces are fully loaded it can lead to a literal knockdown of forces. Not so bad solitaire but in a two player game it can hurt the fog of war.

White blocks for cities. Still irks me even after playing Moscow '41 as well.

The random reinforcements draw. For the Germans, drawing is critical as a lot of key units (some HQ and the Luftwaffe) are in the bag at the start of the game and if you don’t draw them quickly that can be vexing.

The map spaces feel a little more crowded in this game. Once you get a lot of units onto the map it becomes tricky to remember where all those dastardly or terrific red spaces are located.



Overall evaluation: =wargamer heaven. =I’d rather staple my tongue to the wall for a month



Map= Overall the map is good. Easy to ID spaces, but it can get a bit crowded. And those white blocks for cities…



Game Pieces= The blocks are sturdy, stickers look great and are easy to read. And the plastic and metal bits are superb.



Rules= I really like how simple the rules are yet how well they depict the situation. Logistics were a huge concern on the Eastern Front and the command/activation process makes you feel like a real general. There is also an element of trying to out think your opponent in terms of how many (and when) to activate your HQ. The combat system is simple but effective. The only drawback I see to the rules is the lack of Soviet mandatory counterattacks. Given the publication date of the game and the number of works released over the last five years describing these Soviet assaults this aspect of the war should’ve been worked in somehow.



Deployment of Forces= This will take some time if you are playing solo but two player it goes rather quickly. However, as Army Group North did not have anywhere near the amount of forces that Army Group Center contained, set up is a lot quicker here than in Moscow ‘41



Solo Play= The big thing here is the random reinforcement draws as this makes each game different and gives opportunities for each side which the ping pong general can attempt to exploit as well as counter.



Final Evaluation= Despite the few hiccups, I really like this game. First, the command activation is great both in terms of limitations and exhaustion. Second, the logistics rules work very well. Third , the number of scenarios is great as their are not a lot of games out there that allow players to experience the latter stages of Barbarossa. Finally, the game plays quick and is a lot of fun.



Bottom Line: Like Moscow ’41 this is another keeper among the plethora of East Front games. Having already played Moscow ’41 made learning and playing Leningrad ’41 a breeze. The greatest benefit of this game is when it starts and what it covers. There are tons of games about Army Group Center and a fair amount covering Army Group South but very few deal with Army Group North on such a wide scale. And like Moscow ’41 I think there is a lot to be said with starting the campaign in July 1941 after the opening stages as the war entered a critical phase. In the end, both of these games will be a mainstay of my collection.



Now I only hope that we’ll see Rostov/Crimea ’41 to cover the latter stages of the operations of Army Group South (hint, hint ).

