I wrote this review four years ago. Though my appreciation of the game has not diminished, the sheer effort involved in umpiring a 21-player 1815 email campaign which required at least 10 hours per week over a 6-month period seems to have burned me out. Not only have I not played the game since, I have not found the energy to write up the campaign, which was one of the highlights of my 40 years in wargaming.
Back to the Future? - A review of Pratzen Edition’s “The Flight of the Eagle”
“Voici Grouchy!”
If the legend is true, at the crisis of the Battle of Waterloo the Emperor Napoleon tried to give his wavering army the impression that the Prussians menacing its right rear were in fact French troops under Marshal Grouchy. Of course they were not, the battle was lost, and future generations of wargamers were set a puzzle as intractable as Fermat’s Theorem. The designers of virtually every Waterloo game ever published – and there have been dozens – have had to wrestle with the Grouchy question. And for what we might term the typical wargame – two player, with close to perfect information – there seems to be no right answer. For if Grouchy always arrives, it is not history, and if he never arrives, then both sides can fight their battle in the full knowledge that he will not. But if his arrival is subject to chance – well, we the players can figure the odds, perfect our counter-moves and game the system with perfect knowledge of the range of outcomes.
It was not like this for the 19th century commander, who not only had scant information on the location of his enemy, he was also routinely ignorant of the location of some of his own forces. For a commander, dealing with this uncertainty is where technique ends and genius begins, and our games have by and large done a very poor job of putting us in the general’s boots. Think of Napoleon on the second day of Wagram. He hears cannon fire on his right, where there should have been none. Reports arrive that two Austrian corps are assaulting his left – held by a mere division – threatening his communications at best, and envelopment at worst. He knows 15,000 Austrians under John are somewhere near his right, but not how close. Threats abound – existential ones, at that. And yet somehow the Emperor has the clarity of thought and the strength of mind to judge from the rate of advance of Davout’s smoke against the Austrian left flank that the day is won. If we want to model battles at the command level, then these are the judgments we have to be making, and these are the circumstances under which we have to be making them. But the usual mechanics for doing this – inverted counters, blocks, dummy units, random reinforcements, chit-draws for unit strength – are not just clumsy, they are pretty ineffective, not the least because we always know where our own troops are.
And perfect information is only part of the problem. Armies are composed of individuals, and communication is an imperfect art. Messages are lost, delayed, misunderstood; subordinates are willful, disobedient, over-promoted, and commanders are egotists, out of touch with reality. War is the province of uncertainty, as Clausewitz reminds us, and things go wrong. 1815 once again provides us with a perfect example of this in the fruitless march and counter march of d’Erlon’s corps between Quatre Bras and Ligny. And once again, our efforts to model this fall short more often than not, as even fully articulated orders systems leave our cardboard armies with a unity of purpose and a speed of response which a hive mind would envy. You’d be forgiven for thinking our games model the wrong things.
In part, this is a result of the genesis of our hobby, largely based on two-player, zero-sum games, played on a regulating grid. Don’t misunderstand me, this framework does a fine job of modeling spatial problems such as the positioning and movement of forces. But experience shows that it struggles with intelligence and command. Designer Didier Rouy of Pratzen Editions has taken a radical approach to this in The Flight of the Eagle. He throws out the map and counters of typical games, and dispenses with perfect intelligence in doing so. Instead, he draws inspiration from two different and distinct “gaming” traditions – military kriegspiel, and to a lesser extent, hobby roleplaying. The game is played with paper and pencil on copies of a period map, the players write orders for their units, and these are executed (or not) by a neutral umpire. It is a format which cries out for multiple players, and in this case all communications between players are also written, and also go via the umpire. It all feels very retro – and indeed it is – but even with reasonably simple mechanics it does a wonderful job of modeling the problems of command, communication and intelligence. It is also tremendous fun for everyone.
The Flight of the Eagle is not a new game; indeed, the first volume was published five years ago. Between this and the second volume, most of the Emperor’s campaigns are covered. But it has not made much of a splash in those parts of the hobby media with which I am familiar, and it is good enough to deserve the patented Battles treatment. Indeed, we propose to give it two bites at the cherry – a brief review in this issue, and a more detailed After Action Report in Battles #10. As I write, a 21-player pbem game of the 1815 campaign in Belgium has just finished. Based on the comments of the players, the AAR will be something special.
