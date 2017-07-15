|
Robert "Smitty" Smith
It's nice to have a cover that doesn't wallow in the French defeat....
For many the older gamers, we cut our wargaming teeth on Avalon Hill’s France 1940. Yet many of us wanted to move beyond the operational and strategic level and get into the tactical realm of that puzzling campaign. I remember how eagerly we purchased the Panzer Leader expansion module from the General in July-August 1978 that allowed us to fight battles from the Western Front in 1940. In general though, this topic is an untapped area for gaming as it seemed to be preordained in terms of outcome. So it is not surprising that Lock and Load would boldly stake out a position in this area with their series of playable tactical games, throwing down a challenge with publication of Heroes of the Blitzkrieg (HOB).
Standard glossy little map - good resolution.
COMPONENTS
Without reservation I can state that HOB’s components are among the top 1 % of any of the games I have seen in the last five years. They will sweep you off your feet and cause your heart to go aflutter, they are simply that good. The components reek of beauty, from the glossy charts, to the sturdy counters to the lovely scenario cards. Every single counter broke cleanly off the counter sheet – a major pet peeve of mine when I rip one. The counters may not quite be magnificent, but they are as close as it has gotten in recent games. The nicely mounted maps may be dark for some gamer’s tastes but the geomorphic maps open up the possibility of home brewed scenarios. One thing I particularly liked about the maps were the cracks in the asphalt roads.
RULES
BOH rules are like powered milk for it takes a couple of times to get it all right since they are game system acronym heavy. It took me more than several hard passes through to feel ready to play with the 35 pages of rules. But, and here I applaud Walker, he chose to make the rules one large rule book for the complete tactical system and break out separate rule booklets for specific games and periods. His choice actually makes you read less and you see the gamer friendly aspect come out in terms of game rule design here. Now me – I make a copy of all my rules and keep the rulebook sort of pristine but the LnL watermark makes a photocopy difficult to read. Maybe they could put PDF’s of their rules on their webpage to download? Still, on the whole the rules despite behind acronym heavy get their concepts across, with wry humor interspersed.
Interesting to include one on the Hedgehogs as the Battle of France seems to stop in most folks mind post Dunkirk...
GAME PLAY
It seems as of late that I have played the majority of tactical games so it has become a fascinating challenge to get into the approach of each designer. If you seek a revolution in game theory, HOB won’t satisfy your intellectual itch. What you do get is a game that plays and flows well. The scheme of making it interactive by having player’s alternate units or actions makes for a game that moves fast and keeps your interest. No need to have a book to read while your opponent plots and then executes their move.
Units are comprised of individual leaders, and multi-man counters of weapon teams, squads and sections or half-squads. Turns represent about 2-4 minutes with each square representing somewhere in the vicinity of 50 meters of European countryside. Units are rated for standard things like fire and movement but also morale. Units that come under fire may need to undergo a morale check to function again, and here it can get dicey. Most units cannot self rally and not having leaders or a hero on board may mean much of your force sits cowering, an assessment that S.L.A. Marshall obliquely reached in his research on infantry battles. Weapon systems tend to not always operate at their peak of efficiency in the game – a feature I loved. French squad weapons are annoyingly inferior to their German counterparts. This factor at times makes you hesitant to commit those systems until absolutely critical, rather than risk an early weapon stoppage. Several scenarios are nearly overloaded with pieces but somehow work (I was surprised). Although the game has cards, it simply doesn’t feel card driven, that here they add to or enhance the play on the board.
A tough one before the collapse...
I would rate at least half of the scenarios’ as first rate gaming experiences and the others are simply good to very good. Several scenarios are more time consuming as there are a lot of pieces on the board. I found those of fun for like a real tactical leader I missed things, giving each side and opportunity to find an exposed seam. As an armor officer, I loved the armor rules to include the positive and negative effects of fighting with hatches unbuttoned. With too many units, this system might not work as well, but the counter-mix always seems about optimal for purposes of play.
Which scenario do I like best? I found it hard it choose, even with my armor prejudice. Perhaps the scenario with the Chasseurs Ardennais “Where are all the others” for with hidden units and opportunity fire, though it’s a nightmare for the Germans is my favorite, though the Last Charge of the Spahis and Steel Against Steel were highly liked. I walked the ground of the Chasseurs battle space during my honeymoon. I think thought that Battle for the Isthmus deserves some serious study, for it is the most intriguing of all of them.
CONCLUSIONS
Beautiful components, a system that works even for the tactical game challenged, and serviceable rules equals a winning production. I would be interested in seeing Walker give further in-depth development of this series in terms of adding the Dutch, more Belgians, and the British.
Ryan
United States
1 Player hardcore
Lone Warrior
Mark Walker no longer owns Lock n Load Publishing. But the new owners have many Lock 'n Load Tactical products about to hit the street or in development.
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes in Defiance is supposed to be the successor to Lock 'n Load: Heroes of the Blitzkrieg and I think will be available soon. Per your conclusion, a new title featuring the Italians and British Commonwealth in North Africa with Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of North Africa. There is also a solitaire system coming out: Lock 'n Load Tactical: Solo.
I've played one of the "modern era" titles, Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam, and say that many of your positive sentiments about Lock 'n Load: Heroes of the Blitzkrieg can be found in that game as well. I'd like very much to try out the WWII games in this series, but for now I'm focusing on their modern games.
Good review!
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
Ryan:
Right - David's a family friend of ours. We thank you for reading it - I still have yet to get "Nam to the table - answering you is a break from grading military grad students.
Smitty
Ruben Rigillo
Italy
Roma
Rm
Nice review! Thanks!
IMHO HoB is one of the best LnL modules.
Scenarios are fun and challenging!
Gene Wolski
United States
Virginia
You can't go wrong with any of the LNL titles. We have all but the latest, and that will grace our shelves soon hopefully.
Give the WW2 modules plenty of love as well as the modern modules - one of our favorites is Day of Heroes. Don't be scared by the lack of hexes - DoH plays fast and you don't notice the squares.
Kudos to David and crew for all the hard work! I can't wait to see the reprints start rolling in soon.
Cheers!
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
Thanks you Ruben - we hope to see them in a week or so at Seven Springs.
Smitty
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
Agreed Gene - and the maps are better now I think.
Smitty
Kallen McInerney
Australia
Kingscliff
NSW
This has been on my list for awhile. Just picked it up with the expansion for cheap while I wait for the boat to arrive with the reprints. Look forward to getting it on the table.
Keith Talbot
United States
New Hampshire
This is one of my favorites !
Keith T
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
Keith:
It's one of the best group of scenarios in any game I own.
Smitty
|