J.D. Webster jdakapluto) United States

Unspecified WML Scenario AAR



Scenario 74 – Supplying a Lost Cause



Combat Report of Sgt. Pavel Pablonovich (Imaginary)



I was no. three of a flight of Yak-7B heavy fighters. Early in the morning, our flight leader, Lt. Plutonavski, his no. 2, Sgt. Kharitonov and myself were patrolling the northwest approaches to Stalingrad. The weather was poor, with mist, slight snow showers and limited visibility. We were skimming below a solid overcast of clouds at about 1100 meters altitude. I was on the right side of the formation, back about 100 meters and higher, where I could see the other two easily and protect them. Lt. Plutonavski spotted three fascist Heinkels flying fast and close to the ground just off our nose. He ordered an attack. As we all pushed over into dives I spotted two enemy fighters, type 109G, pulling up over the bombers, but still below us.



Lt. Plutonavski and Sgt. Kharitonov bunted over immediately into steep dives curving toward the bomber formation as they dove. They crossed to the far side of the enemy bomber trio selecting the right most bomber as their target. I did not have a transmitter but I heard Lt. Plutonavski warn us by radio about the fighters as we dove underneath them, so I know he saw them. In that instant, I lost myself in a rage at the fascists and completely forgot about staying in formation. I picked the nearest bomber on the left side of the formation, dove toward it and opened fire at 400 meters. I missed. Because of my excess speed, I was carried to other side of the formation and pulled in behind the right Heinkel switching targets, but in front of the other two Yaks. Lt. Plutonavski called me an over eager fool at that moment. I admit I was as I fired on the bomber from 100 to 200 meters range. I scored hits and saw an engine begin to smoke and vapors extend back. However, being the closest to the bomber, I was the focus of their fire. Luckily they missed. I noticed, several trails of tracer passing me from behind. These were the shots fired by Sgt. Kharitonov and the Lt. at the same bomber. Together, the three of us shot up the Heinkel so badly that one engine failed and the other caught fire causing the bomber to slow and start to descend toward the ground a mere two hundred meters below.



I could not stay behind it though, as I was traveling too fast, so I turned back after left most bomber and fired at it from close range, scoring some hits. But at that moment, one of the enemy Messerschmitts took me under fire. He was pretty far back but his shells slammed into my plane much to my surprise. The enemy was a very good shot. I immediately broke off my attack breaking away to the left of the bomber formation. I then heard Lt. Plutonarski yell a warning by radio to Sgt. Kharitonov about the enemy fighters. As I looked back over my shoulder I saw the wing of the Sgt.’s Yak break off and immediately he crashed into the ground. There was no chance for him to parachute. The same enemy that had hit me at long range had killed Sgt. Kharitonov as he was firing into the leading enemy bomber.



Due to my evasive maneuvering I had lost speed and could not close again on the bombers very quickly. As I weaved back toward them, I had before me a grand view of a heroic drama. The good Lt. Plutonarski was weaving behind the two enemy fighters trying to position for attack. He forced both of them into sharp climbs and then, rather than pursue them, he decided to return to attacking the bombers alone. A short race ensued. The Lt. was between the two enemy fighters, threatening one, even as he turned toward the bombers, while the other 109 repositioned above him.



The bomber that we had damaged earlier was still descending slowly, but now it was blazing furiously and suddenly, it folded and crashed in a huge ball of fire to the ground. At the same time, Lt. Plutonarski made his bid for the remaining bombers. He called on me to cover him. I followed them all, watching the enemy fighter leader pitch down toward Lt. Plutonarski. It was not to be. The Lt. realized he could not beat the diving enemy for a shot on the bombers, so suddenly he turned hard and skidded trying to throw off the enemy leader. It was a good defensive move, but the enemy must have been one of the fascist’s aces. He fired at the Lt.’s plane from a distance. I did not see any serious damage, but suddenly, his Yak rolled out of control to the left and dove into the ground not far from where the enemy bomber had crashed. Again, there was no parachute. In a rage, I pursued the enemy fighter leader, firing at him even after my cannon ammo was expired. Unfortunately all the shots were at long range and I could not see any results although I am sure I managed some damage. The two surviving enemy bombers disappeared into the mist and shortly after, so too the two enemy fighters.



Alone, and suffering the emotional trauma of losing my leader and his wingman in a sharp combat I returned to base. I claim damage to two bombers and one enemy fighter. I saw the destruction of one bomber, shared by all of us in the flight and the loss of my two comrades.



Sgt. Pavel Pablonovich (Played by Pablo Rodriguez of Spain)



=======



Yaks 1 and 2 played by J.D. Webster of Tampa, FL, USA

109s 1 and 2 played by Rob Richmond of Sacramento, CA, USA



========



Yak 1 Action Summary – Turn 1 bunts into steep dive.Turns 2 to 3 diving and curving behind bomber trio to rear of right most bomber. Turn 4 pulls to level at 500 feet behind bomber 3. Opens fire turn 4 at range 3, fires again at range 1 on turn 5, sets bomber on fire. Turns to NE on turn 6, fires and damages lead bomber slightly. Turn 7, turns out to NNE heads to left side of bomber formation. Turn causes both enemy fighters to lose position on him. Turns 8 and 9 reverses bank and turns back toward bombers while threatening 109s with position. Turn 10, races after bombers. Notes 109 leader starting attack dive. Turn 11 zigs left, snap rolls and zigs right to give enemy leader a poor shot. To no avail though. Enemy veteran ace crack shot scores 3 hits 1 crit and the crit is “key controls cable”. Yak-1 crashes out of control shortly after. No time to bail out as altitude when hit is 400 feet. Shot down Turn 11



Yak-2 Action summary – Turns 1 to 5 mirrors Yak-1 moves and ends up one hex in front of Yak-1 during attack run on bombers. Takes 3 hits from defensive fire. Scores good hits on Heinkel 3 helping drive it to severe damage under the combined fire of all Yaks. On turn 6 turns slightly and fires on Heinkel 1 from close range, but misses and jams gun N2. Is attacked from above by enemy leader who scores 5 hits and 1 critical hit despite poor angles due to good roll. This is enough to put the Yak to severe damage. The one critical hit is to the wings and the roll is 2, but drops to 1 due to the Yak being at severe damage. The wing breaks off. The pilot is unable to bail out before crashing. Shot down turn 6.