How it works
For the players at least, Flight of the Eagle is simplicity itself. Broadly, they plot daily marches by division, and send out patrols and messengers. Players keep track of their own combat losses, stragglers and morale for each division under their command. The umpire does everything else. With a basic briefing on movement, command and combat, players are ready to start.
1. Movement and related concepts
The most basic concept in the game is movement; units on roads move between three and five kilometres per hour; cavalry are faster than infantry, and within these classes, the French move more rapidly than the rest. A unit is permitted to move for up to 20 hours in each 24 hour period. Movement costs are similar to many thousands of other games – roads are the easiest to traverse, and in other more difficult terrain types units move progressively more slowly. These costs are set out in the terrain effects on movement chart, and are simple to apply. That's the good news; the bad news is that, apart from the rather empty campaign maps which you can see in the attached photographs, players don't really know what terrain they will encounter. So you should probably do what the “Real Generals” did, and STAY ON THE ROADS. And in my experience, except when in the face of the enemy, that is precisely what players do, and so the road net fills its historic purpose, for historic reasons.
Unfortunately for harassed planners, units take up road space, and plenty of it. For instance, an Austrian division of a mere 6,000 infantry and 1,000 Cavalry takes up 7.5 kilometres! That's nearly 3 hours from head of column to the last horse. There is no stacking. There are four formations: Road, Combat, Rest and Rout, with effects similar to those in other games. The main influence on play is the time required to go from Road to Combat formation, which is determined by the time it takes the last man to reach the battlefield – so, almost 3 hours for the Austrian division described above.
Moves are plotted at the start of each game day, for the next 24 hours, if needed hour by hour. Each player draws on his copy of the map the formation ID, the column head at its final destination, and the column length. The Umpire consolidates the moves, and informs the players if and when they become aware of any enemy contact. However, in this game more things than enemy action will damage units. In particular, they get tired, and when tired, they melt away.
Units suffer fatigue from marching, and from fighting. Combat fatigue is easy to calculate: +1 Fatigue Point per hour of combat. For marching, you have to consult a Fatigue Chart; for instance, infantry units marching for 6 hours during a day gain 1 fatigue point, while a 12 hour march will cost 6 points. Marching at night accrues an extra FP per hour marched; as night marches are usually done to get somewhere on time after a long day’s hike, fatigue will rack up very quickly after dark. Fatigue points are expressed as the percentage of effectives unavailable for combat. So, a force with 7,000 effectives and 10 fatigue points will fight with a combat strength of 6,300.
Units also have a starting and current morale level, which can range from 50 down to 0. High is good. When a unit's morale reaches 0, it breaks and routs, and is to all intents and purposes out of the action for at least a few days. Morale is diminished by fatigue and combat. The fatigue effect is quite limited at low fatigue levels, but when a unit is nearing exhaustion the effect on its morale is stark; how combat effects morale is covered below – low morale units are very fragile indeed.
It’s not all bad news though - units which have suffered through fire and movement can recover to some extent by resting. Units which spend 24 consecutive hours in Rest formation will recover 50% of their fatigue points. The fatigue points recovered are reduced proportionately if the unit is below its staring morale. So a unit with starting morale of 40, and 20 fatigue points, will recover 10 FPs if at 40 morale, 5 FPs if at 20 morale, etc. A second consecutive day of rest will recover another 20%, on the same basis. Recovering fatigue may improve morale, and each day of rest improves morale by +10 (but not beyond the starting level.) This is all well and good, but our experience has been that time to rest is rare – at least in the shorter campaigns, where the opposing forces start in close contact, units tend to be single shot weapons – used until fought out, then routed out of the way for the duration of the scenario.
The second volume introduces interesting rules for Ammunition consumption and Food / Foraging – I doubt that these will play much of a part in most face to face play, however, as the game time period is typically too short for either to be a factor.
2. Command, communication and intelligence related concepts
The second group of concepts which give Flight of the Eagle its unique feel revolve around command, communication and intelligence. As described above, players write orders for the units under their command each game day, and can vary them whenever the information at their disposal would lead them to do so. Orders are generally very straightforward – a direction of march, a destination and a start time are the norm; I also ask my email players to provide a stop time, and any special instructions, such as what to do in the event of enemy contact, but this is more to speed the game processes than to improve the system. In face to face games, the process can be done primarily on copies of the game map, and drafted onto a master map by the umpire.
