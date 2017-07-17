|
-
David Hughes
Australia
Northbridge
NSW
-
This is the text of an article I wrote for the publisher's "in house" magazine four years ago. As you will read, it is very critical. Nevertheless, Nuts / Battles published it without flinching, and without changing a single word, to their enormous credit. To no one's surprise, I have not played the game since, nor do I expect to play it again. However, the recent publication of three similarly-scaled games on the campaign (The Lamps Are Going Out, Fields of Despair: France 1914-1918 and Couterfact's 1WW: World War One in Europe) may prompt me to write a comparison of the four.
Once More Into the Breach – To the Last Man (again)
Déjà vu all over again
Way back in Issue #6, Thomas Pouchin reviewed the DTP version of To the Last Man, and it is fair to say, he loved it. His final paragraph is a call to arms – “I can only hope that a boxed version will be published soon” – and Thomas answered his own call; Nuts Publishing produced a boxed version, with Thomas as Project Lead. So, this article marks the first time that Battles Magazine has reviewed the same game twice. What purpose is served by this, I wonder? As the reviewer, does this constrain my opinion? For if I like TTLM as much as Thomas, what more is there to say, and why waste space in the magazine saying it?
On top of that, TTLM is published by Nuts – sister to this esteemed organ. Last time I reviewed a Nuts game for Battles – Phantom Fury in issue #7 - Olivier and I worked ourselves up into a lather about the potential conflict of interest, to the point where he penned an editorial on the subject, and I wrote a paragraph for the review, protesting my independence. No such angst this time – we haven’t even discussed the topic. So, have I somehow turned into Nuts’ tame in-house reviewer, producing not criticism, but infomercials, all for the price of a free game? If I love it, can you trust my opinion?
Now, I like games. I try to see past their faults, and to accentuate their virtues. I most certainly do not like to produce a torrent of criticism, especially not in print, where the designers’ right of reply is constrained. Yet as I sit down to review TTLM, I feel some pressure to do just that – both to provide a counterpoint to Thomas’s glowing review, and to avoid the taint of sycophancy. This is hardly a promising place from which to begin. Fortunately, the game’s billing as a uniquely playable simulation of WW1 gives me plenty to play with (so to speak,) so with any luck I can approach the game from a different direction.
Less detail, more realism?
Anyone who reads online wargame forums will be familiar with this recurring theme: it is only misguided fools – typically old guys set in their ways – who think detail equals realism. Enlightened thinkers realise that simpler is better – who after all has the time to read a 40-page rule book these days, far less understand it. I had a recent online exchange with Ted Raicer (Designer of Paths of Glory, amongst many other fine games) which expressed this view in its starkest form. Ted was unequivocal. “Designs are ultimately abstractions,” he stated baldly, “and more detail does not equal better simulation, it just equals more detail.“
In reality, the “detail = reality” argument is something of a straw man, as few commentators actually advance that argument, and in any event it depends how one defines “realism” – an unlikely ambition for cardboard and paper. The proposition is perhaps better phrased as “additional detail does not tend to improve the ability of a game’s model to produce plausible outputs from plausible inputs.”
Assuming for the sake of argument that this proposition is true, does it say anything about the converse - that incorporating less detail in models could tend to improve the usefulness of their outputs? Perhaps the answer is to be found in a bastardised Pareto principle – that say 80% of the usefulness of a model is derived from 20% of its detail. I suspect that there could be some truth in this, and that the problem for many designers is that, though they know 80% of their detail is useless, they do not know which 80%! In fairness, it is difficult to produce a useful model – detailed or abstract - because it requires the model maker to demonstrate some understanding of the real cause and effect relationships between events. In turn, this requires both research and reflection – research which extends far beyond mere Order of Battle fetishism. In order to abstract, you need to be able to gauge the value of both what you discard, and what you keep.
And if this was not hard enough, the designer has to transform the abstract but useful model into a game – creating a set of mechanisms and systems which are sufficiently enjoyable in play that the punters will gladly lay down their hard earned cash.
No wonder then that gamers are always on the look out for the grail – the simple yet accurate game. Which brings us back to To the Last Man – feted by Thomas Pouchin for its “explosive combination of simulation and playability.” Nothing equivocal about that. So this is the primary lens through which I will examine TTLM – as an example of a simple model which purportedly delivers plausible outcomes.
Designer’s Notes
As discussed in the previous section, the creation of a simple, successful model places a considerable burden on the designer, who has to offer a credible view of the fundamental cause and effect relationships in history. It is often difficult to discern this view, in the absence of comprehensive designer notes. Fortunately there is no such issue with TTLM, which is blessed with a series of posts by the designer on BGG, setting out the entire history and philosophy of the design. And he is not backwards at coming forwards!