Yak-3 Action summary – Eases into shallow dive on turn 1, then into steep dive on turn 2 and back to shallow dive on turn 3. Heads straight for bombers left flank. Turn three attack on bomber 2 from long range with 60 degree deflection and misses. Pulls to level on turn four, attacks bomber 3 from 6 line and range getting good hits Turn 5 turns out to NE and reattacks bomber 2 from the right side, scores minor damage. At same time, hit by enemy fighter leader (Vet. Ace crackshot) from long range, suffering 4 hits and a hollow critical, luckily. Turn 6 Break turns and pitches into steep climb to the north and heads out of fight. Turns 7 to 9, pulls back to level, reverses bank and turns back toward fight. Falls in behind 109 leader, just out of range. Turns 10 through 13, drops into dive and starts sniping at 109 leader from ranges between 5 and 6 trying to cover Yak-1, then avenge Yak 1 after his shoot down. First shot is 00-even roll, for wild miss. Scores on second shot for 4 hits and fuel leak, convincing 109 leader to distance self and break off. Out of cannon ammo next two shots miss. Fight ends as all Germans exit map.



109-1 Action summary – This was the German side’s MVP. A veteran ace crackshot, able to score hits at long range and adverse angles much easier than the others. At start of fight, bomber formation is crossing his front and enemy Yaks are above and diving in. Immediately pulls into steep climb and inverts while bleeding energy down to bomber’s speed and taking a position above and turning to get behind bombers. The Yaks ignore this effort and dive past him, knowing that it will be several turns before the 109s can do anything to stop the Yak attack. They don’t reckon of favorable dice though. By turn 4 the 109 is diving after and behind bomber no. 3, which is almost 5-6 hexes away. Too late to help that bomber though, he focuses on the Yaks going after Bombers 1 and 2. First Yak-3 crosses his nose on turn 5. Though the range is long and he is diving, he fires, and scores 4 hits (hollow crit) and forces Yak-3 to break off to the north. On the very next turn Yak-2 presents him the same shot as it attacks bomber 1. The range is slightly closer and 109 leader pulls to level. Again, the shot is good, and the range is closer. He scores 5 hits and shoots the wing off Yak-2. On turn 7 he notes Yak-1 angling toward him and pulls up into another yo-yo going into a steep climb and inverting. Yak-1 passes under him and threatens the no. two 109 which is forced to keep its distance. Yak-1 chases or pushes 109-2 back toward the bombers and the 109 leader reenters a dive and yo-yos back to level over the next few turns as the Yak leader does a violent zig zag to no avail. Despite the poor shot modifiers due to the evastion, the 109 leader scores 3 hits and 1 crit on Yak-1 on turn 11 shooting out its control cables. Kill no. 2. This despite coming under long range fire from Yak-3 to his rear. Immediately after downing Yak-1, he is hit by Yak-3 for 4 hits and a fuel leak. Knowing the bombers will be able to exit play before the remaining Yak can do them any harm he runs for it and is not hit again by the remaining snipes at long range by the Yak.



109-2 Action Summary – Mirrors the initial moves of the 109 leader but ends up on the leader’s left side behind bomber 1while the Yaks are attacking bomber 3 on the other side. He eventually skids and changes facing to take up pursuit of Yak-2, he fires scoring 2 hits on Yak-2, which is then finished off by the 109 leader at about the same time. but Yak-1 ends up tailing him and forces him to evade again going into a high yo-yo while break turning to provide angles. The hope appears to be that Yak-1 will follow him up and in front of 109-1. However, the Yak leader stays low and turns back toward the bombers while staying more or less to the rear of 109-2. As 109-2 watches, 109-1 dives in and shoots down Yak-1. At this point, 109-2 and 109-1 flee the playing field, having protected the remaining bombers until they escape off map.



He 111 no. 3 Saga – The brunt of the attack on the bombers was borne by He 111 no. 3. A total of five shots were taken at it and things happened fast. The first attack kills the navigator and starts a coolant leak on the left engine. In addition it suffers two steady fuel leaks. On the next turn, the other engine suffers a minor fire, and its flaps are jammed in the up position. At the end of this turn, the engine with the coolant leak hit seizes itself. The bomber ends up suffering 23 of 24 allowed hits. It is severe damaged, loaded and cannot stay flying on one engine without descending. Its fate seems to be to force land. Unfortunately one turn after the engine seizes, the minor fire on the other engine progresses to a major fire and on the following turn, that fire inflicts two more hits which destroys the bomber as it descends to 300 feet trying to set up for the crash landing. None of the crew are able to bail out and all perish.



Both of the other He 111s suffered only slight damage, though one permanently jammed a ventral gun during the lightning fast attack by the Yaks. Thankfully, the 109 escort was immediately on hand to knock down two Yaks in quick succession.



End of AAR.



By J.D. Webster (from memory and few log sheets a week after the fact – please forgive any factual errors due to my consuming too much wine in Spain)



6 Posted Sun Jul 16, 2017 3:44 am