I should have mentioned, all plotting is done in isolation – no communication is allowed between players. In fact, except when collocated, ALL communications between players is by written message, delivered by the umpire. Messages travel across the map at a very generous 10 km per hour, and can be subject to interception. To a very large extent, messages are what bring the game to life, with players to a greater or larger extent “putting on the clothes” of the characters they are playing. Courtly language, archaic phraseology, extreme politeness are all prevalent – some of my players have proven as talented at improvisation as at generalship! It is fascinating to watch the different approaches to communicating adopted by different players. It seems that in every group there is someone who will send torrents of messages about the slightest thing, while some else will only write about the direst emergency. I am not sure which works best. In any event, messages are important for more than just flavour, as they form one of the main ways in which players gain much needed intelligence of anything other than their immediate environment.
In addition to messages, each unit "knows" anything which happens within 1 km radius of any of its length, and is be informed of such by the umpire (message travelling at 10 km per hour from the unit to the player, of course.) A unit with any cavalry extends this radius to 5km. The sound of guns travels roughly 30km, depending on terrain and wind direction, communicated immediately by the umpire. Further afield, each corps with a cavalry unit can detach patrols. Patrols move at 5km per hour, and anything they discover is reported back, again at 10km per hour. Patrol reports are not always accurate, and they sometimes miss things. There is plenty of scope for umpire discretion here, both to keep up the interest for players in quieter sectors, or to save players from the consequences of their omissions!
3. Combat related concepts
When opposing units come into contact, battle is the likely outcome. These are fought on a battle board, with three sectors – left wing, centre and right wing for each player. The battle starts with deployment – the basic process is that the sides alternate placing a unit on the map face down, until both are done. Any units present but not deployed form a reserve. There are a small number of deployment constraints: usually the umpire will direct the sector for the first unit of a corps (based on the direction of its approach to the battle.) Thereafter, a unit must be deployed in or adjacent to the initial sector.
A battle is fought in a series of rounds, each lasting 2 hours game time. Each round consists of a combat step, followed by a redeployment step. Combat consists of a dice-off in each of the three sectors. In a sector, each side rolls a number of D6s, the side with the highest total is the winner. Each unit on the loser's side in the sector loses morale equal to the dice roll difference; each unit on the winner's side lose morale equal to half the dice roll difference. When a unit's morale reaches zero, it breaks, enters rout formation and must disengage in the following redeployment step. The number of dice rolled by a side is calculated based on considerations such as terrain, unit experience, artillery and cavalry superiority, odds, surprise and other factors. It can be brutal…
The redeployment step is the point in the battle where players have their main opportunities to influence the outcome. First, routed units leave the battle, and return to the strategic map while the battle rages on. Then commanders can return units to the reserve, or reinforce a sector from the reserve, and if the enemy has routed, can advance into a vacant enemy sector. Lastly, a side which is taking a pounding can declare a general withdrawal.
Following a general disengagement, a round of combat is fought as normal; however, only the disengaging side takes losses. At the end of a battle, losses for each side are calculated based on the final morale value of each unit engaged. The calculation is quite intricate, and at least for me, is too difficult to bother trying to game during combat. For each 2 units (rounded up) with zero morale, a side adds 1 D6 of loss points; for each unit with morale from 1 to 10, it adds another 1 loss point, and for each unit with morale greater than 10, it adds 1/2 a loss point (rounded up.)
Losses are then allocated equally across engaged units. Finally, each participating unit (whether engaged or not) adds 1 fatigue point per hour present on the battlefield.
Immediately following the battle, the loser makes a 2 hour retreat in any direction (so long as it does not cross the area the victor deployed from.) The winner simultaneously makes a 2 hour advance with as much of his force as he chooses, following which the loser's pursuit losses. Each pursuing and pursued unit adds 2 fatigue points. Routed units take up twice the normal length of a road, can only move in the opposite direction to the last known enemy position, and add 2 fatigue points per hour. If they encounter a non-routed enemy unit, they automatically disengage, leading to a further pursuit.
If this sounds intricate – well, it is. Face to face, it is time-consuming, and pbem, it places quite a burden on the umpire. I’d like something simpler, but what I’ve described is the simplest of three combat systems presented in the rules.
How it plays
I do hope the rather detailed description of the game system given above has whetted your appetite. But no matter how succinct, rules summaries can be dry – things come to life with a description of play. A hoary-handed group of players took it for a run in Sydney earlier in the year. We took on the early days of the 1809 campaign in Bavaria - what Jack Gill refers to as eight days in April when the war opened and the tide turned. So, how did our typical gamers fare when thrust into the Generals' britches?