For example, he states that TTLM is “surprisingly historical, yet uncomplicated,” and simulates strategic WW1 decision making much better than designs which are far more complex. The cards in a player’s hand represent their aggregate economies in this total war simulation. Not only that, but historical capabilities are elegantly subsumed into card play, which “effortlessly” handles army size limits, production capabilities, doctrinal, industrial and technological differences, supply considerations, logistics, and concentration of force issues. What’s more, players can manage two games in a Saturday afternoon. These are big claims – who would not want a game which can do all this?
So, what are the insights which allow the designer to produce such a marvel? Well, these are a little harder to discern in his notes. For instance, he seems to think that “Design for Effect” means a game burdened by highly-detailed iron maiden rules – the opposite of the common usage of the term. Never mind, even if he mistakes the terminology, he surely knows what he means – that TTLM allows players to explore a full range of economic and strategic options without constraint. Except that, when we turn to the rules, we find that the game actually has built in rates of economic growth and decline – nothing the players can do to influence them.
In fact, there is much less freedom than that. TTLM boils the entire war down to a series of move and fight choices, and its vaunted economic model consists of no more than trade offs between offensives and troop build up or replacement.
Even if we accept that the overwhelming focus of the game is on combat – it is a wargame after all, and in a manageable game something has to give – the designer’s insights seem idiosyncratic at best. Here’s what he has to say. It is so central to the design that it is worth quoting at length:
“TTLM! is intentionally wide open. The players make their own story as they play. If players want to mix it up and take outrageous risks with their armies -- they can!
Of course, this is not how the historical commanders operated. They were working to create a breakthrough, but secretly dreaded it. What would they do once the lines were breached? In almost every case where this happened in WW1 the answer is: dither until the opportunity passed. The generals did not want to deal with the messiness of fluid front lines and so they worked hard to keep the front line solid… I wanted breakthroughs to be possible in TTLM! because in a way that was the overarching goal for both sides. However, I also wanted to portray my belief that the generals were actually afraid of breaching the lines and fell into the more comforting routine of trench warfare."
Not to beat about the bush, but this seems like unsubstantiated nonsense to me. In any event, the result is a game where, to quote a poster on CSW, “if one player rolls well for two turns and the other player rolls poorly, the entire western front can collapse.”
The likelihood of this happening, the game state which allows it and the player decisions which lead to it are the keys to determining whether the game lives up to its lofty ambitions.
How the Design intent has been translated into a game.
I won’t go into exhaustive detail on TTLM’s system, as Thomas covered this in Issue #6, and the both the core and theatre rulebooks are available on line.
TTLM is an area movement game, whose action is governed (rather than driven) by cards. For the most part, units are corps sized, but will be aggregated into armies on off map cards. During a series of alternating impulses players will play an offensive card (roughly half of all cards) to allow their units full freedom of movement (1 area per card) and attack, or play a limited offensive card which allows on a single combat, or pass. Combat is mechanically pretty simple, boiling down to a sequenced bucket of dice, in which artillery and infantry score on a “1”, defending entrenched infantry score on a “1” or “2” and siege guns against forts hit on a “1”, “2” or “3”. Each hit removes a corps, or a card from the owner’s hand, and if the card is “Ersatz 2” or “Ersatz 3” it can absorb 2 or 3 hits respectively. Units can retreat before firing, which usually allows defenders to trade mud for blood. On the face of it, stacking is simple too – 3 units per area per side. But there is a significant wrinkle; armies count as units, and the capacity of an army varies by nationality – 3 infantry for the French, 4 for the British and 5 for the Germans. This gives the German an almighty advantage, particularly in the wide open days of 1914 – he can concentrate 15 infantry against at most 9 defending French, gaining an expected advantage of 1 hit per combat, which equates to a 66% difference in combat power, even before taking into account the German’s 100% advantage in artillery. With average luck, he will be able to do this 9 times in the first turn alone, sweeping away more than one third of the at-start Entente forces.
So, is there any basis for such an advantage in history? It doesn’t appear so. Authorities as diverse as Niall Ferguson and Trevor Dupuy have calculated that the Germans were around 25% more efficient in combat than the Entente – the game’s 66% advantage looks highly implausible. And as we will see below, given the ease with which the Germans can win the game in 1914, it seems as if the game is fatally damaged by this mistake.
Entrenchment changes this calculus – entrenched infantry is twice as efficient at dealing destruction. Again, we might ask whether this has any basis in history, and again, it does not seem so. For if you adjust the casualty figures for the main west front battles to take account of a 25% German efficiency advantage, the average losses for attackers and defenders are almost indistinguishable. This implies that the real benefit of trenches to defenders lay in removing the attacker’s ability to break through; even in WW1, due to tactical and technological inventiveness, fighting meant dying no matter how deep you dug your trenches.
From what I can see, therefore, TTLM’s combat model bears little relationship to the history, and the designer’s “surprisingly historical” claim is holed below the waterline.
Of course, wars do not just consume blood, they consume treasure too, a fact that is especially true of a war of attrition. The designer tells us that, at its heart, TTLM is in fact an economic game, and that consumption of cards to avoid casualties in combat somehow “represents” the drain of war on the combatants’ economies. Unfortunately, he is somewhat vague on the details of this, despite the availability even in non-specialist sources of usable information on the economic cost per casualty for the participating nations. Still, suspending our disbelief once more, if the designer’s claim holds water, then we ought to be able to discern some relationship between a nation’s ability to generate cards in the game, and its relative economic performance during the conflict. So, let’s look at some data.
According to Ferguson, British expenditure over the course of the war grew from around £ 300 million per year to around £ 750 million – a 250% increase, spread fairly evenly year by year. The growth in French expenditure was similar. In TTLM, on the other hand, Entente card “production” grows from 24 in 1914 to 35 in 1918 – a growth rate of roughly 50%, most of which does not occur until 1918. This doesn’t look good, but if the German growth rate is similarly under-represented, then there may not be as much of a problem. Unfortunately, just as has been done with its military performance, the German economy also seems over-valued in TTLM. Ferguson again calculates that the Entente economies were 50% larger than that of Germany, yet in the game that is represented by a mere 15 cards in 150 – only 10%.
Just as in its combat model, it seems as if TTLM’s economic engine does not stack up.
All that remains, then, is to examine whether the gameplay manages to transcend the weaknesses in the model – to check whether the magic of the designer’s art has given us a big picture which models history despite those pesky details.
Broken earth and murdered men – the game in play.
At the highest level, the story of the Western Front is easy to relate. Once the German right hook through Belgium and Flanders was halted on the Marne, both sides entrenched from the Channel to the Alps. After that, the combatants slipped more or less knowingly into a war of attrition, which Kitchener expected to be won by the last million men. But against expectation, those last million men turned out to be Americans – only in the war because of German political ineptitude. As Norman Stone has analysed, Britain and her allies never succeeded in killing more Germans than attained the age of 18 – manpower was to all intents and purposes inexhaustible in a practical sense, and so the war of attrition was unwinnable within a realistic time period. In the end, the war was lost by Germany, not through military or economic factors, but because of a failure of policy.
This is the grim reality which the game must reflect if it is to transcend its errors of detail. How does it do?
Not too well, sadly, if my experience and that of other players is typical. A couple of examples will give a flavour. In the first, the German player drew a dozen offensive cards in his initial hand, to the Entente player’s three. The effect of this imbalance was two fold; first, the Entente with only two movement cards (after its iron maiden mandatory offensive in phase 1) was stuck in place to be slaughtered or bypassed at will. Second, the German could unleash a never-ending series of hammer blows which saw Paris fall before the leaves did.
The card distribution in the second example was a little more equitable, allowing the Entente to attempt to trade territory for troops and time, but once again, it was not enough. The last straw was a breakthrough towards Paris which eclipsed anything achieved in 1940, abetted by the absence of any supply constraints and the presence of not one but two siege trains at Paris.
In fact, these are very typical results for new players in 1914 – and even if the Entente draws well, rolls well and plays well, he will often merely postpone the inevitable into the second turn. The designer is well aware of this problem, and indeed the rulebook recommends starting in 1915, when the trenches are in place, the German has shot his bolt and breakthroughs are less likely. Sound advice, but I found the later scenarios to be lacking in interest. Using the almost mandatory fog of war rules, the play experience becomes one of bluff and double bluff. Here, the defender’s firepower advantage can be offset by the attacker’s ability to concentrate where the opponent is weaker. This model fits the situation better than in 1914, but only very loosely, and in the end I found it hard to suspend my disbelief - the route to victory was running one’s opponent out of cards, and that’s how it felt. And even here the luck swings inherent in the bucket of dice combat system and the card draws seemed to dominate good play, though I did not play enough to claim much expertise in this area.
Conclusion
Well, I guess I don’t have to worry about being seen as Nuts’ lapdog any more. In case you missed it, I think that the game fails to hit its target – good history in a playable package – by some distance. Five members of my club have played it, and the result is two who hate it, two who see its flaws, and one fan. I’m in the middle, by the way. It does have its merits. It’s fast, easy to get into, and if you can avoid the blow outs, sets a potentially interesting series of puzzles. I certainly don’t hate it. But it’s not the Western Front in any meaningful way, at least not to my eyes, and that is the significant detail which will keep it from my table. So there you have it – two reviews, two diametrically opposite views. Perhaps everything is subjective after all.
-
- Last edited Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:35 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Jul 16, 2017 3:14 am
-
-
Tim Taylor
United States
under surveillance
-
Thanks for providing this review here on BGG since it's almost impossible to pick up a copy of Battles #10.
-
|