Quite well, actually. Leaving a corps to take and hold Munich, Charles sent the bulk of his force to destroy Davout, and capture Ratisbonne before Napoleon's arrival on the 4th day of the campaign. The multi-commander concentration on Davout went surprisingly well - at first. Lefevbre's Bavarians - guarding the passages of the swollen Isar River were brushed aside, and the victorious Austrians lost no time in marching towards Ratisbonne, on three axes.
However, our Davout was not one to sit idly by and wait for the pincers to close. And unlike his historic counterpart he was not hamstrung by orders by the hamfisted Berthier. But instead of moving west to link up with Napoleon, our Davout plunged south-east - why, I can only guess. This unanticipated move had two unexpected results. First, it meant that he sat astride the planned advance of Rosenberg's II Corps, which was promptly and handily routed. The second was that - unknown to ANY of the players - Davout sat squarely in the middle of FOUR Austrian corps, all within supporting distance. You can take the central position too far! All that was required was a single, all-seeing hive brain and Davout's goose was cooked.
Further south, the remaining French troops began to arrive. Napoleon - isolated from the battlefield - directed Massena, Oudinot and Vandamme south toward Munich, leaving Davout to his own devices. Whether this was from jealousy, neglect or unshakable confidence has puzzled historians for 2 centuries. Whatever the cause, these three marshals proceeded to act as if each was the only force in the theatre; Vandamme to the North was checked by Hiller, Oudinot in the centre marched north east, into a vacuum, and Massena proceeded south, where his contemptuous swatting of Bellegarde could not disguise the strategic disarray afflicting the Emperor's army.
Napoleon himself reached the field early on the fourth day; issuing frantic calls for all and sundry to concentrate on his Imperial person, he rallied Vandamme's troops and forged east once more. Running into Hohenzollern's advance guard he deployed for battle. But the sound of the guns attracted Hiller's attention, and the Austrian hordes reached the battlefield before Oudinot's hard-marching troops, Faced with such a disparity of force not even the Emperor's genius could prevail, and the Austrians won the day. There we left it, with the fate of France lying, not for the first time, in the capable hands of the Iron Marshal...
The game-map below – showing the situation on the third day - brings the story to life, I hope. As four French Corps head in totally unconnected directions, Davout reverses direction to march out of a trap. At the same time, the Austrians manage to coordinate the manoeuvres of three corps – only to converge on the wrong spot.
Overall, this was a rousing success, I think. All the players enjoyed it, and it was fascinating to watch it all unfold from the umpire's omniscient perspective. It was not without warts, however. The combat routines did not always convince the players that their operational brilliance was adequately rewarded, for instance. More critically, forcing a gang of pretty gregarious gamers to sit silently in their own space for 6 hours is not going to happen every month. It was also very slow - we managed four days in the day's play.
It was also a LOT of work. The most assiduous of the players went to the lengths of building a spreadsheet for fatigue losses and was tracking his divisional roster down to the individual trooper. I spent many hours prepping for the day - copying maps, making roster sheets, sending out instructions, briefing players, buying stationery and the like - but that paled into insignificance compared to the umpiring effort on the day. I was exhausted by the end. But it was well worth it. Looking at the players, bent over maps with compasses in hand set to the standard daily march, frantically scribbling out messages while puzzling over the enemy's position was priceless. And the gang seemed to think so too - the same 6 players all signed up for the pbem game of the 1815 campaign.
Conclusion
By now, I hope it is clear to you that Flight of the Eagle provides a quite different perspective on Napoleonic campaigns compared to that of typical hex and counter wargames. More than anything, it allows players to begin to experience the friction of war. For instance, in the 1809 we saw that independent commanders tended to behave independently unless well coordinated – above everything else, Flight of the Eagle greatly increased my respect for Marshal Berthier.
In 1815, we saw an entire high command – collocated in the game, and so able to communicate directly by email – agree the plan for the morrow, but when the orders were issued, one corps set out for a destination 40 kilometres away from that agreed!
Psychology too enters the picture. I have witnessed units of up to a corps in strength be left to languish far from the action. Perhaps they were merely forgotten, but perhaps a superior commander was exasperated by a junior officer’s out-spoken comments at command conferences? I suspect sometimes past animosities have played a part. Maybe the superior knew the corps would do its duty later, but right now – well, did he trade off the chance of a force march to avoid the certainty of a duel? In what other game are these types of considerations - which assuredly did happen in history - even a remote possibility?
Perhaps the biggest lesson I learned was as surprising as it was valuable; by and large, players fearful of letting down their colleagues, when faced with unknown or unexpected circumstances, tended to become cautious, as a rule. There were countless examples of players foregoing the chance to drive the foe from the field by an immediate assault, waiting instead for their entire force to deploy. Prudence held sway, much more consistently than I have observed in hundreds of games across the decades. And in a hobby where it is commonplace for casualty rates to exceed those of history by orders of magnitude due to hard driving commanders, this is surely a triumph for the system.
Mechanically Flight is far from perfect. Face to face, there is a lot of downtime, and no matter how you play, the umpire’s burden is all but unmanageable. But the payoff is undoubtedly worth it, for players and umpires alike. The trick will be to find a way to distill the experiential elements of Flight, and fold them into a more traditional game format. Now that’s something I would gladly pay to play.
And it seems I am not alone. A quick canvas on some online forums identified six concurrent games of Flight, involving perhaps 80 players. When you add the 20 players who didn’t secure a slot in our 1815 game, that’s an active pool of around 100 commanders. I have no way to prove it, but I suspect that very few wargames could claim the same. Didier is currently testing scenarios for a third edition, hopefully to be published in 2013. With any luck, Fllght will then get the recognition I think it deserves. Bravo!
Brilliant review of a brilliant game !
GG for you !
I am in the midst of another Vol de l'Aigle game and am enjoying myself tremendously.
I hope one day you organize another PBEM session of Vol de l'Aigle.
Did it take a great deal of time to prepare for a game?
David, playing in the game your refereed was one of my favourite gaming experiences of all time. I hope you do another some day, I'd sign up in a second (and polish my period writing skills).
Great review, looking forward to the AAR on the game I played in.
Ian
WLMIV wrote:
Did it take a great deal of time to prepare for a game?
Absolutely.
Prior to the face to face game, I had to select and agree a scenario that would work for the number of players we had, figure out the logistics of the day in the rooms we were using, prepare a briefing for all players, copy and print all the materials needed for play, and, biggest task of all, get myself ready for the day by fully absorbing the rules and being totally clear what I expected from the players each move.
Prior to the email game I built a feral spreadsheet to track everything. That took 20 hours at least.
But all of the prep paled into insignificance compared with the effort needed when the game was up and running. For instance, I processed more than 3,000 in-game messages for 1815 - and we were done after 4 game days! And that was just the tip of the iceberg. Actually, the biggest challenge was judging when to "intervene" to ensure that all the players were having a good time.
As I said in the review, it was without doubt worth it. But I found it pretty exhausting.
Wow. My hat is off to you in regard to the prep-time. The double blind nature truly makes the game like reality.
Minis on a board in a separate room would take it even further.
-
Excellent, David! Thanks for posting this review. I've yet to play a game but will likely start a pbem with friends in the near future (likely the 1809 scenario as well). A friend has vo. 1, I have vol. 3 (just need to find a copy of the second one yet for the scenarios). I know it will be a greater challenge than the D&D I used to run, but I look forward to trying. Thanks for the nudge.
-
Any chance you would share that XLS?
-
How does the umpire track the game state? Does he draw and measure on a (more accurate, I assume) map the same way as the players do? Are there a lot of umpire judgement calls to make?
hipshot wrote:
Any chance you would share that XLS?
It's feral, Kev, not ready for prime time. But Bill Cooper did a better version - you could maybe drop him a line on CSW?
Jon Karlsson wrote:
How does the umpire track the game state? Does he draw and measure on a (more accurate, I assume) map the same way as the players do? Are there a lot of umpire judgement calls to make?
Yep, the umpire maintains a master map. As for judgement calls, you can basically have as many as you choose. I tried to keep them to a minimum. I guess there were three main types:
1. Where players would try things not explicitly allowed or forbidden by the rules. I'd estimate this happened every two turns, maybe
2. Where the players would do or fail to do something that I judged no historical figure of the time would do, then I would sometimes (with great reluctance) try to nudge them back on track. This is maybe a twice per game thing
3. Where a player was out of the action through no fault of their own, I tended to invent some plausible random event to keep them interested. I'd have a local farmer give them intelligence on some enemy force, for instance.
